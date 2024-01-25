Sleep in peace with best mattress brands in India, 10 finest picks
Best mattress brands: India's mattress landscape boasts top-tier brands like Sleep Company, Sleepwell, Wakefit and Coirfit. Renowned for innovation, quality and comfort, these brands redefine sleep with a range of options catering to diverse preferences, making them the best in the business. Read More
Choosing the right mattress is crucial for a good night's sleep and overall health. With a plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one. In this article, we will compare the top 10 mattress brands in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for orthopedic support, memory foam, or eco-friendly options, we've got you covered.
1. Sleep Company Patented SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress
The Sleep Company Patented SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress features a revolutionary SmartGRID design that provides unparalleled support and comfort. Its orthopedic benefits make it an ideal choice for those with back pain or joint issues.
2. Livpure Smart Elements Reversible Certified Mattress
The Livpure Smart Elements Reversible Certified Mattress combines luxury and comfort with its reversible design and certified materials. It is a versatile option suitable for a wide range of sleepers.
Pros
Reversible design
Certified materials
Dual comfort layers
Cons
May be too soft for some users
3. Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and pressure relief. Its memory foam construction conforms to the body's shape, making it an excellent choice for those with joint pain or discomfort.
Pros
Optimal support and pressure relief
Memory foam construction
Hypoallergenic cover
Cons
May retain heat in warmer climates
4. Sleepyhead Sense - 3 Zone Responsive Memory Foam Mattress
The Sleepyhead Sense - 3 Zone Responsive Memory Foam Mattress features a 3-zone design that offers targeted support for different areas of the body. Its responsive memory foam provides a balance of comfort and firmness.
Pros
3-zone design for targeted support
Responsive memory foam
Breathable fabric cover
Cons
May have a slight initial odor
5. Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress
The Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress is an eco-friendly option made from high-density foam and natural latex. It offers excellent support and durability, making it suitable for those looking for an eco-conscious choice.
Pros
Eco-friendly construction
High-density foam
Natural latex layer
Cons
May be too firm for some users
6. SleepyCat Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
The SleepyCat Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is specifically designed to provide orthopedic support and alleviate back pain. Its memory foam construction offers a perfect balance of comfort and firmness.
The Refresh Mattress Quilting Rebonded Foam Mattress is a budget-friendly option that offers adequate support and comfort. Its quilting and rebonded foam construction make it a durable and practical choice.
Pros
Budget-friendly option
Quilting and rebonded foam construction
Breathable fabric cover
Cons
May lack additional features compared to other options
8. Coirfit Single Size Bonnell Spring Mattress
The Coirfit Single Size Bonnell Spring Mattress features a traditional bonnell spring system that offers robust support and minimal motion transfer. Its single size makes it suitable for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.
Pros
Robust bonnell spring system
High-density foam padding
Dust mite resistance
Cons
Limited size options
9. International Eurotop Bonnell Spring Mattress
The International Eurotop Bonnell Spring Mattress boasts a Eurotop design for added comfort and support. Its bonnell spring system and Eurotop construction make it a luxurious option for those seeking a plush feel.
The Safari Mattress Comfort Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress features adaptive memory foam that conforms to the body's shape, providing personalized support and comfort. Its adaptive technology makes it an excellent choice for those seeking customized sleep solutions.
Pros
Adaptive memory foam
Cooling gel technology
Motion isolation
Cons
May have a slight initial odor
Comparison Table
Product Name
SmartGRID Design
Reversible Design
Memory Foam Construction
Eco-Friendly
3-Zone Design
Certified Materials
High-Density Foam
Bonnell Spring System
Eurotop Design
Adaptive Memory Foam
Sleep Company
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Livpure
No
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
Wakefit
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Sleepyhead Sense
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Springtek
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
SleepyCat
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Refresh Mattress
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Coirfit
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
International Eurotop
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Safari Mattress
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its optimal support, memory foam construction, and hypoallergenic cover. It is a versatile and practical choice for a wide range of users.
Best overall product:
The Sleep Company Patented SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its revolutionary SmartGRID design, orthopedic support, and high breathability. It offers unparalleled comfort and health benefits for users.
How to find the perfect list of mattress brands in India:
To discover the ideal list of the best mattress brands in India, start by considering personal preferences, sleep needs, and budget constraints. Research reputable brands with positive customer reviews and endorsements. Assess features such as material quality, firmness levels, and innovative technologies. Compare options based on warranties, return policies, and overall customer satisfaction. The perfect list will align with your specific sleep requirements and guide you towards a restful night's sleep.
FAQs on list of mattress brands in India
Most of these mattresses come with a 5-10 year warranty, ensuring long-term durability and peace of mind.
Yes, many of these mattresses offer orthopedic support and memory foam construction, making them ideal for alleviating back pain and discomfort.
Several of these mattresses are certified for their materials and construction, ensuring high quality and safety standards.
Yes, there are eco-friendly options such as the Springtek Amaze Eco-Density Mattress, which is made from high-density foam and natural latex.
