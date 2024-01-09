Best compressor dehumidifiers: Top 8 compressor dehumidifier options to consider

If you're looking for the best compressor dehumidifiers for your home in India, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will compare and review the top 8 compressor dehumidifiers available on Amazon. Whether you need a dehumidifier for a small room or a larger space, we've got you covered. Our comprehensive guide will help you decide to improve air quality in your home.

1. Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier is an efficient and versatile dehumidifier with a purifier. It helps in removing excess moisture from the air while also purifying it. This product is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier: 320 Watts power consumption

2-in-1 dehumidifier and purifier

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

Energy efficient

Easy-to-use controls

Pros Efficient moisture removal

Purifies the air

Energy efficient Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Our Pick POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 20 L/Day 320-Watts 3-in-1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier ₹ 39,995 28% off ₹ 28,889 from

2. Origin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction Capacity The Origin Dehumidifier is designed to remove excess moisture from the air with its 15L extraction capacity. It is suitable for use in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces. Specifications of Origin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction Capacity: 15L extraction capacity

Suitable for homes and offices

Compact and portable design

Easy to empty water tank

Low power consumption

Pros High extraction capacity

Suitable for various indoor spaces

Compact and portable Cons May require frequent emptying of the water tank

Origin De Humidifiers Novita Origin Dehumidifier Nd 12.8 With 13 Litres/Day Extraction Capacity & Auto Shut Off Function ₹ 25,800 4% off ₹ 24,799 from

3. Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years Warranty The Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier has a 2-year warranty and is suitable for domestic use. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, creating a healthier indoor environment. Specifications of Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years Warranty: 2 years warranty

Suitable for domestic use

Energy efficient operation

Easy to clean filter

Quiet operation

Pros Long warranty period

Energy efficient

Easy maintenance Cons May not be suitable for larger spaces

Advance Dehumidifier For Domestic Purpose (220 Watt) with 1 Year Warranty in 20L water capacity ₹ 35,550 15% off ₹ 30,050 from

4. Advanced dehumidifier suitable for Large Spaces The Advance Dehumidifier is designed for larger spaces and has a warranty. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, making it ideal for basements, warehouses, and other large areas. This is the best dehumidifier for anyone to purchase from Amazon. Specifications of Advanced Dehumidifier Suitable for Large Spaces: Suitable for large spaces

Warranty included

High moisture removal capacity

Durable construction

Low maintenance

Pros Ideal for large spaces

Durable construction

Low maintenance Cons May be too powerful for smaller rooms

Advance Dehumidifier Air Purifier 3 in 1 Auto mode Powerful 30 Liters with Hepa & Carbon Filter for 400 Sq Ft. with 15 months Warrantee ₹ 62,550 44% off ₹ 34,999 from

Also Read: Keep your home smelling perfect: Top 10 humidifiers for home 5. POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and Purifier The POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier is a versatile product that effectively removes excess moisture from the air and purifies it. It is suitable for use in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces. Specifications of POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and Purifier: Versatile dehumidifier and purifier

Suitable for homes and offices

Energy efficient

Easy to use controls

Compact design

Pros Versatile functionality

Energy efficient

Compact design Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White) ₹ 31,995 22% off ₹ 24,899 from

6. Powerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage Spaces The Powerpye Dehumidifier is specially designed to prevent moisture damage in cupboards and storage spaces. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, protecting your belongings. Specifications of Powerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage Spaces: Suitable for cupboards and storage spaces

Compact and portable design

Energy efficient

Easy to use controls

Low noise operation

Pros Ideal for cupboards and storage spaces

Compact and portable

Energy efficient Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Powerpye small dehumidifier PDS09 300ML/DAY 65 watts 1300ML tank best for cupboard/office/rooms/camera storage ₹ 15,990 56% off ₹ 6,989 from

Also Read: 10 best electric humidifiers to buy this season 7. EXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements The EXCLUZO Dehumidifier is a portable solution for protecting basements and other areas from excess moisture. It effectively removes moisture from the air, preventing mold and mildew growth. Specifications of EXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements: Portable dehumidifier

Suitable for basements and other areas

Energy efficient

Easy to use controls

Compact and lightweight

Pros Portable and lightweight

Effective moisture removal

Energy efficient Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

EXCLUZO 850mL Dehumidifier to 215 Sq. Ft Portable Small Dehumidifier Auto-off Protection Humidity Control for Home Basements Bedroom Garage Wardrobe RV ₹ 22,056 50% off ₹ 11,028 from

8. 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home The 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier is designed to remove excess moisture from the air in offices and homes. It is energy efficient and easy to use, making it a convenient solution for improving air quality. Specifications of 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home: Suitable for offices and homes

Energy efficient operation

Easy to empty water tank

Compact and portable design

Low noise operation

Pros Ideal for offices and homes

Energy efficient

Compact and portable Cons May require frequent emptying of the water tank

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White) ₹ 31,995 22% off ₹ 24,899 from

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier Origin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction Capacity Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years Warranty Advance Dehumidifier suitable for Large Spaces POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and Purifier Powerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage Spaces EXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home Capacity 320 Watts 15L N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suitable for Small to medium-sized rooms Homes and offices Domestic use Large spaces Homes and offices Cupboards and storage spaces Basements and other areas Offices and homes Warranty N/A N/A 2 years 1 year N/A N/A N/A N/A

Best value for money: The Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with a 2-year warranty offers the best value for money with its extended warranty period and energy-efficient operation. It is an ideal choice for domestic use and provides excellent performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier is the best overall product in this category. Its efficient moisture removal, air purification, and energy efficiency offer the best features for improving air quality in small to medium-sized rooms.

How to find the best compressor dehumidifier? The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its efficient moisture removal, air purification, and energy efficiency offer the best features for improving air quality in small to medium-sized rooms.

FAQs on Compressor dehumidifiers What is the price range of compressor dehumidifiers? The price of compressor dehumidifiers varies depending on the brand, capacity, and features. You can find options ranging from INR 8,900 to INR 16,500. Are compressor dehumidifiers suitable for large spaces? Yes, there are compressor dehumidifiers specifically designed for large spaces with high moisture removal capacity and durable construction. How often do I need to clean the filter of a compressor dehumidifier? The frequency of filter cleaning depends on usage and environmental conditions. It is recommended to check and clean the filter regularly for optimal performance. Can compressor dehumidifiers be used in offices? Yes, there are compressor dehumidifiers suitable for offices, offering energy efficient operation, compact design, and low noise operation.

