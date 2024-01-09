Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best compressor dehumidifiers: Top 8 compressor dehumidifier options to consider

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:22 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
compressor dehumidifiers

Summary:

Best compressor dehumidifiers: Discover the top 8 compressor dehumidifiers for homes in India. Find the best product that suits your needs and budget. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 20 L/Day 320-Watts 3-in-1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier

₹39,995 28% off
item

Origin De Humidifiers Novita Origin Dehumidifier Nd 12.8 With 13 Litres/Day Extraction Capacity & Auto Shut Off Function

₹25,800 4% off
item

Advance Dehumidifier For Domestic Purpose (220 Watt) with 1 Year Warranty in 20L water capacity

₹35,550 15% off
item

Advance Dehumidifier Air Purifier 3 in 1 Auto mode Powerful 30 Liters with Hepa & Carbon Filter for 400 Sq Ft. with 15 months Warrantee

₹62,550 44% off
item

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)

₹31,995 22% off
item

Powerpye small dehumidifier PDS09 300ML/DAY 65 watts 1300ML tank best for cupboard/office/rooms/camera storage

₹15,990 56% off
item

EXCLUZO 850mL Dehumidifier to 215 Sq. Ft Portable Small Dehumidifier Auto-off Protection Humidity Control for Home Basements Bedroom Garage Wardrobe RV

₹22,056 50% off
item

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)

₹31,995 22% off

If you're looking for the best compressor dehumidifiers for your home in India, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will compare and review the top 8 compressor dehumidifiers available on Amazon. Whether you need a dehumidifier for a small room or a larger space, we've got you covered. Our comprehensive guide will help you decide to improve air quality in your home.

1. Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier

The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier is an efficient and versatile dehumidifier with a purifier. It helps in removing excess moisture from the air while also purifying it. This product is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier:

  • 320 Watts power consumption
  • 2-in-1 dehumidifier and purifier
  • Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy-to-use controls

Pros

  • Efficient moisture removal
  • Purifies the air
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms
Our Pick cellpic

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 20 L/Day 320-Watts 3-in-1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier

₹ 39,995 28% off

2. Origin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction Capacity

The Origin Dehumidifier is designed to remove excess moisture from the air with its 15L extraction capacity. It is suitable for use in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces.

Specifications of Origin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction Capacity:

  • 15L extraction capacity
  • Suitable for homes and offices
  • Compact and portable design
  • Easy to empty water tank
  • Low power consumption

Pros

  • High extraction capacity
  • Suitable for various indoor spaces
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • May require frequent emptying of the water tank
cellpic

Origin De Humidifiers Novita Origin Dehumidifier Nd 12.8 With 13 Litres/Day Extraction Capacity & Auto Shut Off Function

₹ 25,800 4% off

3. Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years Warranty

The Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier has a 2-year warranty and is suitable for domestic use. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, creating a healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years Warranty:

  • 2 years warranty
  • Suitable for domestic use
  • Energy efficient operation
  • Easy to clean filter
  • Quiet operation

Pros

  • Long warranty period
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy maintenance

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger spaces
cellpic

Advance Dehumidifier For Domestic Purpose (220 Watt) with 1 Year Warranty in 20L water capacity

₹ 35,550 15% off

4. Advanced dehumidifier suitable for Large Spaces

The Advance Dehumidifier is designed for larger spaces and has a warranty. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, making it ideal for basements, warehouses, and other large areas. This is the best dehumidifier for anyone to purchase from Amazon.

Specifications of Advanced Dehumidifier Suitable for Large Spaces:

  • Suitable for large spaces
  • Warranty included
  • High moisture removal capacity
  • Durable construction
  • Low maintenance

Pros

  • Ideal for large spaces
  • Durable construction
  • Low maintenance

Cons

  • May be too powerful for smaller rooms
cellpic

Advance Dehumidifier Air Purifier 3 in 1 Auto mode Powerful 30 Liters with Hepa & Carbon Filter for 400 Sq Ft. with 15 months Warrantee

₹ 62,550 44% off

Also Read: Keep your home smelling perfect: Top 10 humidifiers for home

5. POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and Purifier

The POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier is a versatile product that effectively removes excess moisture from the air and purifies it. It is suitable for use in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces.

Specifications of POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and Purifier:

  • Versatile dehumidifier and purifier
  • Suitable for homes and offices
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy to use controls
  • Compact design

Pros

  • Versatile functionality
  • Energy efficient
  • Compact design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large spaces
cellpic

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)

₹ 31,995 22% off

6. Powerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage Spaces

The Powerpye Dehumidifier is specially designed to prevent moisture damage in cupboards and storage spaces. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, protecting your belongings.

Specifications of Powerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage Spaces:

  • Suitable for cupboards and storage spaces
  • Compact and portable design
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy to use controls
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Ideal for cupboards and storage spaces
  • Compact and portable
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms
cellpic

Powerpye small dehumidifier PDS09 300ML/DAY 65 watts 1300ML tank best for cupboard/office/rooms/camera storage

₹ 15,990 56% off

Also Read: 10 best electric humidifiers to buy this season

7. EXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements

The EXCLUZO Dehumidifier is a portable solution for protecting basements and other areas from excess moisture. It effectively removes moisture from the air, preventing mold and mildew growth.

Specifications of EXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements:

  • Portable dehumidifier
  • Suitable for basements and other areas
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy to use controls
  • Compact and lightweight

Pros

  • Portable and lightweight
  • Effective moisture removal
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large spaces
cellpic

EXCLUZO 850mL Dehumidifier to 215 Sq. Ft Portable Small Dehumidifier Auto-off Protection Humidity Control for Home Basements Bedroom Garage Wardrobe RV

₹ 22,056 50% off

8. 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home

The 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier is designed to remove excess moisture from the air in offices and homes. It is energy efficient and easy to use, making it a convenient solution for improving air quality.

Specifications of 24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home:

  • Suitable for offices and homes
  • Energy efficient operation
  • Easy to empty water tank
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Ideal for offices and homes
  • Energy efficient
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • May require frequent emptying of the water tank
cellpic

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)

₹ 31,995 22% off

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature TypePowerpye 320 Watts 2In1 DehumidifierOrigin Dehumidifier with 15L Extraction CapacityAdvance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with 2 Years WarrantyAdvance Dehumidifier suitable for Large SpacesPOWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier and PurifierPowerpye Dehumidifier for Cupboard and Storage SpacesEXCLUZO Dehumidifier Portable Protection for Basements24x7 eMall Electric Dehumidifier for Offices and Home
Capacity320 Watts15LN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Suitable forSmall to medium-sized roomsHomes and officesDomestic useLarge spacesHomes and officesCupboards and storage spacesBasements and other areasOffices and homes
WarrantyN/AN/A2 years1 yearN/AN/AN/AN/A

Best value for money:

The Advance A3DF200A Dehumidifier with a 2-year warranty offers the best value for money with its extended warranty period and energy-efficient operation. It is an ideal choice for domestic use and provides excellent performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier is the best overall product in this category. Its efficient moisture removal, air purification, and energy efficiency offer the best features for improving air quality in small to medium-sized rooms.

How to find the best compressor dehumidifier?

The Powerpye 320 Watts 2In1 Dehumidifier stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its efficient moisture removal, air purification, and energy efficiency offer the best features for improving air quality in small to medium-sized rooms.

FAQs on Compressor dehumidifiers

The price of compressor dehumidifiers varies depending on the brand, capacity, and features. You can find options ranging from INR 8,900 to INR 16,500.
Yes, there are compressor dehumidifiers specifically designed for large spaces with high moisture removal capacity and durable construction.
The frequency of filter cleaning depends on usage and environmental conditions. It is recommended to check and clean the filter regularly for optimal performance.
Yes, there are compressor dehumidifiers suitable for offices, offering energy efficient operation, compact design, and low noise operation.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Other Large Appliances Stories