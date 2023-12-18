Icon
9 best Bosch washing machines you can buy today

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 18, 2023 21:41 IST
Discover 9 best Bosch washing machines available in the market today, with detailed product comparisons and a price list to help you make an informed decision.

Bosch washing machines
9 best Bosch washing machines: Experience German engineering at its best.

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Look no further than Bosch, a leading brand known for its innovative and high-quality appliances. In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the top 10 Bosch washing machines currently available on Amazon India. From fully automatic to inverter control models, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you find the perfect washing machine for your needs.

1. Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine

The Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine offers a large capacity and fast spin speed to ensure efficient and thorough cleaning. With its inverter technology, it provides energy savings while maintaining powerful performance.

Specifications of Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Large capacity for handling big loads
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • High spin speed for quick drying

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be too large for smaller spaces
2. Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine provides a convenient and efficient laundry solution with its easy-to-use control panel and quick wash programs. Its front-loading design saves space and water.

Specifications of Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Space-saving front-loading design
  • Quick wash programs for time efficiency
  • Easy-to-use control panel

Cons

  • Lack of inverter technology
  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
Also read: 7 best Samsung 8 kg fully automatic washing machines: Convenience redefined

3. Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine

The Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine offers precise control and customization options for your laundry needs. Its inverter technology ensures quiet operation and energy savings.

Specifications of Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Customizable wash programs
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Large capacity for big loads

Cons

  • May be too complex for some users
  • Higher price point
4. Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater

The Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater is equipped with a built-in heater for effective stain removal and germ-free laundry. Its advanced control panel offers easy operation and program selection.

Specifications of Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Built-in heater for stain removal
  • User-friendly control panel
  • Effective germ elimination

Cons

  • Lack of inverter technology
  • Higher price point
5. Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY

The Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY features a user-friendly display panel and advanced wash settings for optimal results. Its inverter motor ensures quiet and efficient performance with minimal energy consumption.

Specifications of Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Intuitive display panel for easy operation
  • Energy-efficient inverter motor
  • Quiet and smooth performance

Cons

  • May lack some advanced features
  • Slightly higher price point
6. Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE753M0IN

The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE753M0IN offers a range of wash programs and settings for versatile laundry care. Its durable build and efficient performance make it a reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of Bosch Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Spin Speed: 680 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs for different fabrics
  • Durable and reliable performance
  • Large capacity for family use

Cons

  • Lower spin speed compared to other models
  • May lack advanced features
7. Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE651D0IN

The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE651D0IN is designed for simplicity and efficiency, with a range of practical features for hassle-free laundry. Its compact and sleek design makes it suitable for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Bosch Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Spin Speed: 680 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Compact and space-saving design
  • Easy-to-use control panel
  • Efficient and reliable performance

Cons

  • Lower spin speed compared to other models
  • May not be suitable for larger families
8. Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOI105B0IN

The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOI105B0IN is designed for efficient and gentle cleaning, with a range of wash programs to cater to different fabric needs. Its compact and user-friendly design makes it suitable for any home.

Specifications of Bosch Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Spin Speed: 680 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Gentle and efficient cleaning performance
  • User-friendly control panel
  • Versatile wash programs

Cons

  • Lower spin speed compared to other models
  • Lack of inverter technology
Also read: 10 best IFB front load washing machines: Shopping guide

9. Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine

The Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine offers a compact and efficient solution for everyday laundry needs. Its Ecosilence Drive motor ensures quiet and reliable performance.

Specifications of Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Control: Fully Automatic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Compact and space-saving design
  • Efficient and reliable Ecosilence Drive motor
  • Versatile wash programs

Cons

  • Lower capacity compared to other models
  • Lack of inverter technology
Comparison Table

Product NameCapacitySpin SpeedInverter TechnologyControlWarranty
Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine7 kg1400 RPMYesFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine6.5 kg1200 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine7.5 kg1200 RPMYesFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater7 kg1200 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY6.5 kg1200 RPMYesFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE753M0IN7.5 kg680 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE651D0IN6.5 kg680 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years
Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOI105B0IN7 kg680 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years
Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine6 kg1200 RPMNoFully Automatic2 years

Best value for money

The Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its space-saving design, quick wash programs, and reliable performance, making it a practical and efficient choice for any household.

Best overall product

The Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, energy-efficient inverter technology, and high spin speed, providing a powerful and efficient laundry solution.

How to find the perfect bosch washing machine:

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on bosch washing machine

What is the warranty period for Bosch washing machines?

Bosch washing machines come with a standard 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Do Bosch washing machines have child lock features?

Yes, most Bosch washing machines are equipped with child lock features for added safety and convenience.

Can I use a Bosch washing machine for delicate fabrics?

Absolutely! Bosch washing machines offer various wash programs suitable for delicate fabrics, ensuring gentle and effective cleaning.
