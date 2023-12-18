9 best Bosch washing machines you can buy today

Summary:
Discover 9 best Bosch washing machines available in the market today, with detailed product comparisons and a price list to help you make an informed decision.
Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Look no further than Bosch, a leading brand known for its innovative and high-quality appliances. In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the top 10 Bosch washing machines currently available on Amazon India. From fully automatic to inverter control models, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you find the perfect washing machine for your needs.
The Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine offers a large capacity and fast spin speed to ensure efficient and thorough cleaning. With its inverter technology, it provides energy savings while maintaining powerful performance.
The Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine provides a convenient and efficient laundry solution with its easy-to-use control panel and quick wash programs. Its front-loading design saves space and water.
The Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine offers precise control and customization options for your laundry needs. Its inverter technology ensures quiet operation and energy savings.
The Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater is equipped with a built-in heater for effective stain removal and germ-free laundry. Its advanced control panel offers easy operation and program selection.
The Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY features a user-friendly display panel and advanced wash settings for optimal results. Its inverter motor ensures quiet and efficient performance with minimal energy consumption.
The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE753M0IN offers a range of wash programs and settings for versatile laundry care. Its durable build and efficient performance make it a reliable choice for any household.
The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE651D0IN is designed for simplicity and efficiency, with a range of practical features for hassle-free laundry. Its compact and sleek design makes it suitable for smaller spaces.
The Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOI105B0IN is designed for efficient and gentle cleaning, with a range of wash programs to cater to different fabric needs. Its compact and user-friendly design makes it suitable for any home.
The Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine offers a compact and efficient solution for everyday laundry needs. Its Ecosilence Drive motor ensures quiet and reliable performance.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Spin Speed
|Inverter Technology
|Control
|Warranty
|Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine
|7 kg
|1400 RPM
|Yes
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
|6.5 kg
|1200 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Inverter Control Automatic Washing Machine
|7.5 kg
|1200 RPM
|Yes
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Control Automatic Washing Machine with Heater
|7 kg
|1200 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Inverter Washer with DISPLAY
|6.5 kg
|1200 RPM
|Yes
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE753M0IN
|7.5 kg
|680 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOE651D0IN
|6.5 kg
|680 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch Automatic Washing Machine WOI105B0IN
|7 kg
|680 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
|Bosch WLJ2026WIN Front Loading Automatic Washing Machine
|6 kg
|1200 RPM
|No
|Fully Automatic
|2 years
The Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its space-saving design, quick wash programs, and reliable performance, making it a practical and efficient choice for any household.
The Bosch 1400RPM INVERTER Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, energy-efficient inverter technology, and high spin speed, providing a powerful and efficient laundry solution.
|Product
|Price
|Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|Get Price
|Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ20069IN, Black grey, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|Get Price
|Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416WIN, White, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|Get Price
|Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2426AIN, White, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|₹ 41,999
|Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey)
|₹ 72,990
|Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WOE701W0I, White, Expert Care)
|₹ 24,990
|Bosch 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WOE651D0IN, Dark Grey, Expert Care)
|₹ 22,390
|Bosch 10 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WOI105B0IN, Grey)
|Get Price
|Bosch WLJ2026WIN 6 Kg Front Loading Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Ecosilence Drive, Series 4, White
|₹ 24,969
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.