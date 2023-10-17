Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Fetch up to 80% off on non-stick pans

  Published on Oct 17, 2023
  • Published on Oct 17, 2023 20:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: This is the time when you can get non-stick pans at discounted prices. Read on to know more. 

nonstick pans
Amazon Sale is offering discount on non-stick pans. Grabbed yours yet?

People use a nonstick pan for their everyday cooking. It is usually preferred for its nonstick coating, perfect for cooking and flipping pancakes, turning sausages, and frying eggs. It helps cook delicate foods that might stick when cooking in a standard pan. So, if you are wondering whether nonstick cookware is safe for daily purposes, you are right; it is. When looking for nonstick cookware, you will face some drama surrounding it as some brands of nonstick pans are toxic, and those made before 2013, if you use these, will be. These pans can be first seasoned by rubbing cooking oil over the surface, then heating it for two to three minutes; after cooling it down, wipe the excess oil, and finally store food.

Therefore, the daunting task of selecting a nonstick pan is made easy when you read the article about the best products detailing their product descriptions. So, worry not if you find it challenging to select the best product for yourself, and you can overcome this by knowing its features, pros, cons, and points to remember while making a selection. Thus, please read the article below and learn all the benefits and specifications of the best nonstick pans available as an Amazon deal of the day. Please find it on Amazon for the great Indian festival sale 2023. Thus, without considering, please find out about their features and compare them with your needs to decide which suits your needs and buy accordingly. Lastly, the article also suggests the best value for money and the best overall product to help you buy the best overall product.

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium 3 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set|Granite Finish|Induction Base|Pfoa Free| High-Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating|22 Cm Fry Pan,22 Cm Kadai,1 Glass Lid|Grey

It is a nonstick cookware set available on Amazon for great Indian sales and is made with pressed aluminum; the products in this set provide high conductivity, which enables quick heat distribution and even cooking. It is PFOA-free, making this cookware safe for daily use. Its nonstick feature makes it convenient, as food doesn't stick to the cookware. It comes with phenolic handles, which remain cool during cooking. It is dishwasher safe and, hence, easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium 3 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

  • Material: Aluminium
  • Colour: Grey
  • Brand: Amazon Brand-Solimo
  • Size: Medium
  • Handle Material: Aluminium
  • Compatibility options: Induction
  • Included components: Cookware, Handle
  • Item dimensions:42 x 22 x 14 Centimeters
ProsCons
Easy to clean 
Value for money 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium 3 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set|Granite Finish|Induction Base|Pfoa Free|High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating|22 Cm Fry Pan,22 Cm Kadai,1 Glass Lid|Grey
3.9 (31)
3.9 (31)
Get Price

Also read :Top 10 dosa tawas for the perfect dosa every time

2. Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid, Fry Pan, Dosa Tawa | Induction Friendly Design | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple

A nonstick cookware set is available on Amazon for the great Indian festival sale 2023. It has a versatile 4-piece set, including kadhai with lid, fry pan, dosa, omelets, and more, with just one cookware set. MetaTuff 5-layer nonstick coating ensures minimum oil use and excellent abrasion resistance. It is 100% free from PFOA, lead, cadmium, and arsenic and is approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority. It can cook delicious cutlets, stir-fried veggies, curries, dosas, uttapams, etc., with the frying pan, kadhai, and tawa. So, you get to complete your cookware needs with the Valencia set. This pure-grade virgin aluminum offers nine times better heat conduction and cooks your food faster, saving time and energy. For maximum kitchen flexibility, it is compatible with all cooking surfaces like gas, hot plates, infrared cooktops, etc. Its cool touch bakelite handles provide a firm grip and utmost convenience.

Specifications of Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set

  • Material: Aluminium
  • Colour: Purple
  • Brand: Wonderchef
  • Size: 4 pc
  • Handle material: Bakelite
  • Included components:1 Kadhai With Lid, 1 Fry Pan, 1 Dosa Tawa
ProsCons
Easy to cleanIt’s coating wipes off after one wash
Value for moneyIt’s color fades after sometime
Durability 
cellpic 65% off
Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid, Fry Pan, Dosa Tawa | Induction Friendly Design | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple
3.7 (1,853)
3.7 (1,853)
65% off
1,399 4,000
Buy now

3.Bergner Orion Marble Nonstick Frypan / Frying Pan, 24 cm, Induction Base, Thickness 3mm, Grey

It is a nonstick frying pan available in Amazon sale today and is built with robust food-grade material that can resist high cooking temperatures for perfect cooking. It is corrosion-resistant and has a free nonstick coating that allows delicious cooking with minimal oil. It is compatible with all conventional and modern cooktops. It is ergonomically designed and has soft touch handles for effortless handling and excellent grip. It also ensures even heat distribution for well-cooked meals with all nutritional values present. It is also corrosion-resistant, making it robust and durable.

Specifications of Bergner Orion Marble Nonstick Frypan / Frying Pan, 24 cm, Induction Base

  • Brand: BERGNER
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Special feature:‎Induction Stovetop Compatible
  • Colour: Grey
  • Compatible devices: Smooth Surface Induction
  • Item model no: ‎BG-30841-MBG
  • Item dimensions: 24 x 24 x 4.7 Centimeters
  • Pros
  • Cons
DurabilityIt’s stove gets switched off
Easy to clean 
Sturdiness 
cellpic 54% off
Bergner Orion Marble Non Stick Frypan / Frying Pan, 24 cm, Induction Base, Thickness 3mm, Grey
3.8 (28)
3.8 (28)
54% off
999 2,195
Buy now

4.Prestige Non-Stick Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan | 24 Centimetre | Black | Induction Base | 5 Layer Non-Stick Cookware | Dishwasher Safe | 2-Layer Metallic Finish

It is a nonstick granite fry pan made with nonstick aluminum and has an induction base with a thickness of 2.8 cm. Included components are one frying pan. It is also available as the best nonstick pan. It gives a year's warranty, and manufacturing defects are included in the warranty, up to 40% Off. It has a durable granite finish and a superior nonstick surface. It is dishwasher safe and is metal spoon friendly. Lastly, it is induction and gas-compatible.

Specifications of Prestige Non-Stick Omega Deluxe Granite Fry Pan

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Special feature:Gas Stovetop Compatible; Dishwasher-Safe
  • Colour: Black
  • Compatible devices: Smooth surface induction, Gas
  • Item dimensions:45 x 27 x 8 Centimeters
  • Is it dishwasher-safe? Yes
ProsCons
Easy to useSome reviews said that the food still sticks 
Easy to cleanAnd its five-layer coating got damaged within one month
Lightweight 

5.CAROTE 24cm/1.6L Stick Pan with Lid, Induction Pan for Cooking, Granite Fry pan Stick Cooking Pan, Omelet Pan, Egg Pan

It is an ultra nonstick frying pan made with imported granite firm nonstick material. When you use this nonstick pan deal, its food slides off. It is considered a healthy frying pan, PFOA free, passes EU standards and allows low fat and low oil cooking. It is easy to clean with wipes, with 70% less water usage. And you are making it easy to grip. It is tough and durable with 4 mm thickness and made with five-ply robust granite material. It is scratch-resistant and allows fast, even heat with energy-saving heat storage technology.

Specifications of CAROTE 24cm/1.6L Stick Pan with Lid, Induction Pan for Cooking

  • Brand: CAROTE
  • Material: Granite
  • Unique feature:Nonstick, Includes Lid, Gas Stovetop Compatible, Electric Stovetop Compatible, Scratch Resistant
  • Colour: Granite White
  • Capacity: 1.6 litres
  • Compatible devices:Smooth Surface Induction,Gas,Halogen,Electric Coil
  • Is dishwasher safe: Yes
  • Item dimensions: 44 x 24 x 5 Centimeters
ProsCons
Easy to cleanIt looks heavy
Durability 
Sturdiness 
cellpic 61% off
CAROTE 24cm/1.6L Non Stick Pan with Lid, Induction Pan for Cooking, Granite Fry Pan Non Stick Cooking Pan, Omlette Pan Egg Pan
4.4 (9,457)
4.4 (9,457)
61% off
1,234 3,129
Buy now

6.Pigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry Pan 200 Gift Set (Red)

It is a nonstick pan deals with five layers of nonstick coating. And it is made with high-end Italian Technology. It allows oil-free cooking and has an ergonomic bakelite handle. Next, it is free from peel-off and PFOA. It comes in medium size.

Specifications of Pigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry Pan 200 Gift Set

  • Brand: Pigeon
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Special features:Nonstick, Scratch Resistant, Long Lasting, Durable
  • Colour: Red
  • Capacity: 1 liters
  • Compatible devices: Gas
  • Handle material: Metal
  • Item dimensions:41 x 26 x 7 Centimeters
  • Included components: 2 Piece Cookware Set
ProsCons
Easy to useNegative reviews which said that it’s quality is bad
Easy to clean 
Value for money 
cellpic 63% off
Pigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry Pan 200 Gift Set (Red)
3.7 (8,821)
3.7 (8,821)
63% off
549 1,495
Buy now

7.CAROTE 20CM/1.1L Non Stick Frying Pan, Granite Omelet Egg Pan, Induction&Gas Fry Pan, Fish Pan, PFOA Free

It is an ultra nonstick fry pan made from imported granite firm nonstick material. In addition, it is PFOA-free, passes EU standards, and cooks in low fat and low oil. It is easy to clean with 70% less water usage and easy to grip. It is tough and durable with a 4 mm thickness and five-ply robust material. Lastly, it is scratch-resistant.

Specifications of CAROTE 20CM/1.1L Non Stick Frying Pan, Granite Omelet Egg Pan

  • Colour: Steel
  • Capacity: 1 Quart
  • Included components:1*20cm black fry pan
  • Item weight: 0.59 kg
  • Material: Granite
  • Model no:8" Classic Granite Frying Pan
ProsCons
SheernessThere is no handle
Easy to clean  
Sturdiness 
cellpic
CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Non Stick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa, Anti-Bulge Tawa, Non Stick Tawa
4.2 (5,891)
4.2 (5,891)
Get Price

8.CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa, Anti-Bulge Tawa, Nonstick Tawa

It is an upgraded 5-ply nonstick dosa tawa, in which food slides off. It is made of imported non stick granite material and gives unprecedented performance. It is a low-fat, low-oil dosa pan 100% free ofPFOS, PFOA, PFOA Lead, and cadmium. Passes EU standards. It is easy to clean with 70% less water usage. It is ultra sturdy and durable paratha tava. It has nonstick material, which firmly locks into the tawa. It is hardened scratch scratch-resistant. And lastly, it comes with energy-saving heat storage technology.

Specifications of CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick Pan

  • Brand: CAROTE
  • Material: Granite
  • Unique features:‎Easy Clean&Flat Base, Gas Stovetop Compatible, Electric Stovetop Compatible, Induction Stovetop Compatible, 5 Layers Nonstick Coating
  • Colour: Black
  • Handle material: Wood
  • Is dishwasher safe: No
  • Item dimensions:29 x 28 x 5.8 Centimeters
ProsCons
Value for moneyIt’s coating goes away after sometime
Easy to clean 
Sturdiness 
cellpic
CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Non Stick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa, Anti-Bulge Tawa, Non Stick Tawa
4.2 (5,891)
4.2 (5,891)
Get Price

Also read :10 best non-stick tawas for oil-free breads

9.Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Nonstick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles

It comes with scratch and abrasion-resistant Technology, which prevents scratches on nonstick surfaces. It has sturdy handles, which provide a comfortable grip. It has 3 layers of metal spoon-friendly coating, which protects the surface from scratches caused by spoons. It is gas and induction-compatible. Lastly, it has a PFOA-free coating for healthy cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Nonstick Omni Tawa

  • Color: Multi Colour
  • Included components:1 x Prestige Omega Select Plus IB Nonstick Omni Tawa, 275
  • Item weight: 1.22 kg
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Model number: 30338
  • Size: Medium
  • Special features:Gas Stovetop Compatible, Induction Stovetop Compatible
ProsCons
SturdinessIt’s nonstick feature vanishes after sometime
Easy to cleanUnlike all other pans, it does not have any spoon
Value for money 
cellpic 30% off
Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles
4.2 (598)
4.2 (598)
30% off
786 1,130
Buy now

10. CAROTE 24CM Dosa Tawa Non Stick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa

It is a 5-ply nonstick dosa tawa with standard features like a CAROTE 28 cm nonstick frying pan. It is made of imported nonstick granite material, giving unprecedented performance. It is a healthy roti tawa, low fat, low oil dosa pan 100% PFOA free, lead, and cadmium. It can be cleaned with a wipe with 70% less water usage. And it is all stove compatible, including induction, gas, electric, halogen, and glass-ceramic (CERAN).

Specifications of CAROTE 24CM Dosa Tawa Non Stick Pan,

  • Colour: White
  • Included components: tawa
  • Item weight: 20 grams
  • Material: Granite Non stick
  • Size: 24 cm
  • Special features:Gas Stovetop Compatible, Induction Stovetop Compatible, Electric Stovetop Compatible, 5 Layers Nonstick Coating, Easy clean base
ProsCons
Value for moneyIt’s non stick property does not work
Easy to clean 
Sturdiness 
cellpic 46% off
CAROTE 24CM Dosa Tawa Non Stick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa
4.2 (5,891)
4.2 (5,891)
46% off
974 1,799
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium 3 Piece Nonstick Cookware SetMade with pressed materialPFOA free coatingProvide high conductivity, which enables quick heat distribution and even cooking
Wonderchef Valencia Nonstick Cookware 4 Piece SetIts MetaTuff 5-layer nonstick coating ensures minimum oil useIt can cook delicious cutlets, stir-fried veggies, curries, dosas, uttapams, etc.It offers nine times better heat conduction
Bergner Orion Marble Nonstick Frypan / Frying PanIt is built with robust food-grade material which can resist high cooking temperatures for perfect cookingIt offers even heat distribution for well-cooked mealsIt is corrosion resistant and has PFOA-free nonstick coating
Prestige Nonstick Omega Deluxe Granite Fry PanMade with nonstick aluminum and has an induction baseIt gives a two-year warranty, and manufacturing defects are included in the warrantyIt is dishwasher-safe
CAROTE 24cm/1.6L Nonstick Pan with Lid, Induction Pan for CookingIt is easy to clean with wipes with 70% less water usageIt is easy to gripIt is tough and durable, with 4 mm thickness
Pigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry PanIt is a nonstick pan with five layers of nonstick coatingIt has an ergonomic bakelite handleIt is free from peel-off and is also PFOA-resistant
CAROTE 20CM/1.1L Nonstick Frying Pan, Granite Omelet Egg PanIt is made from imported granite firm nonstick materialIt is PFOA-free and passes EU standardsIt is tough and durable with 4 mm thickness and 5-ply robust material
CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick Pan, Granite Tawa for RotiIt is made of imported nonstick granite material and gives unprecedented performanceIt is a low-fat, low-oil dosa panIt is hardened, scratch-resistant
Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Nonstick Omni TawaComes with scratch and abrasion-resistant technologyIt provides a comfortable gripIt has a PFOA-free coating for health coating
CAROTE 24CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick PanIt is similar to CAROTE 28 cm nonstick frying pan and is made of imported nonstick granite material, which gives unprecedented performance.It is a healthy roti tawa and is a low-fat and low-oil dosa panIt is all stove-compatible

Best overall product

So, taking into account the different features and all the functionalities and uses, the one product that can be considered the best overall Productis Wonderchef Valencia Nonstick Cookware 4 Piece Set | Kadhai with Lid, Fry Pan, Dosa Tawa | Induction Friendly Design | Pure Grade Aluminium| PFOA Free| 2 Years Warranty | Purple since it has numerous features and functionalities and gives best outputs of cooking and frying. It has a friendly design and can cook delicious cutlets, fry veggies, uttapams, etc., offering nine times better heat conduction.

Best value for money product

Out of all the listed products, the one nonstick pan that can be considered the best value for money product is thePigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry Pan 200 Gift Set (Red) as it comes in the lowest price of Rs. 499 and is the best value for money product and is under the budget which people can easily afford.

How do you find the best non-stick pan?

So, it is here if you are looking for a suitable nonstick pan. You must look for their features and other details in the online product descriptions and choose the one that suits your budget. Another point to add is you can read the reviews of these products to learn about their positive and negative reviews and accordingly buy one which is supported. Analyze your requirements and the details to buy one for yourself.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED home kitchen sale STORIES
FAQs on nonstick pan

What are some standard features to look for in all these products?

Some standard features among all these listed products are PFOA-free coating, EU standards pass, even heat distribution, etc.

Which is the most affordable nonstick pan of the listed products?

Pigeon Aluminium Nonstick Duo Pack Flat Tawa 250 and Fry Pan 200 Gift Set (Red) is the one nonstick pan that comes at the cheapest price of Rs. 499.

Which among all these listed pans are pans for making dosas?

CAROTE 24CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa, and CAROTE 28CM Dosa Tawa Nonstick Pan, Granite Tawa for Roti, Flat Dosa Tava, Induction Roti Tawa, Anti-Bulge Tawa, Nonstick Tawa are two pans used to make dosas.
