Best smartwatches under ₹10,000: 10 picks that mix style and utility

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. Whether it's tracking your fitness goals, receiving notifications, or staying connected on the go, a smartwatch can be a valuable addition to your lifestyle. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 10000 in India, offering a comprehensive comparison to help you make an informed decision.

1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch is equipped with satellite positioning, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With a lightweight and waterproof design, it offers a comfortable fit for all-day wear. Its long battery life and multiple sports modes make it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch: Satellite positioning

Waterproof design

Lightweight and comfortable

Long battery life

Multiple sports modes

Pros Ideal for outdoor activities

Comfortable for all-day wear

Versatile sports modes Cons Limited color options

Our Pick Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Flamingo Pink) ₹ 10,999 27% off ₹ 7,999 from

2. Titan Connected X Smart Watch The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces. With an IP68 rating, it ensures durability and water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go. Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch: High resolution display

IP68 water resistance

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking

Long-lasting battery

Pros Durable and water-resistant

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking features Cons Limited watchfaces

Slightly bulky design

Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with AOD|466x466 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & WatchfacesIP68 Smartwatch ₹ 11,995 33% off ₹ 7,995 from

3. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers advanced health and fitness management features, including quick workout animations and stress tracking. Its lightweight design and immersive multi-sport modes make it a perfect companion for active lifestyles. Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: Advanced health and fitness management

Quick workout animations

Stress tracking

Lightweight design

Immersive multi-sport modes

Pros Comprehensive health and fitness features

Lightweight and comfortable

Versatile sports modes Cons Limited third-party app support

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch, 1.74-Inch Fullview AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Healthy Living Management, Durable Battery Life, Quick-Workout Animations, Automatic Spo2 Monitor, Midnight Black ₹ 20,990 57% off ₹ 8,950 from

4. Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch The Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch combines style and functionality with its aluminium build and immersive multi-sport modes. It offers seamless integration with your smartphone and ensures all-day activity tracking for a holistic fitness experience. Specifications of Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch: Aluminium build

Immersive multi-sport modes

Seamless smartphone integration

All-day activity tracking

Customizable watchfaces

Pros Stylish and durable design

Seamless smartphone integration

Comprehensive activity tracking Cons Limited customization options

Titan Smart Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, Aluminum body with 1.32" Immersive display, Upto 14 days battery life, Multi-sport modes with VO2 Max, SpO2, Women Health Monitor(Black) - 90137AP01 ₹ 11,995 33% off ₹ 7,995 from

5. Titan Connected X Smart Watch The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go. Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch: High resolution display

IP68 water resistance

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking

Long-lasting battery

Pros Durable and water-resistant

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking features Cons Limited watchfaces

Slightly bulky design

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) ₹ 13,995 29% off ₹ 9,995 from

Also read: Best Fitbit wristbands to buy: Top 10 fitness trackers 6. Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch The Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch offers a versatile and stylish design with comprehensive wellness features. It provides personalized coaching and activity tracking, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals. Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch: Versatile and stylish design

Comprehensive wellness features

Personalized coaching

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Pros Stylish and versatile design

Comprehensive wellness features

Personalized coaching Cons Limited sports modes

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch FTW4070 ₹ 9,598 from

7. Titan Connected X Smart Watch The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high brightness and resolution with functional single-sync watchfaces. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go. Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch: High brightness and resolution

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking

Customizable watchfaces

Long-lasting battery

Pros Bright and clear display

Seamless smartphone integration

Customizable watchfaces Cons Limited sports modes

Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.96" AMOLED Display with AOD|800 NITS Brightness|410 * 502 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|IP68 (Metal Strap+ Extra Silicone Strap) ₹ 12,995 23% off ₹ 9,995 from

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you 8. Titan Connected X Smart Watch The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go. Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch: High resolution display

IP68 water resistance

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking

Long-lasting battery

Pros Durable and water-resistant

Seamless smartphone integration

Fitness tracking features Cons Limited watchfaces

Slightly bulky design

Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch|1.43" AMOLED Display with AOD|466x466 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes&WatchfacesIP68 ₹ 12,995 31% off ₹ 8,995 from

9. Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch offers long-lasting battery life and real-time locating features. With water resistance and multiple sports modes, it provides a reliable and versatile experience for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch: Long-lasting battery life

Real-time locating

Water resistance

Versatile sports modes

Customizable watchfaces

Pros Long-lasting battery life

Real-time locating features

Versatile sports modes Cons Limited third-party app support

imoo Watch Phone Z1 Kids Smart Watch, 4G Kids Smartwatch Phone with Long-Lasting Video & Phone Call, Kids GPS Watch with Real-time Locating & IPX8 Water-Resistance (Dark Green) ₹ 12,990 38% off ₹ 7,990 from

10. Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch is designed for training and analysis, offering advanced fitness tracking features. With a sleek and durable design, it provides an immersive experience for fitness enthusiasts. Specification of Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: Training and analysis features

Advanced fitness tracking

Sleek and durable design

Customizable watchfaces

Long-lasting battery

Pros Advanced fitness tracking features

Sleek and durable design

Customizable watchfaces Cons Limited sports modes

Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Silver ₹ 10,999 45% off ₹ 5,998 from

Comparison Table

Features Amazfit Bip U Pro Titan Connected X Huawei Watch Fit Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart watch Titan Connected X Smartwatch Fossil Gen 5E Titan Connected X Smartwatch Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Noise ColorFit Ultra Satellite positioning Yes No No No No No No No No Waterproof design Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No High resolution display No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Multi-sport modes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Seamless smartphone integration Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No

Best Value for Money: The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its long-lasting battery life, real-time locating features, and versatile sports modes. It provides a reliable and comprehensive experience for fitness enthusiasts at an affordable price point.

Best Overall Product: The Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a versatile and stylish design with comprehensive wellness features. It provides personalized coaching and activity tracking, making it a top choice for health-conscious individuals.

FAQs on smartwatch under 10000 What are the key features of a good smartwatch? A good smartwatch should offer GPS tracking, waterproof design, high resolution display, and seamless smartphone integration, along with versatile sports modes. Are these smartwatches suitable for fitness tracking? Yes, all the listed smartwatches offer comprehensive fitness tracking features, including activity monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sports modes. What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? The average battery life ranges from 5 to 7 days, depending on usage and features activated. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? Most of the listed smartwatches support third-party apps for additional functionalities and customizations.

