Best smartwatches under ₹10,000: 10 picks that mix style and utility

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:32 IST
dot By: Affiliate
Summary:

Best smartwatches under 10,000: Explore the top 10 smartwatches in India with detailed product descriptions, pros, and cons. Find the best value for money and overall best product, along with a comparison table and FAQs. Read More

Products included in this article

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. Whether it's tracking your fitness goals, receiving notifications, or staying connected on the go, a smartwatch can be a valuable addition to your lifestyle. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 10000 in India, offering a comprehensive comparison to help you make an informed decision.

1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch is equipped with satellite positioning, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With a lightweight and waterproof design, it offers a comfortable fit for all-day wear. Its long battery life and multiple sports modes make it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch:

  • Satellite positioning
  • Waterproof design
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Long battery life
  • Multiple sports modes

Pros

  • Ideal for outdoor activities
  • Comfortable for all-day wear
  • Versatile sports modes

Cons

  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Flamingo Pink)

₹ 10,999 27% off

2. Titan Connected X Smart Watch

The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces. With an IP68 rating, it ensures durability and water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch:

  • High resolution display
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Durable and water-resistant
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking features

Cons

  • Limited watchfaces
  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with AOD|466x466 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & WatchfacesIP68 Smartwatch

₹ 11,995 33% off

3. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers advanced health and fitness management features, including quick workout animations and stress tracking. Its lightweight design and immersive multi-sport modes make it a perfect companion for active lifestyles.

Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch:

  • Advanced health and fitness management
  • Quick workout animations
  • Stress tracking
  • Lightweight design
  • Immersive multi-sport modes

Pros

  • Comprehensive health and fitness features
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Versatile sports modes

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
cellpic

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch, 1.74-Inch Fullview AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Healthy Living Management, Durable Battery Life, Quick-Workout Animations, Automatic Spo2 Monitor, Midnight Black

₹ 20,990 57% off

4. Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch

The Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch combines style and functionality with its aluminium build and immersive multi-sport modes. It offers seamless integration with your smartphone and ensures all-day activity tracking for a holistic fitness experience.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Aluminium Smart Watch:

  • Aluminium build
  • Immersive multi-sport modes
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • All-day activity tracking
  • Customizable watchfaces

Pros

  • Stylish and durable design
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Comprehensive activity tracking

Cons

  • Limited customization options
cellpic

Titan Smart Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, Aluminum body with 1.32" Immersive display, Upto 14 days battery life, Multi-sport modes with VO2 Max, SpO2, Women Health Monitor(Black) - 90137AP01

₹ 11,995 33% off

5. Titan Connected X Smart Watch

The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch:

  • High resolution display
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Durable and water-resistant
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking features

Cons

  • Limited watchfaces
  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)

₹ 13,995 29% off

Also read: Best Fitbit wristbands to buy: Top 10 fitness trackers

6. Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch

The Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch offers a versatile and stylish design with comprehensive wellness features. It provides personalized coaching and activity tracking, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch:

  • Versatile and stylish design
  • Comprehensive wellness features
  • Personalized coaching
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Stylish and versatile design
  • Comprehensive wellness features
  • Personalized coaching

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch FTW4070

7. Titan Connected X Smart Watch

The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high brightness and resolution with functional single-sync watchfaces. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch:

  • High brightness and resolution
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking
  • Customizable watchfaces
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Bright and clear display
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Customizable watchfaces

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.96" AMOLED Display with AOD|800 NITS Brightness|410 * 502 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|IP68 (Metal Strap+ Extra Silicone Strap)

₹ 12,995 23% off

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you

8. Titan Connected X Smart Watch

The Titan Connected X Smart Watch offers high resolution and functional single-sync watchfaces with an IP68 rating for water resistance. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, providing notifications and fitness tracking on the go.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smart Watch:

  • High resolution display
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Durable and water-resistant
  • Seamless smartphone integration
  • Fitness tracking features

Cons

  • Limited watchfaces
  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch|1.43" AMOLED Display with AOD|466x466 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes&WatchfacesIP68

₹ 12,995 31% off

9. Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch offers long-lasting battery life and real-time locating features. With water resistance and multiple sports modes, it provides a reliable and versatile experience for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch:

  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Real-time locating
  • Water resistance
  • Versatile sports modes
  • Customizable watchfaces

Pros

  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Real-time locating features
  • Versatile sports modes

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
cellpic

imoo Watch Phone Z1 Kids Smart Watch, 4G Kids Smartwatch Phone with Long-Lasting Video & Phone Call, Kids GPS Watch with Real-time Locating & IPX8 Water-Resistance (Dark Green)

₹ 12,990 38% off

10. Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch is designed for training and analysis, offering advanced fitness tracking features. With a sleek and durable design, it provides an immersive experience for fitness enthusiasts.

Specification of Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch:

  • Training and analysis features
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Customizable watchfaces
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Customizable watchfaces

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Silver

₹ 10,999 45% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesAmazfit Bip U ProTitan Connected XHuawei Watch FitTitan Connected X Aluminium Smart watchTitan Connected X SmartwatchFossil Gen 5ETitan Connected X SmartwatchZebronics Zeb-Fit4220CHNoise ColorFit Ultra
Satellite positioningYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Waterproof designYesYesNoYesYesNoYesYesNo
High resolution displayNoYesNoYesYesYesYesNoYes
Multi-sport modesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesYesYes
Seamless smartphone integrationYesYesNoYesYesNoYesYesNo

Best Value for Money:

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its long-lasting battery life, real-time locating features, and versatile sports modes. It provides a reliable and comprehensive experience for fitness enthusiasts at an affordable price point.

Best Overall Product:

The Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a versatile and stylish design with comprehensive wellness features. It provides personalized coaching and activity tracking, making it a top choice for health-conscious individuals.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 10000:

The Fossil Gen 5E Display Wellness Unisex Adult Watch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a versatile and stylish design with comprehensive wellness features. It provides personalized coaching and activity tracking, making it a top choice for health-conscious individuals.

FAQs on smartwatch under 10000

A good smartwatch should offer GPS tracking, waterproof design, high resolution display, and seamless smartphone integration, along with versatile sports modes.
Yes, all the listed smartwatches offer comprehensive fitness tracking features, including activity monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sports modes.
The average battery life ranges from 5 to 7 days, depending on usage and features activated.
Most of the listed smartwatches support third-party apps for additional functionalities and customizations.
