Best Fitbit wristbands to buy: Top 10 fitness trackers

Are you in the market for a new fitness tracker? Look no further! We have gathered the top 10 Fitbit wristbands to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, there's a Fitbit wristband for everyone. From advanced fitness management to basic fitness tracking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Fitbit wristband for your lifestyle and needs.

1. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers advanced fitness tracking and management. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch: Built-in GPS

24/7 heart rate tracking

6+ day battery life

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

Long battery life Cons May be too advanced for casual users

Our Pick Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership ₹ 24,999 10% off ₹ 22,399 from

2. Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch is a premium option that includes advanced health and fitness features, such as EDA sensors for stress management and an ECG app for heart health. Specifications of Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch: EDA sensors for stress management

ECG app for heart health

6+ day battery life

Pros Advanced health features

Long battery life

Sleek design Cons Premium price point

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership ₹ 20,499 10% off ₹ 18,399 from

Also read: Best fitness trackers under ₹ 10000 in India: Top 10 picks 3. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option that still offers essential fitness tracking features. With 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 10 days of battery life, this tracker is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: 24/7 heart rate tracking

Up to 10 days of battery life

Durable and swimproof design

Pros Affordable price point

Long battery life

Swimproof design Cons Basic features compared to other models

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 7,999 21% off ₹ 6,299 from

4. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch is a versatile option that includes Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing for voice commands and convenient access to information. Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: Amazon Alexa built-in

24/7 heart rate tracking

6+ day battery life

Pros Voice commands with Amazon Alexa

Long battery life

Sleek and modern design Cons May be redundant for users with other smart devices

Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose) ₹ 15,999 19% off ₹ 12,999 from

5. Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker offers built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, making it perfect for users who want detailed fitness tracking and insights. Specifications of Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker: Built-in GPS

Active Zone Minutes

Up to 7 days of battery life

Pros Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

Active Zone Minutes for personalized guidance

Swimproof and durable design Cons Shorter battery life compared to other models

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 14,999 20% off ₹ 11,999 from

6. Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker is a simple and affordable option that offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 5 days of battery life, making it a great choice for everyday use. Specifications of Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker: 24/7 heart rate tracking

Up to 5 days of battery life

Swimproof and durable design

Pros Affordable price point

Long battery life

Swimproof design Cons Basic features compared to other models

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership ₹ 8,999 7% off ₹ 8,399 from

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon) ₹ 14,999 20% off ₹ 11,989 from

8. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 7 days of battery life, making it a reliable choice for those who want advanced fitness tracking without the added smartwatch features. Specifications of Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker: 24/7 heart rate tracking

Up to 7 days of battery life

Water resistant up to 50m

Pros Long battery life

Water resistant design

Affordable price point Cons Lacks advanced smartwatch features

Fitbit Charge 6, Obsidian/Black Aluminum ₹ 14,999 from

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 7,999 21% off ₹ 6,299 from

Also read: Best fitness trackers for women: Now monitor activity progress, sleep and more 10. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker The Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker offers a premium design and advanced health features, including an ECG app, EDA sensor, and built-in GPS for detailed fitness tracking and insights. Specifications of Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: ECG app

EDA sensor

Built-in GPS

Pros Premium design

Advanced health features

Built-in GPS Cons Premium price point

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 14,999 18% off ₹ 12,299 from

Comparison Table

Product EDA Sensor ECG App Built-in GPS Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Yes No Yes Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker No No No Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch No No Yes Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker No No Yes Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker No No No Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Yes No Yes Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker No No No Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker No No No Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker offers the best value for money, providing essential fitness tracking features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product, offering advanced health and fitness features, including EDA sensors and ECG app.

How to find the perfect fitbit wrist band: The Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product, offering advanced health and fitness features, including EDA sensors and ECG app.

FAQs on fitbit wrist band What is the battery life of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch? The Fitbit Versa 3 offers up to 6+ days of battery life, making it perfect for extended use. Does Fitbit Charge 4 have built-in GPS? Yes, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS for accurate tracking of your outdoor workouts. Can I swim with Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker? Yes, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is swimproof and durable, allowing you to track your fitness even during water activities. What are the advanced health features of Fitbit Charge 5? The Fitbit Charge 5 offers advanced health features, including an ECG app and EDA sensor for detailed health insights.

