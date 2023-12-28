Icon
Best Fitbit wristbands to buy: Top 10 fitness trackers

Published on Dec 28, 2023 23:25 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best fitbit wrist bands

Are you in the market for a new fitness tracker? Look no further! We have gathered the top 10 Fitbit wristbands to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, there's a Fitbit wristband for everyone. From advanced fitness management to basic fitness tracking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Fitbit wristband for your lifestyle and needs.

1. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers advanced fitness tracking and management. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch:

  • Built-in GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • 6+ day battery life

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Built-in GPS for accurate tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May be too advanced for casual users
Our Pick cellpic

Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

₹ 24,999 10% off

2. Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch is a premium option that includes advanced health and fitness features, such as EDA sensors for stress management and an ECG app for heart health.

Specifications of Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch:

  • EDA sensors for stress management
  • ECG app for heart health
  • 6+ day battery life

Pros

  • Advanced health features
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Premium price point
cellpic

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

₹ 20,499 10% off

3. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option that still offers essential fitness tracking features. With 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 10 days of battery life, this tracker is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Up to 10 days of battery life
  • Durable and swimproof design

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Long battery life
  • Swimproof design

Cons

  • Basic features compared to other models
cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 7,999 21% off

4. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch is a versatile option that includes Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing for voice commands and convenient access to information.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch:

  • Amazon Alexa built-in
  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • 6+ day battery life

Pros

  • Voice commands with Amazon Alexa
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • May be redundant for users with other smart devices
cellpic

Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose)

₹ 15,999 19% off

5. Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker offers built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, making it perfect for users who want detailed fitness tracking and insights.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker:

  • Built-in GPS
  • Active Zone Minutes
  • Up to 7 days of battery life

Pros

  • Built-in GPS for accurate tracking
  • Active Zone Minutes for personalized guidance
  • Swimproof and durable design

Cons

  • Shorter battery life compared to other models
cellpic

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 14,999 20% off

6. Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker is a simple and affordable option that offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 5 days of battery life, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker:

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Up to 5 days of battery life
  • Swimproof and durable design

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Long battery life
  • Swimproof design

Cons

  • Basic features compared to other models
cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership

₹ 8,999 7% off

cellpic

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon)

₹ 14,999 20% off

8. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 7 days of battery life, making it a reliable choice for those who want advanced fitness tracking without the added smartwatch features.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker:

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Up to 7 days of battery life
  • Water resistant up to 50m

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Water resistant design
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Lacks advanced smartwatch features
cellpic

Fitbit Charge 6, Obsidian/Black Aluminum

9. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is a budget-friendly option that still offers essential fitness tracking features. With 24/7 heart rate tracking and up to 10 days of battery life, this tracker is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:

  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Up to 10 days of battery life
  • Durable and swimproof design

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Long battery life
  • Swimproof design

Cons

  • Basic features compared to other models
cellpic

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 7,999 21% off

10. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker offers a premium design and advanced health features, including an ECG app, EDA sensor, and built-in GPS for detailed fitness tracking and insights.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker:

  • ECG app
  • EDA sensor
  • Built-in GPS

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Advanced health features
  • Built-in GPS

Cons

  • Premium price point
cellpic

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 14,999 18% off

Comparison Table

ProductEDA SensorECG AppBuilt-in GPS
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness SmartwatchYesNoYes
Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness SmartwatchYesYesYes
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness TrackerNoNoNo
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness SmartwatchNoNoYes
Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness TrackerNoNoYes
Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness TrackerNoNoNo
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness SmartwatchYesNoYes
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity TrackerNoNoNo
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness TrackerNoNoNo
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health TrackerYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker offers the best value for money, providing essential fitness tracking features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Fitbit Sense Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product, offering advanced health and fitness features, including EDA sensors and ECG app.

How to find the perfect fitbit wrist band:

FAQs on fitbit wrist band

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers up to 6+ days of battery life, making it perfect for extended use.
Yes, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS for accurate tracking of your outdoor workouts.
Yes, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is swimproof and durable, allowing you to track your fitness even during water activities.
The Fitbit Charge 5 offers advanced health features, including an ECG app and EDA sensor for detailed health insights.
