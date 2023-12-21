Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best Amazfit smartwatches for every budget and style: Buying guide

Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:21 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best amazfit smartwatches

Summary:

10 best Amazfit smartwatches for every budget and style: Explore top choices in Amazfit smartwatches, compare their features, pros and cons to avail the best deal. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)

₹6,999 29% off
item

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Petal Pink)

₹16,999 53% off
item

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm (1.43" ) HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Green)

₹5,999 70% off
item

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black)

₹6,999 29% off
item

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control, Over 100 Watch Faces (Silver)

₹5,999 33% off
item

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance,60 Sports Modes, High-Precision GPS, and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Cream)

₹5,999 50% off
item

Amazfit Pop 3R Smart Watch,1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black)

₹6,999 29% off
item

(Refurbished) Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life (Sport Edition)

₹17,999 67% off
item

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Infinite Black)

₹23,999 29% off
item

Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance, Cricket Sports Data Monitoring, 60 Sports Modes and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Blue)

₹4,999 30% off

Are you looking for the perfect Amazfit smartwatch to suit your needs? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 Amazfit smartwatches available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, we've got you covered. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish timepiece, there's a perfect Amazfit smartwatch for everyone.

1. Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers a range of advanced features. With a high-resolution AMOLED display, accurate health tracking, and voice assistance, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals on the go.

Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel design
  • AMOLED display
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Voice assistance

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some users
Our Pick cellpic

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)

₹ 6,999 29% off

2. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch is a compact and lightweight option with a vibrant display and comprehensive health tracking features. With a long battery life and water resistance, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday use.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • 14-day battery life
  • Water resistance
  • Lightweight design

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users
cellpic

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Petal Pink)

₹ 16,999 53% off

Also read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under 5000: Buying guide

3. Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch is a versatile option with a high-definition color display and 10 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking. With built-in GPS and water resistance, it's ideal for outdoor activities and sports enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch

  • High-definition color display
  • 10 sports modes
  • Built-in GPS
  • Water resistance
  • 14-day battery life

Pros

  • Versatile sports tracking features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced smart features
cellpic

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm (1.43" ) HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Green)

₹ 5,999 70% off

4. Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality with its stainless steel design and advanced health tracking features. With a long battery life and voice assistance, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking.

Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel design
  • AMOLED display
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Voice assistance

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some users
cellpic

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black)

₹ 6,999 29% off

5. Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch is a budget-friendly option with essential health tracking features and a lightweight design. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • Lightweight design
  • Essential health tracking
  • 14-day battery life
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Affordable price point

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users
cellpic

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control, Over 100 Watch Faces (Silver)

₹ 5,999 33% off

6. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch offers a premium design with water resistance and high-precision health tracking features. With a vibrant AMOLED display and blood oxygen measurement, it's perfect for outdoor activities and health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch

  • Premium design
  • Water resistance
  • High-precision health tracking
  • Blood oxygen measurement
  • AMOLED display

Pros

  • Premium design and build quality
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some users
cellpic

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance,60 Sports Modes, High-Precision GPS, and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Cream)

₹ 5,999 50% off

7. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch boasts a sleek and modern design with a vibrant display and comprehensive health tracking features. With Bluetooth connectivity and voice assistance, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Voice assistance
  • AMOLED display

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users
cellpic

Amazfit Pop 3R Smart Watch,1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black)

₹ 6,999 29% off

8. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed)

The renewed Amazfit GTR Smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality with its premium design and comprehensive health tracking features. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed)

  • Renewed premium design
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Long battery life
  • Affordable price point

Pros

  • Renewed premium design and build quality
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users
cellpic

(Refurbished) Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life (Sport Edition)

₹ 17,999 67% off

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under 20,000 to gift your partner

9. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch

The Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch is a versatile option with a vibrant display and accurate health tracking features. With a lightweight design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display
  • Accurate health tracking
  • Lightweight design
  • 14-day battery life
  • Affordable price point

Pros

  • Versatile option for everyday use
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users
cellpic

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Infinite Black)

₹ 23,999 29% off

10. Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch offers a premium design with water resistance and comprehensive health tracking features. With a vibrant AMOLED display and blood oxygen measurement, it's perfect for outdoor activities and health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch

  • Premium design
  • Water resistance
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Blood oxygen measurement
  • AMOLED display

Pros

  • Premium design and build quality
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some users
cellpic

Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance, Cricket Sports Data Monitoring, 60 Sports Modes and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Blue)

₹ 4,999 30% off

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplayHealth TrackingBattery Life
Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel SmartwatchAMOLED24/7 HR monitoring14 days
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini SmartwatchVibrantComprehensive14 days
Amazfit Bip S Smart WatchHigh-definition color10 sports modes14 days
Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel SmartwatchAMOLED24/7 HR monitoring14 days
Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth SmartwatchLightweightEssential14 days
Amazfit GTR 2 SmartwatchPremiumHigh-precision14 days
Amazfit GTS 2 SmartwatchSleek and modernComprehensive7 days
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed)Renewed premiumComprehensive24 days
Amazfit Bip U SmartwatchVibrantAccurate9 days
Amazfit GTR 2e SmartwatchPremiumComprehensive24 days

Best value for money:

The Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch offers the best value for money with essential health tracking features, long battery life, and a budget-friendly price point. It's perfect for users looking for a reliable and affordable smartwatch.

Best overall product:

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, comprehensive health tracking features, and vibrant display. It's perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality in a smartwatch.

How to find the perfect Amazfit Smartwatch :

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, comprehensive health tracking features, and vibrant display. It's perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality in a smartwatch.

FAQs on Amazfit Smartwatch

The battery life of Amazfit smartwatches ranges from 7 days to 24 days, depending on the model and usage.
Yes, most Amazfit smartwatches come with water resistance, making them suitable for various activities and sports.
Amazfit smartwatches offer comprehensive health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports modes.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories