10 best Amazfit smartwatches for every budget and style: Buying guide

Are you looking for the perfect Amazfit smartwatch to suit your needs? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 Amazfit smartwatches available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, we've got you covered. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish timepiece, there's a perfect Amazfit smartwatch for everyone.

1. Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch The Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers a range of advanced features. With a high-resolution AMOLED display, accurate health tracking, and voice assistance, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals on the go. Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch Stainless steel design

AMOLED display

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Voice assistance

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced health tracking features Cons May be pricey for some users

Our Pick Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver) ₹ 6,999 29% off ₹ 4,999 from

2. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch is a compact and lightweight option with a vibrant display and comprehensive health tracking features. With a long battery life and water resistance, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday use. Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch Vibrant display

Comprehensive health tracking

14-day battery life

Water resistance

Lightweight design

Pros Compact and lightweight design

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Petal Pink) ₹ 16,999 53% off ₹ 7,999 from

Also read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under ₹ 5000: Buying guide 3. Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch The Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch is a versatile option with a high-definition color display and 10 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking. With built-in GPS and water resistance, it's ideal for outdoor activities and sports enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch High-definition color display

10 sports modes

Built-in GPS

Water resistance

14-day battery life

Pros Versatile sports tracking features

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced smart features

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor,3.63 cm (1.43" ) HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Green) ₹ 5,999 70% off ₹ 1,799 from

4. Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch The Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality with its stainless steel design and advanced health tracking features. With a long battery life and voice assistance, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking. Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch Stainless steel design

AMOLED display

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Voice assistance

Pros Stylish design

Advanced health tracking features Cons May be pricey for some users

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black) ₹ 6,999 29% off ₹ 4,999 from

5. Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch The Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch is a budget-friendly option with essential health tracking features and a lightweight design. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch Lightweight design

Essential health tracking

14-day battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

Affordable price point

Pros Budget-friendly option

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control, Over 100 Watch Faces (Silver) ₹ 5,999 33% off ₹ 3,999 from

6. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch offers a premium design with water resistance and high-precision health tracking features. With a vibrant AMOLED display and blood oxygen measurement, it's perfect for outdoor activities and health-conscious individuals. Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Premium design

Water resistance

High-precision health tracking

Blood oxygen measurement

AMOLED display

Pros Premium design and build quality

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons May be pricey for some users

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance,60 Sports Modes, High-Precision GPS, and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Cream) ₹ 5,999 50% off ₹ 2,999 from

7. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch The Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch boasts a sleek and modern design with a vibrant display and comprehensive health tracking features. With Bluetooth connectivity and voice assistance, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch Sleek and modern design

Comprehensive health tracking

Bluetooth connectivity

Voice assistance

AMOLED display

Pros Sleek and modern design

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users

Amazfit Pop 3R Smart Watch,1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Black) ₹ 6,999 29% off ₹ 4,999 from

8. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed) The renewed Amazfit GTR Smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality with its premium design and comprehensive health tracking features. With a long battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking. Specifications of Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed) Renewed premium design

Comprehensive health tracking

Bluetooth connectivity

Long battery life

Affordable price point

Pros Renewed premium design and build quality

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users

(Refurbished) Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life (Sport Edition) ₹ 17,999 67% off ₹ 5,949 from

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 20,000 to gift your partner 9. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch The Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch is a versatile option with a vibrant display and accurate health tracking features. With a lightweight design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday use and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch Vibrant display

Accurate health tracking

Lightweight design

14-day battery life

Affordable price point

Pros Versatile option for everyday use

Long battery life Cons May not have advanced features for tech-savvy users

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Infinite Black) ₹ 23,999 29% off ₹ 16,999 from

10. Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch The Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch offers a premium design with water resistance and comprehensive health tracking features. With a vibrant AMOLED display and blood oxygen measurement, it's perfect for outdoor activities and health-conscious individuals. Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch Premium design

Water resistance

Comprehensive health tracking

Blood oxygen measurement

AMOLED display

Pros Premium design and build quality

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons May be pricey for some users

Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch with 1.69" Large Color Display,2 Weeks' Battery Life,5 ATM Water-Resistance, Cricket Sports Data Monitoring, 60 Sports Modes and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Blue) ₹ 4,999 30% off ₹ 3,499 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Health Tracking Battery Life Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring 14 days Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch Vibrant Comprehensive 14 days Amazfit Bip S Smart Watch High-definition color 10 sports modes 14 days Amazfit Pop 3S Stainless Steel Smartwatch AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring 14 days Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch Lightweight Essential 14 days Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Premium High-precision 14 days Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch Sleek and modern Comprehensive 7 days Amazfit GTR Smartwatch (Renewed) Renewed premium Comprehensive 24 days Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch Vibrant Accurate 9 days Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch Premium Comprehensive 24 days

Best value for money: The Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth Smartwatch offers the best value for money with essential health tracking features, long battery life, and a budget-friendly price point. It's perfect for users looking for a reliable and affordable smartwatch.

Best overall product: The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, comprehensive health tracking features, and vibrant display. It's perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality in a smartwatch.

How to find the perfect Amazfit Smartwatch : The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, comprehensive health tracking features, and vibrant display. It's perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality in a smartwatch.

FAQs on Amazfit Smartwatch What is the battery life of these smartwatches? The battery life of Amazfit smartwatches ranges from 7 days to 24 days, depending on the model and usage. Do these smartwatches have water resistance? Yes, most Amazfit smartwatches come with water resistance, making them suitable for various activities and sports. What are the key health tracking features of these smartwatches? Amazfit smartwatches offer comprehensive health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports modes.

