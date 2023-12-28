Best QLED TVs in India: Top 10 choices for ultimate viewing

The QLED TV market in India offers a wide range of options, and choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best QLED TVs available on Amazon. In this article, we will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product and provide a detailed analysis to help you find the perfect QLED TV for your needs.

1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: 4K Ultra HD resolution

Quantum Processor 4K

Voice control with Bixby and Alexa

Dynamic Crystal Color technology

Ambient Mode+

Pros Stunning picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point compared to other options

Our Pick Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price from

2. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV The Masterpiece 65 inches Android QLED TV is a powerhouse of entertainment, offering seamless connectivity and advanced features. With its large screen size and exceptional audio-visual capabilities, this TV is perfect for home theaters and gaming setups. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Android TV 11

Dolby Atmos sound

Google Assistant built-in

Ultra-slim bezel-less design

MEMC technology for smooth visuals

Pros Large screen for immersive viewing

Advanced audio technologies

Sleek and bezel-less design Cons Limited availability

Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold) ₹ 1.2L 27% off ₹ 87,990 from

Also Read: 10 best 4K OLED TV versus QLED TV: Pinnacle of picture quality 3. Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV The Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing the latest games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Specifications of Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV: Google TV OS

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Hands-free voice control

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced smart features

High-quality visual and audio performance Cons Limited availability

Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model Get Price from

4. TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV The TCL 50-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV is a budget-friendly option with impressive picture quality and smart features. Whether you're watching movies or streaming content, this TV offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Specifications of TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV: Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Full array local dimming

Game Master for optimized gaming

Hands-free voice control

Pros Affordable price point

Impressive picture quality

Advanced gaming features Cons Limited availability

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G (Black) Get Price from

Also Read: Best QLED TVs: Expect HD display, top 10 picks to consider in December 2023 5. TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and stunning visuals, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. Specifications of TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV: Google TV OS with voice remote

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Hands-free voice control

Pros Great value for money

High-quality visuals and sound

Advanced gaming features Cons Limited availability

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black) Get Price from

6. Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV The Hisense 55-inch Tornado QLED TV is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful audio capabilities. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV offers a captivating entertainment experience. Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ultra Vivid panel for enhanced colors

Game Mode for optimized gaming

Hands-free voice control

Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity

Pros Immersive display and audio

Advanced gaming features

Wireless audio connectivity Cons Limited availability

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) | HRR 240Hz Mode | HRD 10+ | Game Mode Pro Get Price from

7. Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV The Kodak 55-inch Matrix Google QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming content or gaming, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV: Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Hands-free voice control

Pros Sleek and stylish design

High-quality visuals and sound

Advanced gaming features Cons Limited availability

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black Get Price from

8. TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV The TCL 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and impressive visuals, this TV provides an exceptional entertainment experience. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV: Google TV OS with voice remote

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Hands-free voice control

Pros Affordable price point

High-quality visuals and sound

Advanced gaming features Cons Limited availability

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) Get Price from

9. TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV The TOSHIBA 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its elegant design and advanced smart features. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV: Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Hands-free voice control

Pros Elegant design

High-quality visuals and sound

Advanced gaming features Cons Limited availability

Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) | Power bass woofer 2.1 Channel | REGZA Engine 4K PRO Get Price from

10. VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV The VW 43-inch Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced features. Whether you're streaming content or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV: Frameless design for immersive viewing

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Hands-free voice control

Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity

Pros Sleek and modern design

High-quality visuals and sound

Wireless audio connectivity Cons Limited availability

VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Products Screen Size Resolution Smart Features Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Quantum Processor 4K, Voice control with Bixby and Alexa Masterpiece 65 inches Android QLED TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV 11, Google Assistant built-in Nu 65 inch Google QLED TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV OS, Hands-free voice control TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV 50 inches Ultra HD Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast, Hands-free voice control TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google TV OS with voice remote, Hands-free voice control Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV 55 inches 4KUltra HD Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Hands-free voice control Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV 55 inches 4KUltra HD Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, Hands-free voice control TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google TV OS with voice remote, Hands-free voice control TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast, Hands-free voice control VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV 43 inches Ultra HD Hands-free voice control

Best value for money: The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers the best value for money, with its affordable price point and impressive features. Whether you're a budget-conscious buyer or looking for a high-quality entertainment experience, this TV delivers exceptional value.

Best overall product: The Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced features. Whether you're a cinephile or a gaming enthusiast, this TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience.

FAQs on qled tv Is the picture quality of these QLED TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, all the QLED TVs listed offer excellent picture quality and advanced features that make them ideal for gaming. Do these QLED TVs support voice control and smart features? Yes, all the QLED TVs come with voice control and advanced smart features for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Are these QLED TVs compatible with streaming services and external devices? Yes, all the QLED TVs support popular streaming services and offer multiple HDMI and USB ports for external connectivity. Do these QLED TVs come with a warranty and after-sales support? Yes, all the QLED TVs come with a warranty and reliable after-sales support for peace of mind.

