Best QLED TVs in India: Top 10 choices for ultimate viewing

The QLED TV market in India offers a wide range of options, and choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best QLED TVs available on Amazon. In this article, we will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product and provide a detailed analysis to help you find the perfect QLED TV for your needs.
1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Quantum Processor 4K
- Voice control with Bixby and Alexa
- Dynamic Crystal Color technology
- Ambient Mode+
2. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
The Masterpiece 65 inches Android QLED TV is a powerhouse of entertainment, offering seamless connectivity and advanced features. With its large screen size and exceptional audio-visual capabilities, this TV is perfect for home theaters and gaming setups.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Android TV 11
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Google Assistant built-in
- Ultra-slim bezel-less design
- MEMC technology for smooth visuals
3. Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV
The Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing the latest games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.
Specifications of Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS
- Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
- Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
- Hands-free voice control
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
4. TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV
The TCL 50-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV is a budget-friendly option with impressive picture quality and smart features. Whether you're watching movies or streaming content, this TV offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Full array local dimming
- Game Master for optimized gaming
- Hands-free voice control
5. TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV
The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and stunning visuals, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications of TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS with voice remote
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Hands-free voice control
6. Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV
The Hisense 55-inch Tornado QLED TV is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful audio capabilities. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV offers a captivating entertainment experience.
Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV:
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Ultra Vivid panel for enhanced colors
- Game Mode for optimized gaming
- Hands-free voice control
- Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity
7. Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV
The Kodak 55-inch Matrix Google QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming content or gaming, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
- Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
- Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Hands-free voice control
8. TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV
The TCL 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and impressive visuals, this TV provides an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications of TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS with voice remote
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Hands-free voice control
9. TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV
The TOSHIBA 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its elegant design and advanced smart features. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:
- Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
- Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
- Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Hands-free voice control
10. VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV
The VW 43-inch Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced features. Whether you're streaming content or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV:
- Frameless design for immersive viewing
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Hands-free voice control
- Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity
Best value for money:
The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers the best value for money, with its affordable price point and impressive features. Whether you're a budget-conscious buyer or looking for a high-quality entertainment experience, this TV delivers exceptional value.
Best overall product:
The Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced features. Whether you're a cinephile or a gaming enthusiast, this TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience.
How to find the best QLED TVs in India?
The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced features. Whether you're a cinephile or a gaming enthusiast, this TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience.