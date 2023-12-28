Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best QLED TVs in India: Top 10 choices for ultimate viewing

Published on Dec 28, 2023 00:06 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
QLED TV

Summary:

Best QLED TV: Discover the top QLED TV options available in India and make an informed decision based on our comprehensive comparison and analysis. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)
item

Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

₹120,000 27% off
item

Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model
item

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G (Black)
item

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black)
item

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) | HRR 240Hz Mode | HRD 10+ | Game Mode Pro
item

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black
item

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)
item

Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) | Power bass woofer 2.1 Channel | REGZA Engine 4K PRO
item

VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black)

The QLED TV market in India offers a wide range of options, and choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best QLED TVs available on Amazon. In this article, we will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product and provide a detailed analysis to help you find the perfect QLED TV for your needs.

1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Quantum Processor 4K
  • Voice control with Bixby and Alexa
  • Dynamic Crystal Color technology
  • Ambient Mode+

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher price point compared to other options
Our Pick cellpic

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

2. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

The Masterpiece 65 inches Android QLED TV is a powerhouse of entertainment, offering seamless connectivity and advanced features. With its large screen size and exceptional audio-visual capabilities, this TV is perfect for home theaters and gaming setups.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Android TV 11
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Ultra-slim bezel-less design
  • MEMC technology for smooth visuals

Pros

  • Large screen for immersive viewing
  • Advanced audio technologies
  • Sleek and bezel-less design

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

₹ 1.2L 27% off

Also Read: 10 best 4K OLED TV versus QLED TV: Pinnacle of picture quality

3. Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV

The Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing the latest games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications of Nu 65-inch Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
  • Hands-free voice control
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced smart features
  • High-quality visual and audio performance

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model

4. TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV

The TCL 50-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV is a budget-friendly option with impressive picture quality and smart features. Whether you're watching movies or streaming content, this TV offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Full array local dimming
  • Game Master for optimized gaming
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Impressive picture quality
  • Advanced gaming features

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G (Black)

Also Read: Best QLED TVs: Expect HD display, top 10 picks to consider in December 2023

5. TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV

The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and stunning visuals, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS with voice remote
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • High-quality visuals and sound
  • Advanced gaming features

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black)

6. Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV

The Hisense 55-inch Tornado QLED TV is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful audio capabilities. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV offers a captivating entertainment experience.

Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV:

  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Ultra Vivid panel for enhanced colors
  • Game Mode for optimized gaming
  • Hands-free voice control
  • Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity

Pros

  • Immersive display and audio
  • Advanced gaming features
  • Wireless audio connectivity

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) | HRR 240Hz Mode | HRD 10+ | Game Mode Pro

7. Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV

The Kodak 55-inch Matrix Google QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced smart features. Whether you're streaming content or gaming, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.

Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • High-quality visuals and sound
  • Advanced gaming features

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black

8. TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV

The TCL 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers. With its advanced features and impressive visuals, this TV provides an exceptional entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS with voice remote
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • High-quality visuals and sound
  • Advanced gaming features

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

9. TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV

The TOSHIBA 55-inch Ultra HD Google QLED TV offers a perfect blend of style and performance with its elegant design and advanced smart features. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV:

  • Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
  • Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Elegant design
  • High-quality visuals and sound
  • Advanced gaming features

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) | Power bass woofer 2.1 Channel | REGZA Engine 4K PRO

10. VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV

The VW 43-inch Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV offers a perfect combination of style and performance with its sleek design and advanced features. Whether you're streaming content or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.

Specifications of VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV:

  • Frameless design for immersive viewing
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Hands-free voice control
  • Bluetooth audio for wireless connectivity

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • High-quality visuals and sound
  • Wireless audio connectivity

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black)

Comparison Table

ProductsScreen SizeResolutionSmart Features
Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV55 inches4K Ultra HDQuantum Processor 4K, Voice control with Bixby and Alexa
Masterpiece 65 inches Android QLED TV65 inches4K Ultra HDAndroid TV 11, Google Assistant built-in
Nu 65 inch Google QLED TV65 inches4K Ultra HDGoogle TV OS, Hands-free voice control
TCL 50 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV50 inchesUltra HD
Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast, Hands-free voice control
TCL 55 inches 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV55 inches4KUltra HDGoogle TV OS with voice remote, Hands-free voice control
Hisense 55 inches Tornado QLED TV55 inches4KUltra HDDolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Hands-free voice control
Kodak 55 inches Matrix Google QLED TV55 inches4KUltra HDDolby Vision and HDR10+ support, Hands-free voice control
TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV55 inches4KUltra HDGoogle TV OS with voice remote, Hands-free voice control
TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra HD Google QLED TV55 inches4KUltra HD
Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast, Hands-free voice control
VW 43 inches Frameless Ultra HD QLED TV43 inchesUltra HDHands-free voice control

Best value for money:

The TCL 55-inch 4KUltra HD Google QLED TV offers the best value for money, with its affordable price point and impressive features. Whether you're a budget-conscious buyer or looking for a high-quality entertainment experience, this TV delivers exceptional value.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced features. Whether you're a cinephile or a gaming enthusiast, this TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience.

How to find the best QLED TVs in India?

The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced features. Whether you're a cinephile or a gaming enthusiast, this TV provides the ultimate entertainment experience.

FAQs on qled tv

Yes, all the QLED TVs listed offer excellent picture quality and advanced features that make them ideal for gaming.
Yes, all the QLED TVs come with voice control and advanced smart features for seamless connectivity and entertainment.
Yes, all the QLED TVs support popular streaming services and offer multiple HDMI and USB ports for external connectivity.
Yes, all the QLED TVs come with a warranty and reliable after-sales support for peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories