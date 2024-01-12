Best 4K TVs to buy in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

Looking for the best 4K TV in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Whether you prioritize picture quality, smart features, or value for money, there's a perfect 4K TV for you. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 4K TVs available on Amazon India to help you make an informed decision. From Xiaomi and VU to LG and Samsung, we've covered the best options in terms of size, brand, and price.

1. Xiaomi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Experience stunning 4K picture quality with this Xiaomi Smart TV. With support for Android TV and PatchWall, you can access a wide range of content. Its Dolby+DTS-HD audio system delivers immersive sound. This TV is packed with features at an affordable price. Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 55 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV + PatchWall

Dolby+DTS-HD audio

Voice remote control

Pros Affordable 4K TV option

Smart TV features

Immersive audio experience Cons Limited app selection

Slight motion blur in fast-paced scenes

2. VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV This VU Smart TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display and comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. Its sleek design and affordable price make it a popular choice. Specifications of VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant + Chromecast

Dolby Vision + HDR10

Sleek design

Pros Affordable 4K TV with Google features

Vibrant and lifelike visuals

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app store support

Basic remote control

Also read: 10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today 3. iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Enjoy stunning visuals with this iFFALCON Smart TV, equipped with a 4K Ultra HD display and HDR support. It offers hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and features a sleek and stylish design that complements any living space. Specifications of iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR support

Google Assistant voice control

Sleek and stylish design

Pros Immersive 4K viewing experience

Hands-free voice control

Sleek and stylish design Cons Limited app selection

Average built-in speakers

4. Xiaomi 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV This Xiaomi Smart TV offers a large 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD display and supports Android TV and PatchWall. With an immersive audio experience and voice remote control, it's a great choice for those seeking a larger screen size. Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 125.7 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV + PatchWall

Immersive audio experience

Voice remote control

Pros Large 4K display

Smart TV features

Immersive audio experience Cons Limited app selection

Requires spacious living room

5. LG 43 inches 4K UHD Smart LED TV Experience lifelike 4K UHD visuals with this LG Smart TV, featuring a quad-core processor for enhanced picture quality. With webOS and Magic Remote, you can easily navigate through content and smart features. Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K UHD Smart LED TV 43 inches screen size

4K UHD resolution

webOS + Magic Remote

Quad-core processor

Immersive audio experience

Pros Lifelike 4K UHD visuals

Smart TV features

Enhanced picture quality Cons Limited app store support

Average built-in speakers

6. Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV This Samsung Smart TV offers crystal clear 4K UHD visuals and features a powerful 4K processor for a smooth viewing experience. With Tizen OS and One Remote Control, you can access a wide range of content with ease. Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV 43 inches screen size

Crystal 4K UHD resolution

Tizen OS + One Remote Control

Powerful 4K processor

Immersive audio experience

Pros Crystal clear 4K UHD visuals

Smooth viewing experience

Wide range of content Cons Limited app store support

Basic remote control

7. Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Enjoy immersive 4K Ultra HD visuals and smart features with this Acer TV. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can access a wide range of apps and content. Its sleek design and affordable price make it a great choice for any home. Specifications of Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant + Chromecast

Sleek design

Immersive audio experience

Pros Immersive 4K visuals

Smart TV features

Affordable price Cons Limited app store support

Basic remote control

8. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV This Redmi Smart TV offers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals and supports a wide range of content with Android TV and PatchWall. With DTS Virtual:X audio and a sleek design, it's a great choice for those seeking an affordable 4K TV. Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV + PatchWall

DTS Virtual:X audio

Sleek design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Wide range of content

Affordable price Cons Limited app selection

Average built-in speakers

9. TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Experience immersive 4K Ultra HD visuals with this TOSHIBA Smart TV, featuring a dedicated gaming mode for enhanced gaming performance. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision + HDR10

Dedicated gaming mode

Immersive audio experience

Pros Immersive 4K visuals

Enhanced gaming performance

Vibrant and lifelike visuals Cons Limited app store support

Basic remote control

Also read: 10 best 4K Android TVs that are efficient and budget-friendly 10. Hisense 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV This Hisense Smart TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display and features a Tornado smart app store for access to a wide range of apps. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, it delivers immersive audio and vibrant visuals. Specifications of Hisense 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55 inches screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Tornado smart app store

Dolby Atmos + Dolby Vision

Immersive audio experience

Pros Access to a wide range of apps

Immersive audio and visuals

Sleek design Cons Limited app store support

Basic remote control

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Screen Size Resolution Smart Features Audio System Design Xiaomi 55 inches 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV + PatchWall Dolby+DTS-HD audio Voice remote control VU 50 inches 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant + Chromecast Dolby Vision + HDR10 Sleek design iFFALCON 55 inches 55 inches 4K Ultra HD HDR support Google Assistant voice control Sleek and stylish design Xiaomi 125.7 inches 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV + PatchWall Immersive audio experience Voice remote control LG 43 inches 43 inches 4K UHD webOS + Magic Remote Quad-core processor Immersive audio experience Samsung 43 inches 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD Tizen OS + One Remote Control Powerful 4K processor Immersive audio experience Acer 43 inches 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google Assistant + Chromecast Immersive audio experience Sleek design Redmi 43 inches 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV + PatchWall DTS Virtual:X audio Sleek design TOSHIBA 55 inches 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision + HDR10 Dedicated gaming mode Immersive audio experience Hisense 55 inches 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Tornado smart app store Dolby Atmos + Dolby Vision Immersive audio experience

Best value for money: The VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers the best value for money with its vibrant visuals, built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, and sleek design at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering immersive 4K visuals, hands-free voice control, and a sleek and stylish design.

How to find the perfect best 4K TV: To discover the ideal 4K TV, prioritize screen size based on viewing distance, ensuring an immersive experience. Check for HDR support to enhance color and contrast. Consider smart features and app compatibility for seamless streaming. Evaluate the TV's refresh rate for smooth motion handling, and choose a reputable brand for reliability. Read user reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and performance. Lastly, compare prices across retailers to find the best deal without compromising on essential features for an optimal 4K viewing experience.

FAQs on 4K TVs What are the best 4K TVs under INR 50,000? The VU 50 inches, Xiaomi 55 inches, and Acer 43 inches are great options under INR 50,000, offering vibrant 4K visuals and smart features. Does the iFFALCON 55 inches TV support HDR? Yes, the iFFALCON 55 inches TV supports HDR, delivering enhanced contrast and vibrant colors for a more immersive viewing experience. Which 4K TV offers the best audio experience? The Hisense 55 inches TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support offers the best audio experience, delivering immersive sound and vibrant visuals. Are these 4K TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, the TOSHIBA 55 inches TV with a dedicated gaming mode and the Samsung 43 inches TV with a powerful 4K processor are great options for gaming enthusiasts.

