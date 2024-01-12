Best 4K TVs to buy in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase
Looking for the best 4K TV in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Whether you prioritize picture quality, smart features, or value for money, there's a perfect 4K TV for you. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 4K TVs available on Amazon India to help you make an informed decision. From Xiaomi and VU to LG and Samsung, we've covered the best options in terms of size, brand, and price.
1. Xiaomi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
Experience stunning 4K picture quality with this Xiaomi Smart TV. With support for Android TV and PatchWall, you can access a wide range of content. Its Dolby+DTS-HD audio system delivers immersive sound. This TV is packed with features at an affordable price.
Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
55 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
Android TV + PatchWall
Dolby+DTS-HD audio
Voice remote control
Pros
Affordable 4K TV option
Smart TV features
Immersive audio experience
Cons
Limited app selection
Slight motion blur in fast-paced scenes
2. VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
This VU Smart TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display and comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. Its sleek design and affordable price make it a popular choice.
Specifications of VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
3. iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
Enjoy stunning visuals with this iFFALCON Smart TV, equipped with a 4K Ultra HD display and HDR support. It offers hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and features a sleek and stylish design that complements any living space.
Specifications of iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
55 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
HDR support
Google Assistant voice control
Sleek and stylish design
Pros
Immersive 4K viewing experience
Hands-free voice control
Sleek and stylish design
Cons
Limited app selection
Average built-in speakers
4. Xiaomi 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
This Xiaomi Smart TV offers a large 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD display and supports Android TV and PatchWall. With an immersive audio experience and voice remote control, it's a great choice for those seeking a larger screen size.
Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
125.7 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
Android TV + PatchWall
Immersive audio experience
Voice remote control
Pros
Large 4K display
Smart TV features
Immersive audio experience
Cons
Limited app selection
Requires spacious living room
5. LG 43 inches 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Experience lifelike 4K UHD visuals with this LG Smart TV, featuring a quad-core processor for enhanced picture quality. With webOS and Magic Remote, you can easily navigate through content and smart features.
Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K UHD Smart LED TV
43 inches screen size
4K UHD resolution
webOS + Magic Remote
Quad-core processor
Immersive audio experience
Pros
Lifelike 4K UHD visuals
Smart TV features
Enhanced picture quality
Cons
Limited app store support
Average built-in speakers
6. Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV
This Samsung Smart TV offers crystal clear 4K UHD visuals and features a powerful 4K processor for a smooth viewing experience. With Tizen OS and One Remote Control, you can access a wide range of content with ease.
Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV
43 inches screen size
Crystal 4K UHD resolution
Tizen OS + One Remote Control
Powerful 4K processor
Immersive audio experience
Pros
Crystal clear 4K UHD visuals
Smooth viewing experience
Wide range of content
Cons
Limited app store support
Basic remote control
7. Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Enjoy immersive 4K Ultra HD visuals and smart features with this Acer TV. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can access a wide range of apps and content. Its sleek design and affordable price make it a great choice for any home.
Specifications of Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
43 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
Google Assistant + Chromecast
Sleek design
Immersive audio experience
Pros
Immersive 4K visuals
Smart TV features
Affordable price
Cons
Limited app store support
Basic remote control
8. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
This Redmi Smart TV offers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals and supports a wide range of content with Android TV and PatchWall. With DTS Virtual:X audio and a sleek design, it's a great choice for those seeking an affordable 4K TV.
Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
43 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
Android TV + PatchWall
DTS Virtual:X audio
Sleek design
Pros
Stunning 4K visuals
Wide range of content
Affordable price
Cons
Limited app selection
Average built-in speakers
9. TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Experience immersive 4K Ultra HD visuals with this TOSHIBA Smart TV, featuring a dedicated gaming mode for enhanced gaming performance. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals.
Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
This Hisense Smart TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display and features a Tornado smart app store for access to a wide range of apps. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, it delivers immersive audio and vibrant visuals.
Specifications of Hisense 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
55 inches screen size
4K Ultra HD resolution
Tornado smart app store
Dolby Atmos + Dolby Vision
Immersive audio experience
Pros
Access to a wide range of apps
Immersive audio and visuals
Sleek design
Cons
Limited app store support
Basic remote control
Comparison Table
Product Name / Feature
Screen Size
Resolution
Smart Features
Audio System
Design
Xiaomi 55 inches
55 inches
4K Ultra HD
Android TV + PatchWall
Dolby+DTS-HD audio
Voice remote control
VU 50 inches
50 inches
4K Ultra HD
Google Assistant + Chromecast
Dolby Vision + HDR10
Sleek design
iFFALCON 55 inches
55 inches
4K Ultra HD
HDR support
Google Assistant voice control
Sleek and stylish design
Xiaomi 125.7 inches
125.7 inches
4K Ultra HD
Android TV + PatchWall
Immersive audio experience
Voice remote control
LG 43 inches
43 inches
4K UHD
webOS + Magic Remote
Quad-core processor
Immersive audio experience
Samsung 43 inches
43 inches
Crystal 4K UHD
Tizen OS + One Remote Control
Powerful 4K processor
Immersive audio experience
Acer 43 inches
43 inches
4K Ultra HD
Google Assistant + Chromecast
Immersive audio experience
Sleek design
Redmi 43 inches
43 inches
4K Ultra HD
Android TV + PatchWall
DTS Virtual:X audio
Sleek design
TOSHIBA 55 inches
55 inches
4K Ultra HD
Dolby Vision + HDR10
Dedicated gaming mode
Immersive audio experience
Hisense 55 inches
55 inches
4K Ultra HD
Tornado smart app store
Dolby Atmos + Dolby Vision
Immersive audio experience
Best value for money:
The VU 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers the best value for money with its vibrant visuals, built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, and sleek design at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering immersive 4K visuals, hands-free voice control, and a sleek and stylish design.
How to find the perfect best 4K TV:
To discover the ideal 4K TV, prioritize screen size based on viewing distance, ensuring an immersive experience. Check for HDR support to enhance color and contrast. Consider smart features and app compatibility for seamless streaming. Evaluate the TV's refresh rate for smooth motion handling, and choose a reputable brand for reliability. Read user reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and performance. Lastly, compare prices across retailers to find the best deal without compromising on essential features for an optimal 4K viewing experience.
FAQs on 4K TVs
The VU 50 inches, Xiaomi 55 inches, and Acer 43 inches are great options under INR 50,000, offering vibrant 4K visuals and smart features.
Yes, the iFFALCON 55 inches TV supports HDR, delivering enhanced contrast and vibrant colors for a more immersive viewing experience.
The Hisense 55 inches TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support offers the best audio experience, delivering immersive sound and vibrant visuals.
Yes, the TOSHIBA 55 inches TV with a dedicated gaming mode and the Samsung 43 inches TV with a powerful 4K processor are great options for gaming enthusiasts.
