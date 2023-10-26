Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Amazon Sale is here! Explore LED bulbs with up to 75% off

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 26, 2023 18:37 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Looking for LED bulbs for your home? Check out the Amazon Sale 2023 and get up to 75% off on top brands like Philips, Wipro, Syska, Havells among others.

led bulbs
Amazon Sale: Get the best deals on LED bulbs.

LED bulbs are essential items for each household. The choice of LED bulbs ranges from brands, design, and performance. Do you want to save money and energy while brightening up your space? If yes, then you are in luck! The Amazon great Indian Festival 2023 is here, and it brings you amazing discounts on LED lights. Alert: price drop on LED lights. You can get up to 75% off on LED bulbs from top brands like Philips, Wipro, Syska, Havells, and more. Whether you need cool daylight, warm white, or dimmable bulbs, you can find them all on Amazon's Big Sale 2023. LED bulbs are eco-friendly, durable, and long-lasting. They consume less electricity and emit less heat than traditional bulbs. They also come in various shapes, sizes, and wattages to suit your needs.

With the Amazon sale of 2023 just around the corner, it's the perfect time to consider upgrading your lighting setup. In this blog post, we will review 10 of the best LED bulbs for your home that you can buy on Amazon sale 2023. We will also compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Our goal is to provide you with comprehensive insights that go beyond mere product listings. By delving into the intricacies of these LED bulbs, we aim to empower you with knowledge that will enable you to make a well-informed decision when it comes to illuminating your living spaces. So, let’s get started and find out what makes each of these bulbs stand out!

Also read: Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 70% off on Philips LED bulbs

1. Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2

Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a bright and natural illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 90% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and environment-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon big sale.

Specifications of Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: 220-240 volts

Luminous Flux: 825 Lumens

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Average Life: 15000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Bright and natural light

May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience

Energy-efficient and durable

May flicker or dim over time

cellpic 50% off
Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2
3.9 (106)
3.9 (106)
50% off
310 466
Buy now

2. Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2

Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb is a high-performance bulb that delivers a bright and uniform light output. It has a base B22D that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 15 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 10 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also shock-proof and vibration-proof. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon Big Sale 2023.

Specifications of Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2

Wattage: 15 watts

Voltage: 240 volts

Luminous Flux: 1500 Lumens

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Average Life: 25000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Bright and uniform light

May be too bright for some people

Shock-proof and vibration-proof

May not be compatible with dimmers

cellpic 61% off
wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2 (Garnet)
4.1 (9,818)
4.1 (9,818)
61% off
850 1,372
Buy now

3. SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4

SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a clear and crisp illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 70% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 50,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also anti-glare and flicker-free. Get it at up to 75% off at the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Specifications of SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: 90-300 volts

Luminous Flux: 810 Lumens

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Average Life: 50000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Clear and crisp illumination

May not be dimmable

Anti-glare and flicker-free

May have inconsistent color temperature

cellpic 79% off
SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4, B22D Base)
4.1 (45,373)
4.1 (45,373)
79% off
1,436 2,564
Buy now

4. Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1

Havells 9W LED Bulb is a cool white bulb that gives you a soothing and comfortable illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also surge-proof and safe to use. Get it at up to 75% off at the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Specifications of Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: 220-240 volts

Luminous Flux: 900 Lumens

Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin

Average Life: 25000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Soothing and comfortable illumination

May not be bright enough for some people

Surge-proof and safe to use

May have a slight yellow tint

cellpic 67% off
Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1
4 (315)
4 (315)
67% off
299 499
Buy now

5. Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1)

Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It has a base B22D that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon Great Indian festival 2023.

Specifications of Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1)

Wattage: 12 watts

Voltage: 220-240 volts

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Not specified

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Features: Inverter and rechargeable battery, backup time of up to four hours, automatic switch to emergency mode during power cuts, overcharge and deep discharge protection.

Pros

Cons

Smart and versatile bulb

May need frequent charging

Backup power for up to 4 hours

May not be very bright in emergency mode

cellpic 50% off
Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1, White)
3.9 (5,827)
3.9 (5,827)
50% off
599 900
Buy now

6. Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4)

Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb is a cool daylight bulb that gives you a vivid and vibrant illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and eco-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4)

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: Not specified

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Cool Daylight (6500 Kelvin)

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Pros

Cons

Vivid and vibrant illumination

May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience

Mercury-free and eco-friendly

May have a slight blue tint

cellpic 58% off
Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4)
4.1 (1,057)
4.1 (1,057)
58% off
580 919
Buy now

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on LED bulbs

7. Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2

Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light is a round-shaped bulb that gives you a wide and even light distribution. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also shock-resistant and durable. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2

Wattage: 12 watts

Voltage: Not specified

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin)

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Pros

Cons

Wide and even light distribution

May not be compatible with some lamp shades

Shock-resistant and durable

May emit some noise

cellpic 64% off
Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2
4.3 (5)
4.3 (5)
64% off
550 901
Buy now

8. Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) (Pack of 2)

Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a cool and refreshing illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also UV-free and safe for your eyes. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) (Pack of 2)

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: Not specified

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin)

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Pros

Cons

Cool and refreshing illumination

May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience

UV-free and safe for your eyes

May have a slight green tint

cellpic 21% off
Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) |Pack of 2|Energy Efficient| 4kv Surge Protection |100 Lumens per watt
4 (1,424)
4 (1,424)
21% off
150 181
Buy now

9. Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4

Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a bright and natural illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 10 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and eco-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4

Wattage: 9 watts

Voltage: Not specified

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin)

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Pros

Cons

Bright and natural illumination

May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambiance

Mercury-free and eco-friendly

May not be very durable

cellpic 70% off
Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4
4.2 (107)
4.2 (107)
70% off
1,099 1,869
Buy now

10. Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2

Murphy LED Inverter Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 1 year. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2

Wattage:9 watts

Voltage: Not specified

Luminous Flux: Not specified

Colour Temperature: Not specified

Average Life: Not specified

Warranty: Not specified

Features: Inverter and rechargeable battery, backup time of up to four hours, automatic switch to emergency mode during power cuts, overcharge and deep discharge protection.

Pros

Cons

Smart and versatile bulb

May need frequent charging

Backup power for up to 4 hours

May not be very bright in emergency mode

cellpic 45% off
Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2, Cool Daylight.
3.9 (520)
3.9 (520)
45% off
1,090 1,585
Buy now

Top three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2Cool day light bulb that gives a bright and natural illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 90% energyLong life span of up to 15 years
wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2High-performance bulb that delivers a bright and uniform light outputConsumes only 15 watts of power and saves up to 85% energyShock-proof and vibration-proof
SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4)Cool day light bulb that gives a clear and crisp illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 70% energyAnti-glare and flicker-free
Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1Cool white bulb that gives a soothing and comfortable illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% energySurge-proof and safe to use
Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1)Smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulbConsumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% energyBuilt-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts
Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4)Cool daylight bulb that gives a vivid and vibrant illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energyMercury-free and eco-friendly
Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2Round-shaped bulb that gives a wide and even light distributionConsumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 80% energyShock-resistant and durable
Eveready 9W LED Light BulbCool day light bulb that gives a cool and refreshing illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energyUV-free and safe for your eyes
Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4Cool day light bulb that gives a bright and natural illuminationConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% energyLong life span of up to 10 years
Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2Smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulbConsumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energyLong life span of up to 25,000 hours

Best overall product

The Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. This makes it a versatile and reliable bulb for your home. It also has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. You can buy it on Amazon sale for a great price.

Best value for money

The most affordable product is the Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb. This is because it is priced at only Rs. 199 for a pack of 2 on Amazon sale, price drop on LED lights. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It also gives you a cool and refreshing illumination that is UV-free and safe for your eyes. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. You can buy it on Amazon sale for a great value-for-money product.

How to find the right LED Bulb for you?

LED bulbs are one of the best lighting options for your home. They are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, durable, and long-lasting. They also come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. To choose the best LED bulb for you, you need to consider three factors: lumens, colour temperature, and shape and size.

1. Lumens: This is the amount of light that a bulb produces. The higher the lumens, the brighter the bulb. You can use the table in our [blog post] to compare the lumens and wattage of different types of bulbs.

2. Color temperature: This is how warm or cool a light is. The lower the kelvins, the warmer and more yellow the light. The higher the kelvins, the cooler and more blue the light. You can use the table in our [blog post] to understand the different colour temperatures and their suitability for different rooms and purposes.

3. Shape and size: This is how a bulb fits your fixture and lamp. LED bulbs come in various shapes and sizes, such as A-shaped, candle-shaped, globe-shaped, round-shaped, and tube-shaped. You can choose the shape and size that matches your fixture and lamp.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2 ₹ 310
wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2 (Garnet) ₹ 850
SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4, B22D Base) ₹ 1,436
Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1 ₹ 299
Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1, White) ₹ 599
Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4) ₹ 580
Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2 ₹ 550
Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) |Pack of 2|Energy Efficient| 4kv Surge Protection |100 Lumens per watt ₹ 150
Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4 ₹ 1,099
Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2, Cool Daylight. ₹ 1,090

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories

Amazon Sale Offers: More than 55% off on pressure cookers

Sale on Amazon: Strike a chord with Karaoke speakers available at up to 65% off

Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on top-quality mixer grinders

Amazon Sale 2023: Get pet grooming wipes at up to 85% off, clean up and save big

Big discounts on Amazon big sale: Enjoy more than 60% savings on irons

RELATED electronics sale STORIES
Sale on Amazon: Strike a chord with Karaoke speakers available at up to 65% off
Amazon deals of the day: Find tablets from top brands with up to 60% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Exciting deals on scanners and printers
Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 80% off on digital and security cameras
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab exciting discounts on printers

FAQs on led bulbs

What are the benefits of LED bulbs over conventional bulbs?

LED bulbs are more energy-efficient, eco-friendly, durable, and long-lasting than conventional bulbs. They consume less electricity and emit less heat than traditional bulbs. They also come in various color temperatures, shapes, and sizes to suit your needs.

How do I choose the right wattage and lumens for my LED bulb?

Wattage is the amount of power that a bulb consumes, while lumens is the amount of light that a bulb produces. The higher the wattage, the more energy a bulb consumes. The higher the lumens, the brighter a bulb is. However, wattage and lumens are not directly proportional. LED bulbs are more efficient than conventional bulbs, which means they can produce more lumens with less wattage. Therefore, when choosing LED bulbs, you should focus more on the lumens than the wattage. You can use the table in our guide to compare the lumens and wattage of different types of bulbs.

How do I choose the right color temperature for my LED bulb?

Color temperature is measured in kelvins (K) and indicates how warm or cool a light is. The lower the kelvins, the warmer and more yellow a light is. The higher the kelvins, the cooler and more blue a light is. The color temperature of a light can affect the mood and ambiance of your room. For example, warm light can create a cozy and relaxing atmosphere, while cool light can create a bright and energetic atmosphere. You can use the table in our guide to understand the different color temperatures of LED bulbs and their suitability for different rooms and purposes.

How do I choose the right shape and size for my LED bulb?

LED bulbs come in various shapes and sizes to fit different types of fixtures and lamps. Some of the common shapes and sizes of LED bulbs are: 1. A-shaped: These are standard-shaped bulbs that have a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. They are suitable for general lighting purposes. 2. Candle-shaped: These are tapered-shaped bulbs that have a base E14 that fits some of the Indian sockets. They are suitable for decorative lighting purposes. 3. Globe-shaped: These are spherical-shaped bulbs that have a base E27 that fits some of the Indian sockets. They are suitable for ambient lighting purposes. 4. Round-shaped: These are circular-shaped bulbs that have a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. They are suitable for wide and even light distribution. 5. Tube-shaped: These are linear-shaped bulbs that have a base T8 or T5 that fits some of the Indian sockets. They are suitable for task lighting purposes.
amazon sale FOR LESS
.in Great Indian Festival
.in Upto 80% off on Fashion
.in Upto 75% off on Electronics
.in Upto 70% off on Beauty
.in Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen