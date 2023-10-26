Amazon Sale is here! Explore LED bulbs with up to 75% off

Amazon Sale: Get the best deals on LED bulbs. LED bulbs are essential items for each household. The choice of LED bulbs ranges from brands, design, and performance. Do you want to save money and energy while brightening up your space? If yes, then you are in luck! The Amazon great Indian Festival 2023 is here, and it brings you amazing discounts on LED lights. Alert: price drop on LED lights. You can get up to 75% off on LED bulbs from top brands like Philips, Wipro, Syska, Havells, and more. Whether you need cool daylight, warm white, or dimmable bulbs, you can find them all on Amazon's Big Sale 2023. LED bulbs are eco-friendly, durable, and long-lasting. They consume less electricity and emit less heat than traditional bulbs. They also come in various shapes, sizes, and wattages to suit your needs. With the Amazon sale of 2023 just around the corner, it's the perfect time to consider upgrading your lighting setup. In this blog post, we will review 10 of the best LED bulbs for your home that you can buy on Amazon sale 2023. We will also compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Our goal is to provide you with comprehensive insights that go beyond mere product listings. By delving into the intricacies of these LED bulbs, we aim to empower you with knowledge that will enable you to make a well-informed decision when it comes to illuminating your living spaces. So, let’s get started and find out what makes each of these bulbs stand out! Also read: Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 70% off on Philips LED bulbs 1. Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2 Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a bright and natural illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 90% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and environment-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon big sale. Specifications of Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2 Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: 220-240 volts Luminous Flux: 825 Lumens Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin Average Life: 15000 hours Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Bright and natural light May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience Energy-efficient and durable May flicker or dim over time

2. Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2 Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb is a high-performance bulb that delivers a bright and uniform light output. It has a base B22D that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 15 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 10 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also shock-proof and vibration-proof. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon Big Sale 2023. Specifications of Wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2 Wattage: 15 watts Voltage: 240 volts Luminous Flux: 1500 Lumens Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin Average Life: 25000 hours Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Bright and uniform light May be too bright for some people Shock-proof and vibration-proof May not be compatible with dimmers

3. SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4 SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a clear and crisp illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 70% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 50,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also anti-glare and flicker-free. Get it at up to 75% off at the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. Specifications of SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4 Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: 90-300 volts Luminous Flux: 810 Lumens Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin Average Life: 50000 hours Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Clear and crisp illumination May not be dimmable Anti-glare and flicker-free May have inconsistent color temperature

4. Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1 Havells 9W LED Bulb is a cool white bulb that gives you a soothing and comfortable illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also surge-proof and safe to use. Get it at up to 75% off at the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. Specifications of Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1 Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: 220-240 volts Luminous Flux: 900 Lumens Colour Temperature: 6500 Kelvin Average Life: 25000 hours Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Soothing and comfortable illumination May not be bright enough for some people Surge-proof and safe to use May have a slight yellow tint

5. Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1) Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It has a base B22D that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon Great Indian festival 2023. Specifications of Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1) Wattage: 12 watts Voltage: 220-240 volts Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Not specified Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified Features: Inverter and rechargeable battery, backup time of up to four hours, automatic switch to emergency mode during power cuts, overcharge and deep discharge protection.

Pros Cons Smart and versatile bulb May need frequent charging Backup power for up to 4 hours May not be very bright in emergency mode

6. Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4) Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb is a cool daylight bulb that gives you a vivid and vibrant illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and eco-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale. Specifications of Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4) Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: Not specified Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Cool Daylight (6500 Kelvin) Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified

Pros Cons Vivid and vibrant illumination May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience Mercury-free and eco-friendly May have a slight blue tint

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on LED bulbs 7. Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2 Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light is a round-shaped bulb that gives you a wide and even light distribution. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also shock-resistant and durable. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale. Specifications of Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2 Wattage: 12 watts Voltage: Not specified Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin) Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified

Pros Cons Wide and even light distribution May not be compatible with some lamp shades Shock-resistant and durable May emit some noise

8. Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) (Pack of 2) Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a cool and refreshing illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also UV-free and safe for your eyes. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale. Specifications of Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb| Cool Day Light (6500K) (Pack of 2) Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: Not specified Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin) Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified

Pros Cons Cool and refreshing illumination May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambience UV-free and safe for your eyes May have a slight green tint

9. Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4 Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb is a cool day light bulb that gives you a bright and natural illumination. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 10 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. It is also mercury-free and eco-friendly. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale. Specifications of Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4 Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: Not specified Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Cool Day Light (6500 Kelvin) Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified

Pros Cons Bright and natural illumination May not be suitable for warm or cozy ambiance Mercury-free and eco-friendly May not be very durable

10. Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2 Murphy LED Inverter Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It has a base B22 that fits most of the Indian sockets. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 1 year. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. Get it at up to 75% off at the Amazon sale. Specifications of Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2 Wattage:9 watts Voltage: Not specified Luminous Flux: Not specified Colour Temperature: Not specified Average Life: Not specified Warranty: Not specified Features: Inverter and rechargeable battery, backup time of up to four hours, automatic switch to emergency mode during power cuts, overcharge and deep discharge protection.

Pros Cons Smart and versatile bulb May need frequent charging Backup power for up to 4 hours May not be very bright in emergency mode

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Ace Saver 9 Watt LED Bulb, Base B22 (Cool Day Light), Pack of 2 Cool day light bulb that gives a bright and natural illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 90% energy Long life span of up to 15 years wipro 15W B22D LED Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack of 2 High-performance bulb that delivers a bright and uniform light output Consumes only 15 watts of power and saves up to 85% energy Shock-proof and vibration-proof SYSKA SRL 9W B22 Led Bulb (Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 4) Cool day light bulb that gives a clear and crisp illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 70% energy Anti-glare and flicker-free Havells 9W LED Bulb (Cool White), Pack of 1 Cool white bulb that gives a soothing and comfortable illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% energy Surge-proof and safe to use Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargebale Emergency Led Bulb (Pack of 1) Smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb Consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% energy Built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts Bajaj Ivora HB LED Lamp 9W CDL Cool Daylight B22 LED Bulb (Pack of 4) Cool daylight bulb that gives a vivid and vibrant illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energy Mercury-free and eco-friendly Crompton Dyna Ray 12W Round B22 LED Cool Day Light Pack of 2 Round-shaped bulb that gives a wide and even light distribution Consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 80% energy Shock-resistant and durable Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb Cool day light bulb that gives a cool and refreshing illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energy UV-free and safe for your eyes Panasonic Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) - Pack of 4 Cool day light bulb that gives a bright and natural illumination Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 80% energy Long life span of up to 10 years Murphy LED Inverter Bulb 9-Watt Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb for Home, Pack of 2 Smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb Consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% energy Long life span of up to 25,000 hours

Best overall product The Halonix Prime 12W B22D Inverter Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb is a smart bulb that works as a normal bulb as well as an emergency bulb. It consumes only 12 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It also has a built-in battery that can provide backup power for up to 4 hours in case of power cuts. This makes it a versatile and reliable bulb for your home. It also has a long life span of up to 25,000 hours and comes with a warranty of 2 years. You can buy it on Amazon sale for a great price. Best value for money The most affordable product is the Eveready 9W LED Light Bulb. This is because it is priced at only Rs. 199 for a pack of 2 on Amazon sale, price drop on LED lights. It consumes only 9 watts of power and saves up to 85% of energy compared to conventional bulbs. It also gives you a cool and refreshing illumination that is UV-free and safe for your eyes. It has a long life span of up to 15 years and comes with a warranty of 2 years. You can buy it on Amazon sale for a great value-for-money product. How to find the right LED Bulb for you? LED bulbs are one of the best lighting options for your home. They are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, durable, and long-lasting. They also come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. To choose the best LED bulb for you, you need to consider three factors: lumens, colour temperature, and shape and size. 1. Lumens: This is the amount of light that a bulb produces. The higher the lumens, the brighter the bulb. You can use the table in our [blog post] to compare the lumens and wattage of different types of bulbs. 2. Color temperature: This is how warm or cool a light is. The lower the kelvins, the warmer and more yellow the light. The higher the kelvins, the cooler and more blue the light. You can use the table in our [blog post] to understand the different colour temperatures and their suitability for different rooms and purposes. 3. Shape and size: This is how a bulb fits your fixture and lamp. LED bulbs come in various shapes and sizes, such as A-shaped, candle-shaped, globe-shaped, round-shaped, and tube-shaped. You can choose the shape and size that matches your fixture and lamp.