Best air conditioners in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

When it comes to beating the heat in India, a good air conditioner is a must-have. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your home. From inverter technology to convertible cooling, we've rounded up the best air conditioners in India to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the ideal AC for your needs and budget.

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a powerful inverter technology that ensures efficient cooling and energy savings. With its Coanda airflow feature, it ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. The AC also comes with a stabilizer-free operation, making it ideal for Indian households. Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Coanda airflow

Stabilizer-free operation

Pros Efficient cooling

Energy-saving

Uniform airflow Cons May be expensive

2. LG 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The LG 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features a convertible cooling option, allowing you to adjust the tonnage based on your cooling needs. It also comes with an anti-virus protection filter, ensuring clean and healthy air. With its Ocean Black Fin, the AC offers protection against dust, smoke, and chemicals. Specifications of LG 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 2 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Convertible cooling

Anti-virus protection filter

Pros Convertible cooling

Anti-virus filter

Durable build Cons May require professional installation

5 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Flexicool feature

PM 2.5 filter

Pros Energy-efficient

Adjustable tonnage

Improved air quality Cons May be expensive

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a convertible cooling option for enhanced energy savings. It also comes with a dual inverter compressor for faster cooling and a 4-in-1 convertible cooling for flexible usage. Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

5 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Convertible cooling

Dual inverter compressor

Pros Energy-efficient

Faster cooling

Flexible usage Cons May require professional installation

5. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features a flexicool feature for adjusting tonnage as per cooling needs. It also comes with a 6th sense fast cool technology for instant cooling and a self-cleaning feature for hassle-free maintenance. Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Flexicool feature

6th sense fast cool technology

Pros Adjustable tonnage

Instant cooling

Self-cleaning feature Cons May require additional maintenance

6. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an expandable inverter compressor for efficient cooling and energy savings. It features a powerful mode for quick cooling and an eco-friendly refrigerant for sustainable operation. Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Expandable inverter compressor

Powerful mode for quick cooling

Pros Energy-efficient

Quick cooling

Eco-friendly refrigerant Cons May be noisy at high speeds

7. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with adjustable tonnage for energy savings and flexible usage. It also features a high ambient cooling for effective cooling even in high temperatures and a multi-stage filtration for improved air quality. Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Adjustable tonnage

High ambient cooling

Pros Energy-efficient

Effective cooling in high temperatures

Improved air quality Cons May be bulky

Requires regular maintenance

8. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a convertible cooling option for energy savings and flexible usage. It also comes with a precision cooling technology for uniform cooling and a self-clean feature for hassle-free maintenance. Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton capacity

5 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Convertible cooling

Precision cooling technology

Pros Energy-efficient

Uniform cooling

Hassle-free maintenance Cons May be expensive

Requires professional installation

9. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality and a copper condenser for efficient cooling. It also features an adjustable tonnage for energy savings and flexible usage. Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton capacity

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

PM 2.5 filter

Copper condenser

Pros Improved air quality

Efficient cooling

Energy-efficient Cons May require regular maintenance

3 Star energy rating

Inverter technology

Anti-bacteria coating

Convertible cooling

Pros Improved air quality

Energy-efficient

Durable build Cons May be heavy

Requires maintenance

Comparison Table

Convertible Cooling Energy Efficiency Improved Air Quality Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes No LG 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes No Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The LG 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its convertible cooling feature, anti-virus protection filter, and Ocean Black Fin for protection against dust, smoke, and chemicals.

Best overall product: The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC takes the top spot for the best features in the category with its flexicool feature, PM 2.5 filter, and stabilizer-free operation for protection against voltage fluctuations.

How to find the perfect best air conditioner in india: To discover the perfect air conditioner in India, assess your room size, climate, and cooling requirements. Check the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating for energy efficiency and cost savings. Research reputable brands, reading user reviews and expert opinions. Consider additional features like inverter technology and air purifiers. Compare prices across platforms, factoring in long-term costs. Prioritize reliable after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. This comprehensive approach ensures you find the best AC that aligns with your specific needs and delivers optimal performance in the diverse Indian climate.

FAQs on best air conditioner in india What is the energy rating of these air conditioners? The energy ratings of the listed air conditioners range from 3 Star to 5 Star, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings on electricity bills. Do these air conditioners come with a warranty? Yes, all the listed air conditioners come with a manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and support for any potential issues. Can these air conditioners be installed without a stabilizer? Many of the listed air conditioners feature stabilizer-free operation, eliminating the need for an external stabilizer for voltage fluctuations. Are these air conditioners suitable for large rooms? The tonnage and cooling capacity of these air conditioners make them suitable for medium to large rooms, providing efficient and uniform cooling.

