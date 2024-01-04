Icon
Best smartwatches under ₹15000: Compare and buy the perfect one, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 04, 2024 18:01 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best smartwatches under rs 15000

Summary:

Best smartwatches under 15000: Check out the top 10 smartwatches in the under 15000 category available in India and find one that's best suited for you. Find details like pros and cons and special features to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink)

₹13,999 21% off
item

Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose)

₹14,999 13% off
item

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060

₹24,995 50% off
item

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band

₹39,990 62% off
item

Foronechi Smart Watch for Android/Samsung/iPhone, Activity Fitness Tracker with IP68 Waterproof for Men & Women, Smartwatch with 1.54" Full-Touch Color Screen, Heart Rate & Sleep Monitor, Black

₹21,429 30% off
item

CanMixs Waterproof Digital Touch Screen Sports Smartwatch with Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Monitor for Android Phones iOS Compatible with Samsung iPhone for Women, Men (Gold)

₹14,999 29% off
item

Amoled Smart Watch for Women, 6.8mm Ultra-Thin Metal Case Sport Fitness Watch Heart Rate Sleep Monitoring Activity Tracker, Screen Always Show Time Smartwatch Women，Gift for Ladies Girls…

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 15000 in India. From Amazfit to Fitbit, Huawei to Foronechi, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish accessory, there's something for everyone in this list.

1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch features an always-on display, accurate tracking, and a long battery life. With over 60 sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch

  • Always-on display
  • Accurate tracking
  • 60+ sports modes
  • Health tracking features
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Always-on display
  • Accurate tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
Our Pick cellpic

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink)

₹ 13,999 21% off

Also read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you

2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, sleep score analysis, and built-in Amazon Alexa. With a premium design and seamless integration with Fitbit app, it's a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

  • Heart rate tracking
  • Sleep score analysis
  • Built-in Amazon Alexa
  • Premium design
  • Seamless app integration

Pros

  • Heart rate tracking
  • Sleep score analysis
  • Built-in Amazon Alexa

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
cellpic

Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose)

₹ 14,999 13% off

3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch features a sleek design, digital black watch face, and customizable dials. With 24-hour battery life and essential health tracking features, it's a stylish and functional option.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

  • Sleek design
  • Digital black watch face
  • Customizable dials
  • 24-hour battery life
  • Health tracking features

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Customizable dials
  • Essential health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited battery life
cellpic

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060

₹ 24,995 50% off

4. Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch offers a large display, stainless steel body, and fluoroelastomer strap. With 100+ workout modes and all-day health monitoring, it's a versatile and durable choice.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch

  • Large display
  • Stainless steel body
  • Fluoroelastomer strap
  • 100+ workout modes
  • All-day health monitoring

Pros

  • Large display
  • Versatile workout modes
  • All-day health monitoring

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band

₹ 39,990 62% off

5. Foronechi Smart Watch

The Foronechi Smart Watch features a full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. With multiple sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great option for active individuals.

Specifications of Foronechi Smart Watch

  • Full-touch screen
  • Waterproof design
  • Long battery life
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Health tracking features

Pros

  • Full-touch screen
  • Waterproof design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

Foronechi Smart Watch for Android/Samsung/iPhone, Activity Fitness Tracker with IP68 Waterproof for Men & Women, Smartwatch with 1.54" Full-Touch Color Screen, Heart Rate & Sleep Monitor, Black

₹ 21,429 30% off

Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks

6. CanMixs Smart Watch

The CanMixs Smart Watch offers Android compatibility, waterproof design, and customizable watch faces. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, it's a versatile option for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of CanMixs Smart Watch

  • Android compatibility
  • Waterproof design
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Built-in GPS
  • Heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Android compatibility
  • Waterproof design
  • Built-in GPS

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

CanMixs Waterproof Digital Touch Screen Sports Smartwatch with Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Monitor for Android Phones iOS Compatible with Samsung iPhone for Women, Men (Gold)

₹ 14,999 29% off

7. Ultra-Thin Smart Watch

The Ultra-Thin Smart Watch features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and a sleek design. With a focus on fitness and style, it's a great option for both men and women.

Specifications of Ultra-Thin Smart Watch

  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Activity tracking
  • Sleek design
  • Fitness and style focus

Pros

  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Activity tracking
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

Amoled Smart Watch for Women, 6.8mm Ultra-Thin Metal Case Sport Fitness Watch Heart Rate Sleep Monitoring Activity Tracker, Screen Always Show Time Smartwatch Women，Gift for Ladies Girls…

Comparison Table

ProductDisplayDesignHealth Tracking
Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart WatchAlways-on displaySportyExtensive
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness SmartwatchAMOLEDPremiumComprehensive
Fossil Gen 5E SmartwatchTFTSleekEssential
Huawei Watch GT 2E SmartwatchAMOLEDDurableVersatile
Foronechi Smart WatchIPS LCDSportyComprehensive
CanMixs Smart WatchIPS LCDSportyComprehensive
Ultra-Thin Smart WatchOLEDSleekBasic

Best value for money:

The Foronechi Smart Watch offers an excellent value for money with its full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. It's a versatile option for active individuals who want the best bang for their buck.

Best overall product:

The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its AMOLED display, premium design, and comprehensive health tracking features. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 15000:

FAQs on smartwatch under 15000

When buying a smartwatch, consider the display type, design, health tracking features, battery life, and app compatibility.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it's important to check individual specifications.
Yes, many of the smartwatches have interchangeable bands, allowing you to customize the look to suit your style.
Battery life varies by model, but most smartwatches offer at least 1-2 days of usage on a single charge.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

