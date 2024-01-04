Best smartwatches under ₹15000: Compare and buy the perfect one, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 04, 2024









Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 15000 in India. From Amazfit to Fitbit, Huawei to Foronechi, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish accessory, there's something for everyone in this list.

1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch features an always-on display, accurate tracking, and a long battery life. With over 60 sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great companion for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch Always-on display

Accurate tracking

60+ sports modes

Health tracking features

Long battery life

Pros Always-on display

Accurate tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Our Pick Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink) ₹ 13,999 21% off ₹ 10,999 from

Also read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you 2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, sleep score analysis, and built-in Amazon Alexa. With a premium design and seamless integration with Fitbit app, it's a great choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch Heart rate tracking

Sleep score analysis

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Premium design

Seamless app integration

Pros Heart rate tracking

Sleep score analysis

Built-in Amazon Alexa Cons Limited third-party app support

Fitbit FB507RGPK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Petal/Copper Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Petal/Copper Rose) ₹ 14,999 13% off ₹ 12,999 from

3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch features a sleek design, digital black watch face, and customizable dials. With 24-hour battery life and essential health tracking features, it's a stylish and functional option. Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Sleek design

Digital black watch face

Customizable dials

24-hour battery life

Health tracking features

Pros Sleek design

Customizable dials

Essential health tracking features Cons Limited battery life

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060 ₹ 24,995 50% off ₹ 12,497 from

4. Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch The Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch offers a large display, stainless steel body, and fluoroelastomer strap. With 100+ workout modes and all-day health monitoring, it's a versatile and durable choice. Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch Large display

Stainless steel body

Fluoroelastomer strap

100+ workout modes

All-day health monitoring

Pros Large display

Versatile workout modes

All-day health monitoring Cons Limited app support

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band ₹ 39,990 62% off ₹ 14,999 from

5. Foronechi Smart Watch The Foronechi Smart Watch features a full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. With multiple sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great option for active individuals. Specifications of Foronechi Smart Watch Full-touch screen

Waterproof design

Long battery life

Multiple sports modes

Health tracking features

Pros Full-touch screen

Waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Foronechi Smart Watch for Android/Samsung/iPhone, Activity Fitness Tracker with IP68 Waterproof for Men & Women, Smartwatch with 1.54" Full-Touch Color Screen, Heart Rate & Sleep Monitor, Black ₹ 21,429 30% off ₹ 14,998 from

Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks 6. CanMixs Smart Watch The CanMixs Smart Watch offers Android compatibility, waterproof design, and customizable watch faces. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, it's a versatile option for tech-savvy individuals. Specifications of CanMixs Smart Watch Android compatibility

Waterproof design

Customizable watch faces

Built-in GPS

Heart rate monitoring

Pros Android compatibility

Waterproof design

Built-in GPS Cons Limited app support

CanMixs Waterproof Digital Touch Screen Sports Smartwatch with Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Monitor for Android Phones iOS Compatible with Samsung iPhone for Women, Men (Gold) ₹ 14,999 29% off ₹ 10,588 from

7. Ultra-Thin Smart Watch The Ultra-Thin Smart Watch features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and a sleek design. With a focus on fitness and style, it's a great option for both men and women. Specifications of Ultra-Thin Smart Watch 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity tracking

Sleek design

Fitness and style focus

Pros 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity tracking

Sleek design Cons Limited app support

Amoled Smart Watch for Women, 6.8mm Ultra-Thin Metal Case Sport Fitness Watch Heart Rate Sleep Monitoring Activity Tracker, Screen Always Show Time Smartwatch Women，Gift for Ladies Girls… ₹ 13,524 from

Comparison Table

Product Display Design Health Tracking Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch Always-on display Sporty Extensive Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch AMOLED Premium Comprehensive Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch TFT Sleek Essential Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch AMOLED Durable Versatile Foronechi Smart Watch IPS LCD Sporty Comprehensive CanMixs Smart Watch IPS LCD Sporty Comprehensive Ultra-Thin Smart Watch OLED Sleek Basic

Best value for money: The Foronechi Smart Watch offers an excellent value for money with its full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. It's a versatile option for active individuals who want the best bang for their buck.

Best overall product: The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its AMOLED display, premium design, and comprehensive health tracking features. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality.

FAQs on smartwatch under 15000 What are the key features to consider when buying a smartwatch? When buying a smartwatch, consider the display type, design, health tracking features, battery life, and app compatibility. Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it's important to check individual specifications. Do these smartwatches have interchangeable bands? Yes, many of the smartwatches have interchangeable bands, allowing you to customize the look to suit your style. What is the battery life of these smartwatches? Battery life varies by model, but most smartwatches offer at least 1-2 days of usage on a single charge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.