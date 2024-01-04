Best smartwatches under ₹15000: Compare and buy the perfect one, top 10 picks

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 15000 in India. From Amazfit to Fitbit, Huawei to Foronechi, we've got you covered with the best options available. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish accessory, there's something for everyone in this list.
1. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch
The Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch features an always-on display, accurate tracking, and a long battery life. With over 60 sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great companion for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch
- Always-on display
- Accurate tracking
- 60+ sports modes
- Health tracking features
- Long battery life
2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, sleep score analysis, and built-in Amazon Alexa. With a premium design and seamless integration with Fitbit app, it's a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
- Heart rate tracking
- Sleep score analysis
- Built-in Amazon Alexa
- Premium design
- Seamless app integration
3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch features a sleek design, digital black watch face, and customizable dials. With 24-hour battery life and essential health tracking features, it's a stylish and functional option.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
- Sleek design
- Digital black watch face
- Customizable dials
- 24-hour battery life
- Health tracking features
4. Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch
The Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch offers a large display, stainless steel body, and fluoroelastomer strap. With 100+ workout modes and all-day health monitoring, it's a versatile and durable choice.
Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 2E Smartwatch
- Large display
- Stainless steel body
- Fluoroelastomer strap
- 100+ workout modes
- All-day health monitoring
5. Foronechi Smart Watch
The Foronechi Smart Watch features a full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. With multiple sports modes and health tracking features, it's a great option for active individuals.
Specifications of Foronechi Smart Watch
- Full-touch screen
- Waterproof design
- Long battery life
- Multiple sports modes
- Health tracking features
6. CanMixs Smart Watch
The CanMixs Smart Watch offers Android compatibility, waterproof design, and customizable watch faces. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, it's a versatile option for tech-savvy individuals.
Specifications of CanMixs Smart Watch
- Android compatibility
- Waterproof design
- Customizable watch faces
- Built-in GPS
- Heart rate monitoring
7. Ultra-Thin Smart Watch
The Ultra-Thin Smart Watch features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and a sleek design. With a focus on fitness and style, it's a great option for both men and women.
Specifications of Ultra-Thin Smart Watch
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Activity tracking
- Sleek design
- Fitness and style focus
Best value for money:
The Foronechi Smart Watch offers an excellent value for money with its full-touch screen, waterproof design, and long battery life. It's a versatile option for active individuals who want the best bang for their buck.
Best overall product:
The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its AMOLED display, premium design, and comprehensive health tracking features. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality.
How to find the perfect smartwatch under 15000:
