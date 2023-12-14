10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today

Summary:
Discover the best LED TVs in India under one roof. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.
In the market for a new LED TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 10 LED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect LED TV for your needs.
The Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA1 is a sleek and stylish 43-inch LED TV. With stunning picture quality and built-in smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies. The slim design and wide viewing angles make it a great choice for any room.
The Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality and a sleek design. With built-in smart features, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. The slim bezels and clean lines make it a stylish addition to any room.
The Visio World 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is a budget-friendly option with great picture quality. It's perfect for smaller rooms or as a secondary TV. With HD resolution and excellent colour reproduction, you'll enjoy a great viewing experience. It is the best LED TV in the market today.
The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a great combination of features and value. With HD resolution and smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favourite content. The sleek design and vibrant colours make it a standout choice.
The Acer 32-inch Advanced LED TV offers excellent picture quality and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.
The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a great combination of features and performance. With HD resolution and built-in smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favourite content. The slim design and wide viewing angles make it a great choice for any room.
The Acer 32-inch Ready Android LED TV offers a vibrant display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.
The VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV offers a stunning frameless display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.
The VW 43-inch Linux Frameless LED TV offers a stunning frameless display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.
The Acer 55-inch Advanced Google LED TV offers a stunning display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The 4K UHD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.
|Product Name
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Smart TV Platform
|Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA1
|43 inches
|Full HD
|WebOS
|Samsung 32 inches Smart LED TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Smart TV
|Visio World 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|N/A
|Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Android TV
|Acer 32 inches Advanced LED TV
|32 inches
|Full HD
|Android TV
|LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|WebOS
|Acer 32 inches Ready Android LED TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Android TV
|VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV
|40 inches
|Full HD
|Android TV
|VW 43 inches Linux Frameless LED TV
|43 inches
|Full HD
|Linux OS
|Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV
|55 inches
|4K UHD
|Android TV
The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers the best value for money with a perfect combination of features and affordability. With a sleek design, smart features, and vibrant colors, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
The Acer 55-inch Advanced Google LED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With stunning 4K UHD resolution, a sleek design, and a range of smart features, it offers the ultimate viewing experience for discerning users.
|Product
|Price
|Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model
|₹ 7,999
|Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|Get Price
|VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)
|Get Price
|Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
|Get Price
|LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
|Get Price
|VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
|Get Price
|VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)
|Get Price
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.