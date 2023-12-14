Icon
10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today

  • Published on Dec 14, 2023 12:05 IST
Summary:

Discover the best LED TVs in India under one roof. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

LED TV
Visual splendor: unveiling the pinnacle of LED TV innovation for a cinematic experience.

In the market for a new LED TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 10 LED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect LED TV for your needs.

1. Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA1

The Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA1 is a sleek and stylish 43-inch LED TV. With stunning picture quality and built-in smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies. The slim design and wide viewing angles make it a great choice for any room.

Specifications of Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA1 :

  • 43-inch display
  • WebOS Smart TV platform
  • Full HD resolution
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Great picture quality
  • Built-in smart features

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model
4.5 ratings (857)
4.5 ratings (857)
2. Samsung 32 inches Smart LED TV

The Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality and a sleek design. With built-in smart features, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. The slim bezels and clean lines make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inches Smart LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Smart TV platform
  • HD resolution
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • Dolby Digital Plus support

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Built-in smart features

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
4.2 ratings (12,383)
3. Visio World 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

The Visio World 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is a budget-friendly option with great picture quality. It's perfect for smaller rooms or as a secondary TV. With HD resolution and excellent colour reproduction, you'll enjoy a great viewing experience. It is the best LED TV in the market today.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inches HD Ready LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • HD Ready resolution
  • USB and HDMI ports
  • Wide color enhancer
  • Dolby Digital audio

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Great picture quality
  • Good color reproduction

Cons

  • Limited smart features
  • Basic design
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)
4.1 ratings (7,011)
4.1 ratings (7,011)
4. Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a great combination of features and value. With HD resolution and smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favourite content. The sleek design and vibrant colours make it a standout choice.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Sleek design
  • Vibrant colors

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
4.2 ratings (58,146)
4.2 ratings (58,146)
Also Read: 10 best 60-inch LED TV: Blend of size and quality

5. Acer 32 inches Advanced LED TV

The Acer 32-inch Advanced LED TV offers excellent picture quality and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Advanced LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Excellent picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Great sound

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Higher price point
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
3.8 ratings (223)
3.8 ratings (223)
6. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a great combination of features and performance. With HD resolution and built-in smart features, it's perfect for streaming your favourite content. The slim design and wide viewing angles make it a great choice for any room.

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • HD Ready resolution
  • WebOS Smart TV platform
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • Dolby Digital support

Pros

  • Great picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Built-in smart features

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
4.3 ratings (14,085)
4.3 ratings (14,085)
7. Acer 32 inches Ready Android LED TV

The Acer 32-inch Ready Android LED TV offers a vibrant display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Ready Android LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Great sound

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Higher price point
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
4.3 ratings (13,722)
4.3 ratings (13,722)
Also Read: 10 best budget-friendly 4K smart TV deals: Elevate your viewing

8. VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV

The VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV offers a stunning frameless display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV:

  • 40-inch frameless display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Stunning frameless display
  • Sleek design
  • Great sound

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Higher price point
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
4.1 ratings (2,947)
4.1 ratings (2,947)
9. VW 43 inches Linux Frameless LED TV

The VW 43-inch Linux Frameless LED TV offers a stunning frameless display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The Full HD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of VW 43 inches Linux Frameless LED TV:

  • 43-inch frameless display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Linux OS platform
  • Dolby Audio support
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning frameless display
  • Sleek design
  • Great sound

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Higher price point
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black)
4.2 ratings (2,112)
4.2 ratings (2,112)
10. Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV

The Acer 55-inch Advanced Google LED TV offers a stunning display and a range of smart features. With a sleek design and great sound, it's a great addition to any living room. The 4K UHD resolution and wide colour gamut ensure a stunning viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV:

  • 55-inch display
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Stunning 4K UHD display
  • Sleek design
  • Great sound

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Higher price point
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)
4.1 ratings (4,081)
4.1 ratings (4,081)
Best 3 features for you:

Product NameDisplay SizeResolutionSmart TV Platform
Nu Premium WebOS Smart LED43FWA143 inchesFull HDWebOS
Samsung 32 inches Smart LED TV32 inchesHDSmart TV
Visio World 32 inches HD Ready LED TV32 inchesHD ReadyN/A
Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV32 inchesHD ReadyAndroid TV
Acer 32 inches Advanced LED TV32 inchesFull HDAndroid TV
LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV32 inchesHD ReadyWebOS
Acer 32 inches Ready Android LED TV32 inchesHD ReadyAndroid TV
VW Playwall Frameless Android LED TV40 inchesFull HDAndroid TV
VW 43 inches Linux Frameless LED TV43 inchesFull HDLinux OS
Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV55 inches4K UHDAndroid TV

Best value for money:

The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV offers the best value for money with a perfect combination of features and affordability. With a sleek design, smart features, and vibrant colors, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Acer 55-inch Advanced Google LED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With stunning 4K UHD resolution, a sleek design, and a range of smart features, it offers the ultimate viewing experience for discerning users.

How to find the perfect led tv?

The Acer 55-inch Advanced Google LED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With stunning 4K UHD resolution, a sleek design, and a range of smart features, it offers the ultimate viewing experience for discerning users.

FAQs on led tv

What is the resolution of the Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV?

The Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV has a resolution of HD Ready (1366x768 pixels), offering crisp and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Does the Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV support Dolby Atmos?

Yes, the Acer 55 inches Advanced Google LED TV supports Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience with rich, powerful sound.

Are all the listed TVs wall-mountable?

Yes, all the listed LED TVs come with wall-mounting options, allowing you to easily mount them on your wall for a sleek and space-saving setup.
