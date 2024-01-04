Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy

Sony is a leading brand in the TV industry, known for its high-quality and innovative products. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Sony Smart TVs available in India, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a large screen, 4K resolution, or advanced smart features, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the world of Sony Bravia TVs and find the perfect one for you. Also read: Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L features a stunning 4K display, Google TV, and immersive sound quality. With built-in Chromecast and voice search, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience for users. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L 4K Ultra HD resolution

Google TV with voice search

Immersive sound quality

Built-in Chromecast

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Stunning 4K display

Google TV for seamless entertainment Cons Limited size options

Our Pick Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X80L (Black) ₹ 99,900 34% off ₹ 66,000 from

2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L offers an incredible viewing experience with its XR Triluminos Pro display and XR Sound Position. With Google TV and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for home entertainment. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L: XR Triluminos Pro display

XR Sound Position

Google TV with voice remote

Slim and sleek design

Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Sleek and stylish design Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95L (Black) ₹ 5.0L 24% off ₹ 3.8L from

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L features an XR 4K Processor for stunning picture quality and XR Motion Clarity for smooth action scenes. With Google TV and voice search, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L: XR 4K Processor

XR Motion Clarity

Google TV with voice search

Immersive sound quality

Supports HDMI 2.1 for gaming

Pros Stunning picture quality

Smooth action scenes Cons Limited size options

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black) Get Price from

4. Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L offers a large display with 4K resolution and XR Picture Quality Pro. With Google TV, HDMI 2.1, and voice search, this TV is perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L: 85 inches 4K display

XR Picture Quality Pro

Google TV with voice search

HDMI 2.1 support

Immersive sound quality

Pros Large 85 inches display

Cinematic viewing experience Cons Requires large living space

Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV XR-85X95L (Black) ₹ 9.0L 44% off ₹ 5.0L from

5. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L features a 4K HDR Processor X1 for stunning picture quality and XR Triluminos Pro display for vibrant colors. With Google TV and Dolby Vision support, this TV offers an immersive entertainment experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L: 4K HDR Processor X1

XR Triluminos Pro display

Google TV with voice remote

Dolby Vision support

Sleek and slim design

Pros Stunning picture quality

Vibrant colors Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black) ₹ 2.3L 32% off ₹ 1.6L from

6. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K offers a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K: 4K HDR display

Immersive sound quality

Google TV with voice search

Slim and stylish design

Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros Stunning picture quality

Immersive sound Cons Limited size options

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Best HD TVs in India: Here are top 10 options to consider 7. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K is a compact and affordable TV with a 32-inch display and HDR support. With compatibility with Google Assistant and a stylish design, this TV is perfect for smaller spaces. Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K: 32 inches HD display

HDR support

Google Assistant compatibility

Stylish and compact design

Immersive sound quality

Pros Affordable and compact

Stylish design Cons Smaller screen size

Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) Get Price from

8. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L features a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L: 4K HDR display

Immersive sound quality

Google TV with voice search

Slim and stylish design

Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros Stunning picture quality

Immersive sound Cons Limited size options

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) Get Price from

9. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L offers a large 65-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L: 65 inches 4K display

HDR support

Google TV with voice search

Slim and stylish design

Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros Large and immersive display

Stunning picture quality Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) Get Price from

10. Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L The Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L offers a large 75-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment. Specifications of Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L: 75 inches 4K display

HDR support

Google TV with voice search

Slim and stylish design

Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros Large and immersive display

Stunning picture quality Cons Requires large living space

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black) ₹ 2.7L 42% off ₹ 1.6L from

Comparison Table

Feature Sony KD-43X80L Sony XR-65A95L Sony XR-55A80L Sony XR-85X95L Sony XR-65X90L Sony KD-55X74K Sony KD-32W820K Sony KD-43X64L Sony KD-65X74L Sony KD-75X82L Display Resolution 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K HDR 4K HDR HD 4K HDR 4K 4K Display Size 43 inches 65 inches 55 inches 85 inches 65 inches 55 inches 32 inches 43 inches 65 inches 75 inches Google TV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L offers the best value for money with its combination of stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and immersive entertainment features. It provides an excellent viewing experience at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L stands out as the best overall product with its large 85-inch display, 4K resolution, and immersive cinematic experience. It is perfect for users seeking a premium home entertainment setup.

How to find the perfect Sony smart TV: The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L stands out as the best overall product with its large 85-inch display, 4K resolution, and immersive cinematic experience. It is perfect for users seeking a premium home entertainment setup.

FAQs on Sony smart TV What is the display resolution of Sony Bravia XR-55A80L? The Sony Bravia XR-55A80L features a 4K Ultra HD display for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. Does Sony KD-32W820K support HDR? Yes, the Sony KD-32W820K supports HDR for enhanced contrast and vivid visuals. What smart features does Sony KD-75X82L offer? The Sony KD-75X82L comes with Google TV, voice search, and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive entertainment experience. Is Sony XR-85X95L suitable for gaming? Yes, the Sony XR-85X95L supports HDMI 2.1 for gaming and offers a large 85-inch display for an immersive gaming setup.

