Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy

Published on Jan 04, 2024 12:16 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Sony is a leading brand in the TV industry, known for its high-quality and innovative products. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Sony Smart TVs available in India, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a large screen, 4K resolution, or advanced smart features, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the world of Sony Bravia TVs and find the perfect one for you.

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L features a stunning 4K display, Google TV, and immersive sound quality. With built-in Chromecast and voice search, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience for users.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Stunning 4K display
  • Google TV for seamless entertainment

Cons

  • Limited size options
Our Pick cellpic

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X80L (Black)

₹ 99,900 34% off

2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L offers an incredible viewing experience with its XR Triluminos Pro display and XR Sound Position. With Google TV and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L:

  • XR Triluminos Pro display
  • XR Sound Position
  • Google TV with voice remote
  • Slim and sleek design
  • Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Sleek and stylish design

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95L (Black)

₹ 5.0L 24% off

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L features an XR 4K Processor for stunning picture quality and XR Motion Clarity for smooth action scenes. With Google TV and voice search, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L:

  • XR 4K Processor
  • XR Motion Clarity
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Supports HDMI 2.1 for gaming

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Smooth action scenes

Cons

  • Limited size options
cellpic

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black)

4. Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L

The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L offers a large display with 4K resolution and XR Picture Quality Pro. With Google TV, HDMI 2.1, and voice search, this TV is perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L:

  • 85 inches 4K display
  • XR Picture Quality Pro
  • Google TV with voice search
  • HDMI 2.1 support
  • Immersive sound quality

Pros

  • Large 85 inches display
  • Cinematic viewing experience

Cons

  • Requires large living space
cellpic

Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV XR-85X95L (Black)

₹ 9.0L 44% off

5. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L features a 4K HDR Processor X1 for stunning picture quality and XR Triluminos Pro display for vibrant colors. With Google TV and Dolby Vision support, this TV offers an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L:

  • 4K HDR Processor X1
  • XR Triluminos Pro display
  • Google TV with voice remote
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Sleek and slim design

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Vibrant colors

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)

₹ 2.3L 32% off

6. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K offers a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K:

  • 4K HDR display
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Slim and stylish design
  • Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • Limited size options
cellpic

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

7. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K is a compact and affordable TV with a 32-inch display and HDR support. With compatibility with Google Assistant and a stylish design, this TV is perfect for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant compatibility
  • Stylish and compact design
  • Immersive sound quality

Pros

  • Affordable and compact
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
cellpic

Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black)

8. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L features a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L:

  • 4K HDR display
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Slim and stylish design
  • Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • Limited size options
cellpic

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

9. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L offers a large 65-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L:

  • 65 inches 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Slim and stylish design
  • Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros

  • Large and immersive display
  • Stunning picture quality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

10. Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L

The Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L offers a large 75-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L:

  • 75 inches 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google TV with voice search
  • Slim and stylish design
  • Supports Dolby Atmos

Pros

  • Large and immersive display
  • Stunning picture quality

Cons

  • Requires large living space
cellpic

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black)

₹ 2.7L 42% off

Comparison Table

FeatureSony KD-43X80LSony XR-65A95LSony XR-55A80LSony XR-85X95LSony XR-65X90LSony KD-55X74KSony KD-32W820KSony KD-43X64LSony KD-65X74LSony KD-75X82L
Display Resolution4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K HDR4K HDRHD4K HDR4K4K
Display Size43 inches65 inches55 inches85 inches65 inches55 inches32 inches43 inches65 inches75 inches
Google TVYesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L offers the best value for money with its combination of stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and immersive entertainment features. It provides an excellent viewing experience at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L stands out as the best overall product with its large 85-inch display, 4K resolution, and immersive cinematic experience. It is perfect for users seeking a premium home entertainment setup.

How to find the perfect Sony smart TV:

FAQs on Sony smart TV

The Sony Bravia XR-55A80L features a 4K Ultra HD display for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors.
Yes, the Sony KD-32W820K supports HDR for enhanced contrast and vivid visuals.
The Sony KD-75X82L comes with Google TV, voice search, and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive entertainment experience.
Yes, the Sony XR-85X95L supports HDMI 2.1 for gaming and offers a large 85-inch display for an immersive gaming setup.
