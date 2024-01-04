Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy

Sony is a leading brand in the TV industry, known for its high-quality and innovative products. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Sony Smart TVs available in India, comparing their features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a large screen, 4K resolution, or advanced smart features, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the world of Sony Bravia TVs and find the perfect one for you.
1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L
The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L features a stunning 4K display, Google TV, and immersive sound quality. With built-in Chromecast and voice search, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience for users.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X80L
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Google TV with voice search
- Immersive sound quality
- Built-in Chromecast
- Bluetooth connectivity
2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L
The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L offers an incredible viewing experience with its XR Triluminos Pro display and XR Sound Position. With Google TV and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for home entertainment.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95L:
- XR Triluminos Pro display
- XR Sound Position
- Google TV with voice remote
- Slim and sleek design
- Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos
3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L
The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L features an XR 4K Processor for stunning picture quality and XR Motion Clarity for smooth action scenes. With Google TV and voice search, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L:
- XR 4K Processor
- XR Motion Clarity
- Google TV with voice search
- Immersive sound quality
- Supports HDMI 2.1 for gaming
4. Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L
The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L offers a large display with 4K resolution and XR Picture Quality Pro. With Google TV, HDMI 2.1, and voice search, this TV is perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L:
- 85 inches 4K display
- XR Picture Quality Pro
- Google TV with voice search
- HDMI 2.1 support
- Immersive sound quality
5. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L
The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L features a 4K HDR Processor X1 for stunning picture quality and XR Triluminos Pro display for vibrant colors. With Google TV and Dolby Vision support, this TV offers an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L:
- 4K HDR Processor X1
- XR Triluminos Pro display
- Google TV with voice remote
- Dolby Vision support
- Sleek and slim design
6. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K
The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K offers a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K:
- 4K HDR display
- Immersive sound quality
- Google TV with voice search
- Slim and stylish design
- Supports Dolby Atmos
7. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K
The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K is a compact and affordable TV with a 32-inch display and HDR support. With compatibility with Google Assistant and a stylish design, this TV is perfect for smaller spaces.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K:
- 32 inches HD display
- HDR support
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Stylish and compact design
- Immersive sound quality
8. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L
The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L features a 4K display with HDR for stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for modern home entertainment.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L:
- 4K HDR display
- Immersive sound quality
- Google TV with voice search
- Slim and stylish design
- Supports Dolby Atmos
9. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L
The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L offers a large 65-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L:
- 65 inches 4K display
- HDR support
- Google TV with voice search
- Slim and stylish design
- Supports Dolby Atmos
10. Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L
The Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L offers a large 75-inch display with 4K resolution and HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV, voice search, and a slim design, this TV is perfect for immersive home entertainment.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L:
- 75 inches 4K display
- HDR support
- Google TV with voice search
- Slim and stylish design
- Supports Dolby Atmos
Best value for money:
The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65X90L offers the best value for money with its combination of stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and immersive entertainment features. It provides an excellent viewing experience at a reasonable price point.
Best overall product:
The Sony Bravia 85 inches Google XR-85X95L stands out as the best overall product with its large 85-inch display, 4K resolution, and immersive cinematic experience. It is perfect for users seeking a premium home entertainment setup.
How to find the perfect Sony smart TV:
