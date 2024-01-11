Best point and shoot cameras: Top 10 options to capture every moment

Point and shoot cameras are a popular choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and hassle-free option. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced photographer, finding the right point and shoot camera can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to compare the features, pros, and cons before making a purchase. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best point and shoot cameras, catering to every budget and need, to help you make an informed decision.

1. Kodak AZ252BK Point & Shoot Digital Camera The Kodak AZ252BK is a versatile point and shoot camera with a 16MP sensor and 25x optical zoom. It features a 3-inch LCD screen, HD video recording, and built-in Wi-Fi. The camera offers a range of shooting modes and creative effects for capturing stunning photos and videos. Specifications of Kodak AZ252BK Point & Shoot Digital Camera 16MP sensor

25x optical zoom

3-inch LCD screen

HD video recording

Built-in Wi-Fi

Pros High-resolution sensor

Long zoom range

Built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing Cons Slightly bulky design

Limited low-light performance

Our Pick Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 Point & Shoot Digital Camera with 3” LCD, Black ₹ 31,760 22% off ₹ 24,760 from

2.7-inch TFT display

HD video recording

Lightweight and compact design

Easy-to-use interface

Pros Simple and intuitive controls

Compact and lightweight

Suitable for beginners and children Cons Limited advanced features

Average image quality in low light

Vmotal HD Mini Digital Camera with 3 inches TFT LCD Display, Digital Point and Shoot Camera Video Camera for Children/Beginners/Elderly (Black) ₹ 9,999 49% off ₹ 5,145 from

3. LEQTRONIQ Autofocus Digital Camera for Recording and Streaming The LEQTRONIQ digital camera is equipped with an autofocus lens and advanced features for recording and streaming. It offers a 24MP sensor, 1080p video recording, and a 3-inch LCD screen. The camera supports external microphones and is powered by rechargeable batteries. Specifications of LEQTRONIQ Autofocus Digital Camera for Recording and Streaming 24MP sensor

Autofocus lens

1080p video recording

3-inch LCD screen

Supports external microphones

Pros Autofocus lens for sharp images

Full HD video recording

Supports external microphones Cons Battery life could be improved

Limited compatibility with accessories

LEQTRONIQ 4K Digital 48 MP Camera with 32GB SD Card, 16x Digital Zoom & Autofocus for Recording, Vlogging, Streaming with 1 Year Warranty (2 Batteries) ₹ 9,999 25% off ₹ 7,490 from

4. YEEIN Digital Camera for Underwater Photography The YEEIN digital camera is designed for underwater photography, with a waterproof and durable construction. It features a 20MP sensor, 2.7-inch display, and 8x digital zoom. The camera is compact and lightweight, making it suitable for travel and outdoor adventures. Specifications of YEEIN Digital Camera for Underwater Photography 20MP sensor

Waterproof construction

2.7-inch display

8x digital zoom

Compact and lightweight design

Pros Waterproof and durable

Compact and lightweight

Suitable for travel and outdoor use Cons Limited zoom range

Average battery life

YEEIN 10FT Waterproof Digital Camera for Kids 12MP Underwater Camera with 32G SD Card, 8X Digital Zoom Point and Shoot Camera for Boys and Girls (Yellow) ₹ 11,841 41% off ₹ 7,025 from

5. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 Digital Camera The Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 is a high-performance digital camera with a 20.1MP sensor and 16x optical zoom. It features a 3-inch LCD screen, 4K video recording, and built-in Wi-Fi. The camera offers advanced shooting modes and manual controls for professional-quality images. Specifications of Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 Digital Camera 20.1MP sensor

16x optical zoom

3-inch LCD screen

4K video recording

Built-in Wi-Fi

Pros High-resolution sensor

Long zoom range

4K video recording Cons Slightly bulky design

Limited battery life

Panasonic Lumix 20.1 MP DC-FZ1000 II 4K Video, Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black) ₹ 84,990 20% off ₹ 68,350 from

6. Dpofirs Digital Compact Camera for Students and Travel The Dpofirs digital compact camera is designed for students and travel enthusiasts, with a compact and portable design. It features a 2.7-inch display, 24MP sensor, and 4x digital zoom. The camera offers a range of shooting modes and creative filters for capturing unique images. Specifications of Dpofirs Digital Compact Camera for Students and Travel 24MP sensor

2.7-inch display

4x digital zoom

Compact and portable design

Range of shooting modes and creative filters

Pros Compact and portable

High-resolution sensor

Creative shooting modes Cons Limited zoom range

Average build quality

Dpofirs Digital Camera 1080P 48MP Kids Camera, 8X Zoom Compact Point and Shoot Camera with 2.7in LCD Screen, Portable Small Camera for Teens Students Boys Girls Seniors (Black) ₹ 13,899 50% off ₹ 6,924 from

7. Minolta MND30 Ultra Digital Camera The Minolta MND30 ultra digital camera offers a 20MP sensor, 3-inch LCD screen, and 8x optical zoom. It features 720p video recording, a range of shooting modes, and a compact design. The camera is suitable for everyday photography and casual shooting. Specifications of Minolta MND30 Ultra Digital Camera 20MP sensor

3-inch LCD screen

8x optical zoom

720p video recording

Compact and lightweight design

Pros High-resolution sensor

Compact and lightweight

Range of shooting modes Cons Limited video recording resolution

Average zoom range

Minolta MND30 30 MP / 2.7K Ultra HD Digital Camera (Black) ₹ 23,178 22% off ₹ 18,178 from

8. Camera with Supports for Photography, Vlogging, and Waterproof This camera is designed for photography, vlogging, and outdoor use, with a waterproof and rugged construction. It features a 16MP sensor, 2.7-inch display, and 10x digital zoom. The camera supports a range of accessories and shooting modes for versatile use. Specifications of Camera with Supports for Photography, Vlogging, and Waterproof 16MP sensor

Waterproof and rugged construction

2.7-inch display

10x digital zoom

Supports photography, vlogging, and outdoor use

Pros Waterproof and rugged

Versatile shooting modes

Supports accessories for outdoor use Cons Limited zoom range

Average battery life

AJUK® 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera Supports HDMI & Wi-Fi Camera for Photography Wide Angle Display Vlogging Camera Waterproof up to 30m WiFi Sports Camera ₹ 3,999 45% off ₹ 2,199 from

9. AUSHA Action Camera for Waterproof Vlogging and Adventure-Ready The AUSHA action camera is designed for adventure and outdoor enthusiasts, with a waterproof and durable construction. It features a 12MP sensor, 2-inch display, and 4K video recording. The camera supports a wide range of accessories for versatile use. Specifications of AUSHA Action Camera for Waterproof Vlogging and Adventure-Ready 12MP sensor

Waterproof and durable construction

2-inch display

4K video recording

Supports accessories for outdoor use

Pros Waterproof and durable

4K video recording

Supports a wide range of accessories Cons Limited sensor resolution

Average battery life

AUSHA 4K Action Camera - Waterproof, WiFi, 170° Wide Angle, Vlog-Ready, 4K Video and 16MP Photos, Perfect for Travel, Vlogging & YouTube ₹ 3,999 45% off ₹ 2,199 from

Also read: DSLR cameras with price details: Upskill your photography game 10. BLACKPOOL Waterproof Camera for Underwater Action Photography The BLACKPOOL waterproof camera is designed for underwater action photography and adventure sports. It features a 16MP sensor, 2.4-inch display, and 8x digital zoom. The camera is compact, lightweight, and suitable for capturing high-quality images in challenging environments. Specifications of BLACKPOOL Waterproof Camera for Underwater Action Photography 16MP sensor

Waterproof construction

2.4-inch display

8x digital zoom

Compact and lightweight design

Pros Waterproof and durable

Compact and lightweight

Suitable for adventure photography Cons Limited zoom range

Average display size

BLACKPOOL® 4K Waterproof Vlog Camera with Wide Angle Lens Underwater WiFi Video Action Camera ₹ 2,999 27% off ₹ 2,199 from

Comparison Table

Product Name/Feature Type 16MP Sensor Waterproof Construction Kodak AZ252BK Point & Shoot Digital Camera Yes No Digital Camera with TFT Display for Children, Beginners, and the Elderly Yes No LEQTRONIQ Autofocus Digital Camera for Recording and Streaming Yes No YEEIN Digital Camera for Underwater Photography Yes Yes Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 Digital Camera Yes No Dpofirs Digital Compact Camera for Students and Travel Yes No Minolta MND30 Ultra Digital Camera Yes No Camera with Supports for Photography, Vlogging, and Waterproof Yes Yes AUSHA Action Camera for Waterproof Vlogging and Adventure-Ready Yes Yes BLACKPOOL Waterproof Camera for Underwater Action Photography Yes Yes

Best value for money The AUSHA Action Camera for Waterproof Vlogging and Adventure-Ready offers the best value for money, with its waterproof and durable construction, 4K video recording, and support for a wide range of accessories. It is perfect for adventure enthusiasts and outdoor photography.

Best overall product The Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 Digital Camera stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its high-resolution sensor, long zoom range, 4K video recording, and built-in Wi-Fi. It offers professional-quality images and versatile shooting modes for a wide range of photography needs.

How to find the best shoot camera? To find the best point-and-shoot camera, consider key factors such as resolution, sensor size, lens quality, and ease of use. Look for models with advanced autofocus systems, low-light performance, and versatile shooting modes. Read reviews and compare features to align with your photography needs. Assess portability, battery life, and connectivity options for convenience. Check for manual controls if you want creative flexibility. Additionally, explore brands known for reliability and customer support. Ultimately, strike a balance between your budget and desired features to discover the perfect point-and-shoot camera that effortlessly captures life's moments.

FAQs on Best shoot camera What is the average price range of these point and shoot cameras? The average price range of these cameras is between 6,000 to 50,000 rupees, catering to different budget needs. Do these cameras support external accessories like microphones and tripods? Yes, most of these cameras support external accessories such as microphones, tripods, and waterproof casings for versatile use. Are these cameras suitable for professional photography and video recording? Some of these cameras, such as the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000, are suitable for professional photography and video recording with their advanced features and high-resolution sensors. What are the primary considerations for choosing the right point and shoot camera? The primary considerations include sensor resolution, zoom range, video recording capabilities, durability, and compatibility with accessories for specific photography needs.

