Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹500: Find the perfect music companion

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:43 IST
dot By: Affiliate
Summary:

Best Bluetooth speakers under 500: Explore the top 10 options under 500 and choose the perfect one for your needs. Compare the features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision about your next speaker purchase. Read More

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function (Red)

₹999 50% off
PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker with 6Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, 40mm Driver, BT5.1 with Strong Connectivity, Portable Design, Integrated Music and Call Control (Blue)

₹1,600 73% off
pTron Newly Launched Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker, 6 Hrs Playtime, 52mm Dynamic Driver, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, Aux/TF Card/USB Playback, TWS Pairing & Integrated Controls (Black)

₹1,799 78% off
NAFS Best Buy Ultra Mini Boost 2 Portable Multimedia Small Bluetooth Speaker Deep Bass, Low Harmonic Distortion with Sweet Sound (Black)

₹1,499 70% off
JB Supar M3 Colorful Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 3D Mini Electroplating Round Steel Speaker (Random Color)

₹1,999 75% off
Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker 5W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with RGB Lights, USB, SD Card and FM Radio White

₹1,999 75% off
Aroma® Studio 34 Energy 10W Bluetooth Speaker Hi-fi Stereo Sound Surround Upto 10 Hours Playback, Best for Mobile, Laptop/PC, Ipad, Media Players with Multi Modes Aux/TF Card/USB Drive (Army)

₹2,499 82% off
MZ M412SP (Portable Bluetooth Speaker) Dynamic Thunder Sound with High Bass 5 W Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Battery

₹899 59% off
MD BLESS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers with Big Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Metal Enclosure, IP65 Splashproof, Minimalism Design, Nylon Lanyard for Echo Dot/Android/ipad/iPhone/Laptop

₹999 66% off
Printme Super Ultra Mini Boost 5 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic (Black)

₹1,299 67% off

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker, you're in luck. We've rounded up the top 10 options priced under 500 to help you make the best choice. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a compact one for indoor entertainment, we've got you covered. Each product in this list offers unique features and benefits, and we'll delve into the details to assist you in making an informed decision.

1. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is a sleek and portable device that delivers high-quality sound. With a built-in FM radio and USB/SD card slots, it offers versatile entertainment options. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with various devices.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 10W RMS output
  • 400mAh battery
  • FM radio function
  • USB/SD card support
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Pros

  • Sleek and portable design
  • Versatile entertainment options

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function (Red)

₹ 999 50% off

2. PTron Bassbuds Pro

The PTron Bassbuds Pro is an immersive Bluetooth speaker that offers rich, powerful sound. With integrated controls and a mic, it provides convenient hands-free calling. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity and supports voice assistant functionality.

Specifications of Tron Bassbuds Pro:

  • 10W output power
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Integrated controls and mic
  • Voice assistant support
  • Lightweight and portable design

Pros

  • Powerful sound quality
  • Hands-free calling feature

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger gatherings
PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker with 6Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, 40mm Driver, BT5.1 with Strong Connectivity, Portable Design, Integrated Music and Call Control (Blue)

₹ 1,600 73% off

3. pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker

The pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker is designed for seamless connectivity and immersive sound experience. It boasts a compact and portable design, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. With multi-function buttons and a built-in mic, it offers convenient controls and hands-free calling.

Specifications of pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 6W RMS output
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • Compact and portable design
  • Multi-function buttons
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Seamless connectivity
  • Compact and portable design

Cons

  • Sound quality may not be suitable for larger spaces
pTron Newly Launched Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker, 6 Hrs Playtime, 52mm Dynamic Driver, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, Aux/TF Card/USB Playback, TWS Pairing & Integrated Controls (Black)

₹ 1,799 78% off

4. NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker

The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile device that provides distortion-free music playback. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, offering a wide range of entertainment options. The speaker is also splash proof, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Specifications of NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 5W RMS output
  • Splashproof design
  • FM radio and USB/SD card support
  • Distortion-free music playback
  • Long-lasting battery life

Pros

  • Versatile entertainment options
  • Splashproof design for outdoor use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for high-volume playback
NAFS Best Buy Ultra Mini Boost 2 Portable Multimedia Small Bluetooth Speaker Deep Bass, Low Harmonic Distortion with Sweet Sound (Black)

₹ 1,499 70% off

5. JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker

The JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish and compact device that delivers clear and vibrant sound. With electroplating technology and LED lights, it offers a visually appealing entertainment experience. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage.

Specifications of JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 8W output power
  • Electroplating and LED lights
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros

  • Stylish and visually appealing design
  • Clear and vibrant sound quality

Cons

  • May not be suitable for outdoor use
JB Supar M3 Colorful Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 3D Mini Electroplating Round Steel Speaker (Random Color)

₹ 1,999 75% off

6. Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker

The Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker offers a multi-media entertainment experience with powerful sound output. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, providing various music playback options. The speaker is also equipped with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage.

Specifications of Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 12W RMS output
  • Built-in FM radio
  • USB/SD card support
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Portable and lightweight design

Pros

  • Powerful sound output
  • Multi-media entertainment options

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extended outdoor use
Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker 5W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with RGB Lights, USB, SD Card and FM Radio White

₹ 1,999 75% off

7. Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker

The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker offers surround sound playback for an immersive listening experience. With its sleek and modern design, it complements any home entertainment setup. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices.

Specifications of Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 15W RMS output
  • Surround sound playback
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Easy-to-use controls

Pros

  • Immersive surround sound experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for portable use
Aroma® Studio 34 Energy 10W Bluetooth Speaker Hi-fi Stereo Sound Surround Upto 10 Hours Playback, Best for Mobile, Laptop/PC, Ipad, Media Players with Multi Modes Aux/TF Card/USB Drive (Army)

₹ 2,499 82% off

Also read: 10 best wireless speakers in 2023: Ultimate buying guide

8. MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers dynamic sound performance in a compact and portable design. It features a built-in rechargeable battery and supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. With its versatile usage options, it provides an enhanced music listening experience.

Specifications of MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 7W RMS output
  • Dynamic sound performance
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Compact and portable design
  • Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros

  • Dynamic sound performance
  • Compact and portable design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extended battery life
MZ M412SP (Portable Bluetooth Speaker) Dynamic Thunder Sound with High Bass 5 W Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Battery

₹ 899 59% off

9. MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker

The MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker offers a splashproof and minimalist design for on-the-go use. With its durable construction, it is suitable for outdoor activities. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, providing flexibility for various entertainment needs.

Specifications of MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 5W output power
  • Splashproof and minimalist design
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Durable construction
  • Portable and lightweight

Pros

  • Splashproof and durable design
  • Suitable for outdoor activities

Cons

  • Sound quality may not be as powerful as other options
MD BLESS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers with Big Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Metal Enclosure, IP65 Splashproof, Minimalism Design, Nylon Lanyard for Echo Dot/Android/ipad/iPhone/Laptop

₹ 999 66% off

10. Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker delivers exceptional sound quality in a compact and stylish design. With its built-in rechargeable battery, it offers portability and convenience for on-the-go usage. The speaker also features Bluetooth connectivity, providing seamless music playback options.

Specifications of Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 6W output power
  • Exceptional sound quality
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros

  • Exceptional sound quality
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extended outdoor use
Printme Super Ultra Mini Boost 5 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic (Black)

₹ 1,299 67% off

Comparison Table

Sound QualityPortabilityConnectivity
Zebronics Zeb-CountyGoodPortableBluetooth, AUX
PTron Bassbuds ProRich and powerfulLightweightBluetooth 5.0
pTron FusionImmersiveCompactBluetooth 5.0
NAFS Portable MultimediaDistortion-freeSplashproofFM, USB/SD
JB Supar ColorfulClear and vibrantCompactBluetooth, AUX
Krisons SparkPowerfulPortableBluetooth, FM
Studio 34Surround soundSleekBluetooth, AUX
MZ PortableDynamicCompactBluetooth, AUX
MD BLESSMinimalistSplashproofBluetooth, AUX
Printme MiniExceptionalCompactBluetooth

Best Value for Money:

The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile entertainment options, splash proof design, and long-lasting battery life. It's an ideal choice for outdoor use and delivers distortion-free music playback.

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers

Best Overall Product:

The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its immersive surround sound playback, sleek and modern design, and easy-to-use controls. It's a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker under 500:

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 500

When purchasing a Bluetooth speaker under 500, consider the sound quality, portability, and connectivity options. Look for versatile features that suit your specific needs.
Yes, these speakers offer Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making them compatible with a wide range of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
Some of the speakers listed provide integrated controls and a built-in mic for convenient hands-free calling, ensuring seamless communication.
The warranty period may vary for each product, and it's advisable to check the warranty details on the respective product pages on Amazon.
