Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹500: Find the perfect music companion

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker, you're in luck. We've rounded up the top 10 options priced under 500 to help you make the best choice. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a compact one for indoor entertainment, we've got you covered. Each product in this list offers unique features and benefits, and we'll delve into the details to assist you in making an informed decision.
1. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker
The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is a sleek and portable device that delivers high-quality sound. With a built-in FM radio and USB/SD card slots, it offers versatile entertainment options. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with various devices.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker:
- 10W RMS output
- 400mAh battery
- FM radio function
- USB/SD card support
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
2. PTron Bassbuds Pro
The PTron Bassbuds Pro is an immersive Bluetooth speaker that offers rich, powerful sound. With integrated controls and a mic, it provides convenient hands-free calling. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity and supports voice assistant functionality.
Specifications of Tron Bassbuds Pro:
- 10W output power
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Integrated controls and mic
- Voice assistant support
- Lightweight and portable design
3. pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker
The pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker is designed for seamless connectivity and immersive sound experience. It boasts a compact and portable design, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. With multi-function buttons and a built-in mic, it offers convenient controls and hands-free calling.
Specifications of pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker:
- 6W RMS output
- Bluetooth 5.0 technology
- Compact and portable design
- Multi-function buttons
- Built-in mic for hands-free calling
4. NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker
The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile device that provides distortion-free music playback. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, offering a wide range of entertainment options. The speaker is also splash proof, making it suitable for outdoor use.
Specifications of NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker:
- 5W RMS output
- Splashproof design
- FM radio and USB/SD card support
- Distortion-free music playback
- Long-lasting battery life
5. JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker
The JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish and compact device that delivers clear and vibrant sound. With electroplating technology and LED lights, it offers a visually appealing entertainment experience. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage.
Specifications of JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker:
- 8W output power
- Electroplating and LED lights
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Compact and stylish design
- Built-in rechargeable battery
6. Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker
The Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker offers a multi-media entertainment experience with powerful sound output. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, providing various music playback options. The speaker is also equipped with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage.
Specifications of Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker:
- 12W RMS output
- Built-in FM radio
- USB/SD card support
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Portable and lightweight design
7. Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker
The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker offers surround sound playback for an immersive listening experience. With its sleek and modern design, it complements any home entertainment setup. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices.
Specifications of Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 15W RMS output
- Surround sound playback
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Sleek and modern design
- Easy-to-use controls
8. MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers dynamic sound performance in a compact and portable design. It features a built-in rechargeable battery and supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. With its versatile usage options, it provides an enhanced music listening experience.
Specifications of MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 7W RMS output
- Dynamic sound performance
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Compact and portable design
- Built-in rechargeable battery
9. MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker
The MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker offers a splashproof and minimalist design for on-the-go use. With its durable construction, it is suitable for outdoor activities. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, providing flexibility for various entertainment needs.
Specifications of MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker:
- 5W output power
- Splashproof and minimalist design
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Durable construction
- Portable and lightweight
10. Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker
The Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker delivers exceptional sound quality in a compact and stylish design. With its built-in rechargeable battery, it offers portability and convenience for on-the-go usage. The speaker also features Bluetooth connectivity, providing seamless music playback options.
Specifications of Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker:
- 6W output power
- Exceptional sound quality
- Compact and stylish design
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Built-in rechargeable battery
Best Value for Money:
The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile entertainment options, splash proof design, and long-lasting battery life. It's an ideal choice for outdoor use and delivers distortion-free music playback.
Best Overall Product:
The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its immersive surround sound playback, sleek and modern design, and easy-to-use controls. It's a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.
How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker under 500:
