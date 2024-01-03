Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹500: Find the perfect music companion

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:43 IST









If you're in the market for a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker, you're in luck. We've rounded up the top 10 options priced under 500 to help you make the best choice. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a compact one for indoor entertainment, we've got you covered. Each product in this list offers unique features and benefits, and we'll delve into the details to assist you in making an informed decision.

1. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is a sleek and portable device that delivers high-quality sound. With a built-in FM radio and USB/SD card slots, it offers versatile entertainment options. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with various devices. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker: 10W RMS output

400mAh battery

FM radio function

USB/SD card support

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Pros Sleek and portable design

Versatile entertainment options Cons Battery life could be longer

Our Pick Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function (Red) ₹ 999 50% off ₹ 499 from

2. PTron Bassbuds Pro The PTron Bassbuds Pro is an immersive Bluetooth speaker that offers rich, powerful sound. With integrated controls and a mic, it provides convenient hands-free calling. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity and supports voice assistant functionality. Specifications of Tron Bassbuds Pro: 10W output power

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Integrated controls and mic

Voice assistant support

Lightweight and portable design

Pros Powerful sound quality

Hands-free calling feature Cons May not be suitable for larger gatherings

PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker with 6Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, 40mm Driver, BT5.1 with Strong Connectivity, Portable Design, Integrated Music and Call Control (Blue) ₹ 1,600 73% off ₹ 439 from

3. pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker The pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker is designed for seamless connectivity and immersive sound experience. It boasts a compact and portable design, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. With multi-function buttons and a built-in mic, it offers convenient controls and hands-free calling. Specifications of pTron Fusion Bluetooth Speaker: 6W RMS output

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Compact and portable design

Multi-function buttons

Built-in mic for hands-free calling

Pros Seamless connectivity

Compact and portable design Cons Sound quality may not be suitable for larger spaces

pTron Newly Launched Fusion Hook 6W Mini Bluetooth Speaker, 6 Hrs Playtime, 52mm Dynamic Driver, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, Aux/TF Card/USB Playback, TWS Pairing & Integrated Controls (Black) ₹ 1,799 78% off ₹ 399 from

4. NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile device that provides distortion-free music playback. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, offering a wide range of entertainment options. The speaker is also splash proof, making it suitable for outdoor use. Specifications of NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker: 5W RMS output

Splashproof design

FM radio and USB/SD card support

Distortion-free music playback

Long-lasting battery life

Pros Versatile entertainment options

Splashproof design for outdoor use Cons May not be suitable for high-volume playback

NAFS Best Buy Ultra Mini Boost 2 Portable Multimedia Small Bluetooth Speaker Deep Bass, Low Harmonic Distortion with Sweet Sound (Black) ₹ 1,499 70% off ₹ 449 from

5. JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker The JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish and compact device that delivers clear and vibrant sound. With electroplating technology and LED lights, it offers a visually appealing entertainment experience. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage. Specifications of JB Super Colourful Bluetooth Speaker: 8W output power

Electroplating and LED lights

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Compact and stylish design

Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros Stylish and visually appealing design

Clear and vibrant sound quality Cons May not be suitable for outdoor use

JB Supar M3 Colorful Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 3D Mini Electroplating Round Steel Speaker (Random Color) ₹ 1,999 75% off ₹ 499 from

6. Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker The Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker offers a multi-media entertainment experience with powerful sound output. It features a built-in FM radio and supports USB/SD card playback, providing various music playback options. The speaker is also equipped with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity for versatile usage. Specifications of Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker: 12W RMS output

Built-in FM radio

USB/SD card support

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Portable and lightweight design

Pros Powerful sound output

Multi-media entertainment options Cons May not be suitable for extended outdoor use

Krisons Spark Bluetooth Speaker 5W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with RGB Lights, USB, SD Card and FM Radio White ₹ 1,999 75% off ₹ 499 from

7. Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker offers surround sound playback for an immersive listening experience. With its sleek and modern design, it complements any home entertainment setup. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. Specifications of Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker: 15W RMS output

Surround sound playback

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Sleek and modern design

Easy-to-use controls

Pros Immersive surround sound experience

Sleek and modern design Cons May not be suitable for portable use

Aroma® Studio 34 Energy 10W Bluetooth Speaker Hi-fi Stereo Sound Surround Upto 10 Hours Playback, Best for Mobile, Laptop/PC, Ipad, Media Players with Multi Modes Aux/TF Card/USB Drive (Army) ₹ 2,499 82% off ₹ 447 from

Also read: 10 best wireless speakers in 2023: Ultimate buying guide 8. MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker The MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers dynamic sound performance in a compact and portable design. It features a built-in rechargeable battery and supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. With its versatile usage options, it provides an enhanced music listening experience. Specifications of MZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 7W RMS output

Dynamic sound performance

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Compact and portable design

Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros Dynamic sound performance

Compact and portable design Cons May not be suitable for extended battery life

MZ M412SP (Portable Bluetooth Speaker) Dynamic Thunder Sound with High Bass 5 W Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Battery ₹ 899 59% off ₹ 365 from

9. MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker The MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker offers a splashproof and minimalist design for on-the-go use. With its durable construction, it is suitable for outdoor activities. The speaker also features Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, providing flexibility for various entertainment needs. Specifications of MD BLESS Bluetooth Speaker: 5W output power

Splashproof and minimalist design

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Durable construction

Portable and lightweight

Pros Splashproof and durable design

Suitable for outdoor activities Cons Sound quality may not be as powerful as other options

MD BLESS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers with Big Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Metal Enclosure, IP65 Splashproof, Minimalism Design, Nylon Lanyard for Echo Dot/Android/ipad/iPhone/Laptop ₹ 999 66% off ₹ 340 from

10. Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker The Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker delivers exceptional sound quality in a compact and stylish design. With its built-in rechargeable battery, it offers portability and convenience for on-the-go usage. The speaker also features Bluetooth connectivity, providing seamless music playback options. Specifications of Printme Mini Bluetooth Speaker: 6W output power

Exceptional sound quality

Compact and stylish design

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros Exceptional sound quality

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for extended outdoor use

Printme Super Ultra Mini Boost 5 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic (Black) ₹ 1,299 67% off ₹ 428 from

Comparison Table

Sound Quality Portability Connectivity Zebronics Zeb-County Good Portable Bluetooth, AUX PTron Bassbuds Pro Rich and powerful Lightweight Bluetooth 5.0 pTron Fusion Immersive Compact Bluetooth 5.0 NAFS Portable Multimedia Distortion-free Splashproof FM, USB/SD JB Supar Colorful Clear and vibrant Compact Bluetooth, AUX Krisons Spark Powerful Portable Bluetooth, FM Studio 34 Surround sound Sleek Bluetooth, AUX MZ Portable Dynamic Compact Bluetooth, AUX MD BLESS Minimalist Splashproof Bluetooth, AUX Printme Mini Exceptional Compact Bluetooth

Best Value for Money: The NAFS Portable Multimedia Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile entertainment options, splash proof design, and long-lasting battery life. It's an ideal choice for outdoor use and delivers distortion-free music playback. Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers

Best Overall Product: The Studio 34 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its immersive surround sound playback, sleek and modern design, and easy-to-use controls. It's a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 500 What are the key features to consider when buying a Bluetooth speaker under 500? When purchasing a Bluetooth speaker under 500, consider the sound quality, portability, and connectivity options. Look for versatile features that suit your specific needs. Are these Bluetooth speakers compatible with all devices? Yes, these speakers offer Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, making them compatible with a wide range of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Do these speakers offer hands-free calling functionality? Some of the speakers listed provide integrated controls and a built-in mic for convenient hands-free calling, ensuring seamless communication. What is the warranty period for these Bluetooth speakers? The warranty period may vary for each product, and it's advisable to check the warranty details on the respective product pages on Amazon.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.