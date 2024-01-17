Best mattress brands in India: Compare and choose from top 10 options

Published on Jan 17, 2024 03:44 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best mattress brands in India: When looking for a mattress for your home, opting for an established brand always helps as one is assured of reliability, superior quality, and customer support. Here's our comprehensive comparison guide. Read More Read Less

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, investing in the right mattress is crucial. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 mattress brands in India. From orthopedic support to memory foam, we have covered a wide range of options to cater to different preferences. Read on to find the perfect mattress that suits your needs and budget.

1. Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress is designed to provide optimal comfort and support. With its 10-inch thickness and orthopedic design, this mattress offers a superior sleeping experience. The memory foam layer ensures pressure relief and reduces motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. Additionally, the breathable fabric cover keeps the mattress cool and comfortable throughout the night. Specifications of Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress Orthopedic design

Memory foam layer

Pressure relief

Breathable fabric cover

Reduced motion transfer

Pros Superior comfort and support

Reduces motion transfer

Breathable fabric cover Cons May be too firm for some users

2. Kurl-On Mattress Orthopedic The Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress is crafted to provide excellent back support and spinal alignment. Its 6-inch thickness and high-density foam offer firmness and durability, making it suitable for individuals with back problems. The anti-microbial fabric prevents the growth of allergens and bacteria, promoting a healthy sleeping environment. Specifications of Kurl-On Mattress Orthopedic Orthopedic design

High-density foam

Anti-microbial fabric

Excellent back support

Durable construction

Pros Excellent back support

Durable construction

Anti-microbial fabric Cons Firmness may not be suitable for everyone

Also read: Online mattresses: You can find good range of budget-friendly and luxurious ones 3. SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress combines the support of latex with the comfort of memory foam. Its 8-inch thickness and responsive foam provide a perfect balance of firmness and softness, catering to various sleeping positions. The hypoallergenic fabric cover is removable and washable, ensuring hygiene and cleanliness. Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress Latex hybrid design

Memory foam comfort

Hypoallergenic fabric cover

Responsive foam

Washable cover

Pros Perfect balance of firmness and softness

Hypoallergenic fabric cover

Responsive foam Cons May have initial odor

4. Duroflex LiveIn Reversible Mattress The Duroflex LiveIn Reversible Mattress offers versatility with its reversible design, allowing you to choose between a firm or soft surface. Its single-size construction and high resilience foam ensure long-lasting durability and comfort. The anti-sagging technology maintains the mattress's shape and provides consistent support. Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Reversible Mattress Reversible design

High resilience foam

Anti-sagging technology

Versatile comfort options

Durable construction

Pros Versatile comfort options

Anti-sagging technology

Durable construction Cons May be too firm for some users

5. Comforto Mattress Pocket Spring Memory The Comforto Pocket Spring Memory Mattress features a combination of pocket springs and memory foam, providing targeted support and pressure relief. Its 8-inch thickness and motion isolation technology ensure an undisturbed sleep experience, making it ideal for light sleepers and couples. The breathable fabric cover enhances airflow and temperature regulation for added comfort. Specifications of Comforto Mattress Pocket Spring Memory Pocket spring and memory foam

Targeted support

Motion isolation technology

Breathable fabric cover

Enhanced airflow

Pros Targeted support and pressure relief

Motion isolation technology

Breathable fabric cover Cons May be too soft for some users

6. Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress The Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress features an advanced bonnell spring system that offers excellent support and durability. Its 10-inch thickness and high tensile wire technology ensure superior resilience and enhanced comfort. The anti-dust mite fabric prevents allergens and promotes a healthy sleeping environment for allergy sufferers. Specifications of Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress Bonnell spring system

High tensile wire technology

Superior resilience

Anti-dust mite fabric

Enhanced comfort

Pros Excellent support and durability

Superior resilience

Anti-dust mite fabric Cons May be too firm for some users

7. Feather Sleep Mattress The Feather Sleep Mattress is designed to provide responsive support and pressure relief for a restful sleep experience. Its 8-inch thickness and high-density foam offer optimal comfort and durability. The 10-year warranty ensures long-term peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for quality and performance. Specifications of Feather Sleep Mattress Responsive support

Pressure relief

High-density foam

Optimal comfort

10-year warranty

Pros Responsive support and pressure relief

Optimal comfort and durability

10-year warranty Cons May be too soft for some users

Also read: 11 best spring mattresses in India: Buying guide 8. AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress The AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress is engineered to provide targeted support and spinal alignment for a healthy sleep posture. Its 6-inch thickness and high-density foam offer firmness and resilience, catering to individuals with orthopedic needs. The anti-dust mite fabric cover ensures a hygienic and allergy-free sleeping environment. Specifications of AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress Orthopedic support

High-density foam

Firmness and resilience

Spinal alignment

Anti-dust mite fabric cover

Pros Targeted support and spinal alignment

Firmness and resilience

Anti-dust mite fabric cover Cons May be too firm for some users

9. Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and pressure relief for individuals with orthopedic concerns. Its 6-inch thickness and memory foam construction provide a perfect balance of comfort and firmness. The reversible design allows you to choose between a soft or firm sleeping surface based on your preference. Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress Orthopedic support

Memory foam construction

Pressure relief

Reversible design

Perfect balance of comfort and firmness

Pros Superior back support and pressure relief

Perfect balance of comfort and firmness

Reversible design Cons May be too soft for some users

10. Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress The Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress features an orthopedic design that offers targeted support and spinal alignment. Its 10-inch thickness and high-resilience foam provide a luxurious sleeping experience with enhanced durability. The premium fabric cover enhances breathability and temperature regulation, ensuring a refreshing sleep environment. Specifications of Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress Orthopedic design

Targeted support

High-resilience foam

Enhanced durability

Breathable fabric cover

Pros Targeted support and spinal alignment

Luxurious sleeping experience

Breathable fabric cover Cons May be too firm for some users

Comparison Table

Features Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress Kurl-On Mattress Orthopedic SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress Duroflex LiveIn Reversible Mattress Comforto Mattress Pocket Spring Memory Peps Springkoil Bonnell Mattress Feather Sleep Mattress AMORE Ortho Plus Orthopedic Mattress Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress Orthopedic Design Yes Yes No No No No No Yes Yes Yes Memory Foam Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Yes No Pressure Relief Yes No Yes No Yes No Yes No Yes No

Best value for money: The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress offers the best value for money with its combination of latex and memory foam, providing a perfect balance of firmness and comfort. Its hypoallergenic fabric cover and washable design ensure hygiene and longevity, making it a cost-effective choice for quality sleep.

Best overall product: The Hypnos Caspio Ortho Mattress stands out as the best overall product in the category with its luxurious sleeping experience, targeted support, and enhanced durability. Its breathable fabric cover and orthopedic design make it a top choice for individuals seeking superior comfort and long-term performance.

How to find the top 10 mattress brands in India: Discovering the top 10 mattress brands in India involves thorough research and consideration. Analyze customer reviews, expert opinions, and ratings to gauge brand reputation. Explore mattress types, such as memory foam or innerspring, based on personal preferences. Look for established brands renowned for quality and durability. Assess factors like warranty, return policies, and certifications for a well-rounded decision. Popular choices often include Wakefit, Sleepwell, and Kurl-On, recognized for their commitment to providing superior sleep solutions.

FAQs on top 10 mattress brands in India What is the price range of the listed mattresses? The prices of the mattresses listed range from INR 6,999 to INR 21,999, catering to different budget requirements. Do these mattresses come with a warranty? Yes, most of the mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 5 to 10 years, ensuring long-term peace of mind. Are these mattresses suitable for individuals with back problems? Yes, many of the listed mattresses offer orthopedic support and are designed to provide back relief and spinal alignment. Do the mattresses have removable and washable covers? Yes, some of the mattresses feature removable and washable fabric covers, promoting cleanliness and hygiene.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so