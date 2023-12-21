Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches in India: Compare prices, features, and more

Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:04 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Boltt smartwatch

Summary:

10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches in India: Dive into a realm of innovation. Compare prices, features, and more to find the perfect fusion of style and technology. Elevate your wrist game with these cutting-edge timepieces. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

₹11,999 89% off
item

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black)

₹16,999 87% off
item

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Blue)

₹17,999 88% off
item

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS)

₹21,000 81% off
item

Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Light Gold)

₹9,999 83% off
item

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹14,999 88% off
item

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)

₹12,499 84% off
item

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black)

₹7,999 86% off
item

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹14,999 88% off

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch? Look no further than the top 10 Fire-Boltt smartwatches available in India. With a range of features and price points, you're sure to find the perfect one for you. We've put together a comprehensive guide to help you compare and decide which Fire-Boltt smartwatch is right for you. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply in need of a stylish timepiece, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the 10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches for your lifestyle.

1. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers a sleek and stylish design with advanced fitness tracking features. It comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and voice assistant support. With a vibrant display and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch:

  • Heart rate monitor
  • Sleep tracking
  • Voice assistant support
  • Vibrant display
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Vibrant display

Cons

  • May be too bulky for some users
Our Pick cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

₹ 11,999 89% off

2. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution Display

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display is a feature-packed smartwatch with a high-resolution display and seamless connection to your smartphone. It offers a range of fitness tracking features, including step tracking, calorie counter, and sports mode. With a durable build and stylish design, this smartwatch is a great choice for active individuals.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution Display:

  • High-resolution display
  • Seamless smartphone connection
  • Fitness tracking features
  • Durable build
  • Sports mode

Pros

  • High-resolution display
  • Seamless smartphone connection
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May lack advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black)

₹ 16,999 87% off

3. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance is designed for users who want a stylish smartwatch with advanced connectivity features. It offers voice assistance support, a high-resolution display, and a range of fitness tracking features. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance:

  • High-resolution display
  • Voice assistance support
  • Stylish stainless steel design
  • Fitness tracking features
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Voice assistance support
  • High-resolution display
  • Stylish stainless steel design

Cons

  • May be too expensive for some users
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Blue)

₹ 17,999 88% off

4. Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch is a durable and rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features Bluetooth connectivity, advanced fitness tracking, and a built-in GPS. With a water-resistant design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch:

  • Durable and rugged design
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Built-in GPS
  • Water-resistant

Pros

  • Durable and rugged design
  • Built-in GPS
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May lack advanced smart features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS)

₹ 21,000 81% off

Also Read: Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch: Review of your style and fitness partner

5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers a premium design with a stainless steel build and Bluetooth connectivity. It features various fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports mode. This is the best smartwatch and a perfect option for anyone to purchase.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel build
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Fitness tracking features
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sports mode

Pros

  • Premium stainless steel design
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Stylish and durable

Cons

  • May be too expensive for some users
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Light Gold)

₹ 9,999 83% off

6. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring is designed for users who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring:

  • Stainless steel design
  • Health monitoring features
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design
  • Health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May lack advanced smart features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹ 14,999 88% off

7. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring offers a stylish design with advanced health monitoring features. It comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a durable build and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring:

  • Stainless steel design
  • Health monitoring features
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and durable design
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May lack advanced smart features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)

₹ 12,499 84% off

Also Read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you

8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking is designed for fitness enthusiasts who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers sports tracking features, including step counting, calorie counters, and sports mode. With a durable build and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking:

  • Sports tracking features
  • Step counting
  • Calorie counter
  • Durable build
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design
  • Sports tracking features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May lack advanced health monitoring features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black)

₹ 7,999 86% off

9. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring is designed for users who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring:

  • Stainless steel design
  • Health monitoring features
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design
  • Health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May lack advanced smart features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹ 14,999 88% off

Best features for you:

Product NameHeart Rate MonitorSleep TrackingVoice Assistant SupportHigh-Resolution DisplayBluetooth ConnectivityFitness Tracking FeaturesSports ModeStainless Steel BuildHealth Monitoring FeaturesBuilt-in GPSWater-Resistant
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth SmartwatchYesYesYesNoNoYesNoNoNoNoNo
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution DisplayNoNoNoYesYesYesYesNoNoNoNo
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice AssistanceNoNoYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNo
Fire-Boltt Invincible SmartwatchNoNoNoNoNoYesYesNoNoYesYes
Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel SmartwatchYesYesNoNoYesYesYesYesNoNoNo
Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health MonitoringYesYesNoNoNoNoNoYesYesNoNo
Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health MonitoringYesYesNoNoYesNoNoYesYesNoNo
Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports TrackingNoNoNoNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNo
Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health MonitoringYesYesNoNoNoNoNoYesYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring offers the best value for money, with its stylish design and advanced health monitoring features. It's a great choice for users who want a functional and affordable smartwatch.

Best overall product:

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its premium design, advanced fitness tracking features, and durable build. It's perfect for users who want a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch.

How to find the perfect Fire-Boltt Smartwatch?

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its premium design, advanced fitness tracking features, and durable build. It's perfect for users who want a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch.

FAQs on Fire-Boltt Smartwatch

All Fire-Boltt smartwatches come with advanced health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting.
Yes, select Fire-Boltt smartwatches offer sports tracking features, including step counting, calorie counter, and sports mode.
Some Fire-Boltt smartwatches are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor and fitness activities.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories