10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches in India: Compare prices, features, and more

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch? Look no further than the top 10 Fire-Boltt smartwatches available in India. With a range of features and price points, you're sure to find the perfect one for you. We've put together a comprehensive guide to help you compare and decide which Fire-Boltt smartwatch is right for you. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply in need of a stylish timepiece, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the 10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches for your lifestyle.

1. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers a sleek and stylish design with advanced fitness tracking features. It comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and voice assistant support. With a vibrant display and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch: Heart rate monitor

Sleep tracking

Voice assistant support

Vibrant display

Long battery life

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced fitness tracking features

Vibrant display Cons May be too bulky for some users

Our Pick Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) ₹ 11,999 89% off ₹ 1,349 from

2. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution Display The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display is a feature-packed smartwatch with a high-resolution display and seamless connection to your smartphone. It offers a range of fitness tracking features, including step tracking, calorie counter, and sports mode. With a durable build and stylish design, this smartwatch is a great choice for active individuals. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution Display: High-resolution display

Seamless smartphone connection

Fitness tracking features

Durable build

Sports mode

Pros High-resolution display

Seamless smartphone connection

Durable build Cons May lack advanced fitness tracking features

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black) ₹ 16,999 87% off ₹ 2,199 from

3. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance is designed for users who want a stylish smartwatch with advanced connectivity features. It offers voice assistance support, a high-resolution display, and a range of fitness tracking features. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance: High-resolution display

Voice assistance support

Stylish stainless steel design

Fitness tracking features

Long battery life

Pros Voice assistance support

High-resolution display

Stylish stainless steel design Cons May be too expensive for some users

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Blue) ₹ 17,999 88% off ₹ 2,199 from

4. Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch is a durable and rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features Bluetooth connectivity, advanced fitness tracking, and a built-in GPS. With a water-resistant design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor adventures. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch: Durable and rugged design

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced fitness tracking

Built-in GPS

Water-resistant

Pros Durable and rugged design

Built-in GPS

Water-resistant Cons May lack advanced smart features

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black SS) ₹ 21,000 81% off ₹ 3,999 from

Also Read: Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch: Review of your style and fitness partner 5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch offers a premium design with a stainless steel build and Bluetooth connectivity. It features various fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports mode. This is the best smartwatch and a perfect option for anyone to purchase. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch: Stainless steel build

Bluetooth connectivity

Fitness tracking features

Heart rate monitoring

Sports mode

Pros Premium stainless steel design

Advanced fitness tracking features

Stylish and durable Cons May be too expensive for some users

Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Light Gold) ₹ 9,999 83% off ₹ 1,699 from

6. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring is designed for users who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring: Stainless steel design

Health monitoring features

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and functional design

Health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons May lack advanced smart features

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black) ₹ 14,999 88% off ₹ 1,799 from

7. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring offers a stylish design with advanced health monitoring features. It comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a durable build and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring: Stainless steel design

Health monitoring features

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and durable design

Advanced health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons May lack advanced smart features

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) ₹ 12,499 84% off ₹ 1,999 from

Also Read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you 8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking The Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking is designed for fitness enthusiasts who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers sports tracking features, including step counting, calorie counters, and sports mode. With a durable build and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking: Sports tracking features

Step counting

Calorie counter

Durable build

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and functional design

Sports tracking features

Long battery life Cons May lack advanced health monitoring features

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black) ₹ 7,999 86% off ₹ 1,099 from

9. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring is designed for users who want a stylish and functional smartwatch. It offers health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. With a sleek stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring: Stainless steel design

Health monitoring features

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and functional design

Health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons May lack advanced smart features

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black) ₹ 14,999 88% off ₹ 1,799 from

Best features for you:

Product Name Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Tracking Voice Assistant Support High-Resolution Display Bluetooth Connectivity Fitness Tracking Features Sports Mode Stainless Steel Build Health Monitoring Features Built-in GPS Water-Resistant Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes No No Yes No No No No No Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High Resolution Display No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No Fire-Boltt Smartwatch with High-Resolution Display and Voice Assistance No No Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch No No No No No Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring Yes Yes No No No No No Yes Yes No No Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes Yes No No Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch with Sports Tracking No No No No No No Yes No No No No Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch with Health Monitoring Yes Yes No No No No No Yes Yes No No

Best value for money: The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Bluetooth Smartwatch with Health Monitoring offers the best value for money, with its stylish design and advanced health monitoring features. It's a great choice for users who want a functional and affordable smartwatch.

Best overall product: The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Stainless Steel Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its premium design, advanced fitness tracking features, and durable build. It's perfect for users who want a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch.

FAQs on Fire-Boltt Smartwatch What are the health monitoring features of Fire-Boltt smartwatches? All Fire-Boltt smartwatches come with advanced health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. Do Fire-Boltt smartwatches have sports tracking capabilities? Yes, select Fire-Boltt smartwatches offer sports tracking features, including step counting, calorie counter, and sports mode. Are Fire-Boltt smartwatches water-resistant? Some Fire-Boltt smartwatches are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor and fitness activities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.