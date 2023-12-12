9 best Bajaj geysers in India: Comprehensive buying guide

Best Bajaj geyser: Experience cosy showers this winter season. Bajaj is a trusted name in the Indian market for home appliances, and their geysers are no exception. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right Bajaj geyser can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we've hand-picked the top 10 best bajaj geysers in India, considering factors like price, capacity, wattage, and safety features. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bajaj geyser for your home.

1. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is equipped with multiple safety features and is suitable for high-rise buildings. With a 3-liter capacity, it provides instant hot water and comes with a 2-year warranty. Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater: 3-liter capacity

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Multiple safety features

2-year warranty

Instant hot water

Pros Multiple safety features

Suitable for high-rise buildings

2-year warranty Cons Small capacity

2. Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser has a 15-liter capacity and a 2000-watt heating element. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year warranty on the heating element. Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser: 15-liter capacity

2000-watt heating element

7-year warranty on the inner tank

3-year warranty on heating element

Storage geyser

Pros Large capacity

Long warranty period Cons Requires installation for storage

Also Read: Best Bajaj geysers rank high on efficiency 3. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater provides hot water in a matter of minutes. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms. Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater: 3-liter capacity

Instant hot water

Sleek design

Suitable for modern bathrooms

Pros Instant hot water

Sleek design Cons Small capacity

4. Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser The Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and comes with a warranty. With a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms. This bajaj geyser is an affordable & pocket-friendly option for anyone to purchase for their home. Specifications of Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser: Suitable for high-rise buildings

Warranty included

Sleek design

Modern bathrooms

Pros Suitable for high-rise buildings

Sleek design Cons Limited capacity

5. Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser The Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser has a 25-liter capacity and is suitable for large families. It comes with multiple safety features and a 2-year warranty. Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser: 25-liter capacity

Suitable for large families

Multiple safety features

2-year warranty

Pros Large capacity

Multiple safety features Cons Requires space for installation

Also Read: 10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands 6. Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser The Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser provides hot water in a matter of minutes. It is suitable for small families and comes with a 2-year warranty. Specifications of Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser: 3-liter capacity

Instant hot water

Suitable for small families

2-year warranty

Pros Instant hot water

Suitable for small families Cons Small capacity

7. Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater The Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater has a sleek design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a warranty and provides hot water for daily use. Specifications of Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater: Sleek design

Modern bathrooms

Warranty included

Daily use

Pros Sleek design

Warranty included Cons Limited capacity

8. Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution The Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution provides continuous hot water without the need for a storage tank. It is suitable for small spaces and comes with a warranty. Specifications of Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution: Tankless design

Continuous hot water

No storage tank required

Small spaces

Warranty included

Pros Continuous hot water

Suitable for small spaces Cons Limited capacity

Requires professional installation

9. Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser has a vertical design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a warranty. Specifications of Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser: Vertical design

Modern bathrooms

5-star energy rating

Warranty included

Pros 5-star energy rating

Sleek design

Warranty included Cons Limited capacity

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Capacity Heating Element Warranty Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 3 liters Multiple safety features 2-year Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser 15 liters 2000 watts 7-year on inner tank, 3-year on heating element Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater 3 liters Instant hot water - Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser - - Warranty included Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser 25 liters Multiple safety features 2-year Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser 3 liters Instant hot water 2-year Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater - - Warranty included Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution - Continuous hot water Warranty included Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser - - Warranty included

Best value for money: The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its multiple safety features and 2-year warranty. It is perfect for small to medium-sized families looking for a reliable and efficient water heating solution.

