9 best Bajaj geysers in India: Comprehensive buying guide

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 12, 2023 17:31 IST
Summary:

Best Bajaj geyser search is on? Check out our comprehensive comparison guide of the top 10 Bajaj geysers, including their features, pros, cons, and prices, to make an informed decision.

best bajaj geyser
Best Bajaj geyser: Experience cosy showers this winter season.

Bajaj is a trusted name in the Indian market for home appliances, and their geysers are no exception. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right Bajaj geyser can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we've hand-picked the top 10 best bajaj geysers in India, considering factors like price, capacity, wattage, and safety features. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bajaj geyser for your home.

1. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is equipped with multiple safety features and is suitable for high-rise buildings. With a 3-liter capacity, it provides instant hot water and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater:

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Suitable for high-rise buildings
  • Multiple safety features
  • 2-year warranty
  • Instant hot water

Pros

  • Multiple safety features
  • Suitable for high-rise buildings
  • 2-year warranty

Cons

  • Small capacity
2. Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser

The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser has a 15-liter capacity and a 2000-watt heating element. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year warranty on the heating element.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser:

  • 15-liter capacity
  • 2000-watt heating element
  • 7-year warranty on the inner tank
  • 3-year warranty on heating element
  • Storage geyser

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Long warranty period

Cons

  • Requires installation for storage

3. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater

The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater provides hot water in a matter of minutes. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater:

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Instant hot water
  • Sleek design
  • Suitable for modern bathrooms

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Small capacity
4. Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser

The Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and comes with a warranty. With a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms. This bajaj geyser is an affordable & pocket-friendly option for anyone to purchase for their home.

Specifications of Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser:

  • Suitable for high-rise buildings
  • Warranty included
  • Sleek design
  • Modern bathrooms

Pros

  • Suitable for high-rise buildings
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited capacity
5. Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser

The Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser has a 25-liter capacity and is suitable for large families. It comes with multiple safety features and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser:

  • 25-liter capacity
  • Suitable for large families
  • Multiple safety features
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Multiple safety features

Cons

  • Requires space for installation
6. Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser

The Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser provides hot water in a matter of minutes. It is suitable for small families and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser:

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Instant hot water
  • Suitable for small families
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Suitable for small families

Cons

  • Small capacity
7. Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater

The Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater has a sleek design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a warranty and provides hot water for daily use.

Specifications of Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater:

  • Sleek design
  • Modern bathrooms
  • Warranty included
  • Daily use

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Warranty included

Cons

  • Limited capacity
8. Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution

The Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution provides continuous hot water without the need for a storage tank. It is suitable for small spaces and comes with a warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution:

  • Tankless design
  • Continuous hot water
  • No storage tank required
  • Small spaces
  • Warranty included

Pros

  • Continuous hot water
  • Suitable for small spaces

Cons

  • Limited capacity
  • Requires professional installation
9. Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser

The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser has a vertical design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser:

  • Vertical design
  • Modern bathrooms
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Warranty included

Pros

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Sleek design
  • Warranty included

Cons

  • Limited capacity
Best 3 features for you:

Product NameCapacityHeating ElementWarranty
Bajaj Shakti Water Heater3 litersMultiple safety features2-year
Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser15 liters2000 watts7-year on inner tank, 3-year on heating element
Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater3 litersInstant hot water-
Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser--Warranty included
Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser25 litersMultiple safety features2-year
Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser3 litersInstant hot water2-year
Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater--Warranty included
Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution-Continuous hot waterWarranty included
Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser--Warranty included

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its multiple safety features and 2-year warranty. It is perfect for small to medium-sized families looking for a reliable and efficient water heating solution.

Best value for money

The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser is the best value for money due to its modern design and high capacity. The Bajaj geyser is ideal for small to medium families, and the 5-star energy rating gives surety of savings.

 

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser stands out as the best overall product with its large 15-liter capacity, powerful 2000-watt heating element, and extended 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It is perfect for larger families and heavy usage.

How to find the perfect bajaj geyser in India?

The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser stands out as the best overall product with its large 15-liter capacity, powerful 2000-watt heating element, and extended 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It is perfect for larger families and heavy usage.

FAQs on bajaj geyser

What is the warranty period for the Bajaj Shakti Water Heater?

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater comes with a 2-year warranty on the product.

Is the Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser suitable for large families?

Yes, the Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser has a 15-liter capacity and is ideal for larger families.

Does the Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater require professional installation?

No, the Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater can be easily installed without professional help.
