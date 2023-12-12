9 best Bajaj geysers in India: Comprehensive buying guide

Summary:
Best Bajaj geyser search is on? Check out our comprehensive comparison guide of the top 10 Bajaj geysers, including their features, pros, cons, and prices, to make an informed decision.
Bajaj is a trusted name in the Indian market for home appliances, and their geysers are no exception. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right Bajaj geyser can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we've hand-picked the top 10 best bajaj geysers in India, considering factors like price, capacity, wattage, and safety features. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bajaj geyser for your home.
The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is equipped with multiple safety features and is suitable for high-rise buildings. With a 3-liter capacity, it provides instant hot water and comes with a 2-year warranty.
The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser has a 15-liter capacity and a 2000-watt heating element. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year warranty on the heating element.
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater provides hot water in a matter of minutes. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms.
The Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and comes with a warranty. With a sleek design, it is suitable for modern bathrooms. This bajaj geyser is an affordable & pocket-friendly option for anyone to purchase for their home.
The Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser has a 25-liter capacity and is suitable for large families. It comes with multiple safety features and a 2-year warranty.
The Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser provides hot water in a matter of minutes. It is suitable for small families and comes with a 2-year warranty.
The Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater has a sleek design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a warranty and provides hot water for daily use.
The Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution provides continuous hot water without the need for a storage tank. It is suitable for small spaces and comes with a warranty.
The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser has a vertical design and is suitable for modern bathrooms. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a warranty.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Heating Element
|Warranty
|Bajaj Shakti Water Heater
|3 liters
|Multiple safety features
|2-year
|Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser
|15 liters
|2000 watts
|7-year on inner tank, 3-year on heating element
|Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|Instant hot water
|-
|Bajaj Multiple Suitable HighRise Geyser
|-
|-
|Warranty included
|Bajaj New Shakti Vertical Geyser
|25 liters
|Multiple safety features
|2-year
|Bajaj New Majesty Instant Geyser
|3 liters
|Instant hot water
|2-year
|Bajaj Compagno Vertical Storage Heater
|-
|-
|Warranty included
|Bajaj Tankless Temperature Solution
|-
|Continuous hot water
|Warranty included
|Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser
|-
|-
|Warranty included
The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its multiple safety features and 2-year warranty. It is perfect for small to medium-sized families looking for a reliable and efficient water heating solution.
The Bajaj Calenta Mechanical Storage Geyser is the best value for money due to its modern design and high capacity. The Bajaj geyser is ideal for small to medium families, and the 5-star energy rating gives surety of savings.
The Bajaj Majesty Storage Geyser stands out as the best overall product with its large 15-liter capacity, powerful 2000-watt heating element, and extended 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It is perfect for larger families and heavy usage.
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White
|₹ 5,799
|Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
|₹ 2,899
|Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Storage Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for HighRise | Child Safety Mode | 2-Yr Product Warranty by Bajaj | White Water Geyser
|₹ 6,899
|Bajaj New Shakti Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star (43.3 x 44.1 x 57 cms) wall mounting
|₹ 9,400
|Bajaj New Majesty Instant 3 Litre, 3 KW Verical Water Heater (White) Wall mounting
|₹ 3,055
|Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser,Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj, White & Blue |Wall
|₹ 8,999
|BAJAJ 5.5Kw Tankless Instant Water Geyser | Slim Digital Temperature Geyser, White | Perfect Solution For Kitchen Hot Water Need | Continuos Hot Water | 2 Years Warranty
|₹ 5,399
|Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 10 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White
|₹ 8,519
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.