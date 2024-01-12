Best Android TVs in India under ₹25000: 10 choices that will compel you

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:31 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best Android TVs in India under ₹25000: Check out our list of the top 10 Android TVs under ₹25000 in India. You can also find a wealth of information about their features, pros and cons among other details. Read More Read Less

With the increasing popularity of streaming services and smart home devices, having a good Android TV has become essential. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Android TVs available in India under ₹25000, taking into consideration factors such as display quality, sound, smart features, and overall value for money. Whether you're a movie buff, a gamer, or just looking for a budget-friendly option, there's something for everyone on this list.

1. VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV (VW3251) The VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless connectivity. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, this TV provides a truly smart viewing experience. Specifications of VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV 32 inches display

Full HD resolution

Android TV OS

2 HDMI ports

1 USB port

Pros Stylish frameless design

Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in Cons Sound quality could be better

2. iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (iFF32S53) The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek design and vibrant visuals. With Dolby Audio and Google Play Store access, this TV provides an immersive entertainment experience. Specifications of iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV 32 inches display

HD resolution

Android TV OS

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Bezel-less design

Dolby Audio support Cons Limited connectivity options

3. VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV (VW40F1) The VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV offers a larger display and powerful performance. With HDR support and multiple connectivity options, this TV delivers stunning visuals and seamless streaming. Specifications of VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV 40 inches display

Full HD resolution

Android TV OS

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros HDR support

Multiple connectivity options Cons Lacks advanced audio features

Also read: 8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide 4. Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL) The Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV offers a budget-friendly option with reliable performance. With DTS Virtual:X and Netflix pre-installed, this TV is perfect for streaming enthusiasts. Specifications of Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV 32 inches display

HD resolution

Android TV OS

2 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Affordable price

DTS Virtual:X support Cons Limited smart features

5. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro offers premium features and cutting-edge technology. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers a truly cinematic experience at home. Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches display

4K resolution

Android TV OS

4 HDMI ports

3 USB ports

Pros Premium build quality

Advanced audio and visual features Cons Higher price point

6. VW 24 inches Ready Smart TV (VW24S) The VW 24 inches Ready Smart TV offers a compact and affordable option for smaller spaces. With built-in Wi-Fi and HD display, this TV is perfect for everyday entertainment. Specifications of VW 24 inches Ready Smart TV (VW24S) 24 inches display

HD resolution

Android TV OS

2 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Compact size

Affordable price Cons Limited screen size

7. MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN) The MI 43 inches Smart TV offers a feature-packed experience at an affordable price. With PatchWall, Universal Search, and built-in Chromecast, this TV provides seamless access to content. Specifications of MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN) 43 inches display

Full HD resolution

Android TV OS

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Value for money

Smart features and content integration Cons Average sound quality

8. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A) The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a stunning visual experience with a sleek design. With Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio, this TV provides immersive entertainment at an affordable price. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV 40 inches display

Full HD resolution

Android TV OS

2 HDMI ports

1 USB port

Pros Sleek design

Immersive audio experience Cons Limited connectivity options

Also read: Best MI Android TVs in India: Choose from 10 worthy options 9. TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP) The TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV offers a reliable and budget-friendly option for everyday entertainment. With Alexa built-in and multiple HDMI ports, this TV is perfect for versatile use. Specifications of TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV 32 inches display

HD resolution

Android TV OS

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Alexa built-in

Versatile connectivity options Cons Basic display features

10. Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN) The Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV offers a feature-packed experience with vivid visuals. With Vivid Picture Engine and PatchWall, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price. Specifications of Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV 43 inches display

4K resolution

Android TV OS

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Pros Vivid Picture Engine

Affordable 4K experience Cons Limited smart features

Comparison Table

Display Size Resolution Smart Features Connectivity VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV (VW3251) 32 inches Full HD Google Assistant, Chromecast 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (iFF32S53) 32 inches HD Dolby Audio, Google Play Store 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV (VW40F1) 40 inches Full HD HDR, Multiple connectivity options 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL) 32 inches HD DTS Virtual:X, Netflix pre-installed 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches 4K Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports VW 24 inches Ready Smart TV (VW24S) 24 inches HD Built-in Wi-Fi, HD display 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN) 43 inches Full HD PatchWall, Universal Search, Chromecast 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A) 40 inches Full HD Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP) 32 inches HD Alexa built-in, Multiple HDMI ports 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN) 43 inches 4K Vivid Picture Engine, PatchWall 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Best value for money: The MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN) offers the best value for money with its feature-packed experience, smart integration, and affordable price. It is a versatile choice for users looking for a budget-friendly Android TV.

Best overall product: The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering premium features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with a stunning 4K display. It is perfect for users seeking a top-of-the-line Android TV experience.

How to find the perfect best Android TV: To find the perfect Android TV, consider key factors such as display quality, resolution, and size. Opt for at least 4K resolution for a vivid viewing experience. Evaluate the processing power and RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and quick app loading. Assess the available ports for connectivity options. Look for a device with ample storage, especially if you plan to download and store apps or games. Ensure it supports popular streaming services and has user-friendly navigation. Reviews from reputable sources can provide insights into performance and reliability. Ultimately, choose a model that aligns with your budget and entertainment preferences.

FAQs on best Android TV What are the key features to look for in an Android TV? Look for features such as display quality, smart integration, audio capabilities, and connectivity options to ensure a comprehensive entertainment experience. Are Android TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, many Android TVs support gaming with features such as low input lag, high refresh rates, and compatibility with gaming consoles. Can I install additional apps on an Android TV? Yes, Android TVs come with access to the Google Play Store, allowing users to install a wide range of apps and games for personalized entertainment. Do all Android TVs support voice control? Most Android TVs come with built-in Google Assistant or Alexa support, enabling voice control for seamless navigation and content search.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so