Best Android TVs in India under ₹25000: 10 choices that will compel you
Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:31 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Best Android TVs in India under ₹25000: Check out our list of the top 10 Android TVs under ₹25000 in India. You can also find a wealth of information about their features, pros and cons among other details. Read More
With the increasing popularity of streaming services and smart home devices, having a good Android TV has become essential. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Android TVs available in India under ₹25000, taking into consideration factors such as display quality, sound, smart features, and overall value for money. Whether you're a movie buff, a gamer, or just looking for a budget-friendly option, there's something for everyone on this list.
1. VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV (VW3251)
The VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless connectivity. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, this TV provides a truly smart viewing experience.
Specifications of VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV
32 inches display
Full HD resolution
Android TV OS
2 HDMI ports
1 USB port
Pros
Stylish frameless design
Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
Cons
Sound quality could be better
2. iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (iFF32S53)
The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek design and vibrant visuals. With Dolby Audio and Google Play Store access, this TV provides an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications of iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
32 inches display
HD resolution
Android TV OS
3 HDMI ports
2 USB ports
Pros
Bezel-less design
Dolby Audio support
Cons
Limited connectivity options
3. VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV (VW40F1)
The VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV offers a larger display and powerful performance. With HDR support and multiple connectivity options, this TV delivers stunning visuals and seamless streaming.
Specifications of VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV
The TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV offers a reliable and budget-friendly option for everyday entertainment. With Alexa built-in and multiple HDMI ports, this TV is perfect for versatile use.
Specifications of TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV
32 inches display
HD resolution
Android TV OS
3 HDMI ports
2 USB ports
Pros
Alexa built-in
Versatile connectivity options
Cons
Basic display features
10. Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN)
The Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV offers a feature-packed experience with vivid visuals. With Vivid Picture Engine and PatchWall, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price.
Specifications of Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV
43 inches display
4K resolution
Android TV OS
3 HDMI ports
2 USB ports
Pros
Vivid Picture Engine
Affordable 4K experience
Cons
Limited smart features
Comparison Table
Display Size
Resolution
Smart Features
Connectivity
VW Playwall 32 inches Frameless Android TV (VW3251)
32 inches
Full HD
Google Assistant, Chromecast
2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port
iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (iFF32S53)
32 inches
HD
Dolby Audio, Google Play Store
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android TV (VW40F1)
40 inches
Full HD
HDR, Multiple connectivity options
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL)
32 inches
HD
DTS Virtual:X, Netflix pre-installed
2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro
43 inches
4K
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports
VW 24 inches Ready Smart TV (VW24S)
24 inches
HD
Built-in Wi-Fi, HD display
2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN)
43 inches
Full HD
PatchWall, Universal Search, Chromecast
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A)
40 inches
Full HD
Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio
2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port
TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP)
32 inches
HD
Alexa built-in, Multiple HDMI ports
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN)
43 inches
4K
Vivid Picture Engine, PatchWall
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
Best value for money:
The MI 43 inches Smart TV (L43M7-EAIN) offers the best value for money with its feature-packed experience, smart integration, and affordable price. It is a versatile choice for users looking for a budget-friendly Android TV.
Best overall product:
The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering premium features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with a stunning 4K display. It is perfect for users seeking a top-of-the-line Android TV experience.
How to find the perfect best Android TV:
To find the perfect Android TV, consider key factors such as display quality, resolution, and size. Opt for at least 4K resolution for a vivid viewing experience. Evaluate the processing power and RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and quick app loading. Assess the available ports for connectivity options. Look for a device with ample storage, especially if you plan to download and store apps or games. Ensure it supports popular streaming services and has user-friendly navigation. Reviews from reputable sources can provide insights into performance and reliability. Ultimately, choose a model that aligns with your budget and entertainment preferences.
FAQs on best Android TV
Look for features such as display quality, smart integration, audio capabilities, and connectivity options to ensure a comprehensive entertainment experience.
Yes, many Android TVs support gaming with features such as low input lag, high refresh rates, and compatibility with gaming consoles.
Yes, Android TVs come with access to the Google Play Store, allowing users to install a wide range of apps and games for personalized entertainment.
Most Android TVs come with built-in Google Assistant or Alexa support, enabling voice control for seamless navigation and content search.
