Best watches for men: Top 10 designer models under ₹5,000

Watches for men can uplift your looks manifold. A watch in the present time is not only considered a device to note the time but is also a fashion accessory that should go with the day-to-day appearance. With the advancement of science & technology, we now have watches of various brands with impeccable features that are equivalent to smartphones. Below are the top 10 companies that manufacture the best watches for men under budget. These watches can be worn on a daily basis or at a particular event. The mentioned brands are known for their impeccable features, stylish looks, and durable materials within the budget. A few of the brands include Casio, Fastrack, Fossil, Titan, Timex, Sonata, NIBOSI and many more. When it comes to watches for men, whether you are drawn to classic simple dials or extraordinary dials with stones embedded in them, the mentioned companies provide a wide range of options to pick from. It can be analog or digital watches. Whether the clasp is made up of leather or resin, these companies are the ones to pick from. These brands also offer vintage, causal, sports & luxury watches for men along with different power sources such as mechanical, automatic, quartz, and solar powered. Nowadays, a watch is not limited just to a pocket watch; with the help of Bluetooth, we have smartphones that get connected to our smartphones and can have access to BT calling features, storage capacity and health tracking systems. With the help of these features, a person can enjoy the privilege of both a smartphone and a watch. Usually, the price of these smartwatches is considered high, but now, one can access these smartwatches on a smaller budget as well. Below is the list of the top 10 watches under Rs.5000, including both traditional watches and smartwatches. 1. Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch Casio's watches are one of the best watches for men at affordable prices. Casio's Youth combination men's watch is a quartz analog-digital men's watch with a case diameter of 52.2 millimeters. It has a water-resistant depth of 100 meters. The mentioned watch has a resin case material along with a case diameter of 5.2 centimeters. Specifications of Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Digital Model Number - AEQ-110BW-9AVDF (AD206) Power Source – Quartz Features – Alarm, Calendar, countdown Calendar Type – Day- Date Color – Gold & Black Country of Origin – Thailand

Pros Cons Very efficient & value for money. Does not contain Backlight. Looks stylish The clasp of the watch will look better if re-designed.

2. Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch Fossil watches are the best watches for men as they define timeless sophistication and style. The Fossil watches are stylish men's timepieces. The Fossil analog black dial watch comes with a leather wristband along with the bezel function of 12 hour time display. The bandwidth of the fossil watch is 20 millimeters along with the water resistant depth of 50 meters. Specifications of Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - BQ2791 Power Source – Quartz Bezel function – 12 Hour Time Display Calendar Type – Day- Date Color – Black Band Material – Leather Clasp - Push Button Hidden Clasp Country of Origin – China

Pros Cons Very efficient & value for money. Calendar feature is unavailable. Looks Elegant, Easy to read -

3. Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch Fossil Copeland watches are some of the best watches for men as they are ideal for stylish attire. The Fossil Copeland watches feature a sunray dial with numerals and stick indices, a three-hand movement, and stylish leather straps. These watches also come with interchangeable color straps, which keep your look fresh. The attractive feature of Copeland watches is that it is water resistant with a 42-millimeter case size. Specifications of Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - ‎FS5663 Model Name - Copeland Power Source – Lithium Battery Battery Composition – Silver Oxide Closure – Single Prong Strap Buckle Movement – Quartz/ 3 Hand Color – Black Band Material – Leather Case Back - Stainless Steel Country of Origin – China

Pros Cons Premium Product, Value for money. Calendar feature is unavailable. Style Statement with interchangeable straps. -

4. NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch NIBOSI has always been involved in creating watches that are innovative, sustainable, and stylish. Just by the looks of the NIBOSI men's analog watch, we can make out it is one of the best watches for men. The movement of this watch is based on the Japanese quartz movement with a multifunctional chronograph with seconds, minutes, and 1/10 seconds. Specifications of NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - ‎ NI2599 Model Name – Copeland Bezel Function – Stationary Clasp – Push Button Hidden Clasp Movement – Japanese Quartz Color – Rose Gold Calendar Type – Date Band Material – Stainless Steel Case Back - Stainless Steel Special Feature - Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark, Calendar Country of Origin – China

Pros Cons Premium Product, Value for Money Some people may not like the design Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark, Calendar -

5. Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men Fastrack watches provide a wide variety of options in every range, which makes them the best watches for men at an affordable price range. Most of the Fastrack watches give the sporty look that the younger generations prefer. Specifications of Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men Display Type – Analog Model Number - NR3224NL02 Power Source – Quartz Calendar Type – Day-Date Color – Brown Band Material – Leather Clasp - Regular Special Feature – Water Resistant Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Product suitable for daily wear. The design could be better. Affordable price range. -

6. TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch TIMEX is an American-Dutch brand that is known for its sophistication and elegance. This brand is also known for its quality timekeeping since 1854. There are various special features that make this brand preferable. TIMEX multifunction men’s watch is one of the best watches for men as it is multifunctional, stylish and durable with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and a case diameter of 30 millimeters. Specifications of TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - TWEG135SMU01 Power Source – Quartz Color – Blue Band Material – Leather Clasp - Buckle Movement Type - Quartz Special Feature – Water Resistant, Water Proof, Chronograph, Scratch Resistant

Pros Cons Style Statement. Calendar is unavailable Affordable price range. -

7. Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch As everyone is aware Titan is an Indian brand that is considered as one of the best brands. It manufactures the best watches for men within the budget as it maintains high standards in watch manufacturing with exceptional design and superior craftsmanship. This is one brand where we can find both classic simple watches and luxurious watches with the implementation of modern science. Titan Neo watch is a simple yet classic watch that is worn as a contemporary wear with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and case thickness of 7.7 millimeters. Specifications of Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - NR1802NL02 Power Source – Quartz Color – Green Band Material – Nylon Clasp - Regular Movement Type - Quartz Special Feature – Water Resistant Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Very efficient and ideal for contemporary wear. Calendar feature is unavailable.

8. Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch The Fastrack casual watch for men is one of a simple yet classic-looking watches with minimum features, which makes it one of the best watches for men for regular usage and sportswear. It even has a bandwidth of 24 millimeters and a case diameter of 5.5 centimeters. Specifications of Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Crystal Material - Acrylic Model Number - NR3114PP01 Power Source – Quartz Color – Black Band Material – Silicon Clasp - Buckle Movement Type - Quartz Special Feature – Water Resistant, Arabic Numerals Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Pocket friendly, Stylish Calendar feature is unavailable. Water resistant

9. Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch By the look of the Titan Karishma men's watch we can make out how classy and creative it is. As we know, Titan brand is known for its innovative technology and superior craftsmanship with a vision of creating elevating experiences for people and the world. This product is considered one of the timeless watches for men in this era as it is a classic product with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and a case diameter of 47 millimeters. One of the special features of this product is that it has a water-resistant depth of 30 meters. Specifications of Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - NR1774BM01 Power Source – Quartz Color – Silver and Gold Band Material – Stainless Steel Chain Case Material - Brass Clasp - Flip Clasp Movement Type - Quartz Special Feature – Water Resistant, Calendar Calendar Type – Day-Date Glass Material – Mineral

Pros Cons Classic product with vintage look Even though water resistant, it cannot be worn in a surrounding with water. Calendar feature is available.

10. Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch With the advance of science and technology, the watch manufacturing companies have come up with not only watches that run on lithium batteries but also smartwatches that can be used like smartphones. This is achieved by the addition of one more feature known as Bluetooth, which helps in pairing the watches with the person’s smartphone. Fire Bolt is one of the companies that are into smartwatches and are recognized globally. These watches are not only smartwatches, but also look royal, elegant, and classy when worn. The Fire Bolt Royale smart watches weigh around 80 grams and have a width of 10.9 centimeters. Some of the other specifications are mentioned below. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch Display Type – Analog Model Number - ‎BSW181 Operating System – Smart watch Color – Black Standing screen display size – 1.43 inches Connectivity Type - Bluetooth Wattage - 300 W Battery Change Type – 3 Hours Batteries – Lithium Batteries Country of Origin – China

Pros Cons Smart Watch with Bluetooth Connectivity. Battery charge time is 3 hours, but it needs to be charged on a regular basis. Easy to read. Drains the battery in the Smartphone.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch Analog-Digital with Quartz movement. Alarm, Calendar, countdown Memory capacity up to 30 sets of data. Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch 3 hand Analog with Quartz movement. 12 hours Bezel function Water resistance depth 50 meters Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch Analog with Quartz movement. Sunray Dial with numerals and stick indices. Silver Oxide battery composition. NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch Analog with the Japanese Quartz movement. Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark. Classic Design Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men Analog with Quartz movement. Water Resistant with a depth of 50 meters, Calendar feature. Suitable for day to day activities. TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch Analog with Quartz movement. Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph. Suitable for indoor usage. Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch Analog with Quartz movement. Sleek Case Design Water Resistant. Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch Analog with Quartz movement. Water Resistant, Second Hand, Arabic Numerals. Ideal for regular usage. Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch Analog with Quartz movement. Water resistant with a calendar feature. Stainless steel case. Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch Smart Watch feature with Bluetooth connectivity. Comes with BT calling and 4 GB storage. Health tracking feature.

Best overall product The best overall product among the top 10 men’s watches under ₹5000 would be NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch. Not only is it one of the best watches for men, but it also makes a stylish statement. When it comes to the specifications, this watch uses quartz movement to work which is one of the most preferred ones as they are the accurate technology used with replaceable batteries. The products used to manufacture these products are premium products. It features stainless steel straps and cases along with tempered glasses with a date display. This product also comes with a resistant feature, which makes it more preferable outdoors as well. Lastly, when it comes to design and budget, the product looks classy and very affordable. Best value for money Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch is one of 2023 Men’s Watch Picks as with the advantage of technology, everyone prefers something that has the best of both watches and smartphones. With the help of this technology embedded in a watch, a person can easily access all the features of a smartphone, like built–in Bluetooth calling feature along with voice assistance capabilities. It also has an attractive feature of the heath monitoring system; it helps in tracking the number of steps taken, number of calories burnt, heart rate monitoring, and sleep pattern monitoring and helps in making an informed decision relating to your health. This product also comes with a storage capacity of 4GB memory. This also comes with long-lasting battery back up and takes around just 3 hours for charging. With all the above unbelievable features and with affordable rates, this product makes one of the best watches for men. How to find the best watches for men under Rs.5000? A few factors are to be considered while choosing the best watches for men. The selection of these watches is not only based on the budget of the purchaser but also has to be men’s luxury watches that suit their lifestyle. For some people, watches are not just a fashion accessory but also a hobby to collect luxurious watches. The first thing to look out for while purchasing a watch is the movement of the watch. That is for a watch enthusiast, the working mechanism of the watches is very interesting. For instance, there are different types of movements, like mechanical movement, where there are no batteries required; only regular winding is required. The second type is automatic where there are no batteries required; only smooth movements are required. Lastly, quartz which is like the regular watch that uses battery-operated movements. The second feature to look at is whether you are choosing an analog watch or a digital watch. Both these types of watches are easy to read. Thirdly to check if you require the chronographs this acts as a stopwatch. There are three dials within the main dial. One side of the watch has two buttons that start & stop the chronograph. The next thing to consider is the person’s style, whether it is simple or luxurious. Based on the usage of the watch, anyone can choose from casual or vintage watches along with water-resistant features. Lastly, picking the perfect size for your hand is also important. People with big wrists should go with big-dial watches; wearing small-dial watches would make you look more feminine. Also, compare the features of different watches in your price range and then choose the perfect one.