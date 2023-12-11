Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best watches for men: Top 10 designer models under ₹5,000

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 11, 2023 20:23 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

We discuss the top 10 best watches for men based on features like durability, style, model, performance, affordability and looks. Check out the 10 best watches for men under ₹5000.

watches for men
Watches for men can uplift your looks manifold.

A watch in the present time is not only considered a device to note the time but is also a fashion accessory that should go with the day-to-day appearance. With the advancement of science & technology, we now have watches of various brands with impeccable features that are equivalent to smartphones.

Below are the top 10 companies that manufacture the best watches for men under budget. These watches can be worn on a daily basis or at a particular event. The mentioned brands are known for their impeccable features, stylish looks, and durable materials within the budget.

A few of the brands include Casio, Fastrack, Fossil, Titan, Timex, Sonata, NIBOSI and many more. When it comes to watches for men, whether you are drawn to classic simple dials or extraordinary dials with stones embedded in them, the mentioned companies provide a wide range of options to pick from. It can be analog or digital watches. Whether the clasp is made up of leather or resin, these companies are the ones to pick from. These brands also offer vintage, causal, sports & luxury watches for men along with different power sources such as mechanical, automatic, quartz, and solar powered.

Nowadays, a watch is not limited just to a pocket watch; with the help of Bluetooth, we have smartphones that get connected to our smartphones and can have access to BT calling features, storage capacity and health tracking systems. With the help of these features, a person can enjoy the privilege of both a smartphone and a watch. Usually, the price of these smartwatches is considered high, but now, one can access these smartwatches on a smaller budget as well. Below is the list of the top 10 watches under Rs.5000, including both traditional watches and smartwatches.

Also read: Watches for men are cool and classy fashion accessories, not just timekeepers

1. Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch

Casio's watches are one of the best watches for men at affordable prices. Casio's Youth combination men's watch is a quartz analog-digital men's watch with a case diameter of 52.2 millimeters. It has a water-resistant depth of 100 meters. The mentioned watch has a resin case material along with a case diameter of 5.2 centimeters.

Specifications of Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog Digital

Model Number - AEQ-110BW-9AVDF (AD206)

Power Source – Quartz

Features – Alarm, Calendar, countdown

Calendar Type – Day- Date

Color – Gold & Black

Country of Origin – Thailand

Pros

Cons 

Very efficient & value for money.

Does not contain Backlight.

Looks stylish 

The clasp of the watch will look better if re-designed.

cellpic 30% off
Casio Youth-Combination Analog-Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch-AEQ-110BW-9AVDF (AD206)
4.4 ratings (1,349)
4.4 ratings (1,349)
30% off
4,395 5,714
amazonLogo
Buy now

2. Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

Fossil watches are the best watches for men as they define timeless sophistication and style. The Fossil watches are stylish men's timepieces. The Fossil analog black dial watch comes with a leather wristband along with the bezel function of 12 hour time display. The bandwidth of the fossil watch is 20 millimeters along with the water resistant depth of 50 meters.

Specifications of Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - BQ2791

Power Source – Quartz

Bezel function – 12 Hour Time Display

Calendar Type – Day- Date

Color – Black

Band Material – Leather

Clasp - Push Button Hidden Clasp

Country of Origin – China

Pros 

Cons 

Very efficient & value for money.

Calendar feature is unavailable. 

Looks Elegant, Easy to read

-

cellpic 60% off
Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-BQ2791
60% off
11,995 19,192
amazonLogo
Buy now

3. Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch

Fossil Copeland watches are some of the best watches for men as they are ideal for stylish attire. The Fossil Copeland watches feature a sunray dial with numerals and stick indices, a three-hand movement, and stylish leather straps. These watches also come with interchangeable color straps, which keep your look fresh.

The attractive feature of Copeland watches is that it is water resistant with a 42-millimeter case size.

Specifications of Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - ‎FS5663

Model Name - Copeland

Power Source – Lithium Battery

Battery Composition – Silver Oxide

Closure – Single Prong Strap Buckle

Movement – Quartz/ 3 Hand

Color – Black

Band Material – Leather

Case Back - Stainless Steel

Country of Origin – China

Pros 

Cons 

Premium Product, Value for money. 

Calendar feature is unavailable.

Style Statement with interchangeable straps.

-

cellpic 54% off
Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch-FS5663
4.5 ratings (2,331)
4.5 ratings (2,331)
54% off
9,495 14,659
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch

NIBOSI has always been involved in creating watches that are innovative, sustainable, and stylish. Just by the looks of the NIBOSI men's analog watch, we can make out it is one of the best watches for men. The movement of this watch is based on the Japanese quartz movement with a multifunctional chronograph with seconds, minutes, and 1/10 seconds.

Specifications of NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - ‎ NI2599

Model Name – Copeland

Bezel Function – Stationary

Clasp – Push Button Hidden Clasp

Movement – Japanese Quartz

Color – Rose Gold

Calendar Type – Date

Band Material – Stainless Steel

Case Back - Stainless Steel

Special Feature - Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark, Calendar

Country of Origin – China

Pros 

Cons 

Premium Product, Value for Money 

Some people may not like the design

Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark, Calendar 

-

cellpic 18% off
NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch for Men Business Waterproof Military Stainless Steel Dress Watches Calendar
4.5 ratings (10)
4.5 ratings (10)
18% off
4,000 4,701
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men

Fastrack watches provide a wide variety of options in every range, which makes them the best watches for men at an affordable price range. Most of the Fastrack watches give the sporty look that the younger generations prefer.

Specifications of Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - NR3224NL02

Power Source – Quartz

Calendar Type – Day-Date

Color – Brown

Band Material – Leather

Clasp - Regular

Special Feature – Water Resistant

Country of Origin – India

Pros 

Cons 

Product suitable for daily wear.

The design could be better.

Affordable price range.

-

cellpic 25% off
Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men -NR3224NL02
4.1 ratings (42)
4.1 ratings (42)
25% off
4,795 5,993
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch

TIMEX is an American-Dutch brand that is known for its sophistication and elegance. This brand is also known for its quality timekeeping since 1854. There are various special features that make this brand preferable. TIMEX multifunction men’s watch is one of the best watches for men as it is multifunctional, stylish and durable with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and a case diameter of 30 millimeters.

Specifications of TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - TWEG135SMU01

Power Source – Quartz

Color – Blue

Band Material – Leather

Clasp - Buckle

Movement Type - Quartz

Special Feature – Water Resistant, Water Proof, Chronograph, Scratch Resistant

Pros 

Cons 

Style Statement.

Calendar is unavailable

Affordable price range.

-

cellpic 40% off
TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Blue Dial Coloured Quartz Watch, Round Dial with 30 mm Case Width - TWEG135SMU01
3.5 ratings (2)
3.5 ratings (2)
40% off
4,195 5,873
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch

As everyone is aware Titan is an Indian brand that is considered as one of the best brands. It manufactures the best watches for men within the budget as it maintains high standards in watch manufacturing with exceptional design and superior craftsmanship. This is one brand where we can find both classic simple watches and luxurious watches with the implementation of modern science. Titan Neo watch is a simple yet classic watch that is worn as a contemporary wear with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and case thickness of 7.7 millimeters.

Specifications of Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - NR1802NL02

Power Source – Quartz

Color – Green

Band Material – Nylon

Clasp - Regular

Movement Type - Quartz

Special Feature – Water Resistant

Country of Origin – India

Pros 

Cons 

Very efficient and ideal for contemporary wear.

Calendar feature is unavailable.

cellpic 24% off
Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-1802NL02/NR1802NL02
4.1 ratings (245)
4.1 ratings (245)
24% off
2,995 3,719
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch

The Fastrack casual watch for men is one of a simple yet classic-looking watches with minimum features, which makes it one of the best watches for men for regular usage and sportswear. It even has a bandwidth of 24 millimeters and a case diameter of 5.5 centimeters.

Specifications of Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog

Crystal Material - Acrylic

Model Number - NR3114PP01

Power Source – Quartz

Color – Black

Band Material – Silicon

Clasp - Buckle

Movement Type - Quartz

Special Feature – Water Resistant, Arabic Numerals

Country of Origin – India

Pros 

Cons 

Pocket friendly, Stylish 

Calendar feature is unavailable.

Water resistant

 
cellpic 30% off
Fastrack White Dial Analog Watch For Men -NR3114PP01
4.1 ratings (5,359)
4.1 ratings (5,359)
30% off
1,195 1,554
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: Branded watches for men make for good heirloom fashion accessories: 5 best picks

9. Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch

By the look of the Titan Karishma men’s watch we can make out how classy and creative it is. As we know, Titan brand is known for its innovative technology and superior craftsmanship with a vision of creating elevating experiences for people and the world. This product is considered one of the timeless watches for men in this era as it is a classic product with a bandwidth of 22 millimeters and a case diameter of 47 millimeters. One of the special features of this product is that it has a water-resistant depth of 30 meters.

Specifications of Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - NR1774BM01

Power Source – Quartz

Color – Silver and Gold

Band Material – Stainless Steel Chain

Case Material - Brass

Clasp - Flip Clasp

Movement Type - Quartz

Special Feature – Water Resistant, Calendar

Calendar Type – Day-Date

Glass Material – Mineral

Pros 

Cons 

Classic product with vintage look 

Even though water resistant, it cannot be worn in a surrounding with water. 

Calendar feature is available.

 

10. Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch

With the advance of science and technology, the watch manufacturing companies have come up with not only watches that run on lithium batteries but also smartwatches that can be used like smartphones. This is achieved by the addition of one more feature known as Bluetooth, which helps in pairing the watches with the person’s smartphone. Fire Bolt is one of the companies that are into smartwatches and are recognized globally. These watches are not only smartwatches, but also look royal, elegant, and classy when worn.

The Fire Bolt Royale smart watches weigh around 80 grams and have a width of 10.9 centimeters. Some of the other specifications are mentioned below.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch

Display Type – Analog

Model Number - ‎BSW181

Operating System – Smart watch

Color – Black

Standing screen display size – 1.43 inches

Connectivity Type - Bluetooth

Wattage - 300 W

Battery Change Type – 3 Hours

Batteries – Lithium Batteries

Country of Origin – China

Pros 

Cons 

Smart Watch with Bluetooth Connectivity. 

Battery charge time is 3 hours, but it needs to be charged on a regular basis. 

Easy to read. 

Drains the battery in the Smartphone.

cellpic 76% off
Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch 1.43” AMOLED Display, Always On Display, 750 NITS Peak Brightness 466 * 466 px Resolution. Bluetooth Calling, IP67, 75Hz Refresh Rate (Black)
4.5 ratings (227)
4.5 ratings (227)
76% off
21,000 37,001
amazonLogo
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Product

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Casio Youth Combination Analog Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch

Analog-Digital with Quartz movement.

Alarm, Calendar, countdown

Memory capacity up to 30 sets of data.

Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

3 hand Analog with Quartz movement.

12 hours Bezel function

Water resistance depth 50 meters

Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch

Analog with Quartz movement.

Sunray Dial with numerals and stick indices.

Silver Oxide battery composition.

NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch

Analog with the Japanese Quartz movement.

Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph, Glow In The Dark.

Classic Design 

Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men

Analog with Quartz movement.

Water Resistant with a depth of 50 meters, Calendar feature.

Suitable for day to day activities.

TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Dial Colored Quartz Watch

Analog with Quartz movement.

Water Resistant, Waterproof, Chronograph.

Suitable for indoor usage.

 Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch

Analog with Quartz movement.

Sleek Case Design 

Water Resistant.

Fastrack Casual Analog White Dial Men's Watch

Analog with Quartz movement.

Water Resistant, Second Hand, Arabic Numerals.

Ideal for regular usage.

Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch

Analog with Quartz movement.

Water resistant with a calendar feature.

Stainless steel case.

Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch

Smart Watch feature with Bluetooth connectivity.

Comes with BT calling and 4 GB storage. 

Health tracking feature.

Best overall product

The best overall product among the top 10 men’s watches under ₹5000 would be NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch. Not only is it one of the best watches for men, but it also makes a stylish statement. When it comes to the specifications, this watch uses quartz movement to work which is one of the most preferred ones as they are the accurate technology used with replaceable batteries. The products used to manufacture these products are premium products. It features stainless steel straps and cases along with tempered glasses with a date display. This product also comes with a resistant feature, which makes it more preferable outdoors as well. Lastly, when it comes to design and budget, the product looks classy and very affordable.

Best value for money

Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch is one of 2023 Men’s Watch Picks as with the advantage of technology, everyone prefers something that has the best of both watches and smartphones. With the help of this technology embedded in a watch, a person can easily access all the features of a smartphone, like built–in Bluetooth calling feature along with voice assistance capabilities. It also has an attractive feature of the heath monitoring system; it helps in tracking the number of steps taken, number of calories burnt, heart rate monitoring, and sleep pattern monitoring and helps in making an informed decision relating to your health. This product also comes with a storage capacity of 4GB memory. This also comes with long-lasting battery back up and takes around just 3 hours for charging. With all the above unbelievable features and with affordable rates, this product makes one of the best watches for men.

How to find the best watches for men under Rs.5000?

A few factors are to be considered while choosing the best watches for men. The selection of these watches is not only based on the budget of the purchaser but also has to be men’s luxury watches that suit their lifestyle. For some people, watches are not just a fashion accessory but also a hobby to collect luxurious watches.

The first thing to look out for while purchasing a watch is the movement of the watch. That is for a watch enthusiast, the working mechanism of the watches is very interesting. For instance, there are different types of movements, like mechanical movement, where there are no batteries required; only regular winding is required. The second type is automatic where there are no batteries required; only smooth movements are required. Lastly, quartz which is like the regular watch that uses battery-operated movements.

The second feature to look at is whether you are choosing an analog watch or a digital watch. Both these types of watches are easy to read.

Thirdly to check if you require the chronographs this acts as a stopwatch. There are three dials within the main dial. One side of the watch has two buttons that start & stop the chronograph.

The next thing to consider is the person’s style, whether it is simple or luxurious. Based on the usage of the watch, anyone can choose from casual or vintage watches along with water-resistant features.

Lastly, picking the perfect size for your hand is also important. People with big wrists should go with big-dial watches; wearing small-dial watches would make you look more feminine. Also, compare the features of different watches in your price range and then choose the perfect one.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Casio Youth-Combination Analog-Digital Gold Dial Men's Watch-AEQ-110BW-9AVDF (AD206) ₹ 4,395
Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-BQ2791 ₹ 11,995
Fossil Copeland Analog Yellow Dial Men's Watch-FS5663 ₹ 9,495
NIBOSI Men's Watch Analog Chronograph Quartz Wrist Watch for Men Business Waterproof Military Stainless Steel Dress Watches Calendar ₹ 4,000
Fastrack Blue Dial Analog Watch For Men -NR3224NL02 ₹ 4,795
TIMEX Multifunction Men Analog Blue Dial Coloured Quartz Watch, Round Dial with 30 mm Case Width - TWEG135SMU01 ₹ 4,195
Titan Neo Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-1802NL02/NR1802NL02 ₹ 2,995
Fastrack White Dial Analog Watch For Men -NR3114PP01 ₹ 1,195
Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch 1.43” AMOLED Display, Always On Display, 750 NITS Peak Brightness 466 * 466 px Resolution. Bluetooth Calling, IP67, 75Hz Refresh Rate (Black) ₹ 21,000

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

Dutch ovens: 10 must-have picks for every home

imageLead

10 best Whirlpool fridges in India: Compare and choose perfect refrigerator

imageLead

Top 9 Samsung refrigerators: Compare prices, features and more

imageLead

Top 10 electric rice cookers to check out in 2023

imageLead

Top 10 karaoke speakers with mic: Find the perfect set for yourself

RELATED fashion-accessories STORIES
imageLead
Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: 5 options that will surely make it memorable
imageLead
Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother: 5 options to impress him
imageLead
Raksha Bandhan gifts for sister: 5 options to surprise her
imageLead
Sunglasses for every face type and shape: 5 best picks
imageLead
Top 10 cotton double bedsheet sets: Durable and vibrant

FAQs on watch for men

What are the key features to be considered while choosing a watch for men?

A few factors to be considered while choosing the best watches for men are the movement, Design, Material of the watch, Brand, Comfort, Budget, and look out for the perfect size that suits your wrist.

How to choose between Mechanical, Automatic & Quartz watches?

All three watches have both pros & cons. It is always better to choose a quartz watch that will be consistent & reliable throughout the years and requires only occasional battery changes, but mechanical watches require regular winding, which may not be accurate. Meanwhile, automatic watches tend to be more accurate only when they are new and fresh.

How to select a brand while choosing a watch for men?

There are different reasons we buy watches; some buy watches as a hobby to grow their watch collection, some buy because of style and some buy them to use regularly. If you are going to buy a watch to show off, then it would be better to go with some of the high-end brands like Rolex, Omega, and Seiko.

Can watches be water resistant?

Most of the watches these days are water resistant. However, many of the sports watches have higher water resistance as water is a part of this edition. While choosing a watch we need to consider the water resistance rating so that we will know if the watch is suitable to wear when we are around the water. The rating would look something like this: water resistant 30 meters, water resistant 50 meters, water resistant 100 meters, water resistant 200 meters, diver’s 100 meters, and 200 meters, and so on.

Which watch is better? Smart Watches or Normal Watches?

Both Smartwatches and normal watches are unique in their own way. If a person wants to access a wide variety of features on a watch, then he can choose smartwatches, however, if a person wants a simple yet stylish watch, then he can choose the traditional watch.
fashion FOR LESS