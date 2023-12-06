Icon
Top 9 Samsung refrigerators: Compare prices, features and more

  Published on Dec 06, 2023
Summary:

Looking for a new Samsung refrigerator? Check out our list of the top 9 Samsung refrigerators, compare prices, features and make an informed decision based on your needs.

samsung refrigerators
Samsung refrigerators offer good value and features.

When it comes to refrigerators, Samsung is a trusted brand known for its quality and innovative features. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Samsung refrigerators available on Amazon. We will look at their key specifications, pros, and cons, as well as provide a detailed feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a convertible refrigerator, an inverter refrigerator, or a refrigerator with a specific capacity, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Samsung refrigerator for your needs.

1. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers flexible storage options. With a 321-liter capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this refrigerator is perfect for families.

Specifications:

  • 321-liter capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • Digital inverter technology
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Auto defrost function

Pros

  • Spacious and flexible storage options
  • Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating
  • Convertible freezer for added convenience

Cons

  • May be on the higher price range
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4522B1/HL, Black Matt, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (1,814)
4.2 ratings (1,814)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL

The Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL is a sleek and modern refrigerator with a 198-liter capacity and digital touch controls. It features an all-around cooling system and a 4-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings. It is one of the best refrigerators in the market.

Specifications:

  • 198-liter capacity
  • Digital touch controls
  • All-around cooling system
  • 4-star energy rating
  • LED lighting

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Efficient cooling with all-around cooling system
  • Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2F25HS/HL, Hydrangea Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 ratings (1,001)
4.3 ratings (1,001)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL is equipped with a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation. It has a 212-liter capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications:

  • 212-liter capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Convertible freezer
  • 3-star energy rating
  • MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness

Pros

  • Energy-efficient and quiet operation
  • Convertible freezer for added flexibility
  • MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be on the higher price range
cellpic
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 ratings (4,765)
4.3 ratings (4,765)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: 10 best refrigerators priced between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 in India: Buyer's guide

4. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL features a convertible freezer and a 253-liter capacity. It comes with a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and a 3-star energy rating for optimal cooling performance.

Specifications:

  • 253-liter capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Twin Cooling Plus technology

Pros

  • Convertible freezer for added convenience
  • Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating
  • Twin Cooling Plus technology for optimal freshness

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be on the higher price range
cellpic
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 ratings (3,647)
4.3 ratings (3,647)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a 192-liter capacity. It features a digital inverter compressor and a 4-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings.

Specifications:

  • 192-liter capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Convertible freezer
  • 4-star energy rating
  • Easy Slide shelf for added convenience

Pros

  • Compact and energy-efficient design
  • Convertible freezer for added flexibility
  • Easy Slide shelf for easy access to items

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
cellpic
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (553)
4.2 ratings (553)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL features a 253-liter capacity and a convertible freezer with digital inverter technology. It has a 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling and comes with a cool pack for extended cooling retention during power outages.

Specifications:

  • 253-liter capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • Digital inverter technology
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Cool pack for extended cooling retention

Pros

  • Convertible freezer for added convenience
  • Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating
  • Cool pack for extended cooling retention

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be on the higher price range
cellpic
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 ratings (5,588)
4.3 ratings (5,588)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL is a spacious, energy-efficient refrigerator with a flexible storage options. With a 334-liter capacity and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator is perfect for large families and those who need extra storage space.

Specifications:

  • 334-liter capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Twin Cooling Plus technology

Pros

  • Spacious and flexible storage options
  • Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating
  • Convertible freezer for added convenience

Cons

  • May be on the higher price range
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2023 Model)
4.3 ratings (2,258)
4.3 ratings (2,258)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: Discover ultimate Samsung refrigerator, check range: Top 10 picks

8. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a 192-liter capacity. It features a digital inverter compressor and a 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings.

Specifications:

  • 192-liter capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Convertible freezer
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Easy slide shelf for added convenience

Pros

  • Compact and energy-efficient design
  • Convertible freezer for added flexibility
  • Easy Slide shelf for easy access to items

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
cellpic
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (2,402)
4.2 ratings (2,402)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers flexible storage options. With a 345-liter capacity and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator is perfect for large families and those who need extra storage space.

Specifications:

  • 345-liter capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • 3-star energy rating
  • MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness

Pros

  • Spacious and flexible storage options
  • Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating
  • Convertible freezer for added convenience

Cons

  • May be on the higher price range
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 322L 3 Star, Convertible 5In1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL,Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (3,297)
4.2 ratings (3,297)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityEnergy RatingConvertible Freezer
Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL321 liters3-starYes
Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL198 liters4-starNo
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL212 liters3-starYes
Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL253 liters3-starYes
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL192 liters4-starYes
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL253 liters3-starYes
Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL334 liters3-starYes
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL192 liters3-starYes
Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL345 liters3-starYes

Best value for money:

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL is the best value for money in our list. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling and energy savings, making it a cost-effective choice for consumers looking for quality and affordability.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL stands out as the best overall product in our list. With a spacious 334-liter capacity, a 3-star energy rating, and Twin Cooling Plus technology, it offers the perfect combination of storage, energy efficiency, and freshness.

How to find the perfect samsung refrigerator:

How to find the perfect samsung refrigerator:

FAQs on samsung refrigerator

What is the energy rating of these refrigerators?

The energy ratings range from 3-star to 4-star, ensuring efficient cooling and energy savings.

Do these refrigerators come with a warranty?

Yes, all Samsung refrigerators come with a standard manufacturer's warranty.

Can the convertible freezers be used as regular freezers?

Yes, the convertible freezers offer flexible storage options and can be used as regular freezers when needed.
