Top 9 Samsung refrigerators: Compare prices, features and more

Samsung refrigerators offer good value and features. When it comes to refrigerators, Samsung is a trusted brand known for its quality and innovative features. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Samsung refrigerators available on Amazon. We will look at their key specifications, pros, and cons, as well as provide a detailed feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a convertible refrigerator, an inverter refrigerator, or a refrigerator with a specific capacity, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Samsung refrigerator for your needs.

1. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers flexible storage options. With a 321-liter capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this refrigerator is perfect for families. Specifications: 321-liter capacity

Convertible freezer

Digital inverter technology

3-star energy rating

Auto defrost function

Pros Spacious and flexible storage options

Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating

Convertible freezer for added convenience Cons May be on the higher price range

Limited color options

2. Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL The Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL is a sleek and modern refrigerator with a 198-liter capacity and digital touch controls. It features an all-around cooling system and a 4-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings. It is one of the best refrigerators in the market. Specifications: 198-liter capacity

Digital touch controls

All-around cooling system

4-star energy rating

LED lighting

Pros Sleek and modern design

Efficient cooling with all-around cooling system

Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating Cons Smaller capacity compared to other models

Limited color options

3. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL is equipped with a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation. It has a 212-liter capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. Specifications: 212-liter capacity

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible freezer

3-star energy rating

MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness

Pros Energy-efficient and quiet operation

Convertible freezer for added flexibility

MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness Cons Limited color options

May be on the higher price range

Also read: 10 best refrigerators priced between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 in India: Buyer's guide 4. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL features a convertible freezer and a 253-liter capacity. It comes with a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and a 3-star energy rating for optimal cooling performance. Specifications: 253-liter capacity

Convertible freezer

Digital inverter compressor

3-star energy rating

Twin Cooling Plus technology

Pros Convertible freezer for added convenience

Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating

Twin Cooling Plus technology for optimal freshness Cons Limited color options

May be on the higher price range

5. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a 192-liter capacity. It features a digital inverter compressor and a 4-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings. Specifications: 192-liter capacity

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible freezer

4-star energy rating

Easy Slide shelf for added convenience

Pros Compact and energy-efficient design

Convertible freezer for added flexibility

Easy Slide shelf for easy access to items Cons Limited color options

Smaller capacity compared to other models

6. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL features a 253-liter capacity and a convertible freezer with digital inverter technology. It has a 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling and comes with a cool pack for extended cooling retention during power outages. Specifications: 253-liter capacity

Convertible freezer

Digital inverter technology

3-star energy rating

Cool pack for extended cooling retention

Pros Convertible freezer for added convenience

Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating

Cool pack for extended cooling retention Cons Limited color options

May be on the higher price range

7. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL is a spacious, energy-efficient refrigerator with a flexible storage options. With a 334-liter capacity and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator is perfect for large families and those who need extra storage space. Specifications: 334-liter capacity

Convertible freezer

Digital inverter compressor

3-star energy rating

Twin Cooling Plus technology

Pros Spacious and flexible storage options

Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating

Convertible freezer for added convenience Cons May be on the higher price range

Limited color options

Also read: Discover ultimate Samsung refrigerator, check range: Top 10 picks 8. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a 192-liter capacity. It features a digital inverter compressor and a 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling and energy savings. Specifications: 192-liter capacity

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible freezer

3-star energy rating

Easy slide shelf for added convenience

Pros Compact and energy-efficient design

Convertible freezer for added flexibility

Easy Slide shelf for easy access to items Cons Limited color options

Smaller capacity compared to other models

9. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers flexible storage options. With a 345-liter capacity and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator is perfect for large families and those who need extra storage space. Specifications: 345-liter capacity

Convertible freezer

Digital inverter compressor

3-star energy rating

MoistFresh Zone for longer-lasting freshness

Pros Spacious and flexible storage options

Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating

Convertible freezer for added convenience Cons May be on the higher price range

Limited color options

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Energy Rating Convertible Freezer Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT34C4522B1/HL 321 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HS/HL 198 liters 4-star No Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR/HL 212 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8/HL 253 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL 192 liters 4-star Yes Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8/HL 253 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL 334 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8/HL 192 liters 3-star Yes Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8/HL 345 liters 3-star Yes

Best value for money: The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR/HL is the best value for money in our list. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling and energy savings, making it a cost-effective choice for consumers looking for quality and affordability.

Best overall product: The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX/HL stands out as the best overall product in our list. With a spacious 334-liter capacity, a 3-star energy rating, and Twin Cooling Plus technology, it offers the perfect combination of storage, energy efficiency, and freshness.

