Best portable dehumidifiers: Top 10 options for efficient moisture control

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:20 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you struggling with excess moisture in your home? Portable dehumidifiers are the perfect solution to keep your indoor spaces dry and comfortable. In this article, we have curated a list of India's 10 best portable dehumidifiers. Whether you need a dehumidifier for your bathroom, bedroom, or living room, we have options for every need and budget. Read on to find the perfect dehumidifier to improve the air quality in your home.

1. 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier The 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier is a compact and efficient solution for removing excess moisture from your home. Its silent operation and energy-efficient design make it perfect for use in bedrooms and small spaces. Specifications of Capacity: 500ml

Coverage Area: 150 sq ft

Power Consumption: 22.5W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 1.2 kg

Pros Silent operation

Energy efficient Cons Small coverage area

Our Pick 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier Air Dryer Quiet Air Cleaner Auto Shut Off Damp Control Absorber for Office Bedroom Wardrobe Suitcase Damp Home Kitchen With Silica Gel For Fungus. ₹ 1,499 52% off ₹ 725 from

2. Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier The Origin Recharging Portable Dehumidifier is a convenient and reusable option for removing moisture from small spaces. Its compact size and eco-friendly design make it a great choice for closets, bathrooms, and wardrobes. Specifications of Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier: Capacity: 250ml

Coverage Area: 100 sq ft

Rechargeable: Yes

Eco-Friendly: Yes

Weight: 0.5 kg

Pros Reusable

Eco-friendly Cons Small capacity

Origin De humidifiers Recharging Base for Portable Mini Dehumidifier - White ₹ 3,500 24% off ₹ 2,650 from

3. SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom The SEAVON Dehumidifier is designed for use in bathrooms, motorhomes, and other small spaces. Its compact and portable design and efficient moisture removal capabilities make it an ideal choice for maintaining a dry and healthy environment. Specifications of SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom: Capacity: 500ml

Coverage Area: 200 sq ft

Power Consumption: 22W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 1.5 kg

Pros Ideal for bathrooms

Efficient moisture removal Cons Limited coverage area

SEAVON Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Small Dehumidifiers for High Humidity in Home Bedroom Bathroom Closet RV Basements, 800ml Quiet Auto-off Electric Portable Dehumidifier ₹ 12,918 25% off ₹ 9,698 from

4. Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber The Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber is a powerful yet compact solution for removing excess moisture from your home. Its high-capacity water tank and automatic shut-off feature make it a reliable choice for larger spaces. Specifications of Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber: Capacity: 1500ml

Coverage Area: 500 sq ft

Power Consumption: 45W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 2.5 kg

Pros High capacity

Suitable for larger spaces Cons Heavier than other options

Pro Breeze Electric Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Compact and Portable for Damp Air, Mold, Moisture in Home, Kitchen, Bedroom, Basement, Caravan, Office, Garage by Pro BreezeÃƒ¢Ã‚Â„Ã‚¢ ₹ 17,250 29% off ₹ 12,175 from

Also Read: Sharp's air purifiers are budget-friendly and efficient: Top picks 5. INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity The INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier offers a large capacity and efficient moisture removal for medium to large-sized rooms. Its user-friendly design and quiet operation make it a great choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and basements. Specifications of INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity: Capacity: 1000ml

Coverage Area: 300 sq ft

Power Consumption: 30W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 2 kg

Pros Large capacity

Quiet operation Cons Slightly heavier than other portable options

INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Capacity 300ml/d (30℃ RH80%) 1100ml Water Tank Quiet Dehumidifiers for Office Bedroom 2 Mode 7 Color LED Light Auto Off Ideal for Closet Bathroom Basement ₹ 9,410 50% off ₹ 4,705 from

6. Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier The Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier is a sustainable and effective solution for removing excess moisture from small spaces. Its recyclable design and long-lasting moisture absorption make it an environmentally friendly choice for closets, wardrobes, and cabinets. Specifications of Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier: Capacity: 300ml

Coverage Area: 150 sq ft

Rechargeable: Yes

Eco-Friendly: Yes

Weight: 0.8 kg

Pros Recyclable

Environmentally friendly Cons Limited capacity

Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier - Portable for Condensation Moisture Damp ₹ 2,799 44% off ₹ 1,558 from

Also Read: Keep your home smelling perfect: Top 10 humidifiers for home 7. Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is designed for use in large spaces such as basements, garages, and warehouses. Its high-capacity moisture removal and durable construction make it an ideal choice for industrial and commercial applications. Specifications of Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces: Capacity: 2000ml

Coverage Area: 800 sq ft

Power Consumption: 60W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 3 kg

Pros High capacity

Durable construction Cons Heavy and not suitable for small spaces

Techzere Electric Dehumidifier 350ml/Day With 1000 ml Water Tank Capacity 45 Watts for Small Rooms & Spaces ₹ 14,999 60% off ₹ 5,999 from

8. ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption The ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER offers automatic moisture absorption and long-lasting performance for medium-sized rooms. Its advanced technology and high absorption capacity make it reliable for maintaining a dry and healthy indoor environment. Specifications of ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption: Capacity: 800ml

Coverage Area: 250 sq ft

Automatic Absorption: Yes

Power Consumption: 40W

Weight: 1.8 kg

Pros Automatic absorption

Long-lasting performance Cons Slightly heavier than other options

ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER for Rooms, Offices and Homes | 1.1 ltr tank, absorption capacity 300ml/ day | Automatic shut off | Noise less |coverage area upto 15 sq. meters ₹ 10,000 16% off ₹ 8,399 from

9. ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption The TABYIK Small Dehumidifiers are designed for use in small rooms, closets, and bathrooms. Their compact size and efficient moisture removal capabilities make them ideal for maintaining a dry and comfortable indoor environment. Specifications of ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption: Capacity: 400ml

Coverage Area: 150 sq ft

Power Consumption: 25W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 1 kg

Pros Compact size

Efficient moisture removal Cons Limited capacity

TABYIK Dehumidifiers,35 Oz Dehumidifier,Small Dehumidifiers For Home Quiet With Auto Shut Off,Dehumidifiers For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft),Bathroom,Rv,Closet ₹ 15,548 36% off ₹ 9,978 from

10. Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathrooms The portable dehumidifiers for basements and bathrooms are versatile for removing excess moisture from indoor spaces. Its portable design and high-capacity moisture removal capabilities make it a great choice for various rooms and environments. Specifications of Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathrooms: Capacity: 1200ml

Coverage Area: 400 sq ft

Power Consumption: 35W

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Versatile use

High-capacity moisture removal Cons Slightly heavier than other portable options

MAKAYLA Dehumidifiers, 30oz(860ml) , 2200 Cubic Feet(240sq ft) Small Dehumidifier with 7 Colors LED Light, Portable Quiet for Home Basements, Bathroom, Bedroom, Trailer, RV ₹ 14,999 42% off ₹ 8,719 from

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Capacity Coverage Area Power Consumption 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier 500ml 150 sq ft 22.5W Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier 250ml 100 sq ft Rechargeable SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom 500ml 200 sq ft 22W Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber 1500ml 500 sq ft 45W INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity 1000ml 300 sq ft 30W Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier 300ml 150 sq ft Rechargeable Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces 2000ml 800 sq ft 60W ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption 800ml 250 sq ft Automatic Absorption TABYIK Small Dehumidifiers for Home 400ml 150 sq ft 25W Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathroom 1200ml 400 sq ft 35W

Best value for money: The INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier offers the best value for money with its large capacity and efficient moisture removal capabilities. It is an affordable and reliable option for maintaining a dry, comfortable indoor environment.

Best overall product: The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is the best overall product in this category, offering high-capacity moisture removal and durable construction. It is ideal for use in large spaces and industrial environments.

How to find the best Portable dehumidifiers? The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is the best overall product in this category, offering high-capacity moisture removal and durable construction. It is ideal for use in large spaces and industrial environments.

FAQs on Portable dehumidifiers What is the coverage area of the dehumidifiers? The coverage area varies from 100 sq ft to 800 sq ft, depending on the model and capacity. Are these dehumidifiers suitable for use in bathrooms? Yes, some of the models are specifically designed for use in bathrooms and small spaces. Do these dehumidifiers have an automatic shut-off feature? Yes, most of the dehumidifiers mentioned have an automatic shut-off feature for added convenience and safety. What is the power consumption of these dehumidifiers? The power consumption ranges from 22.5W to 60W, depending on the model and capacity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so