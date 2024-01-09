Icon
Best portable dehumidifiers: Top 10 options for efficient moisture control

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:20 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Dehumidifier

Summary:

Best portable dehumidifiers: Discover India's top 10 portable dehumidifiers for home use in India. Compare their features, pros, and cons to find the perfect one for your needs. Read More

24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier Air Dryer Quiet Air Cleaner Auto Shut Off Damp Control Absorber for Office Bedroom Wardrobe Suitcase Damp Home Kitchen With Silica Gel For Fungus.

Origin De humidifiers Recharging Base for Portable Mini Dehumidifier - White

SEAVON Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Small Dehumidifiers for High Humidity in Home Bedroom Bathroom Closet RV Basements, 800ml Quiet Auto-off Electric Portable Dehumidifier

Pro Breeze Electric Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Compact and Portable for Damp Air, Mold, Moisture in Home, Kitchen, Bedroom, Basement, Caravan, Office, Garage by Pro BreezeÃƒ¢Ã‚Â„Ã‚¢

INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Capacity 300ml/d (30℃ RH80%) 1100ml Water Tank Quiet Dehumidifiers for Office Bedroom 2 Mode 7 Color LED Light Auto Off Ideal for Closet Bathroom Basement

Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier - Portable for Condensation Moisture Damp

Techzere Electric Dehumidifier 350ml/Day With 1000 ml Water Tank Capacity 45 Watts for Small Rooms & Spaces

ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER for Rooms, Offices and Homes | 1.1 ltr tank, absorption capacity 300ml/ day | Automatic shut off | Noise less |coverage area upto 15 sq. meters

TABYIK Dehumidifiers,35 Oz Dehumidifier,Small Dehumidifiers For Home Quiet With Auto Shut Off,Dehumidifiers For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft),Bathroom,Rv,Closet

MAKAYLA Dehumidifiers, 30oz(860ml) , 2200 Cubic Feet(240sq ft) Small Dehumidifier with 7 Colors LED Light, Portable Quiet for Home Basements, Bathroom, Bedroom, Trailer, RV

Are you struggling with excess moisture in your home? Portable dehumidifiers are the perfect solution to keep your indoor spaces dry and comfortable. In this article, we have curated a list of India's 10 best portable dehumidifiers. Whether you need a dehumidifier for your bathroom, bedroom, or living room, we have options for every need and budget. Read on to find the perfect dehumidifier to improve the air quality in your home.

1. 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier

The 24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier is a compact and efficient solution for removing excess moisture from your home. Its silent operation and energy-efficient design make it perfect for use in bedrooms and small spaces.

Specifications of

  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Coverage Area: 150 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 22.5W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 1.2 kg

Pros

  • Silent operation
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Small coverage area
24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier Air Dryer Quiet Air Cleaner Auto Shut Off Damp Control Absorber for Office Bedroom Wardrobe Suitcase Damp Home Kitchen With Silica Gel For Fungus.

₹ 1,499 52% off

2. Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier

The Origin Recharging Portable Dehumidifier is a convenient and reusable option for removing moisture from small spaces. Its compact size and eco-friendly design make it a great choice for closets, bathrooms, and wardrobes.

Specifications of Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier:

  • Capacity: 250ml
  • Coverage Area: 100 sq ft
  • Rechargeable: Yes
  • Eco-Friendly: Yes
  • Weight: 0.5 kg

Pros

  • Reusable
  • Eco-friendly

Cons

  • Small capacity
Origin De humidifiers Recharging Base for Portable Mini Dehumidifier - White

₹ 3,500 24% off

3. SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom

The SEAVON Dehumidifier is designed for use in bathrooms, motorhomes, and other small spaces. Its compact and portable design and efficient moisture removal capabilities make it an ideal choice for maintaining a dry and healthy environment.

Specifications of SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom:

  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Coverage Area: 200 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 22W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 1.5 kg

Pros

  • Ideal for bathrooms
  • Efficient moisture removal

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
SEAVON Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Small Dehumidifiers for High Humidity in Home Bedroom Bathroom Closet RV Basements, 800ml Quiet Auto-off Electric Portable Dehumidifier

₹ 12,918 25% off

4. Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber

The Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber is a powerful yet compact solution for removing excess moisture from your home. Its high-capacity water tank and automatic shut-off feature make it a reliable choice for larger spaces.

Specifications of Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber:

  • Capacity: 1500ml
  • Coverage Area: 500 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 45W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 2.5 kg

Pros

  • High capacity
  • Suitable for larger spaces

Cons

  • Heavier than other options
Pro Breeze Electric Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Compact and Portable for Damp Air, Mold, Moisture in Home, Kitchen, Bedroom, Basement, Caravan, Office, Garage by Pro BreezeÃƒ¢Ã‚Â„Ã‚¢

₹ 17,250 29% off

Also Read: Sharp's air purifiers are budget-friendly and efficient: Top picks

5. INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity

The INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier offers a large capacity and efficient moisture removal for medium to large-sized rooms. Its user-friendly design and quiet operation make it a great choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and basements.

Specifications of INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity:

  • Capacity: 1000ml
  • Coverage Area: 300 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 30W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 2 kg

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other portable options
INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Capacity 300ml/d (30℃ RH80%) 1100ml Water Tank Quiet Dehumidifiers for Office Bedroom 2 Mode 7 Color LED Light Auto Off Ideal for Closet Bathroom Basement

₹ 9,410 50% off

6. Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier

The Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier is a sustainable and effective solution for removing excess moisture from small spaces. Its recyclable design and long-lasting moisture absorption make it an environmentally friendly choice for closets, wardrobes, and cabinets.

Specifications of Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier:

  • Capacity: 300ml
  • Coverage Area: 150 sq ft
  • Rechargeable: Yes
  • Eco-Friendly: Yes
  • Weight: 0.8 kg

Pros

  • Recyclable
  • Environmentally friendly

Cons

  • Limited capacity
Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier - Portable for Condensation Moisture Damp

₹ 2,799 44% off

Also Read: Keep your home smelling perfect: Top 10 humidifiers for home

7. Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces

The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is designed for use in large spaces such as basements, garages, and warehouses. Its high-capacity moisture removal and durable construction make it an ideal choice for industrial and commercial applications.

Specifications of Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces:

  • Capacity: 2000ml
  • Coverage Area: 800 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 60W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 3 kg

Pros

  • High capacity
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Heavy and not suitable for small spaces
Techzere Electric Dehumidifier 350ml/Day With 1000 ml Water Tank Capacity 45 Watts for Small Rooms & Spaces

₹ 14,999 60% off

8. ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption

The ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER offers automatic moisture absorption and long-lasting performance for medium-sized rooms. Its advanced technology and high absorption capacity make it reliable for maintaining a dry and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption:

  • Capacity: 800ml
  • Coverage Area: 250 sq ft
  • Automatic Absorption: Yes
  • Power Consumption: 40W
  • Weight: 1.8 kg

Pros

  • Automatic absorption
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other options
ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER for Rooms, Offices and Homes | 1.1 ltr tank, absorption capacity 300ml/ day | Automatic shut off | Noise less |coverage area upto 15 sq. meters

₹ 10,000 16% off

9. ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption

The TABYIK Small Dehumidifiers are designed for use in small rooms, closets, and bathrooms. Their compact size and efficient moisture removal capabilities make them ideal for maintaining a dry and comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption:

  • Capacity: 400ml
  • Coverage Area: 150 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 25W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 1 kg

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Efficient moisture removal

Cons

  • Limited capacity
TABYIK Dehumidifiers,35 Oz Dehumidifier,Small Dehumidifiers For Home Quiet With Auto Shut Off,Dehumidifiers For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft),Bathroom,Rv,Closet

₹ 15,548 36% off

10. Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathrooms

The portable dehumidifiers for basements and bathrooms are versatile for removing excess moisture from indoor spaces. Its portable design and high-capacity moisture removal capabilities make it a great choice for various rooms and environments.

Specifications of Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathrooms:

  • Capacity: 1200ml
  • Coverage Area: 400 sq ft
  • Power Consumption: 35W
  • Auto Shut-Off: Yes
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros

  • Versatile use
  • High-capacity moisture removal

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than other portable options
MAKAYLA Dehumidifiers, 30oz(860ml) , 2200 Cubic Feet(240sq ft) Small Dehumidifier with 7 Colors LED Light, Portable Quiet for Home Basements, Bathroom, Bedroom, Trailer, RV

₹ 14,999 42% off

Comparison Table

Product Name / FeatureCapacityCoverage AreaPower Consumption
24x7 eMall Portable Dehumidifier500ml150 sq ft22.5W
Origin Recharging Portable Mini Dehumidifier250ml100 sq ftRechargeable
SEAVON Dehumidifier for Home and Bathroom500ml200 sq ft22W
Electric Dehumidifier Portable Moisture Absorber1500ml500 sq ft45W
INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier Portable Large Capacity1000ml300 sq ft30W
Excluzo Recyclable Mini Dehumidifier300ml150 sq ftRechargeable
Techzere Electric Dehumidifier for Large Spaces2000ml800 sq ft60W
ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER with Automatic Absorption800ml250 sq ftAutomatic Absorption
TABYIK Small Dehumidifiers for Home400ml150 sq ft25W
Dehumidifiers Portable for Basements and Bathroom1200ml400 sq ft35W

Best value for money:

The INKBIRDPLUS Dehumidifier offers the best value for money with its large capacity and efficient moisture removal capabilities. It is an affordable and reliable option for maintaining a dry, comfortable indoor environment.

Best overall product:

The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is the best overall product in this category, offering high-capacity moisture removal and durable construction. It is ideal for use in large spaces and industrial environments.

How to find the best Portable dehumidifiers?

FAQs on Portable dehumidifiers

The coverage area varies from 100 sq ft to 800 sq ft, depending on the model and capacity.
Yes, some of the models are specifically designed for use in bathrooms and small spaces.
Yes, most of the dehumidifiers mentioned have an automatic shut-off feature for added convenience and safety.
The power consumption ranges from 22.5W to 60W, depending on the model and capacity.
