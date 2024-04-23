Best window coolers for your home: Top 6 picks for a cool and comfortable home
Last Published on Apr 23, 2024 15:42 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Discover the top window coolers on the market, compare their features, and find the perfect one for your needs.
When it comes to beating the heat, window coolers are a popular choice for many households. They are easy to install, energy-efficient, and provide excellent cooling performance. In this article, we will compare some of the best window coolers available in the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you are looking for a powerful cooler for a large room or a compact option for a small space, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect window cooler for your home.
1. Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler
The Orient Electric CD5003H is a powerful 50-litre desert cooler that is perfect for large spaces. It features a wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient cooling. With its 3-speed motor and honeycomb cooling pads, it can cool a room of up to 375 sq. ft. The air delivery rate is 3500m3/hr, and it comes with a 1-year warranty.
Pros
Powerful cooling performance
Large water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
May be too large for small spaces
Requires regular maintenance
2. Havells 70-Litres Powerul Window Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads
The Havells window cooler is a powerful 70-litre cooler with wood wool cooling pads. It is designed to cool large spaces with ease and features a motorized louver movement for even air distribution. With a powerful air delivery rate of 3500m3/hr, it can cool a room of up to 500 sq. ft. It also comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.
The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 is a 50-litre window cooler that offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. It features a high air delivery rate of 2000m3/hr and comes with a durable wood wool cooling pad for long-lasting performance. The cooler also has a powerful fan and a 3-speed motor for customized cooling.
The Havells Frostio is a 50-litre window air cooler that combines powerful cooling with energy efficiency. It features a honeycomb cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its motorized louver movement, it ensures even cooling across the room. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Pros
Energy-efficient cooling
Powerful air delivery
Even cooling across the room
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Limited water tank capacity
5. Singer Everest Senior 50-Litre Window Cooler
The Singer Everest Senior is a 50-litre window cooler that offers powerful cooling for medium-sized spaces. It features a durable wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its 3-speed motor, you can customize the cooling as per your requirements. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.
6. Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM 60-Litre Tower Air Cooler
The Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM is a 60-litre tower air cooler that offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. It features a durable wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its 3-speed motor, you can customize the cooling as per your requirements. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Pros
Efficient cooling performance
Durable cooling pad
Customizable cooling options
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Limited water tank capacity
Window cooler Top Features Comparison:
Product Name
Capacity
Cooling Pad
Air Delivery Rate
Room Size
Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler
50 litres
Wood wool
3500m3/hr
375 sq. ft.
Havells 70-Litres Powerful Window Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads
Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM 60-Litre Tower Air Cooler
60 litres
Wood wool
3500m3/hr
Medium-sized rooms
Best value for money:
The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 50-Litre Window Cooler offers excellent cooling performance at an affordable price, making it the best value for money in this category.
Best overall product:
The Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With its generous 50-liter water tank capacity, this desert cooler ensures long hours of continuous cooling, making it suitable for larger rooms or outdoor spaces. Equipped with innovative honeycomb cooling pads, it efficiently absorbs water and maximizes evaporation, resulting in a significant drop in temperature while maintaining optimal humidity levels for enhanced comfort.
How to find the perfect window cooler:
When choosing the perfect window cooler for your home, consider factors such as room size, cooling capacity, and energy efficiency. Look for a model that offers customizable cooling options and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.
FAQs on Window cooler
Window coolers can range in price from 8000 to 25000 rupees, depending on the capacity and features.
Some key features to consider include cooling capacity, air delivery rate, cooling pad type, and motor speed.
Window coolers are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Larger rooms may require multiple coolers for effective cooling.
Window coolers require regular cleaning and maintenance of the cooling pads and fan for optimal performance.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more