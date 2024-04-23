Best window coolers for your home: Top 6 picks for a cool and comfortable home

Last Published on Apr 23, 2024 15:42 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top window coolers on the market, compare their features, and find the perfect one for your needs.

When it comes to beating the heat, window coolers are a popular choice for many households. They are easy to install, energy-efficient, and provide excellent cooling performance. In this article, we will compare some of the best window coolers available in the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you are looking for a powerful cooler for a large room or a compact option for a small space, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect window cooler for your home.

1. Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler

The Orient Electric CD5003H is a powerful 50-litre desert cooler that is perfect for large spaces. It features a wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient cooling. With its 3-speed motor and honeycomb cooling pads, it can cool a room of up to 375 sq. ft. The air delivery rate is 3500m3/hr, and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Large water tank capacity

Energy-efficient operation Cons May be too large for small spaces

Requires regular maintenance

2. Havells 70-Litres Powerul Window Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads

The Havells window cooler is a powerful 70-litre cooler with wood wool cooling pads. It is designed to cool large spaces with ease and features a motorized louver movement for even air distribution. With a powerful air delivery rate of 3500m3/hr, it can cool a room of up to 500 sq. ft. It also comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Pros High cooling capacity

Motorized louver for even air distribution

Large water tank capacity Cons May be too large for small spaces

Requires regular maintenance

3. Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 50-Litre Window Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 is a 50-litre window cooler that offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. It features a high air delivery rate of 2000m3/hr and comes with a durable wood wool cooling pad for long-lasting performance. The cooler also has a powerful fan and a 3-speed motor for customized cooling.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Durable cooling pad

Customizable cooling options Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Limited water tank capacity

Also read: Air coolers under ₹ 10,000: Just as effective as ACs but far more affordable 4. Havells Frostio 50-Litre Window Air Cooler

The Havells Frostio is a 50-litre window air cooler that combines powerful cooling with energy efficiency. It features a honeycomb cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its motorized louver movement, it ensures even cooling across the room. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Pros Energy-efficient cooling

Powerful air delivery

Even cooling across the room Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Limited water tank capacity

5. Singer Everest Senior 50-Litre Window Cooler

The Singer Everest Senior is a 50-litre window cooler that offers powerful cooling for medium-sized spaces. It features a durable wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its 3-speed motor, you can customize the cooling as per your requirements. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Durable cooling pad

Customizable cooling options Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Limited water tank capacity

Also read: Top 10 air coolers for affordable cooling: Buying guide 6. Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM 60-Litre Tower Air Cooler

The Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM is a 60-litre tower air cooler that offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. It features a durable wood wool cooling pad and a powerful fan for efficient air delivery. With its 3-speed motor, you can customize the cooling as per your requirements. The cooler also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Durable cooling pad

Customizable cooling options Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Limited water tank capacity

Window cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Capacity Cooling Pad Air Delivery Rate Room Size Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler 50 litres Wood wool 3500m3/hr 375 sq. ft. Havells 70-Litres Powerful Window Cooler with Woodwool Cooling Pads 70 litres Wood wool 3500m3/hr 500 sq. ft. Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 50-Litre Window Cooler 50 litres Wood wool 2000m3/hr Medium-sized rooms Havells Frostio 50-Litre Window Air Cooler 50 litres Honeycomb 3500m3/hr Medium-sized rooms Singer Everest Senior 50-Litre Window Cooler 50 litres Wood wool 3500m3/hr Medium-sized rooms Kenstar KCLWAVGY056BMW-EGM 60-Litre Tower Air Cooler 60 litres Wood wool 3500m3/hr Medium-sized rooms

Best value for money: The Maharaja Whiteline Arrow Dlx CO-124 50-Litre Window Cooler offers excellent cooling performance at an affordable price, making it the best value for money in this category.

Best overall product: The Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With its generous 50-liter water tank capacity, this desert cooler ensures long hours of continuous cooling, making it suitable for larger rooms or outdoor spaces. Equipped with innovative honeycomb cooling pads, it efficiently absorbs water and maximizes evaporation, resulting in a significant drop in temperature while maintaining optimal humidity levels for enhanced comfort.

How to find the perfect window cooler: When choosing the perfect window cooler for your home, consider factors such as room size, cooling capacity, and energy efficiency. Look for a model that offers customizable cooling options and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

FAQs on Window cooler What is the average price range for window coolers? Window coolers can range in price from 8000 to 25000 rupees, depending on the capacity and features. What are the key features to look for in a window cooler? Some key features to consider include cooling capacity, air delivery rate, cooling pad type, and motor speed. Are window coolers suitable for all room sizes? Window coolers are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Larger rooms may require multiple coolers for effective cooling. What are the maintenance requirements for window coolers? Window coolers require regular cleaning and maintenance of the cooling pads and fan for optimal performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances

Home Home Appliances Other Large Appliances Best window coolers for your home: Top 6 picks for a cool and comfortable home