Give your home entertainment a fillip with best 65 inch smart TVs: 10 good picks

Published on Jan 25, 2024 10:10 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
The best 65-inch smart TVs offer a captivating viewing experience with large, high-resolution displays and advanced smart features. These TVs combine sleek designs with powerful performance for ultimate entertainment. Read More

Are you in the market for a new 65 inch smart TV? Look no further! We have carefully curated a list of the top 10 smart TVs that offer the best features, picture quality, and value for money. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gaming fanatic, there's a TV on this list that's perfect for you. Read on to find out more about these top-rated smart television models and make an informed decision for your next home entertainment upgrade.

1. LG 65NANO80SQA

The LG 65NANO80SQA is a top-of-the-line 65 inch smart TV featuring NanoCell technology, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and a sleek design. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers stunning visuals and immersive sound for a cinematic viewing experience.

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection

2. Sony Bravia KD-65X74K

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74K is a premium 65 inch smart TV with Google Assistant built-in. It features 4K HDR resolution, Triluminos display, and X1 4K HDR processor for lifelike picture quality. With Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps and streaming services with ease.

Pros

  • Vibrant and lifelike colors
  • Smooth and responsive performance
  • Wide app selection

Cons

  • Higher price tag
  • Limited built-in storage

The OnePlus TV 65U1S offers a stunning 65 inch 4K QLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support for vivid and true-to-life visuals. Powered by Android TV, this smart TV provides seamless access to popular streaming apps, games, and more.

Pros

  • Vivid and immersive visuals
  • Easy connectivity with mobile devices
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • No HDMI 2.1 support

4. Sony Bravia KD-65X74L

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74L is a 65 inch smart TV that offers a stunning 4K HDR display with X1 4K HDR processor for enhanced picture quality. With Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Pros

  • Rich and detailed picture quality
  • Voice control and smart home integration
  • Seamless casting and streaming

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited storage for apps

5. ALT 65 Inch Bezelless Certified Android TV

The ALT 65 inch Bezelless Certified Android TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+ and HLG support for a cinematic viewing experience. With built-in Chromecast and Google Play Store, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and entertainment content.

Pros

  • Immersive and cinematic visuals
  • Wide app and content selection
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average built-in sound quality

6. Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL

The Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL is a 65 inch smart TV with Crystal 4K processor for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. With SmartThings app and Bixby voice assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Pros

  • Vibrant and lifelike colors
  • Seamless smart home integration
  • Easy content sharing with AirPlay 2

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average built-in sound quality

The TCL 65P635 is a 65 inch smart TV with a metallic bezel-less design and QLED display for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. With hands-free voice control and Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with simple voice commands.

Pros

  • Vibrant and lifelike colors
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Low-latency gaming experience

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Average sound quality

8. iFFALCON 65U62

The iFFALCON 65U62 is a 65 inch smart TV with a stunning 4K UHD display and Dolby Vision support for immersive visuals and vibrant colors. With Android TV and hands-free voice control, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and entertainment content with ease.

Pros

  • Immersive and vibrant visuals
  • Wide app and content selection
  • Seamless casting and streaming

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality

9. Hisense 65A7H

The Hisense 65A7H is a 65 inch smart TV with Tornado UI and Google Assistant for seamless control and access to a wide range of entertainment content. With a 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Vision support, this TV delivers stunning visuals and immersive viewing experience.

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Seamless content access
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Average sound quality

10. Kodak 65MT5033

The Kodak 65MT5033 is a 65 inch smart TV with a stunning Matrix 4K display and Google Assistant for easy control and access to a wide range of entertainment content. With Dolby Vision and DTS audio, this TV offers immersive visuals and cinematic sound for a complete viewing experience.

Pros

  • Immersive visuals and cinematic sound
  • Easy and seamless content access
  • Modern and sleek design

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Average sound quality

Comparison Table

FeatureLG 65NANO80SQASony Bravia KD-65X74KOnePlus TV 65U1SSamsung UA65CUE60AKLXLTCL 65P635iFFALCON 65U62Hisense 65A7HKodak 65MT5033
Display TechnologyNanoCellTriluminosQLEDCrystal 4KQLED4K UHD4K UHDMatrix 4K
Voice AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle AssistantBixbyGoogle AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle Assistant
Audio TechnologyDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosDolby AtmosDolby AtmosDolby AtmosDolby VisionDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosDolby Vision and DTS

Best value for money:

The Hisense 65A7H offers the best value for money with its stunning 4K Ultra HD display, Tornado UI with Google Assistant, and Dolby Atmos audio. It delivers immersive visuals and seamless content access at an attractive price point, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Ppoduct:

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74K stands out as the best overall product with its premium 4K HDR display, Triluminos technology, and Google Assistant integration. It offers vibrant colors, lifelike picture quality, and a wide range of smart features for an unmatched home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect 65 inch smart tv:

Discovering the perfect 65-inch smart TV involves evaluating your preferences and room size. Prioritize features like resolution, smart functionalities, and connectivity options. Read customer reviews for insights into performance and reliability. Compare prices across brands and retailers to secure the best deal. Ensure the TV aligns with your preferences for an optimal blend of immersive viewing and smart entertainment capabilities.

FAQs on 65 inch smart tv

When choosing a 65 inch smart TV, look for features such as 4K resolution, HDR support, voice assistant integration, and a wide range of streaming apps for a complete entertainment experience.
The Hisense 65A7H is a great value for money with its 4K Ultra HD display, Tornado UI with Google Assistant, and Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing experience.
Yes, the ALT 65 Inch Bezelless Certified Android TV and Kodak 65MT5033 offer budget-friendly options with 4K displays, voice assistants, and a wide range of streaming apps.
Many of the listed smart TVs support gaming with features such as low-latency modes, high refresh rates, and support for gaming consoles for a seamless gaming experience.
