Summary: Explore top-rated face creams for the monsoon, prioritising hydration and protection against humidity and rain - ideal for maintaining healthy, glowing skin during the rainy season.

As the monsoon season approaches, finding the right face cream to keep your skin moisturised and protected becomes essential. With countless options available, choosing the perfect product for your specific needs can be overwhelming. Monsoon brings its own set of skincare challenges, such as increased humidity, which can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores, and breakouts. Therefore, selecting a face cream that not only hydrates but also balances your skin is crucial during this season. In this article, we will explore the top 7 face creams for monsoon, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, we have included a range of moisturisers to cater to every skin type. From lightweight, non-greasy formulas to those with added SPF and antioxidant properties, our list ensures you find the perfect product to maintain healthy, glowing skin throughout the rainy season.

1. Hydrating Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer deeply hydrates and brightens the skin, perfect for the monsoon season. With its non-greasy formula, it's suitable for all skin types, providing 24-hour hydration and a radiant glow.

Pros Deeply hydrates the skin

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

2. PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this moisturizer provides intense hydration for the monsoon season. It helps replenish moisture and improve skin's elasticity, leaving it soft and supple.

Pros Intense hydration

Improves skin's elasticity

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

3. Olay Moisturizing Skin Cream

This skin cream by Olay is perfect for the monsoon, providing deep hydration and locking in moisture for up to 24 hours. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, leaving the skin soft and smooth.

Pros Deep hydration

Locks in moisture for 24 hours

Non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

4. Vitamin C Moisturizer

Infused with Ascorbic Acid and Ascorbyl Phosphate, this moisturizer brightens the skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots. It provides antioxidant protection and helps improve skin's texture.

Pros Brightens the skin

Reduces appearance of dark spots

Provides antioxidant protection Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

5. Dot & Key Comedogenic Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer is non-comedogenic, making it perfect for the monsoon season. It provides deep hydration without clogging pores, suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Non-comedogenic

Provides deep hydration

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Just Herbs Ultra Moisturising Hydrating Liquorice

Enriched with Liquorice and other natural ingredients, this moisturizer deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. It provides long-lasting moisture, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Pros Deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin

Long-lasting moisture

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

6. Just Herbs Ultra Moisturising Hydrating Liquorice

This oil-free moisturizer provides hydration and radiance without clogging pores. It's suitable for oily and combination skin, leaving the skin moisturized and glowing without any greasiness.

Pros Oil-free formula

Provides hydration and radiance

Suitable for oily and combination skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

Also read:Face creams for men: Options include moisturisers to brightening creams Top 3 features of best face creams for monsoon:

Best Face Creams for Monsoon Hydration Non-Greasy Formula Brightens Skin Hydrating Moisturizer 24-hour hydration Yes Yes PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Intense hydration No No Olay Moisturizing Skin Cream 24-hour hydration Yes No Vitamin C Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes Dot & Key Comedogenic Moisturizer Yes Yes No Just Herbs Ultra Moisturising Hydrating Liquorice Long-lasting moisture No No Derma Co Oil-Free Moisturizer Yes Yes No

Best value for money face cream for monsoon: The Hydrating Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing 24-hour hydration, non-greasy formula, and brightening benefits at an affordable price. Also read:Face creams for day: 5 best picks to combat dryness and dehydrated skin

Best overall face cream for monsoon: The Vitamin C Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product, offering brightening benefits, antioxidant protection, and improved skin texture for a radiant and healthy complexion.

Factors to consider while choosing the best face cream for monsoon: Hydration: Opt for creams with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to combat dryness exacerbated by humidity. Lightweight texture: Choose non-greasy formulations to prevent clogged pores and ensure comfort in humid weather. Oil control: Look for creams that regulate oil production to prevent excessive shine and breakouts. SPF protection: Ensure the cream offers adequate sun protection (SPF 30 or higher) to shield against UV rays even on cloudy days. Antioxidant properties: Ingredients like vitamin C and E help combat free radicals and environmental damage prevalent during monsoons. Non-comedogenic: Opt for non-comedogenic creams to avoid pore blockage and acne flare-ups. Water resistance: Consider water-resistant formulas for longevity during rainy weather, ensuring lasting hydration and protection. Similar articles for you Up your skincare game with best retinol creams Best Nivea sunscreens for ultimate protection and hydration: Top 10 options Best sunscreen for acne-prone skin: Top 10 picks to get rid of acne

FAQs on face cream for monsoon Which face cream is best for oily skin? The Dot & Key Comedogenic Moisturizer is ideal for oily skin, providing lightweight hydration without clogging pores. Are these face creams suitable for sensitive skin? While most of the products are suitable for all skin types, it's essential to perform a patch test for sensitive skin before regular use. Do these face creams provide sun protection? Some of the products may offer minimal sun protection, but it's recommended to use a separate sunscreen for adequate protection. Can I use these face creams under makeup? Yes, these face creams are suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for foundation and concealer.

