Best face creams for monsoon: Top 7 picks that hydrate and protect the skin

Last Published on Jul 10, 2024 16:20 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Explore top-rated face creams for the monsoon, prioritising hydration and protection against humidity and rain - ideal for maintaining healthy, glowing skin during the rainy season.

As the monsoon season approaches, finding the right face cream to keep your skin moisturised and protected becomes essential. With countless options available, choosing the perfect product for your specific needs can be overwhelming. Monsoon brings its own set of skincare challenges, such as increased humidity, which can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores, and breakouts. Therefore, selecting a face cream that not only hydrates but also balances your skin is crucial during this season.

In this article, we will explore the top 7 face creams for monsoon, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, we have included a range of moisturisers to cater to every skin type. From lightweight, non-greasy formulas to those with added SPF and antioxidant properties, our list ensures you find the perfect product to maintain healthy, glowing skin throughout the rainy season.

1. Hydrating Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer deeply hydrates and brightens the skin, perfect for the monsoon season. With its non-greasy formula, it's suitable for all skin types, providing 24-hour hydration and a radiant glow.

Pros

  • Deeply hydrates the skin
  • Non-greasy formula
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

2. PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this moisturizer provides intense hydration for the monsoon season. It helps replenish moisture and improve skin's elasticity, leaving it soft and supple.

Pros

  • Intense hydration
  • Improves skin's elasticity
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

3. Olay Moisturizing Skin Cream

This skin cream by Olay is perfect for the monsoon, providing deep hydration and locking in moisture for up to 24 hours. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, leaving the skin soft and smooth.

Pros

  • Deep hydration
  • Locks in moisture for 24 hours
  • Non-greasy formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

4. Vitamin C Moisturizer

Infused with Ascorbic Acid and Ascorbyl Phosphate, this moisturizer brightens the skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots. It provides antioxidant protection and helps improve skin's texture.

Pros

  • Brightens the skin
  • Reduces appearance of dark spots
  • Provides antioxidant protection

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

This lightweight moisturizer is non-comedogenic, making it perfect for the monsoon season. It provides deep hydration without clogging pores, suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • Non-comedogenic
  • Provides deep hydration
  • Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Just Herbs Ultra Moisturising Hydrating Liquorice

Enriched with Liquorice and other natural ingredients, this moisturizer deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. It provides long-lasting moisture, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Pros

  • Deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin
  • Long-lasting moisture
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

This oil-free moisturizer provides hydration and radiance without clogging pores. It's suitable for oily and combination skin, leaving the skin moisturized and glowing without any greasiness.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Provides hydration and radiance
  • Suitable for oily and combination skin

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin
Best Face Creams for MonsoonHydrationNon-Greasy FormulaBrightens Skin
Hydrating Moisturizer24-hour hydrationYesYes
PONDS Hyaluronic Acid MoisturizerIntense hydrationNoNo
Olay Moisturizing Skin Cream24-hour hydrationYesNo
Vitamin C MoisturizerYesYesYes
Dot & Key Comedogenic MoisturizerYesYesNo
Just Herbs Ultra Moisturising Hydrating LiquoriceLong-lasting moistureNoNo
Derma Co Oil-Free MoisturizerYesYesNo

Best overall face cream for monsoon:

The Vitamin C Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product, offering brightening benefits, antioxidant protection, and improved skin texture for a radiant and healthy complexion.

Factors to consider while choosing the best face cream for monsoon:

Hydration: Opt for creams with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to combat dryness exacerbated by humidity.

Lightweight texture: Choose non-greasy formulations to prevent clogged pores and ensure comfort in humid weather.

Oil control: Look for creams that regulate oil production to prevent excessive shine and breakouts.

SPF protection: Ensure the cream offers adequate sun protection (SPF 30 or higher) to shield against UV rays even on cloudy days.

Antioxidant properties: Ingredients like vitamin C and E help combat free radicals and environmental damage prevalent during monsoons.

Non-comedogenic: Opt for non-comedogenic creams to avoid pore blockage and acne flare-ups.

Water resistance: Consider water-resistant formulas for longevity during rainy weather, ensuring lasting hydration and protection.

FAQs on face cream for monsoon

The Dot & Key Comedogenic Moisturizer is ideal for oily skin, providing lightweight hydration without clogging pores.
While most of the products are suitable for all skin types, it's essential to perform a patch test for sensitive skin before regular use.
Some of the products may offer minimal sun protection, but it's recommended to use a separate sunscreen for adequate protection.
Yes, these face creams are suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for foundation and concealer.
