Best night creams for oily skin: Top 10 night skincare products

Night creams are an essential part of any skincare routine, especially for those with oily skin. They help in hydrating and repairing the skin while you sleep. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right night cream for oily skin can be overwhelming. We have compiled a list of the 10 best night creams for oily skin, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a non-greasy moisturizer or a brightening night cream, we've got you covered.

1. Plum Moisturizing Non-Greasy Overnight Moisturizer

The Plum Moisturizing Non-Greasy Overnight Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that hydrates the skin without clogging pores. It contains a blend of vitamins and antioxidants to nourish the skin.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy

Nourishes the skin with vitamins and antioxidants Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

2. PILGRIM Retinol Hyaluronic Discover-wrinkle-free

The PILGRIM Retinol Hyaluronic Discover-wrinkle-free night cream is enriched with retinol and hyaluronic acid to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps in brightening the skin and improving its texture.

Pros Reduces signs of aging

Improves skin texture and brightness Cons May cause irritation for sensitive skin types

3. Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream

The Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream is formulated with niacinamide and sea daffodil extract to brighten and even out the skin tone. It provides long-lasting hydration and helps in restoring the skin's natural barrier.

Pros Brightens and evens out skin tone

Provides long-lasting hydration Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

The Minimalist Granactive Retinoid Anti-Aging Wrinkles night cream is enriched with granactive retinoid and squalane to reduce the signs of aging and improve skin texture. It also helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Pros Reduces signs of aging

Improves skin texture

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles Cons May not be suitable for acne-prone skin

5. Lotus Herbals Youth Anti-aging Range

The Lotus Herbals Youth Anti-aging Range night cream is formulated with ginseng and ginger extracts to rejuvenate and nourish the skin. It helps in reducing the signs of aging and promoting a youthful complexion.

Pros Rejuvenates and nourishes the skin

Reduces signs of aging Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

6. Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Lightening

The Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Lightening night cream is infused with micro-crystals and vitamins to lighten and brighten the skin. It also helps in reducing dark spots and pigmentation.

Pros Lightens and brightens the skin

Reduces dark spots and pigmentation Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin types

7. Lacto-Calamine Hyaluronic overnight moisturisation

The Lacto-Calamine Hyaluronic overnight moisturisation night cream is enriched with hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration and nourishment to the skin. It helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and preventing dryness.

Pros Provides intense hydration and nourishment

Maintains skin's moisture balance Cons May not be suitable for oily skin

8. Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night Cream

The Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night Cream is infused with white lily and tomato extracts to nourish and hydrate the skin. It helps in repairing and rejuvenating the skin overnight, leaving it soft and supple.

Pros Nourishes and hydrates the skin

Repairs and rejuvenates the skin Cons May not be suitable for acne-prone skin

The LOreal Paris Overnight Brightening Minimizes night cream is formulated with vitamin C and tourmaline gemstone to brighten and minimize dark spots. It also helps in reducing pigmentation and promoting a radiant complexion.

Pros Brightens and minimizes dark spots

Reduces pigmentation Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin types

10. Olay Natural White Fairness Night

The Olay Natural White Fairness Night cream is enriched with mulberry extracts and vitamins to lighten and brighten the skin. It helps in reducing dark spots and promoting an even skin tone.

Pros Lightens and brightens the skin

Reduces dark spots and promotes an even skin tone Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Non-Greasy Brightens Skin Reduces Signs of Aging Plum Moisturizing Non-Greasy Overnight Moisturizer Yes No No PILGRIM Retinol Hyaluronic Discover-wrinkle-free No Yes Yes Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream No Yes No Minimalist Granactive Retinoid Anti-Aging Wrinkles No No Yes Lotus Herbals Youth Anti-aging Range No Yes Yes Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Lightening No Yes No Lacto-Calamine Hyaluronic overnight moisturisation Yes No No Himalaya Herbals Revitalizing Night Cream No No No LOreal Paris Overnight Brightening Minimizes No Yes No Olay Natural White Fairness Night No Yes No

Best value for money: The Lacto-Calamine Hyaluronic overnight moisturisation night cream provides intense hydration and nourishment at a budget-friendly price, making it the best value for money option.

Best overall product: The PILGRIM Retinol Hyaluronic Discover-wrinkle-free night cream stands out as the best overall product, with its ability to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten the skin.

How to find the perfect night cream for oily skin: When choosing the perfect night cream for oily skin, consider the key features such as non-greasy formula, brightening properties, and anti-aging benefits. Look for a product that aligns with your specific skincare needs and concerns.

FAQs on Night Cream for Oily Skin Is the product suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, the product is suitable for sensitive skin as it is formulated to be gentle and non-irritating. Does the product contain any harmful chemicals? No, the product is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. How long does it take to see results? Results may vary, but most users see noticeable improvements in skin texture and hydration within a few weeks of regular use. Can the product be used during the day? While some products may be used during the day, it is recommended to use night creams at night for optimal results.

