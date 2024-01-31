5 star fridges: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and optimal freshness

Summary:
Are you on the lookout for a new refrigerator that not only keeps your food fresh but also saves energy? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 5 star fridges that are not only energy-efficient but also packed with great features to suit your needs. In this article, we'll delve into the details of each product, compare their features, and help you find the perfect fridge that offers the best value for money.
The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV/NL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that is perfect for small families. With a capacity of 192 liters, it comes with toughened glass shelves and a built-in stabilizer.
The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that boasts a capacity of 212 liters. It features an inverter compressor and a digital display for easy temperature control.
The LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU is a sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It comes with a smart inverter compressor and a large vegetable box for ample storage.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 215 liters. It features 6th Sense Deep Freeze Technology and a large crisper for storing fruits and vegetables.
The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 195 liters. It features an anti-fungal gasket and a diamond edge freezer technology.
The Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL is a high-capacity and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 260 liters. It features 6th Sense Active Fresh Technology and a microblock for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh longer.
The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21C2H25DX/HL is a sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 212 liters. It features an all-around cooling system and a stabilizer-free operation.
The Blue Star Vertical single door cooler is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features anti-bacterial gasket and a large crisper with humidity control.
The Haier Direct Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 195 liters. It features an anti-fungal gasket and a diamond edge freezer technology.
The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a dry store for storing fruits and vegetables separately and a large chiller tray.
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Special Features
|Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV/NL
|192 liters
|5 star
|Digital Inverter Technology
|Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL
|212 liters
|5 star
|Cool pack
|LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU
|190 liters
|5 star
|Moist balance crisper
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY
|215 liters
|5 star
|Auto-connect to home inverter
|Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P
|195 liters
|5 star
|Stabilizer-free operation
|Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL
|260 liters
|5 star
|Zeolite technology
|Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21C2H25DX/HL
|212 liters
|5 star
|Digital inverter technology
|Blue Star Vertical single door cooler
|190 liters
|5 star
|Stabilizer-free operation
|Haier Direct Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline
|195 liters
|5 star
|Stabilizer-free operation
|Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF
|190 liters
|5 star
|Anti-bacterial gasket
The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P offers the best value for money with its compact design, energy-efficient operation, and anti-fungal gasket that keeps your food fresh for longer.
The Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, 6th Sense Active Fresh Technology, and microblock for longer freshness of fruits and vegetables.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|Get Price
|Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base stand with drawer)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 260 L 5 Star Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (N), Alpha Steel)
|Get Price
|Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (RR21C2H25DX/HL,Luxe Brown) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model
|Get Price
|Blue Star VC325 5 Star Frost Free Vertical Glass Single Door Visi Cooler (300L, white)
|₹ 32,890
|Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
|Get Price
|Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF AQ WN, Aqua Wine)
|Get Price
