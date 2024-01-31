Story Saved
5 star fridges: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and optimal freshness

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 31, 2024 13:33 IST
Summary:

5 star fridges: These fridges consume less electricity compared to lower-rated models. This not only lowers your utility bills but also contributes to a greener environment. Buy a 5 star fridge today and ensure your food and vegetables stays fresher for longer periods.

5 star fridge: Save money while also contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Are you on the lookout for a new refrigerator that not only keeps your food fresh but also saves energy? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 5 star fridges that are not only energy-efficient but also packed with great features to suit your needs. In this article, we'll delve into the details of each product, compare their features, and help you find the perfect fridge that offers the best value for money.

1. Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV/NL

The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV/NL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that is perfect for small families. With a capacity of 192 liters, it comes with toughened glass shelves and a built-in stabilizer.

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
4.3 (4,858)
4.3 (4,858)
2. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that boasts a capacity of 212 liters. It features an inverter compressor and a digital display for easy temperature control.

Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 (1,604)
4.3 (1,604)
Also read: Best refrigerators in India 2023: 10 options for your kitchen

3. LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU

The LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU is a sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It comes with a smart inverter compressor and a large vegetable box for ample storage.

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base stand with drawer)
4.3 (1,925)
4.3 (1,925)
4. Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 215 liters. It features 6th Sense Deep Freeze Technology and a large crisper for storing fruits and vegetables.

Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.1 (3,465)
4.1 (3,465)
5. Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P

The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 195 liters. It features an anti-fungal gasket and a diamond edge freezer technology.

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer)
4.1 (173)
4.1 (173)
6. Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL

The Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL is a high-capacity and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 260 liters. It features 6th Sense Active Fresh Technology and a microblock for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh longer.

Whirlpool 260 L 5 Star Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (N), Alpha Steel)
3.5 (88)
3.5 (88)
7. Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21C2H25DX/HL

The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21C2H25DX/HL is a sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 212 liters. It features an all-around cooling system and a stabilizer-free operation.

Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (RR21C2H25DX/HL,Luxe Brown) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model
4.9 (12)
4.9 (12)
Also read: Buying guide: Top 10 refrigerators in India for 2024

8. Blue Star Vertical single door cooler

The Blue Star Vertical single door cooler is a compact and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features anti-bacterial gasket and a large crisper with humidity control.

Blue Star VC325 5 Star Frost Free Vertical Glass Single Door Visi Cooler (300L, white)
3.7 (22)
3.7 (22)
9. Haier Direct Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline

The Haier Direct Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 195 liters. It features an anti-fungal gasket and a diamond edge freezer technology.

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
4 (262)
4 (262)
10. Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF

The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a dry store for storing fruits and vegetables separately and a large chiller tray.

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF AQ WN, Aqua Wine)
4.2 (1,878)
4.2 (1,878)
Comparison Table

CapacityEnergy RatingSpecial Features
Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV/NL192 liters5 starDigital Inverter Technology
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL212 liters5 starCool pack
LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU190 liters5 starMoist balance crisper
Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY215 liters5 starAuto-connect to home inverter
Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P195 liters5 starStabilizer-free operation
Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL260 liters5 starZeolite technology
Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21C2H25DX/HL212 liters5 starDigital inverter technology
Blue Star Vertical single door cooler190 liters5 starStabilizer-free operation
Haier Direct Refrigerator HRD-2203BS Brushline195 liters5 starStabilizer-free operation
Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E THF190 liters5 starAnti-bacterial gasket

Best value for money:

The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-205MFB/P offers the best value for money with its compact design, energy-efficient operation, and anti-fungal gasket that keeps your food fresh for longer.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool 283D PROTTON ALPHA STEEL stands out as the best overall product with its high capacity, 6th Sense Active Fresh Technology, and microblock for longer freshness of fruits and vegetables.

How to find the perfect 5 star fridge:

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

