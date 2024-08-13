Best Samsung 55-inch TVs in India: Top 8 picks to compare and choose from

Summary: Looking for the best Samsung 55-inch TV in India? The best ones offers exceptional 4K resolution, vibrant colours, smart features, and sleek design. Here's a detailed look at many options.

When considering a new television, Samsung is a brand that quickly comes to mind. Known for its innovation and quality, Samsung offers a vast selection of TVs, making it challenging to pick the perfect 55-inch model. With so many options available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Whether you’re interested in the rich colours of a QLED display, the convenience of a Smart TV, or the clarity of 4K resolution, Samsung has a TV that meets your specific requirements. Each model comes with its unique set of features, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In this article, we’ll guide you through the top 8 Samsung 55-inch TVs available in India. We’ll provide a detailed comparison of their key features, pros, and cons, enabling you to make an informed decision. Whether you’re a film lover who values cinematic experiences, a gaming enthusiast looking for smooth gameplay, or someone aiming to upgrade your home entertainment setup, our comprehensive review will help you find the perfect TV. With our insights, you’ll be well-equipped to choose a model that enhances your viewing pleasure and fits your lifestyle.

1. Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart QLED UA55DUE77AKLXL

The Samsung UA55DUE77AKLXL features a stunning 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD display, offering vibrant colors and sharp details. With built-in smart features, you can enjoy seamless access to your favorite streaming apps and content. The sleek design and powerful performance make it a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Pros Vibrant colors and sharp details

Seamless access to streaming apps Cons Higher price point compared to other models

2. Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart QLED UA55DUE70BKLXL

The Samsung UA55DUE70BKLXL boasts a 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD display, delivering stunning visuals for an immersive viewing experience. With smart features and a sleek design, it's a versatile option for any home setup. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favorite content, this TV has you covered.

Pros Stunning visuals

Versatile for various entertainment needs Cons May be pricier compared to other models

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Savings up to 48% on TVs 3. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED QA55QE1DAULXL

The Samsung QA55QE1DAULXL features a 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED display, offering rich colors and enhanced contrast for a captivating viewing experience. With advanced smart features and sleek design, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Whether you're a movie enthusiast or a gaming fan, this TV delivers top-notch performance.

Pros Captivating viewing experience

Top-notch performance for movies and gaming Cons May have a higher price tag compared to other models

Also Read: Sony 43-inch TVs to enhance your viewing experience: Top 5 picks 4. Samsung 55 inches QLED QA55QN90CAKLXL Carbon Silver

The Samsung QA55QN90CAKLXL boasts a 55-inch QLED display with Carbon Silver finish, delivering stunning visuals and exceptional picture quality. With advanced smart features and sleek design, it's a top-tier option for any home entertainment setup. Whether you're a cinephile or a tech enthusiast, this TV offers an immersive experience.

Pros Stunning visuals and immersive experience

Exceptional picture quality Cons Higher price point compared to other models

Also Read: Best Sony 55-inch TVs for ultimate viewing experience: Top 6 picks 5. Samsung 55 inches QLED QA55QN85BAKLXL Bright Silver

The Samsung QA55QN85BAKLXL features a 55-inch QLED display with Bright Silver finish, offering stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With advanced smart features and sleek design, it's a versatile option for any home entertainment setup. Whether you're into sports, movies, or gaming, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Pros Vibrant colors and stunning visuals

Versatile for various entertainment needs Cons May be pricier compared to other models

Also Read: Best Android TVs of 2024: Compare prices, features and brands of top 10 options 6. Samsung 55 inches QLED QA55QN95BAKLXL Bright Silver

The Samsung QA55QN95BAKLXL boasts a 55-inch QLED display with Bright Silver finish, offering top-tier picture quality and immersive visuals. With advanced smart features and sleek design, it's a premium choice for any home entertainment setup. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a movie buff, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Pros Top-tier picture quality and immersive visuals

Premium choice for home entertainment Cons Higher price point compared to other models

Also Read: Best 40 inches LED smart TVs: Bring home big screen experience 7. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart UA55BU8570ULXL

The Samsung UA55BU8570ULXL features a 55-inch Ultra Smart display, offering crisp visuals and smart features for a seamless entertainment experience. With a sleek design and powerful performance, it's a great addition to any home setup. Whether you're into streaming, gaming, or watching movies, this TV delivers a reliable performance.

Pros Crisp visuals and powerful performance

Reliable performance for various entertainment needs Cons May not have advanced features compared to other models

Also Read: 10 best 32 inch smart TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide 8. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart UA55CU7700KLXL

The Samsung UA55CU7700KLXL boasts a 55-inch Ultra Smart display, offering vibrant visuals and smart features for a great viewing experience. With a sleek design and reliable performance, it's a versatile option for any home entertainment setup. Whether you're a casual viewer or a tech enthusiast, this TV has something to offer.

Pros Vibrant visuals and reliable performance

Versatile for various entertainment needs Cons May not have advanced features compared to other models

Top 2 features of best Samsung 55 inch TVs:

Best Samsung 55 inch TVs Display Type Smart Features Samsung UA55DUE77AKLXL Crystal 4K UHD Built-in streaming apps Samsung UA55DUE70BKLXL Crystal 4K UHD Advanced smart features Samsung QA55QE1DAULXL Ultra Smart QLED Advanced smart features Samsung QA55QN90CAKLXL QLED Advanced smart features Samsung QA55QN85BAKLXL QLED Advanced smart features Samsung QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED Advanced smart features Samsung UA55BU8570ULXL Ultra Smart Smart features for a seamless entertainment experience Samsung UA55CU7700KLXL Ultra Smart Smart features for a great viewing experience

Best value for money Samsung 55-inch TV: The Samsung UA55CU7700KLXL offers the best value for money, with vibrant visuals, smart features, and reliable performance for a great viewing experience. It's a versatile option that caters to various entertainment needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall Samsung 55-inch TV: The Samsung QA55QN95BAKLXL stands out as the best overall product, offering top-tier picture quality, immersive visuals, and advanced smart features. It's a premium choice for a truly exceptional home entertainment experience.

FAQs on Samsung 55 inch TV What is the price range for Samsung 55 inch TVs? The price range for Samsung 55 inch TVs varies based on the model and features, ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2,00,000. What are the key features to look for in a Samsung 55 inch TV? Key features to consider include display type (QLED, Crystal 4K UHD), smart features, picture quality, and design. How does Samsung 55 inch TV compare to other brands? Samsung 55 inch TVs are known for their vibrant visuals, advanced smart features, and reliable performance, making them a top choice in the market. What are the newest releases in Samsung 55 inch TVs? The newest releases in Samsung 55 inch TVs include advanced features such as enhanced picture quality, immersive visuals, and seamless smart integration.

