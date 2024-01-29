Icon
Top 8 LG 8kg fully automatic washing machines you can buy today

Published on Jan 29, 2024 03:37 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
LG's top 8 fully automatic 8kg washing machines offer cutting-edge technology, superior cleaning performance, and energy efficiency. With diverse features like multiple wash programmes and steam cycles, these machines provide optimal convenience for efficient and effective laundry care. Read More

When it comes to buying a new washing machine, LG is a brand that stands out for its advanced technology, excellent build quality, and innovative features. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 8 LG 8kg fully automatic washing machines available in the market. Whether you are looking for a washer with the latest technology, energy-efficient operation, or a budget-friendly option, this list has got you covered. Read on to find the perfect LG washing machine that meets your needs.

1. LG T80SKSF1Z Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T80SKSF1Z washing machine features a powerful inverter motor, TurboDrum technology, and a capacity of 8kg. Its SmartThinQ technology allows for remote control and monitoring of the machine. The machine also comes with multiple wash programs and a child lock feature for added safety.

Pros

  • Powerful inverter motor
  • Remote control and monitoring with SmartThinQ technology
  • Multiple wash programs for versatile use

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive compared to other models

2. LG T80SJMB1Z Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T80SJMB1Z washing machine features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that provides powerful washing performance. With a capacity of 8kg, it offers a TurboWash feature for quick wash cycles and Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting issues. Its stainless steel drum ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Pros

  • Powerful 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Quick wash cycles with TurboWash feature
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • May not have as many wash programs as other models

The LG FHM1408BDW washing machine is a front-loading model with a capacity of 8kg. It features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, inverter control, and a heater for hot wash cycles. Its stainless steel drum is designed to be gentle on clothes while providing thorough cleaning.

Pros

  • Gentle yet thorough cleaning with 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Inverter control for efficient operation
  • Heater for hot wash cycles

Cons

  • Front-loading design may not be suitable for everyone

4. LG FHM1408BDM Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG FHM1408BDM washing machine is a front-loading model with a capacity of 8kg. It features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, inverter control, and a heater for hot wash cycles. Its stainless steel drum is designed to be gentle on clothes while providing thorough cleaning.

Pros

  • Gentle yet thorough cleaning with 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Inverter control for efficient operation
  • Heater for hot wash cycles

Cons

  • Front-loading design may not be suitable for everyone

5. LG FHM1408BDL Inverter Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG FHM1408BDL washing machine is a front-loading model with a capacity of 8kg. It features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, inverter control, and a heater for hot wash cycles. Its stainless steel drum is designed to be gentle on clothes while providing thorough cleaning.

Pros

  • Gentle yet thorough cleaning with 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Inverter control for efficient operation
  • Heater for hot wash cycles

Cons

  • Front-loading design may not be suitable for everyone

6. LG T80SPSF2Z Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T80SPSF2Z washing machine features a powerful inverter motor, TurboDrum technology, and a capacity of 8kg. Its SmartThinQ technology allows for remote control and monitoring of the machine. The machine also comes with multiple wash programs and a child lock feature for added safety.

Pros

  • Powerful inverter motor
  • Remote control and monitoring with SmartThinQ technology
  • Multiple wash programs for versatile use

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive compared to other models

The LG T80AJSF1Z washing machine features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that provides powerful washing performance. With a capacity of 8kg, it offers a TurboWash feature for quick wash cycles and Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting issues. Its stainless steel drum ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Pros

  • Powerful 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Quick wash cycles with TurboWash feature
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • May not have as many wash programs as other models

8. LG T80AJMB1Z Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T80AJMB1Z washing machine features a 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that provides powerful washing performance. With a capacity of 8kg, it offers a TurboWash feature for quick wash cycles and Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting issues. Its stainless steel drum ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Pros

  • Powerful 6 Motion Direct Drive technology
  • Quick wash cycles with TurboWash feature
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • May not have as many wash programs as other models

Comparison Table

FeaturesLG T80SKSF1ZLG T80SJMB1ZLG FHM1408BDWLG FHM1408BDMLG FHM1408BDLLG T80SPSF2ZLG T80AJSF1ZLG T80AJMB1Z
Capacity8kg8kg8kg8kg8kg8kg8kg8kg
TechnologyTurboDrum6 Motion Direct Drive6 Motion Direct Drive6 Motion Direct Drive6 Motion Direct DriveTurboDrum6 Motion Direct Drive6 Motion Direct Drive
ControlSmartThinQSmart DiagnosisInverter ControlInverter ControlInverter ControlSmartThinQSmart DiagnosisSmart Diagnosis

Best value for money:

The LG T80AJSF1Z Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, quick wash cycles, and durable stainless steel drum. It combines advanced features with an affordable price point, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The LG T80SKSF1Z Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a powerful inverter motor, TurboDrum technology, and SmartThinQ technology for remote control and monitoring. Its versatile wash programs and child lock feature make it a top choice for households of any size.

How to find the perfect LG 8kg fully automatic washing machine:

To find the perfect LG 8kg fully automatic washing machine, consider your laundry needs, assessing features like wash programs, energy efficiency, and additional functionalities. Read user reviews to gauge performance and durability. Check for innovations such as smart diagnostics and steam cycles. Compare pricing, warranty information, and LG's reputation for reliable service. Tailor your choice to your specific preferences, ensuring an informed decision for the perfect fully automatic washing machine that aligns with your laundry requirements.

FAQs on lg 8kg fully automatic washing machine

All the LG washing machines listed have a capacity of 8kg, making them suitable for medium to large households.
Yes, all LG washing machines come with a standard warranty to cover any manufacturing defects or issues.
Absolutely, the LG washing machines are designed to handle heavy-duty washing with their advanced technology and durable build.
Yes, LG washing machines are known for their energy-efficient operation, helping you save on electricity bills.
