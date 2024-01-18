Best split ACs in India: Top 10 options that can help you beat the heat

With the scorching heat of summers, a reliable air conditioner becomes a necessity in every household. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the best split AC can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 split air conditioners available in India, along with their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models, smart connectivity, or powerful cooling, we've got you covered.

1. Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC The Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check. Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC 5-star energy rating

Inverter compressor

Copper condenser coil

Eco-friendly refrigerants

Powerful cooling

Pros Energy-efficient

Powerful cooling

Low maintenance Cons Relatively expensive

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC features adjustable tonnage technology, which allows you to increase or decrease the cooling capacity as per your requirements. With a multi-stage filtration system and a 4-stage speed setting, this AC promises clean and fresh air at all times. Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC Adjustable tonnage technology

Multi-stage filtration system

4-stage speed setting

High cooling capacity

Low noise operation

Pros Customizable cooling capacity

Clean and fresh air

Low noise operation Cons Average energy efficiency

Also read: Split ACs from top brands in India: Buyer's guide 3. Daikin KATAI Technology AC The Daikin KATAI Technology AC is designed with a Power Chill operation that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With a stabilizer-free operation and a PM 2.5 filter, this AC ensures a hassle-free and healthy cooling experience. Specifications of Daikin KATAI Technology AC Power Chill operation

Stabilizer-free operation

PM 2.5 filter

Energy-efficient

Low noise level

Pros Quick cooling

Stabilizer-free operation

Healthy cooling experience Cons Relatively expensive

4. LG Inverter Convertible AC The LG Inverter Convertible AC comes with a dual inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling capacity to maintain the desired temperature without frequent turning on and off. With features like ocean black protection and a 4-in-1 convertible cooling, this AC promises durability and energy efficiency. Specifications of LG Inverter Convertible AC Dual inverter compressor

Ocean black protection

4-in-1 convertible cooling

Energy-efficient

Durable build

Pros Customizable cooling capacity

Durable build

Energy-efficient Cons Slightly noisy operation

5. Godrej Convertible Split AC The Godrej Convertible Split AC offers a unique convertible feature that allows you to adjust the tonnage capacity according to the number of people in the room, ensuring optimal cooling at all times. With features like anti-corrosive blue fin coating and a powerful rotary compressor, this AC promises long-lasting performance. Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC Convertible tonnage capacity

Anti-corrosive blue fin coating

Powerful rotary compressor

Energy-efficient

Long-lasting performance

Pros Customizable tonnage capacity

Long-lasting performance

Energy-efficient Cons Limited availability

6. Panasonic Split Inverter AC The Panasonic Split Inverter AC with Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control and monitor the AC remotely using your smartphone, providing convenience and flexibility. With features like twin cool inverter technology and a shield Blu coating, this AC ensures powerful and efficient cooling. Specifications of Panasonic Split Inverter AC Wi-Fi connectivity

Twin cool inverter technology

Shield Blu coating

Energy-efficient

Smart connectivity

Pros Smart connectivity

Powerful cooling

Remote control feature Cons Complex installation process

Also read: Best split ACs under ₹ 35,000 in India 7. Carrier Split Inverter AC The Carrier Split Inverter AC features a 4-in-1 filter with a dedicated PM 2.5 filter that effectively removes dust, pollen, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like stabilizer-free operation and a follow me sensor, this AC promises a hassle-free and comfortable cooling experience. Specifications of Carrier Split Inverter AC 4-in-1 filter

PM 2.5 filter

Stabilizer-free operation

Follow me sensor

Energy-efficient

Pros Clean and fresh air

Hassle-free operation

Comfortable cooling experience Cons Limited availability

8. General Inverter Split AC The General Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and a copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check. Specifications of General Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating

Inverter compressor

Copper condenser coil

Eco-friendly refrigerants

Powerful cooling

Pros Energy-efficient

Powerful cooling

Low maintenance Cons Relatively expensive

9. IFB Convertible Split AC The IFB Convertible Split AC features a 7-stage air treatment that eliminates impurities, odors, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like an energy-efficient rotary compressor and a self-cleaning function, this AC promises a healthy and comfortable cooling experience. Specifications of IFB Convertible Split AC 7-stage air treatment

Energy-efficient rotary compressor

Self-cleaning function

Clean and fresh air

Comfortable cooling experience

Pros Healthy air quality

Energy-efficient

Self-cleaning function Cons Slightly noisy operation

10. Kelvinator Split AC The Kelvinator Split AC features a 4-stage speed setting and a turbo cooling mode that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With features like a high cooling capacity and a durable build, this AC promises powerful and long-lasting performance. Specificationsof Kelvinator Split AC 4-stage speed setting

Turbo cooling mode

High cooling capacity

Durable build

Powerful performance

Pros Quick cooling

Durable build

Powerful performance Cons Average energy efficiency

Comparison Table

Product/Feature Type Adjustable Tonnage Technology Wi-Fi Connectivity Convertible Tonnage Capacity Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC No No No Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC Yes No No Daikin KATAI Technology AC No No No LG Inverter Convertible AC No No Yes Godrej Convertible Split AC Yes No Yes Panasonic Split Inverter AC No Yes No Carrier Split Inverter AC No No No General Inverter Split AC No No No IFB Convertible Split AC No No No Kelvinator Split AC No No No

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable tonnage technology and multi-stage filtration system, ensuring customized cooling and clean indoor air at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Godrej Convertible Split AC stands out as the best overall product with its unique convertible tonnage capacity, anti-corrosive blue fin coating, and powerful rotary compressor, making it an ideal choice for long-lasting and energy-efficient cooling.

How to find the perfect split AC: Selecting the perfect split AC in India involves considering several factors. Evaluate the cooling capacity based on room size, check energy efficiency ratings for cost-effectiveness, and consider additional features like filters for air quality improvement. Assess noise levels and opt for a reputable brand with a proven track record. Look for smart functionalities if desired and compare prices. Reading customer reviews can offer valuable insights into performance and durability, ensuring a well-informed and satisfying purchase.

FAQs on best split AC in India What is the average price range of split ACs in India? The average price range of split ACs in India varies from 30,000 to 50,000 INR, depending on the brand, tonnage capacity, and features. Do all the listed split ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the listed split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model. Are these split ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, most of the listed split ACs are suitable for large rooms with a high cooling capacity and wide airflow range, ensuring efficient cooling even in spacious areas. What are the key features to consider when buying a split AC? When buying a split AC, consider features like adjustable tonnage technology, convertible tonnage capacity, energy efficiency, air filtration, and smart connectivity to ensure optimal cooling and convenience.

