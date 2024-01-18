Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best split ACs in India: Top 10 options that can help you beat the heat

Published on Jan 18, 2024 03:41 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
10 best split ac

Summary:

Best split ACs in India: Looking for a good option among split ACs for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 choices, their main features, pros and cons, and other features to help you decide better. Read More

With the scorching heat of summers, a reliable air conditioner becomes a necessity in every household. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the best split AC can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 split air conditioners available in India, along with their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models, smart connectivity, or powerful cooling, we've got you covered.

1. Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC

The Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check.

Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Inverter compressor
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Eco-friendly refrigerants
  • Powerful cooling

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Low maintenance

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC features adjustable tonnage technology, which allows you to increase or decrease the cooling capacity as per your requirements. With a multi-stage filtration system and a 4-stage speed setting, this AC promises clean and fresh air at all times.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

  • Adjustable tonnage technology
  • Multi-stage filtration system
  • 4-stage speed setting
  • High cooling capacity
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Customizable cooling capacity
  • Clean and fresh air
  • Low noise operation

Cons

  • Average energy efficiency

Also read: Split ACs from top brands in India: Buyer's guide

3. Daikin KATAI Technology AC

The Daikin KATAI Technology AC is designed with a Power Chill operation that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With a stabilizer-free operation and a PM 2.5 filter, this AC ensures a hassle-free and healthy cooling experience.

Specifications of Daikin KATAI Technology AC

  • Power Chill operation
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Energy-efficient
  • Low noise level

Pros

  • Quick cooling
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Healthy cooling experience

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

4. LG Inverter Convertible AC

The LG Inverter Convertible AC comes with a dual inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling capacity to maintain the desired temperature without frequent turning on and off. With features like ocean black protection and a 4-in-1 convertible cooling, this AC promises durability and energy efficiency.

Specifications of LG Inverter Convertible AC

  • Dual inverter compressor
  • Ocean black protection
  • 4-in-1 convertible cooling
  • Energy-efficient
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Customizable cooling capacity
  • Durable build
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Slightly noisy operation

5. Godrej Convertible Split AC

The Godrej Convertible Split AC offers a unique convertible feature that allows you to adjust the tonnage capacity according to the number of people in the room, ensuring optimal cooling at all times. With features like anti-corrosive blue fin coating and a powerful rotary compressor, this AC promises long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC

  • Convertible tonnage capacity
  • Anti-corrosive blue fin coating
  • Powerful rotary compressor
  • Energy-efficient
  • Long-lasting performance

Pros

  • Customizable tonnage capacity
  • Long-lasting performance
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Limited availability

6. Panasonic Split Inverter AC

The Panasonic Split Inverter AC with Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control and monitor the AC remotely using your smartphone, providing convenience and flexibility. With features like twin cool inverter technology and a shield Blu coating, this AC ensures powerful and efficient cooling.

Specifications of Panasonic Split Inverter AC

  • Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Twin cool inverter technology
  • Shield Blu coating
  • Energy-efficient
  • Smart connectivity

Pros

  • Smart connectivity
  • Powerful cooling
  • Remote control feature

Cons

  • Complex installation process

Also read: Best split ACs under 35,000 in India

7. Carrier Split Inverter AC

The Carrier Split Inverter AC features a 4-in-1 filter with a dedicated PM 2.5 filter that effectively removes dust, pollen, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like stabilizer-free operation and a follow me sensor, this AC promises a hassle-free and comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications of Carrier Split Inverter AC

  • 4-in-1 filter
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Follow me sensor
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Clean and fresh air
  • Hassle-free operation
  • Comfortable cooling experience

Cons

  • Limited availability

8. General Inverter Split AC

The General Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and a copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check.

Specifications of General Inverter Split AC

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Inverter compressor
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Eco-friendly refrigerants
  • Powerful cooling

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Low maintenance

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

9. IFB Convertible Split AC

The IFB Convertible Split AC features a 7-stage air treatment that eliminates impurities, odors, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like an energy-efficient rotary compressor and a self-cleaning function, this AC promises a healthy and comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications of IFB Convertible Split AC

  • 7-stage air treatment
  • Energy-efficient rotary compressor
  • Self-cleaning function
  • Clean and fresh air
  • Comfortable cooling experience

Pros

  • Healthy air quality
  • Energy-efficient
  • Self-cleaning function

Cons

  • Slightly noisy operation

10. Kelvinator Split AC

The Kelvinator Split AC features a 4-stage speed setting and a turbo cooling mode that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With features like a high cooling capacity and a durable build, this AC promises powerful and long-lasting performance.

Specificationsof Kelvinator Split AC

  • 4-stage speed setting
  • Turbo cooling mode
  • High cooling capacity
  • Durable build
  • Powerful performance

Pros

  • Quick cooling
  • Durable build
  • Powerful performance

Cons

  • Average energy efficiency

Comparison Table

Product/Feature TypeAdjustable Tonnage TechnologyWi-Fi ConnectivityConvertible Tonnage Capacity
Hitachi Shizen Inverter ACNoNoNo
Voltas Adjustable Inverter ACYesNoNo
Daikin KATAI Technology ACNoNoNo
LG Inverter Convertible ACNoNoYes
Godrej Convertible Split ACYesNoYes
Panasonic Split Inverter ACNoYesNo
Carrier Split Inverter ACNoNoNo
General Inverter Split ACNoNoNo
IFB Convertible Split ACNoNoNo
Kelvinator Split ACNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable tonnage technology and multi-stage filtration system, ensuring customized cooling and clean indoor air at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Godrej Convertible Split AC stands out as the best overall product with its unique convertible tonnage capacity, anti-corrosive blue fin coating, and powerful rotary compressor, making it an ideal choice for long-lasting and energy-efficient cooling.

How to find the perfect split AC:

Selecting the perfect split AC in India involves considering several factors. Evaluate the cooling capacity based on room size, check energy efficiency ratings for cost-effectiveness, and consider additional features like filters for air quality improvement. Assess noise levels and opt for a reputable brand with a proven track record. Look for smart functionalities if desired and compare prices. Reading customer reviews can offer valuable insights into performance and durability, ensuring a well-informed and satisfying purchase.

FAQs on best split AC in India

The average price range of split ACs in India varies from 30,000 to 50,000 INR, depending on the brand, tonnage capacity, and features.
Yes, all the listed split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.
Yes, most of the listed split ACs are suitable for large rooms with a high cooling capacity and wide airflow range, ensuring efficient cooling even in spacious areas.
When buying a split AC, consider features like adjustable tonnage technology, convertible tonnage capacity, energy efficiency, air filtration, and smart connectivity to ensure optimal cooling and convenience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Air Conditioner Stories