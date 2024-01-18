Best split ACs in India: Top 10 options that can help you beat the heat
With the scorching heat of summers, a reliable air conditioner becomes a necessity in every household. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the best split AC can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 split air conditioners available in India, along with their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models, smart connectivity, or powerful cooling, we've got you covered.
1. Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
The Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check.
Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
5-star energy rating
Inverter compressor
Copper condenser coil
Eco-friendly refrigerants
Powerful cooling
Pros
Energy-efficient
Powerful cooling
Low maintenance
Cons
Relatively expensive
2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC features adjustable tonnage technology, which allows you to increase or decrease the cooling capacity as per your requirements. With a multi-stage filtration system and a 4-stage speed setting, this AC promises clean and fresh air at all times.
The Daikin KATAI Technology AC is designed with a Power Chill operation that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With a stabilizer-free operation and a PM 2.5 filter, this AC ensures a hassle-free and healthy cooling experience.
Specifications of Daikin KATAI Technology AC
Power Chill operation
Stabilizer-free operation
PM 2.5 filter
Energy-efficient
Low noise level
Pros
Quick cooling
Stabilizer-free operation
Healthy cooling experience
Cons
Relatively expensive
4. LG Inverter Convertible AC
The LG Inverter Convertible AC comes with a dual inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling capacity to maintain the desired temperature without frequent turning on and off. With features like ocean black protection and a 4-in-1 convertible cooling, this AC promises durability and energy efficiency.
Specifications of LG Inverter Convertible AC
Dual inverter compressor
Ocean black protection
4-in-1 convertible cooling
Energy-efficient
Durable build
Pros
Customizable cooling capacity
Durable build
Energy-efficient
Cons
Slightly noisy operation
5. Godrej Convertible Split AC
The Godrej Convertible Split AC offers a unique convertible feature that allows you to adjust the tonnage capacity according to the number of people in the room, ensuring optimal cooling at all times. With features like anti-corrosive blue fin coating and a powerful rotary compressor, this AC promises long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC
Convertible tonnage capacity
Anti-corrosive blue fin coating
Powerful rotary compressor
Energy-efficient
Long-lasting performance
Pros
Customizable tonnage capacity
Long-lasting performance
Energy-efficient
Cons
Limited availability
6. Panasonic Split Inverter AC
The Panasonic Split Inverter AC with Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control and monitor the AC remotely using your smartphone, providing convenience and flexibility. With features like twin cool inverter technology and a shield Blu coating, this AC ensures powerful and efficient cooling.
The Carrier Split Inverter AC features a 4-in-1 filter with a dedicated PM 2.5 filter that effectively removes dust, pollen, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like stabilizer-free operation and a follow me sensor, this AC promises a hassle-free and comfortable cooling experience.
Specifications of Carrier Split Inverter AC
4-in-1 filter
PM 2.5 filter
Stabilizer-free operation
Follow me sensor
Energy-efficient
Pros
Clean and fresh air
Hassle-free operation
Comfortable cooling experience
Cons
Limited availability
8. General Inverter Split AC
The General Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and a copper condenser coil, ensuring efficient cooling and low maintenance. With features like eco-friendly refrigerants and a 5-star energy rating, this AC promises to keep your electricity bills in check.
Specifications of General Inverter Split AC
5-star energy rating
Inverter compressor
Copper condenser coil
Eco-friendly refrigerants
Powerful cooling
Pros
Energy-efficient
Powerful cooling
Low maintenance
Cons
Relatively expensive
9. IFB Convertible Split AC
The IFB Convertible Split AC features a 7-stage air treatment that eliminates impurities, odors, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh indoor air quality. With features like an energy-efficient rotary compressor and a self-cleaning function, this AC promises a healthy and comfortable cooling experience.
Specifications of IFB Convertible Split AC
7-stage air treatment
Energy-efficient rotary compressor
Self-cleaning function
Clean and fresh air
Comfortable cooling experience
Pros
Healthy air quality
Energy-efficient
Self-cleaning function
Cons
Slightly noisy operation
10. Kelvinator Split AC
The Kelvinator Split AC features a 4-stage speed setting and a turbo cooling mode that quickly cools the room, making it ideal for hot summer days. With features like a high cooling capacity and a durable build, this AC promises powerful and long-lasting performance.
Specificationsof Kelvinator Split AC
4-stage speed setting
Turbo cooling mode
High cooling capacity
Durable build
Powerful performance
Pros
Quick cooling
Durable build
Powerful performance
Cons
Average energy efficiency
Comparison Table
Product/Feature Type
Adjustable Tonnage Technology
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Convertible Tonnage Capacity
Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
No
No
No
Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
Yes
No
No
Daikin KATAI Technology AC
No
No
No
LG Inverter Convertible AC
No
No
Yes
Godrej Convertible Split AC
Yes
No
Yes
Panasonic Split Inverter AC
No
Yes
No
Carrier Split Inverter AC
No
No
No
General Inverter Split AC
No
No
No
IFB Convertible Split AC
No
No
No
Kelvinator Split AC
No
No
No
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable tonnage technology and multi-stage filtration system, ensuring customized cooling and clean indoor air at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Godrej Convertible Split AC stands out as the best overall product with its unique convertible tonnage capacity, anti-corrosive blue fin coating, and powerful rotary compressor, making it an ideal choice for long-lasting and energy-efficient cooling.
How to find the perfect split AC:
Selecting the perfect split AC in India involves considering several factors. Evaluate the cooling capacity based on room size, check energy efficiency ratings for cost-effectiveness, and consider additional features like filters for air quality improvement. Assess noise levels and opt for a reputable brand with a proven track record. Look for smart functionalities if desired and compare prices. Reading customer reviews can offer valuable insights into performance and durability, ensuring a well-informed and satisfying purchase.
FAQs on best split AC in India
The average price range of split ACs in India varies from 30,000 to 50,000 INR, depending on the brand, tonnage capacity, and features.
Yes, all the listed split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.
Yes, most of the listed split ACs are suitable for large rooms with a high cooling capacity and wide airflow range, ensuring efficient cooling even in spacious areas.
When buying a split AC, consider features like adjustable tonnage technology, convertible tonnage capacity, energy efficiency, air filtration, and smart connectivity to ensure optimal cooling and convenience.
