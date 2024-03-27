When it comes to sun protection, men need a reliable sunscreen that offers the best protection without feeling greasy or heavy.
With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we've compiled a list of the 10 best sunscreens for men in India.
From high SPF to non-greasy formulas, this list has something for every man's skincare needs. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for you.
1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use and is suitable for sensitive skin. With SPF 50+, it offers long-lasting protection while being gentle on the skin.
Pros
High SPF for maximum protection
Non-greasy formula for everyday use
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
May leave a white cast on darker skin tones
2. Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50
Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high SPF protection in a non-greasy, lightweight formula. It is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against UVA and UVB rays. The quick-absorbing formula ensures long-lasting sun protection without leaving a sticky residue.
Pros
High SPF for effective sun protection
Quick-absorbing formula
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May require frequent reapplication
3. Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 offers a non-greasy, matte finish with high SPF protection. The gel-based formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against sun damage. It is water-resistant and ideal for daily use.
Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers high UVA and UVB protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Enriched with natural ingredients, it provides a glowing, protected complexion while preventing sun damage. The formula is suitable for all skin types and offers long-lasting sun protection.
Pros
High UVA and UVB protection
Natural ingredients for a glowing complexion
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May feel slightly oily on very oily skin
5. Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50
Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50 is enriched with turmeric and offers lightweight, non-greasy protection against UVA and UVB rays. The fast-absorbing formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective sun protection. It is free from harmful chemicals and ideal for daily use.
Pros
Enriched with natural ingredients
Fast-absorbing formula
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones
6. Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+
Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy, lightweight formula is suitable for sensitive skin and provides long-lasting sun protection. Enriched with antioxidants, it helps prevent sun damage and premature aging.
Pros
Advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays
Enriched with antioxidants
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
May feel slightly heavy for oily skin
7. Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50
Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50 is specially formulated for sportsmen and cricketers. The non-greasy, sweat-resistant formula offers high SPF protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and ideal for outdoor activities, providing long-lasting sun protection.
Beardhood Sport Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers high SPF protection in a sweat and water-resistant formula. It is non-greasy and suitable for outdoor activities, providing long-lasting sun protection. The oxybenzone-free formula is ideal for men with active lifestyles.
Pros
Sweat and water-resistant formula
Oxybenzone-free for sensitive skin
Non-greasy for everyday use
Cons
May require frequent reapplication during water activities
9. NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50
NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50 offers long-lasting moisture and high SPF protection. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and ideal for daily use.
Pros
Moisturizing formula for long-lasting moisture
Suitable for all skin types
Water-resistant for daily use
Cons
May feel slightly heavy for oily skin
10. Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60
Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 offers high SPF protection with the goodness of multi-vitamins. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types and provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is ideal for everyday use and offers long-lasting sun protection.
Pros
High SPF protection with multi-vitamins
Non-greasy formula for everyday use
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May require thorough blending for even application
Best Sunscreen for Men Top Features Comparison:
Product Name
SPF
Formula
Suitable for
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
50+
Non-greasy
Sensitive skin
Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50
50
Non-greasy
All skin types
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50
50
Matte gel
All skin types
Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
50
Lightweight
All skin types
Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50
50
Non-greasy
All skin types
Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+
50+
Non-greasy
Sensitive skin
Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50
50
Sweat-resistant
Sportsmen and cricketers
Beardhood Sport Sunscreen SPF 50+
50+
Non-greasy
Outdoor activities
NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50
50
Moisturizing
All skin types
Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60
60
Non-greasy
All skin types
Best value for money:
The Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 offers the best value for money with its non-greasy, matte finish and high SPF protection. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen provides effective sun protection at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ stands out as the ultimate sun protection solution. With broad-spectrum UVA/UVB coverage and a high PA++++ rating, it shields against sun damage effectively. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula suits all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin, without leaving a white cast. Perfect for both men and women, it's water-resistant for lasting defense against harmful rays during outdoor activities.
How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen for Men:
When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider the SPF level, formula, and suitability for your skin type. Look for non-greasy formulas with high SPF for effective sun protection. Consider your skin's specific needs, such as sensitivity or moisture requirements, to find the best product for you.
FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Men
The average price range for these sunscreens is between ₹300 to ₹1000, depending on the brand and SPF level.
Yes, several sunscreens on the list offer non-greasy formulas suitable for oily skin, providing effective sun protection without feeling heavy or greasy.
Some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones due to their high SPF levels. It's important to blend the sunscreen thoroughly for even application.
Many of the sunscreens listed are water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor activities and daily use. Check the product specifications for water-resistant formulas.
