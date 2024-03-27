Best sunscreens for men: 10 top-rated sunblocks that protect against sun damage

When it comes to sun protection, men need a reliable sunscreen that offers the best protection without feeling greasy or heavy. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we've compiled a list of the 10 best sunscreens for men in India. From high SPF to non-greasy formulas, this list has something for every man's skincare needs. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for you.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use and is suitable for sensitive skin. With SPF 50+, it offers long-lasting protection while being gentle on the skin.

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Non-greasy formula for everyday use

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50

Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high SPF protection in a non-greasy, lightweight formula. It is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against UVA and UVB rays. The quick-absorbing formula ensures long-lasting sun protection without leaving a sticky residue.

Pros High SPF for effective sun protection

Quick-absorbing formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May require frequent reapplication

3. Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50

Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 offers a non-greasy, matte finish with high SPF protection. The gel-based formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against sun damage. It is water-resistant and ideal for daily use.

Pros Matte finish for a non-greasy feel

High SPF protection

Water-resistant formula Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for glowing skin: Top 10 picks to protect you from UV rays 4. Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers high UVA and UVB protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Enriched with natural ingredients, it provides a glowing, protected complexion while preventing sun damage. The formula is suitable for all skin types and offers long-lasting sun protection.

Pros High UVA and UVB protection

Natural ingredients for a glowing complexion

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel slightly oily on very oily skin

5. Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50

Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50 is enriched with turmeric and offers lightweight, non-greasy protection against UVA and UVB rays. The fast-absorbing formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective sun protection. It is free from harmful chemicals and ideal for daily use.

Pros Enriched with natural ingredients

Fast-absorbing formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones

6. Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+

Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy, lightweight formula is suitable for sensitive skin and provides long-lasting sun protection. Enriched with antioxidants, it helps prevent sun damage and premature aging.

Pros Advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays

Enriched with antioxidants

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May feel slightly heavy for oily skin

7. Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50

Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50 is specially formulated for sportsmen and cricketers. The non-greasy, sweat-resistant formula offers high SPF protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and ideal for outdoor activities, providing long-lasting sun protection.

Pros Sweat-resistant formula for outdoor activities

Ideal for sportsmen and cricketers

Water-resistant for long-lasting protection Cons May feel slightly heavy for everyday use

Also read: Best sunscreens for oily skin: Top 10 sunblocks for effective sun protection 8. Beardhood Sport Sunscreen SPF 50+

Beardhood Sport Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers high SPF protection in a sweat and water-resistant formula. It is non-greasy and suitable for outdoor activities, providing long-lasting sun protection. The oxybenzone-free formula is ideal for men with active lifestyles.

Pros Sweat and water-resistant formula

Oxybenzone-free for sensitive skin

Non-greasy for everyday use Cons May require frequent reapplication during water activities

9. NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50

NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50 offers long-lasting moisture and high SPF protection. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types and provides effective protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and ideal for daily use.

Pros Moisturizing formula for long-lasting moisture

Suitable for all skin types

Water-resistant for daily use Cons May feel slightly heavy for oily skin

10. Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60

Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 offers high SPF protection with the goodness of multi-vitamins. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types and provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is ideal for everyday use and offers long-lasting sun protection.

Pros High SPF protection with multi-vitamins

Non-greasy formula for everyday use

Suitable for all skin types Cons May require thorough blending for even application

Best Sunscreen for Men Top Features Comparison:

Product Name SPF Formula Suitable for Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen 50+ Non-greasy Sensitive skin Beardo Ultra-Lite Sunscreen SPF 50 50 Non-greasy All skin types Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 50 Matte gel All skin types Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ 50 Lightweight All skin types Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50 50 Non-greasy All skin types Dr. Sheth's Ultimate Sunscreen SPF 50+ 50+ Non-greasy Sensitive skin Elemnt Sports Sunscreen SPF 50 50 Sweat-resistant Sportsmen and cricketers Beardhood Sport Sunscreen SPF 50+ 50+ Non-greasy Outdoor activities NIVEA Moisture Advanced Sunscreen SPF 50 50 Moisturizing All skin types Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 60 Non-greasy All skin types

Best value for money: The Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 offers the best value for money with its non-greasy, matte finish and high SPF protection. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen provides effective sun protection at an affordable price.

Best overall product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ stands out as the ultimate sun protection solution. With broad-spectrum UVA/UVB coverage and a high PA++++ rating, it shields against sun damage effectively. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula suits all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin, without leaving a white cast. Perfect for both men and women, it's water-resistant for lasting defense against harmful rays during outdoor activities.

How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen for Men: When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider the SPF level, formula, and suitability for your skin type. Look for non-greasy formulas with high SPF for effective sun protection. Consider your skin's specific needs, such as sensitivity or moisture requirements, to find the best product for you.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Men What is the average price range for these sunscreens? The average price range for these sunscreens is between ₹ 300 to ₹ 1000, depending on the brand and SPF level. Are these sunscreens suitable for oily skin? Yes, several sunscreens on the list offer non-greasy formulas suitable for oily skin, providing effective sun protection without feeling heavy or greasy. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones due to their high SPF levels. It's important to blend the sunscreen thoroughly for even application. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Many of the sunscreens listed are water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor activities and daily use. Check the product specifications for water-resistant formulas.

