Best Samsung QLED TVs: 10 options you can buy today

Samsung QLED TVs have revolutionized the home entertainment experience with their stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gamer, these TVs offer the ultimate viewing experience. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Samsung QLED TVs available on Amazon, helping you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Experience immersive viewing with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum 4K processor delivers stunning picture quality, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Quantum 4K processor

Ambient Mode+

Quantum HDR 32X

Dual LED backlighting

Object Tracking Sound+

Pros Stunning picture quality

Sleek design

Ambient Mode+ for enhanced aesthetics Cons Slightly pricey

Limited app selection

Our Pick Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price from

3. Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV is designed to provide a cinematic viewing experience. With Quantum HDR 12X and Direct Full Array 12X, it delivers lifelike colours and deep contrasts. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV: Quantum HDR 12X

Direct Full Array 12X

OTS Lite

Boundless design

Active Voice Amplifier

Pros Cinematic viewing experience

Lifelike colors

Immersive sound Cons Expensive

Limited smart features

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver) Get Price from

4. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with its Quantum Processor 4K and Adaptive Sound. With Dual LED backlighting, it delivers true-to-life colors and deep blacks. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Quantum Processor 4K

Adaptive Sound

Dual LED backlighting

Quantum HDR

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros Seamless viewing experience

True-to-life colors

Adaptive sound technology Cons Pricey

Limited app support

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60AAKLXL (Black) Get Price from

5. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Enjoy exceptional picture quality with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500 deliver stunning visuals, while the anti-glare screen ensures a comfortable viewing experience. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Quantum Matrix Technology

Quantum HDR 1500

Neo Quantum Processor 4K

Anti-glare screen

Dynamic Black Equalizer

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Comfortable viewing experience

Immersive sound Cons High price point

Limited app selection

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA55QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black) Get Price from

6. Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV offers an unmatched viewing experience with Quantum Mini LED, Quantum HDR 2000, and Object Tracking Sound. Its Infinity One Design adds a touch of elegance to any room. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV: Quantum Mini LED

Quantum HDR 2000

Object Tracking Sound

Infinity One Design

Quantum Processor 4K

Pros Unmatched viewing experience

Elegant design

Immersive sound Cons Premium price

Limited app support

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver) Get Price from

Also read: Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: 9 picks for your viewing pleasure 7. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV redefines the home entertainment experience with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 2000. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions. Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Quantum Matrix Technology

Quantum HDR 2000

Object Tracking Sound+

Infinity One Design

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros Redefines home entertainment

Sleek design

Immersive sound Cons High price point

Limited app selection

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black) Get Price from

8. Samsung 85 inches Smart TV Experience larger-than-life entertainment with the Samsung 85-inch Smart TV. Its Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound offer an immersive viewing experience, while the sleek steel design adds a touch of elegance to any room. Specifications of Samsung 85 inches Smart TV: Quantum Processor 4K

Object Tracking Sound

Quantum HDR 32X

Infinity One Design

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros Larger-than-life entertainment

Immersive sound

Sleek steel design Cons Premium price

Limited app support

Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) | With 3 Years Warranty Get Price from

9. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions. Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV: Quantum Matrix Technology

Quantum HDR 1500

Object Tracking Sound+

Infinity One Design

Dynamic Black Equalizer

Pros Stunning picture quality

Sleek design

Immersive sound Cons High price point

Limited app selection

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q60BAKLXL (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy 10. Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV The Samsung 50-inch Serif Smart TV offers a unique blend of art and technology. Its iconic design and QLED picture quality make it a statement piece for any modern home, while its smart features provide seamless connectivity. Specifications of Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV: QLED picture quality

Iconic design

Art Mode

Ambient Mode+

Motion Xcelerator Turbo

Pros Unique blend of art and technology

Iconic design

Seamless connectivity Cons Limited size options

Premium price

Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Serif Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA50LS01BAKLXL (CLOUD WHITE) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Quantum Processor Quantum HDR Sound Technology Design Price Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Quantum 4K processor Quantum HDR 32X Object Tracking Sound+ Sleek design High Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV Quantum HDR 12X Direct Full Array 12X OTS Lite Boundless design Premium Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Quantum Processor 4K Quantum HDR Adaptive Sound Dual LED backlighting High Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Quantum Matrix Technology Quantum HDR 1500 Neo Quantum Processor 4K Anti-glare screen Premium Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV Quantum Mini LED Quantum HDR 2000 Object Tracking Sound Infinity One Design Premium Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Quantum Matrix Technology Quantum HDR 2000 Object Tracking Sound+ Infinity One Design High Samsung 85 inches Smart TV Quantum Processor 4K Quantum HDR 32X Object Tracking Sound Infinity One Design Premium Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV Quantum Matrix Technology Quantum HDR 1500 Object Tracking Sound+ Infinity One Design High Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV QLED picture quality Art Mode Ambient Mode+ Iconic design High

Best value for money: The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV offers the best value for money with its cinematic viewing experience, lifelike colors, and immersive sound. Despite being a premium product, it delivers exceptional performance and quality, making it a worthwhile investment.

Best overall product: The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With unmatched viewing experience, elegant design, and immersive sound, it offers a truly premium home entertainment experience that exceeds all expectations.

FAQs on samsung QLED TV What is the price range of Samsung QLED TVs? The price of Samsung QLED TVs ranges from INR 1,00,000 to INR 3,00,000, depending on the size and features. Do Samsung QLED TVs offer immersive sound technology? Yes, Samsung QLED TVs are equipped with advanced sound technologies like Object Tracking Sound and Adaptive Sound for an immersive audio experience. What sets Samsung QLED TVs apart from other TV brands? Samsung QLED TVs stand out for their Quantum Processor, Quantum HDR, and innovative design features, offering exceptional picture quality and viewing experience. Are Samsung QLED TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, Samsung QLED TVs are optimized for gaming with features like Motion Xcelerator Turbo and Dynamic Black Equalizer, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay.

