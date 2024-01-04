Icon
Best Samsung QLED TVs: 10 options you can buy today

Published on Jan 04, 2024
Best Samsung QLED TVs: Discover the best Samsung QLED TVs available in the market right now. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed purchase decision. Read More

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60AAKLXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA55QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black)
Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) | With 3 Years Warranty
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q60BAKLXL (Black)
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Serif Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA50LS01BAKLXL (CLOUD WHITE)

Samsung QLED TVs have revolutionized the home entertainment experience with their stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gamer, these TVs offer the ultimate viewing experience. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Samsung QLED TVs available on Amazon, helping you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

Experience immersive viewing with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum 4K processor delivers stunning picture quality, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Quantum 4K processor
  • Ambient Mode+
  • Quantum HDR 32X
  • Dual LED backlighting
  • Object Tracking Sound+

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Ambient Mode+ for enhanced aesthetics

Cons

  • Slightly pricey
  • Limited app selection
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

3. Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV is designed to provide a cinematic viewing experience. With Quantum HDR 12X and Direct Full Array 12X, it delivers lifelike colours and deep contrasts.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV:

  • Quantum HDR 12X
  • Direct Full Array 12X
  • OTS Lite
  • Boundless design
  • Active Voice Amplifier

Pros

  • Cinematic viewing experience
  • Lifelike colors
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited smart features
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)

4. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with its Quantum Processor 4K and Adaptive Sound. With Dual LED backlighting, it delivers true-to-life colors and deep blacks.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Quantum Processor 4K
  • Adaptive Sound
  • Dual LED backlighting
  • Quantum HDR
  • Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros

  • Seamless viewing experience
  • True-to-life colors
  • Adaptive sound technology

Cons

  • Pricey
  • Limited app support
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60AAKLXL (Black)

5. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

Enjoy exceptional picture quality with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500 deliver stunning visuals, while the anti-glare screen ensures a comfortable viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Quantum Matrix Technology
  • Quantum HDR 1500
  • Neo Quantum Processor 4K
  • Anti-glare screen
  • Dynamic Black Equalizer

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • Comfortable viewing experience
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • High price point
  • Limited app selection
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA55QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black)

6. Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV

The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV offers an unmatched viewing experience with Quantum Mini LED, Quantum HDR 2000, and Object Tracking Sound. Its Infinity One Design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV:

  • Quantum Mini LED
  • Quantum HDR 2000
  • Object Tracking Sound
  • Infinity One Design
  • Quantum Processor 4K

Pros

  • Unmatched viewing experience
  • Elegant design
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • Premium price
  • Limited app support
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)

Also read: Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: 9 picks for your viewing pleasure

7. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV redefines the home entertainment experience with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 2000. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Quantum Matrix Technology
  • Quantum HDR 2000
  • Object Tracking Sound+
  • Infinity One Design
  • Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros

  • Redefines home entertainment
  • Sleek design
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • High price point
  • Limited app selection
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL (Titan Black)

8. Samsung 85 inches Smart TV

Experience larger-than-life entertainment with the Samsung 85-inch Smart TV. Its Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound offer an immersive viewing experience, while the sleek steel design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 85 inches Smart TV:

  • Quantum Processor 4K
  • Object Tracking Sound
  • Quantum HDR 32X
  • Infinity One Design
  • Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Pros

  • Larger-than-life entertainment
  • Immersive sound
  • Sleek steel design

Cons

  • Premium price
  • Limited app support
Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) | With 3 Years Warranty

9. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV

The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:

  • Quantum Matrix Technology
  • Quantum HDR 1500
  • Object Tracking Sound+
  • Infinity One Design
  • Dynamic Black Equalizer

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Immersive sound

Cons

  • High price point
  • Limited app selection
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q60BAKLXL (Black)

Also read: Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy

10. Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV

The Samsung 50-inch Serif Smart TV offers a unique blend of art and technology. Its iconic design and QLED picture quality make it a statement piece for any modern home, while its smart features provide seamless connectivity.

Specifications of Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV:

  • QLED picture quality
  • Iconic design
  • Art Mode
  • Ambient Mode+
  • Motion Xcelerator Turbo

Pros

  • Unique blend of art and technology
  • Iconic design
  • Seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Limited size options
  • Premium price
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Serif Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA50LS01BAKLXL (CLOUD WHITE)

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature TypeQuantum ProcessorQuantum HDRSound TechnologyDesignPrice
Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TVQuantum 4K processorQuantum HDR 32XObject Tracking Sound+Sleek designHigh
Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TVQuantum HDR 12XDirect Full Array 12XOTS LiteBoundless designPremium
Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TVQuantum Processor 4KQuantum HDRAdaptive SoundDual LED backlightingHigh
Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TVQuantum Matrix TechnologyQuantum HDR 1500Neo Quantum Processor 4KAnti-glare screenPremium
Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TVQuantum Mini LEDQuantum HDR 2000Object Tracking SoundInfinity One DesignPremium
Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TVQuantum Matrix TechnologyQuantum HDR 2000Object Tracking Sound+Infinity One DesignHigh
Samsung 85 inches Smart TVQuantum Processor 4KQuantum HDR 32XObject Tracking SoundInfinity One DesignPremium
Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TVQuantum Matrix TechnologyQuantum HDR 1500Object Tracking Sound+Infinity One DesignHigh
Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TVQLED picture qualityArt ModeAmbient Mode+Iconic designHigh

Best value for money:

The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV offers the best value for money with its cinematic viewing experience, lifelike colors, and immersive sound. Despite being a premium product, it delivers exceptional performance and quality, making it a worthwhile investment.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With unmatched viewing experience, elegant design, and immersive sound, it offers a truly premium home entertainment experience that exceeds all expectations.

How to find the perfect Samsung QLED TV:

FAQs on samsung QLED TV

The price of Samsung QLED TVs ranges from INR 1,00,000 to INR 3,00,000, depending on the size and features.
Yes, Samsung QLED TVs are equipped with advanced sound technologies like Object Tracking Sound and Adaptive Sound for an immersive audio experience.
Samsung QLED TVs stand out for their Quantum Processor, Quantum HDR, and innovative design features, offering exceptional picture quality and viewing experience.
Yes, Samsung QLED TVs are optimized for gaming with features like Motion Xcelerator Turbo and Dynamic Black Equalizer, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay.
