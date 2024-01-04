Best Samsung QLED TVs: 10 options you can buy today

Samsung QLED TVs have revolutionized the home entertainment experience with their stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gamer, these TVs offer the ultimate viewing experience. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Samsung QLED TVs available on Amazon, helping you find the perfect one for your needs.
1. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
Experience immersive viewing with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum 4K processor delivers stunning picture quality, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Quantum 4K processor
- Ambient Mode+
- Quantum HDR 32X
- Dual LED backlighting
- Object Tracking Sound+
3. Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV
The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV is designed to provide a cinematic viewing experience. With Quantum HDR 12X and Direct Full Array 12X, it delivers lifelike colours and deep contrasts.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV:
- Quantum HDR 12X
- Direct Full Array 12X
- OTS Lite
- Boundless design
- Active Voice Amplifier
4. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
The Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with its Quantum Processor 4K and Adaptive Sound. With Dual LED backlighting, it delivers true-to-life colors and deep blacks.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Quantum Processor 4K
- Adaptive Sound
- Dual LED backlighting
- Quantum HDR
- Motion Xcelerator Turbo+
5. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
Enjoy exceptional picture quality with the Samsung 55-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV. Its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500 deliver stunning visuals, while the anti-glare screen ensures a comfortable viewing experience.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Quantum Matrix Technology
- Quantum HDR 1500
- Neo Quantum Processor 4K
- Anti-glare screen
- Dynamic Black Equalizer
6. Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV
The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV offers an unmatched viewing experience with Quantum Mini LED, Quantum HDR 2000, and Object Tracking Sound. Its Infinity One Design adds a touch of elegance to any room.
Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV:
- Quantum Mini LED
- Quantum HDR 2000
- Object Tracking Sound
- Infinity One Design
- Quantum Processor 4K
7. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV redefines the home entertainment experience with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 2000. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Quantum Matrix Technology
- Quantum HDR 2000
- Object Tracking Sound+
- Infinity One Design
- Motion Xcelerator Turbo+
8. Samsung 85 inches Smart TV
Experience larger-than-life entertainment with the Samsung 85-inch Smart TV. Its Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound offer an immersive viewing experience, while the sleek steel design adds a touch of elegance to any room.
Specifications of Samsung 85 inches Smart TV:
- Quantum Processor 4K
- Object Tracking Sound
- Quantum HDR 32X
- Infinity One Design
- Motion Xcelerator Turbo+
9. Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV
The Samsung 65-inch Ultra Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with its Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 1500. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a perfect choice for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra Smart QLED TV:
- Quantum Matrix Technology
- Quantum HDR 1500
- Object Tracking Sound+
- Infinity One Design
- Dynamic Black Equalizer
10. Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV
The Samsung 50-inch Serif Smart TV offers a unique blend of art and technology. Its iconic design and QLED picture quality make it a statement piece for any modern home, while its smart features provide seamless connectivity.
Specifications of Samsung 50 inches Serif Smart TV:
- QLED picture quality
- Iconic design
- Art Mode
- Ambient Mode+
- Motion Xcelerator Turbo
Best value for money:
The Samsung 55-inch QA55Q80BAKLXL QLED TV offers the best value for money with its cinematic viewing experience, lifelike colors, and immersive sound. Despite being a premium product, it delivers exceptional performance and quality, making it a worthwhile investment.
Best overall product:
The Samsung 55-inch QA55QN95BAKLXL QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in the category. With unmatched viewing experience, elegant design, and immersive sound, it offers a truly premium home entertainment experience that exceeds all expectations.
How to find the perfect Samsung QLED TV:
