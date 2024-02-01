10 best 1.5 ton 5 star ACs for your home in 2024

Summary: Discover the top-rated 1.5 ton 5 star ACs on the market and learn about the benefits of energy-efficient models before making your purchase decision. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new air conditioner? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best 1.5 ton 5 star ACs available in 2024. These ACs are not only energy-efficient, but also come with a range of features to keep your home cool and comfortable all year round. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced technology, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect AC for your needs and make an informed decision for your home.

1. LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, making it an ideal choice for any home.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection Cons Relatively higher price point

2. Daikin Inverter Split AC The Daikin Inverter Split AC with its 1.5 ton capacity offers efficient cooling and comes with a copper condenser for better performance. Its inverter technology ensures energy savings and quiet operation.

Pros Energy-saving

Copper condenser for better performance

Quiet operation Cons Slightly higher initial cost

3. Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC The Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with advanced features such as anti-viral protection and a 6-way air swing for uniform cooling.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Anti-viral protection

Uniform cooling with 6-way air swing Cons May be slightly noisy at higher settings

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase 4. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC The Godrej Convertible Inverter AC is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC that offers efficient cooling and comes with a built-in air purifier. Its convertible cooling modes allow for flexibility in usage.

Pros Energy-efficient

Built-in air purifier

Convertible cooling modes Cons May require regular maintenance for air purifier

5. Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC offers 1.5 ton capacity and comes with an additional air purification feature. Its adjustable cooling modes provide flexibility for varying cooling needs.

Pros Adjustable cooling modes

Energy-efficient

Additional air purification Cons May be slightly expensive

6. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC is a 1.5 ton AC with elegant design and efficient cooling. Its inverter technology ensures energy savings, and the adjustable modes cater to varying cooling needs.

Pros Elegant design

Energy-saving technology

Adjustable cooling modes Cons May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

7. Lloyd Inverter Convertible AC The Lloyd Inverter Convertible AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with anti-viral protection and a sleek design, making it an attractive and efficient option for any home.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Anti-viral protection

Sleek and modern design Cons May be slightly expensive

8. Daikin Inverter AC with Copper Filter The Daikin Inverter AC with Copper Filter offers 1.5 ton capacity and efficient cooling. Its copper condenser ensures better performance and energy savings, making it a reliable choice for any home.

Pros Energy-saving technology

Copper condenser for better performance

Advanced air filtration Cons Slightly higher initial cost

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 8 models of air conditioners to choose from 9. Carrier Flexicool Convertible AC The Carrier Flexicool Convertible AC offers 1.5 ton capacity and comes with advanced filtration for clean and fresh air. Its convertible cooling modes and energy-efficient operation make it a reliable choice for any home.

Pros Convertible cooling modes

Advanced filtration for clean air

Energy-efficient and silent operation Cons May be slightly expensive

10. Blue Star Convertible AC with Stabilizer The Blue Star Convertible AC with Stabilizer offers 1.5 ton capacity and comes with a built-in stabilizer for reliable and consistent performance. Its energy-efficient operation and advanced features make it a top choice for any home.

Pros Built-in stabilizer for consistent performance

Energy-efficient operation

Advanced features for enhanced cooling Cons May be slightly expensive

Comparison Table

Features/Product LG Convertible 5-in-1 Daikin Inverter Mitsubishi Heavy Godrej Convertible Inverter Panasonic Convertible Inverter Voltas Adjustable Inverter Lloyd Inverter Convertible Daikin Inverter with Copper Filter Carrier Flexicool Convertible Blue Star Convertible with Stabilizer Capacity 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton Energy Rating 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star Inverter Technology Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced Features Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Additional Air Purification Yes No No Yes Yes No No No Yes No

Best value for money: The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its additional air purification feature and adjustable cooling modes, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC stands out as the best overall product in its category, offering powerful cooling, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect best 1.5 ton ac 5 star: To find the perfect 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star rating, prioritize energy efficiency and check the Annual Energy Consumption (AEC) figure. Research models from reputable brands for reliability and after-sales service. Consider features like inverter technology, air purification, and smart connectivity. Read reviews for user satisfaction and performance in real conditions. Ensure it fits your room size for optimal cooling. Visit stores for promotions and deals.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton ac 5 star What is the energy rating of these ACs? All the ACs listed have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and cost savings. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the ACs come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind and after-sales support. Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, these 1.5 ton 5 star ACs are suitable for large rooms and offer powerful cooling for enhanced comfort. Do these ACs require professional installation? It is recommended to have these ACs professionally installed for optimal performance and longevity.

