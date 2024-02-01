Icon
10 best 1.5 ton 5 star ACs for your home in 2024

Published on Feb 01, 2024 11:02 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
10 best 1.5 ton 5 star acs for your home in 2024

Summary:

Discover the top-rated 1.5 ton 5 star ACs on the market and learn about the benefits of energy-efficient models before making your purchase decision. Read More

Are you in the market for a new air conditioner? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best 1.5 ton 5 star ACs available in 2024. These ACs are not only energy-efficient, but also come with a range of features to keep your home cool and comfortable all year round. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced technology, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect AC for your needs and make an informed decision for your home.

1. LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC

The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, making it an ideal choice for any home.

Pros

  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection

Cons

  • Relatively higher price point

2. Daikin Inverter Split AC

The Daikin Inverter Split AC with its 1.5 ton capacity offers efficient cooling and comes with a copper condenser for better performance. Its inverter technology ensures energy savings and quiet operation.

Pros

  • Energy-saving
  • Copper condenser for better performance
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • Slightly higher initial cost

3. Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC

The Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with advanced features such as anti-viral protection and a 6-way air swing for uniform cooling.

Pros

  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Uniform cooling with 6-way air swing

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy at higher settings

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Built-in air purifier
  • Convertible cooling modes

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance for air purifier

5. Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC

The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC offers 1.5 ton capacity and comes with an additional air purification feature. Its adjustable cooling modes provide flexibility for varying cooling needs.

Pros

  • Adjustable cooling modes
  • Energy-efficient
  • Additional air purification

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive

6. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC is a 1.5 ton AC with elegant design and efficient cooling. Its inverter technology ensures energy savings, and the adjustable modes cater to varying cooling needs.

Pros

  • Elegant design
  • Energy-saving technology
  • Adjustable cooling modes

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

7. Lloyd Inverter Convertible AC

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible AC offers powerful cooling with its 1.5 ton capacity. It comes with anti-viral protection and a sleek design, making it an attractive and efficient option for any home.

Pros

  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive

8. Daikin Inverter AC with Copper Filter

The Daikin Inverter AC with Copper Filter offers 1.5 ton capacity and efficient cooling. Its copper condenser ensures better performance and energy savings, making it a reliable choice for any home.

Pros

  • Energy-saving technology
  • Copper condenser for better performance
  • Advanced air filtration

Cons

  • Slightly higher initial cost

Pros

  • Convertible cooling modes
  • Advanced filtration for clean air
  • Energy-efficient and silent operation

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive

10. Blue Star Convertible AC with Stabilizer

The Blue Star Convertible AC with Stabilizer offers 1.5 ton capacity and comes with a built-in stabilizer for reliable and consistent performance. Its energy-efficient operation and advanced features make it a top choice for any home.

Pros

  • Built-in stabilizer for consistent performance
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Advanced features for enhanced cooling

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive

Comparison Table

Features/ProductLG Convertible 5-in-1Daikin InverterMitsubishi HeavyGodrej Convertible InverterPanasonic Convertible InverterVoltas Adjustable InverterLloyd Inverter ConvertibleDaikin Inverter with Copper FilterCarrier Flexicool ConvertibleBlue Star Convertible with Stabilizer
Capacity1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton
Energy Rating5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star
Inverter TechnologyYesYesNoYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Advanced FeaturesYesNoYesYesYesNoYesYesYesYes
Additional Air PurificationYesNoNoYesYesNoNoNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its additional air purification feature and adjustable cooling modes, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Split AC stands out as the best overall product in its category, offering powerful cooling, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect best 1.5 ton ac 5 star:

To find the perfect 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star rating, prioritize energy efficiency and check the Annual Energy Consumption (AEC) figure. Research models from reputable brands for reliability and after-sales service. Consider features like inverter technology, air purification, and smart connectivity. Read reviews for user satisfaction and performance in real conditions. Ensure it fits your room size for optimal cooling. Visit stores for promotions and deals.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton ac 5 star

All the ACs listed have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, all the ACs come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind and after-sales support.
Yes, these 1.5 ton 5 star ACs are suitable for large rooms and offer powerful cooling for enhanced comfort.
It is recommended to have these ACs professionally installed for optimal performance and longevity.
