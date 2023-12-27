Icon
Best LG semi automatic washing machines to buy: Top 10 picks

Published on Dec 27, 2023 23:36 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best LG semi automatic washing machines to buy: Discover the top 10 LG semi automatic washing machines with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a feature comparison table, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision about your next purchase for laundry needs. Read More

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8030SRAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Lint Collector, Burgundy)

₹25,890 12% off
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7525SPAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Purple)
LG P8035SRAZ 8 kg Semi Automatic Top LoadWashing Machine, White

₹16,490 11% off
LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black)

₹20,990 22% off
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)

₹14,990 19% off
LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SPMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, 3 + 1 Wash Programs, Purple)
LG 7 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7010RRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator), Large

₹20,590 20% off

When it comes to choosing a semi automatic washing machine, LG offers a wide range of options to suit various needs and preferences. From compact models to larger capacity machines, LG has something for everyone. In this article, we will compare the top 10 LG semi automatic washing machines available on Amazon, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your laundry needs.

1. LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The LG P7020NGAZ is a fully automatic top loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a unique roller jet pulsator and comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Roller jet pulsator
  • 2-year warranty
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Efficient washing
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited color options
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

Also read: 10 best semi-automatic washing machines in India in November 2023

3. LG Wash P8030SRAZ Roller Pulsator

The LG Wash P8030SRAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a roller pulsator and a 5 kg capacity. It comes with a rat away feature and a lint collector for efficient cleaning.

Specifications of LG Wash P8030SRAZ Roller Pulsator:

  • 5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Roller pulsator
  • Rat away feature
  • Lint collector

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Energy efficient
  • Effective cleaning

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Manual operation required
cellpic

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8030SRAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Lint Collector, Burgundy)

₹ 25,890 12% off

4. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P7525SPAZ Pulsator

The LG P7525SPAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 6.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P7525SPAZ Pulsator:

  • 6.5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Pulsator design
  • 3 wash program
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs
  • Sturdy design
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Manual operation required
  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7525SPAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Purple)

5. LG P8035SRAZ Automatic Washing Machine

The LG P8035SRAZ is a fully automatic top loading washing machine with a 5.5 kg capacity. It features a smart inverter motor for energy efficiency and comes with a child lock feature for safety.

Specifications of LG P8035SRAZ Automatic Washing Machine:

  • 5.5 kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Smart inverter motor
  • Child lock feature
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Child safety lock
  • Gentle on clothes

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Higher price point
cellpic

LG P8035SRAZ 8 kg Semi Automatic Top LoadWashing Machine, White

₹ 16,490 11% off

Also Read: LG top load washing machines: Ultimate laundry solution for your home

6. LG Automatic Washing Machine P8535SKMZ

The LG P8535SKMZ is a fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 7.5 kg capacity. It features a turbo drum for effective cleaning and comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of LG Automatic Washing Machine P8535SKMZ:

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • Fully automatic
  • Turbo drum
  • 10-year motor warranty
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Powerful cleaning
  • Long motor warranty

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black)

₹ 20,990 22% off

7. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P1155SKAZ Pulsator

The LG P1155SKAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 9.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a collar scrubber for tough stains and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P1155SKAZ Pulsator:

  • 9.5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Pulsator design
  • Collar scrubber
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Effective stain removal
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Manual operation required
  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)

8. LG Semi-Automatic Loading Washing P7010NBAZ

The LG P7010NBAZ is a semi automatic top loading washing machine with a 5 kg capacity. It features a unique roller jet pulsator and comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading Washing P7010NBAZ:

  • 5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Roller jet pulsator
  • 2-year warranty
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Energy efficient
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Manual operation required
cellpic

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)

₹ 14,990 19% off

9. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P8535SPMZ Pulsator

The LG P8535SPMZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 7.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P8535SPMZ Pulsator:

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Pulsator design
  • 3 wash program
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs
  • Sturdy design
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Manual operation required
  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SPMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, 3 + 1 Wash Programs, Purple)

10. LG Semi-Automatic P7010RRAZ Burgundy Pulsator

The LG P7010RRAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 6.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic P7010RRAZ Burgundy Pulsator:

  • 6.5 kg capacity
  • Semi automatic
  • Pulsator design
  • 3 wash program
  • 2-year warranty

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs
  • Sturdy design
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Manual operation required
  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 7 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7010RRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator), Large

₹ 20,590 20% off

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityOperation
LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine7 kgFully automatic
LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine7 kgFully automatic
LG Wash P8030SRAZ Roller Pulsator5 kgSemi automatic
LG Semi-Automatic Loading P7525SPAZ Pulsator6.5 kgSemi automatic
LG P8035SRAZ Automatic Washing Machine5.5 kgFully automatic
LG Automatic Washing Machine P8535SKMZ7.5 kgFully automatic
LG Semi-Automatic Loading P1155SKAZ Pulsator9.5 kgSemi automatic
LG Semi-Automatic Loading Washing P7010NBAZ5 kgSemi automatic
LG Semi-Automatic Loading P8535SPMZ Pulsator7.5 kgSemi automatic
LG Semi-Automatic P7010RRAZ Burgundy Pulsator6.5 kgSemi automatic

Best value for money:

The LG P8535SPMZ Semi-Automatic Loading Pulsator offers the best value for money, with a 7.5 kg capacity, versatile wash programs, and an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The LG P8535SKMZ Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 7.5 kg capacity, a powerful turbo drum, and a 10-year motor warranty for long-lasting performance.

How to find the perfect lg semi automatic washing machine?

The LG P8535SKMZ Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 7.5 kg capacity, a powerful turbo drum, and a 10-year motor warranty for long-lasting performance.

FAQs on lg semi automatic washing machine

The LG P7020NGAZ has a capacity of 7 kg, making it suitable for medium-sized households.
Yes, the LG P8035SRAZ features a child lock for added safety during operation.
The LG P1155SKAZ offers 3 wash programs to suit different types of laundry loads.
The LG P8535SKMZ comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor, providing long-term peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

