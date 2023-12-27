Best LG semi automatic washing machines to buy: Top 10 picks

When it comes to choosing a semi automatic washing machine, LG offers a wide range of options to suit various needs and preferences. From compact models to larger capacity machines, LG has something for everyone. In this article, we will compare the top 10 LG semi automatic washing machines available on Amazon, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your laundry needs.
1. LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The LG P7020NGAZ is a fully automatic top loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a unique roller jet pulsator and comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.
Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully Automatic Washing Machine:
- 7 kg capacity
- Fully automatic
- Roller jet pulsator
- 2-year warranty
- Top loading
3. LG Wash P8030SRAZ Roller Pulsator
The LG Wash P8030SRAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a roller pulsator and a 5 kg capacity. It comes with a rat away feature and a lint collector for efficient cleaning.
Specifications of LG Wash P8030SRAZ Roller Pulsator:
- 5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Roller pulsator
- Rat away feature
- Lint collector
4. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P7525SPAZ Pulsator
The LG P7525SPAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 6.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P7525SPAZ Pulsator:
- 6.5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Pulsator design
- 3 wash program
- 2-year warranty
5. LG P8035SRAZ Automatic Washing Machine
The LG P8035SRAZ is a fully automatic top loading washing machine with a 5.5 kg capacity. It features a smart inverter motor for energy efficiency and comes with a child lock feature for safety.
Specifications of LG P8035SRAZ Automatic Washing Machine:
- 5.5 kg capacity
- Fully automatic
- Smart inverter motor
- Child lock feature
- Top loading
6. LG Automatic Washing Machine P8535SKMZ
The LG P8535SKMZ is a fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a 7.5 kg capacity. It features a turbo drum for effective cleaning and comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor.
Specifications of LG Automatic Washing Machine P8535SKMZ:
- 7.5 kg capacity
- Fully automatic
- Turbo drum
- 10-year motor warranty
- Top loading
7. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P1155SKAZ Pulsator
The LG P1155SKAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 9.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a collar scrubber for tough stains and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P1155SKAZ Pulsator:
- 9.5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Pulsator design
- Collar scrubber
- 2-year warranty
8. LG Semi-Automatic Loading Washing P7010NBAZ
The LG P7010NBAZ is a semi automatic top loading washing machine with a 5 kg capacity. It features a unique roller jet pulsator and comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.
Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading Washing P7010NBAZ:
- 5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Roller jet pulsator
- 2-year warranty
- Top loading
9. LG Semi-Automatic Loading P8535SPMZ Pulsator
The LG P8535SPMZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 7.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic Loading P8535SPMZ Pulsator:
- 7.5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Pulsator design
- 3 wash program
- 2-year warranty
10. LG Semi-Automatic P7010RRAZ Burgundy Pulsator
The LG P7010RRAZ is a semi automatic washing machine with a 6.5 kg capacity and a unique pulsator design. It features a 3 wash program and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Specifications of LG Semi-Automatic P7010RRAZ Burgundy Pulsator:
- 6.5 kg capacity
- Semi automatic
- Pulsator design
- 3 wash program
- 2-year warranty
Best value for money:
The LG P8535SPMZ Semi-Automatic Loading Pulsator offers the best value for money, with a 7.5 kg capacity, versatile wash programs, and an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The LG P8535SKMZ Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large 7.5 kg capacity, a powerful turbo drum, and a 10-year motor warranty for long-lasting performance.
How to find the perfect lg semi automatic washing machine?
