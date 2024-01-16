Best 1 ton AC in India: Buying guide for split ACs, top 10 models to consider
Best 1 ton AC in India: Our curated list gives you detailed product details, pros and cons and a feature comparison table. Also find the best value for money model and the overall best product.
With the rising temperatures in India, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. In this article, we will delve into the top 1 ton AC models available in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect 1 ton AC for your needs.
1. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U
The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U is a powerful and energy-efficient 1 ton AC. With its advanced inverter technology and copper condenser, this AC ensures fast and efficient cooling. It also comes with a PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality.
2. Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA
The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA is a versatile 1 ton AC with convertible capabilities for efficient cooling. It also features additional air purification technology to ensure clean and healthy air indoors.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA
3. LG Convertible with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q12CNXE
The LG Convertible with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q12CNXE is a feature-packed 1 ton AC with anti-virus protection for a healthier living environment. Its convertible capabilities and advanced features make it a popular choice for consumers.
Specifications of LG Convertible with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q12CNXE
Convertible
Anti-Virus Protection
Energy-efficient
Advanced features
Fast cooling
Pros
Anti-Virus Protection
Advanced features
Cons
May be slightly expensive
4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration is a reliable 1 ton AC with flexible cooling options and advanced filtration for clean and fresh air. It also boasts energy-efficient performance and fast cooling capabilities.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration
Inverter technology
Convertible
Filtration
Energy-efficient
Flexible cooling options
Pros
Flexible cooling options
Advanced filtration
Cons
May have a higher initial cost
5. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA
The Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA offers a unique nano-coating for enhanced durability and performance. With its convertible capabilities and energy-efficient design, it's a practical choice for consumers.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA
Convertible
Nano-coating
Energy-efficient
Durable
Fast cooling
Pros
Nano-coating for durability
Energy-efficient
Cons
May not be as budget-friendly
6. Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU
The Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU is known for its efficient inverter technology and convertible capabilities. It offers reliable cooling performance and advanced features for a comfortable living space.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU
Inverter technology
Convertible
Energy-efficient
Advanced features
Fast cooling
Pros
Efficient inverter technology
Advanced features
Cons
May have a higher price tag
7. Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV
The Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV offers antibacterial protection and energy-efficient performance for a healthier and comfortable indoor environment. Its convertible capabilities and advanced features make it a popular choice.
Specifications of Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial
8. Samsung Technology Convertible with Anti-bacterial AR12CY3APWK
The Samsung Technology Convertible with Anti-bacterial AR12CY3APWK is a reliable 1 ton AC with advanced technology for efficient and healthy cooling. It offers antibacterial protection and energy-efficient performance for enhanced comfort.
Specifications of Samsung Technology Convertible with Anti-bacterial AR12CY3APWK
Convertible
Anti-bacterial
Energy-efficient
Advanced technology
Fast cooling
Pros
Advanced technology
Energy-efficient
Cons
May have a higher initial cost
9. Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV offers advanced anti-viral technology and energy-efficient performance. With its convertible capabilities and fast cooling, it's a practical choice for consumers seeking a healthier living environment.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral
Inverter technology
Convertible
Anti-viral technology
Energy-efficient
Fast cooling
Pros
Anti-viral technology
Energy-efficient
Cons
May be slightly pricey
10. Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier
The Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier offers advanced filtration and dehumidification capabilities for a comfortable indoor environment. With its energy-efficient design and convertible features, it's a practical choice for consumers.
Specifications:
Inverter technology
Filtration
Dehumidifier
Energy-efficient
Convertible
Pros
Advanced filtration
Dehumidification capabilities
Cons
May have a higher price point
Comparison Table
Product Name
Inverter Technology
Convertible
Additional Purification
Anti-Virus Protection
Filtration
Dehumidifier
Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
LG Convertible with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q12CNXE
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Samsung Technology Convertible with Anti-bacterial AR12CY3APWK
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier is the best value for money, offering advanced filtration and dehumidification capabilities at a competitive price point.
Best overall product:
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration is the best overall product in this category, with its flexible cooling options, advanced filtration, and energy-efficient performance.
How to find the perfect best 1 ton ac in india 2024:
To find the perfect 1-ton AC in India, consider factors like room size, energy efficiency (BEE star rating), and features such as inverter technology for optimal cooling. Research reputable brands, read customer reviews, and compare prices across various platforms. Look for additional features like air purifiers and smart capabilities for enhanced functionality. Pay attention to after-sales service and warranty offerings. Consulting with experts or seeking recommendations can also aid in making an informed decision, ensuring your AC meets specific needs and provides efficient cooling in the Indian climate.
FAQs on best 1 ton AC in India 2024
The price range for 1 ton ACs in India varies from 28,000 INR to 35,000 INR, depending on the brand and features.
Not all 1 ton ACs come with inverter technology. Some models offer standard cooling technology without inverters.
Convertible ACs can be more energy-efficient as they provide flexible cooling options based on the room size and temperature requirements.
Yes, most 1 ton ACs come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer, ranging from 1 to 5 years.
