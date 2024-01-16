Best 1 ton AC in India: Buying guide for split ACs, top 10 models to consider

Summary: Best 1 ton AC in India: Our curated list gives you detailed product details, pros and cons and a feature comparison table. Also find the best value for money model and the overall best product. Read More Read Less

With the rising temperatures in India, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. In this article, we will delve into the top 1 ton AC models available in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect 1 ton AC for your needs.

1. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U is a powerful and energy-efficient 1 ton AC. With its advanced inverter technology and copper condenser, this AC ensures fast and efficient cooling. It also comes with a PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality. Specifications of Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Inverter technology

Copper condenser

PM 2.5 filter

Energy-efficient

Fast cooling

Pros Energy-efficient

Fast cooling Cons May be on the pricier side

Additional air purification

Energy-efficient

Fast cooling

Advanced features

Pros Convertible

Additional air purification Cons May have a higher price point

Anti-Virus Protection

Energy-efficient

Advanced features

Fast cooling

Pros Anti-Virus Protection

Advanced features Cons May be slightly expensive

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration is a reliable 1 ton AC with flexible cooling options and advanced filtration for clean and fresh air. It also boasts energy-efficient performance and fast cooling capabilities. Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration Inverter technology

Convertible

Filtration

Energy-efficient

Flexible cooling options

Pros Flexible cooling options

Advanced filtration Cons May have a higher initial cost

5. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA The Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA offers a unique nano-coating for enhanced durability and performance. With its convertible capabilities and energy-efficient design, it's a practical choice for consumers. Specifications of Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA Convertible

Nano-coating

Energy-efficient

Durable

Fast cooling

Pros Nano-coating for durability

Energy-efficient Cons May not be as budget-friendly

6. Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU The Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU is known for its efficient inverter technology and convertible capabilities. It offers reliable cooling performance and advanced features for a comfortable living space. Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU Inverter technology

Convertible

Energy-efficient

Advanced features

Fast cooling

Pros Efficient inverter technology

Advanced features Cons May have a higher price tag

7. Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV The Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV offers antibacterial protection and energy-efficient performance for a healthier and comfortable indoor environment. Its convertible capabilities and advanced features make it a popular choice. Specifications of Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial Inverter technology

Convertible

Antibacterial protection

Energy-efficient

Advanced features

Pros Antibacterial protection

Energy-efficient Cons May be slightly pricier

Anti-bacterial

Energy-efficient

Advanced technology

Fast cooling

Pros Advanced technology

Energy-efficient Cons May have a higher initial cost

9. Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV The Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV offers advanced anti-viral technology and energy-efficient performance. With its convertible capabilities and fast cooling, it's a practical choice for consumers seeking a healthier living environment. Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral Inverter technology

Convertible

Anti-viral technology

Energy-efficient

Fast cooling

Pros Anti-viral technology

Energy-efficient Cons May be slightly pricey

10. Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier The Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier offers advanced filtration and dehumidification capabilities for a comfortable indoor environment. With its energy-efficient design and convertible features, it's a practical choice for consumers. Specifications: Inverter technology

Filtration

Dehumidifier

Energy-efficient

Convertible

Pros Advanced filtration

Dehumidification capabilities Cons May have a higher price point

Comparison Table

Product Name Inverter Technology Convertible Additional Purification Anti-Virus Protection Filtration Dehumidifier Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM35U Yes No No No Yes No Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA No Yes Yes No No No LG Convertible with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q12CNXE No Yes No Yes No No Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration Yes Yes No No Yes No Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA No Yes No No No No Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA312INU Yes Yes No No No No Haier Inverter Convertible with Antibacterial HSU13K-PYFR3BE1-INV Yes Yes No No No No Samsung Technology Convertible with Anti-bacterial AR12CY3APWK No Yes No Yes No No Lloyd Inverter Convertible with Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV Yes Yes No Yes No No Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier Yes Yes No No Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Cruise Inverter with Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W123-Dehumidifier is the best value for money, offering advanced filtration and dehumidification capabilities at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration is the best overall product in this category, with its flexible cooling options, advanced filtration, and energy-efficient performance.

How to find the perfect best 1 ton ac in india 2024: To find the perfect 1-ton AC in India, consider factors like room size, energy efficiency (BEE star rating), and features such as inverter technology for optimal cooling. Research reputable brands, read customer reviews, and compare prices across various platforms. Look for additional features like air purifiers and smart capabilities for enhanced functionality. Pay attention to after-sales service and warranty offerings. Consulting with experts or seeking recommendations can also aid in making an informed decision, ensuring your AC meets specific needs and provides efficient cooling in the Indian climate.

FAQs on best 1 ton AC in India 2024 What is the price range for 1 ton ACs in India? The price range for 1 ton ACs in India varies from 28,000 INR to 35,000 INR, depending on the brand and features. Do all 1 ton ACs come with inverter technology? Not all 1 ton ACs come with inverter technology. Some models offer standard cooling technology without inverters. Are convertible ACs more energy-efficient? Convertible ACs can be more energy-efficient as they provide flexible cooling options based on the room size and temperature requirements. Do these 1 ton ACs come with a warranty? Yes, most 1 ton ACs come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer, ranging from 1 to 5 years.

