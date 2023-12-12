10 best 32 inch LED TVs you can buy for your upgrade

Icon
Summary:

10 best 32-inch LED TVs available on Amazon come with exceptional value. Check out the detailed product comparisons, pros and cons, and a price list to help you make an informed decision.

32-inch smart led tv
The best 32 inch smart LED TVs: Check out the best options for daily use.

Are you in the market for the best 32-inch LED TV and feeling overwhelmed by the choices? Look no further! In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best 32-inch LED TVs available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a smart TV, an Android TV, or a TV with a bezel-less display, we have covered it all. We understand the importance of finding the right TV that suits your needs and budget. Our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect 32-inch LED TV for your home.

1. Visio World 32 inches VW32A LED TV

The Visio World 32-inch VW32A LED TV offers stunning picture quality and a sleek design. With built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inches VW32A LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Slim bezel design

Pros

  • Sharp and vibrant display
  • Great sound quality
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited smart features
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)
2. LG 32 inches 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV

The LG 32 inches 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV combines stunning visuals with smart features. With webOS and AI ThinQ, you can access a world of entertainment with ease.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 50Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Smart TV with webOS and AI ThinQ

Pros

  • Smart TV features
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
3. Acer 32 inches Advanced AR32NSV53HDFL LED TV

The Acer 32-inch Advanced AR32NSV53HDFL LED TV offers advanced features and stunning visuals. With a slim and modern design, it's a great addition to any living space. Elevate your viewing experience with our 32-inch LED TV, offering a perfect blend of sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear visuals and smart features for an entertainment upgrade like never before.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Dolby Audio speakers
  • Bezel-less display

Pros

  • Bezel-less display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited smart features
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
Also Read: Best 32-inch smart TV: Perfect for compact spaces, buyer’s guide of October 2023

4. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

The TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less Android TV offers a stunning viewing experience with a minimalistic design. With Android TV and Google Assistant, you can access a world of entertainment with ease.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Dolby Audio speakers
  • Bezel-less design

Pros

  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Cons

  • Average build quality
TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)
5. MI 32 inches Ready Google LED TV

The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home.

Specifications of MI 32 inches Ready Google LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Chromecast built-in
  • Vibrant display
  • Google Assistant for voice control

Cons

  • Limited smart features
MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
6. VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV

The VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV offers seamless connectivity and vibrant visuals. With Chromecast built-in and a slim design, it's a great addition to any modern home.

Specifications of VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Chromecast built-in
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Vibrant visuals

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
VISE (by Vijay Sales 80 cm (32 inches) HD LED TV with Chromecast Built-in VS32HGA4B (2023 Model Edition)
7. Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV

The Acer 32-inch Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with Android TV and Google Assistant. With a sleek design and Dolby Audio, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Dolby Audio speakers
  • Android TV with Google Assistant

Pros

  • Smart TV features
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
8. 32 Inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV

The 32-inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV offers stunning visuals and smart features. With a powerful processor and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for streaming your favorite content.

Specifications of 32 Inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Smart TV features

Pros

  • Smart TV features
  • Powerful processor
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32PRO (Black)
Also Read: 32-inch smart TV redefines home entertainment experience: 10 best options

9. PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV

The PANWOOD 32-inch Smart TV offers a seamless viewing experience with vivid colors and immersive sound. With smart features and a slim design, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Smart TV features

Pros

  • Vivid display
  • Immersive sound
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
PANWOOD 80cm (32Inch) Ultra Bright Display Smart LED TV | Android 9.0 | 512MB + 4GB | Powerful Audio 10W Speakers | Supports Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc
10. MI 32 inches Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV

The MI 32-inch Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home.

Specification of MI 32 inches Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV:

  • HD Ready resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • 20W speakers
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Chromecast built-in
  • Vibrant display
  • Google Assistant for voice control

Cons

  • Limited smart features
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
Best 3 features for you:

Product nameHD Ready resolutionRefresh rateConnectivity
Visio World VW32AYes60Hz2 HDMI, 2 USB
LG 32LQ643BPTAYes50Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
Acer AR32NSV53HDFLYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
TCL 32S5400AYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
MI L32M8-5AINYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
VISE VS32HGA4BYes60Hz2 HDMI, 2 USB
Acer AR32AR2841HDFLYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
VW32PROYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
PANWOODYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB
MI L32M7-5AINYes60Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB

Best value for money:

The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers the best value for money with its seamless viewing experience and built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. It provides smart features and a vibrant display at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The LG 32-inch 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product with its stunning visuals, smart features, and multiple connectivity options. It offers a complete entertainment package for any home.

How to find the best 32 inch led tv?

FAQs on 32 inch led tv

What is the resolution of these TVs?

All the TVs listed have HD Ready resolution for a crisp and clear viewing experience.

Do these TVs have smart features?

Yes, most of the TVs listed offer smart features such as built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for seamless streaming.

How many HDMI and USB ports do these TVs have?

The TVs come with 2-3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for easy connectivity with multiple devices.
