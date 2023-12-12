10 best 32 inch LED TVs you can buy for your upgrade

Summary:
10 best 32-inch LED TVs available on Amazon come with exceptional value. Check out the detailed product comparisons, pros and cons, and a price list to help you make an informed decision.
Are you in the market for the best 32-inch LED TV and feeling overwhelmed by the choices? Look no further! In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best 32-inch LED TVs available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a smart TV, an Android TV, or a TV with a bezel-less display, we have covered it all. We understand the importance of finding the right TV that suits your needs and budget. Our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect 32-inch LED TV for your home.
The Visio World 32-inch VW32A LED TV offers stunning picture quality and a sleek design. With built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions.
The LG 32 inches 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV combines stunning visuals with smart features. With webOS and AI ThinQ, you can access a world of entertainment with ease.
The Acer 32-inch Advanced AR32NSV53HDFL LED TV offers advanced features and stunning visuals. With a slim and modern design, it's a great addition to any living space. Elevate your viewing experience with our 32-inch LED TV, offering a perfect blend of sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear visuals and smart features for an entertainment upgrade like never before.
The TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less Android TV offers a stunning viewing experience with a minimalistic design. With Android TV and Google Assistant, you can access a world of entertainment with ease.
The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home.
The VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV offers seamless connectivity and vibrant visuals. With Chromecast built-in and a slim design, it's a great addition to any modern home.
The Acer 32-inch Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with Android TV and Google Assistant. With a sleek design and Dolby Audio, it's a great addition to any home.
The 32-inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV offers stunning visuals and smart features. With a powerful processor and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for streaming your favorite content.
The PANWOOD 32-inch Smart TV offers a seamless viewing experience with vivid colors and immersive sound. With smart features and a slim design, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
The MI 32-inch Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home.
|Product name
|HD Ready resolution
|Refresh rate
|Connectivity
|Visio World VW32A
|Yes
|60Hz
|2 HDMI, 2 USB
|LG 32LQ643BPTA
|Yes
|50Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|Acer AR32NSV53HDFL
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|TCL 32S5400A
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|MI L32M8-5AIN
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|VISE VS32HGA4B
|Yes
|60Hz
|2 HDMI, 2 USB
|Acer AR32AR2841HDFL
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|VW32PRO
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|PANWOOD
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
|MI L32M7-5AIN
|Yes
|60Hz
|3 HDMI, 2 USB
The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers the best value for money with its seamless viewing experience and built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. It provides smart features and a vibrant display at an affordable price.
The LG 32-inch 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product with its stunning visuals, smart features, and multiple connectivity options. It offers a complete entertainment package for any home.
|Product
|Price
|VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)
|Get Price
|LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
|Get Price
|TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)
|₹ 11,990
|MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
|Get Price
|VISE (by Vijay Sales 80 cm (32 inches) HD LED TV with Chromecast Built-in VS32HGA4B (2023 Model Edition)
|Get Price
|Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
|Get Price
|VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32PRO (Black)
|Get Price
|PANWOOD 80cm (32Inch) Ultra Bright Display Smart LED TV | Android 9.0 | 512MB + 4GB | Powerful Audio 10W Speakers | Supports Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc
|₹ 8,399
|MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
|Get Price
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.