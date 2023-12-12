10 best 32 inch LED TVs you can buy for your upgrade

The best 32 inch smart LED TVs: Check out the best options for daily use. Are you in the market for the best 32-inch LED TV and feeling overwhelmed by the choices? Look no further! In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best 32-inch LED TVs available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a smart TV, an Android TV, or a TV with a bezel-less display, we have covered it all. We understand the importance of finding the right TV that suits your needs and budget. Our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect 32-inch LED TV for your home.

1. Visio World 32 inches VW32A LED TV The Visio World 32-inch VW32A LED TV offers stunning picture quality and a sleek design. With built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions. Specifications of Visio World 32 inches VW32A LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

2 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Slim bezel design

Pros Sharp and vibrant display

Great sound quality

Multiple connectivity options Cons Limited smart features

2. LG 32 inches 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV The LG 32 inches 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV combines stunning visuals with smart features. With webOS and AI ThinQ, you can access a world of entertainment with ease. Specifications: HD Ready resolution

50Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Smart TV with webOS and AI ThinQ

Pros Smart TV features

Sleek design

Multiple connectivity options Cons Average sound quality

The Acer 32-inch Advanced AR32NSV53HDFL LED TV offers advanced features and stunning visuals. With a slim and modern design, it's a great addition to any living space. Specifications: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Dolby Audio speakers

Bezel-less display

Pros Bezel-less display

Dolby Audio

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited smart features

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Dolby Audio speakers

Bezel-less design

Pros Bezel-less design

Android TV with Google Assistant

Dolby Audio for immersive sound Cons Average build quality

5. MI 32 inches Ready Google LED TV The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers a seamless viewing experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home. Specifications of MI 32 inches Ready Google LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Chromecast built-in

Pros Chromecast built-in

Vibrant display

Google Assistant for voice control Cons Limited smart features

6. VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV The VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV offers seamless connectivity and vibrant visuals. With Chromecast built-in and a slim design, it's a great addition to any modern home. Specifications of VISE 32 inches Chromecast Built VS32HGA4B LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

2 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Chromecast built-in

Pros Chromecast built-in

Sleek and modern design

Vibrant visuals Cons Limited connectivity options

7. Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV The Acer 32-inch Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with Android TV and Google Assistant. With a sleek design and Dolby Audio, it's a great addition to any home. Specifications of Acer 32 inches Ready Android AR32AR2841HDFL LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Dolby Audio speakers

Android TV with Google Assistant

Pros Smart TV features

Sleek and modern design

Dolby Audio for immersive sound Cons Limited connectivity options

8. 32 Inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV The 32-inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV offers stunning visuals and smart features. With a powerful processor and multiple connectivity options, it's perfect for streaming your favorite content. Specifications of 32 Inch Ready Smart VW32PRO LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Smart TV features

Pros Smart TV features

Powerful processor

Multiple connectivity options Cons Average sound quality

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Smart TV features

Pros Vivid display

Immersive sound

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited connectivity options

10. MI 32 inches Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV The MI 32-inch Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. With a slim design and vibrant display, it's the perfect addition to any home. Specification of MI 32 inches Ready Android L32M7-5AIN LED TV: HD Ready resolution

60Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

20W speakers

Chromecast built-in

Pros Chromecast built-in

Vibrant display

Google Assistant for voice control Cons Limited smart features

Best 3 features for you:

Product name HD Ready resolution Refresh rate Connectivity Visio World VW32A Yes 60Hz 2 HDMI, 2 USB LG 32LQ643BPTA Yes 50Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB Acer AR32NSV53HDFL Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB TCL 32S5400A Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB MI L32M8-5AIN Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB VISE VS32HGA4B Yes 60Hz 2 HDMI, 2 USB Acer AR32AR2841HDFL Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB VW32PRO Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB PANWOOD Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB MI L32M7-5AIN Yes 60Hz 3 HDMI, 2 USB

Best value for money: The MI 32-inch Ready Google LED TV offers the best value for money with its seamless viewing experience and built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. It provides smart features and a vibrant display at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The LG 32-inch 32LQ643BPTA Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product with its stunning visuals, smart features, and multiple connectivity options. It offers a complete entertainment package for any home.

