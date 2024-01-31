Best 200-litre refrigerators: Top 6 picks for your kitchen

Published on Jan 31, 2024 11:02 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best 200-litre refrigerators: Discover the coolest picks for your kitchen with our top 200-litre refrigerators! Keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish with these compact yet efficient appliances. Read More Read Less

A 200-litre refrigerator is the perfect choice for small families or individuals. These refrigerators offer ample storage space without taking up too much room. We have compiled a list of the best 200-litre refrigerators available in India, with a focus on their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a Whirlpool, Voltas Beko, or Lloyd refrigerator, we've got you covered.

1. Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM

The Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM is a stylish and efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space. With its advanced cooling technology, this refrigerator ensures that your food stays fresh for longer. Its sleek design and energy-efficient performance make it a top choice for any kitchen.

Pros Ample storage space

Sleek design

Energy-efficient Cons No inverter compressor

2. Whirlpool 215 IMPC ROY RAIN

The Whirlpool 215 IMPC ROY RAIN refrigerator is a high-performance appliance that offers superior cooling and storage. With its advanced technology and innovative features, this refrigerator provides the perfect solution for keeping your food fresh and organized. Its premium design and reliable performance make it a top choice for any modern kitchen.

Pros Superior cooling performance

Premium design

Reliable inverter compressor Cons Higher energy rating

Also read: Best french door refrigerators for stylish and modern homes: Top 10 picks 3. Voltas Beko Refrigerator RDC220B60 DWEXXXXSG

The Voltas Beko Refrigerator RDC220B60 DWEXXXXSG is a feature-packed refrigerator that offers exceptional storage and cooling capabilities. With its innovative design and advanced technology, this refrigerator is perfect for modern households. Its user-friendly features and efficient performance make it a top contender in the market.

Pros Exceptional storage capacity

Advanced cooling technology

User-friendly features Cons Slightly higher energy consumption

4. Lloyd Inverter Refrigerator GLDF214SGWS1PB

The Lloyd Inverter Refrigerator GLDF214SGWS1PB is a premium-quality refrigerator with advanced features and a stylish design. With its energy-efficient inverter compressor and intelligent cooling technology, this refrigerator offers superior performance and convenience. Its sleek and modern design makes it a perfect fit for any contemporary kitchen.

Pros Premium-quality performance

Energy-efficient inverter compressor

Sleek and modern design Cons Slightly higher initial investment

5. Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SRRS2EB

The Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SRRS2EB is a high-performance refrigerator with a spacious interior and efficient cooling technology. With its direct cooling system and durable construction, this refrigerator offers reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Pros Spacious interior

Efficient cooling technology

Sleek and stylish design Cons No inverter compressor

Also read: Best refrigerators in India 2023: 10 options for your kitchen 6. Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SBWT2PB

The Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SBWT2PB is a reliable and efficient refrigerator with a spacious layout and advanced cooling features. With its durable construction and energy-efficient performance, this refrigerator offers the perfect solution for storing and organizing your food items. Its sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen setting.

Pros Reliable and efficient performance

Spacious layout

Sleek and modern design Cons No inverter compressor

Comparison Table

Features Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator 215 PRM Whirlpool 215 IMPC ROY RAIN Voltas Beko Refrigerator RDC220B60 DWEXXXXSG Lloyd Inverter Refrigerator GLDF214SGWS1PB Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SRRS2EB Lloyd Direct Refrigerator GLDC212SBWT2PB Capacity 200 litres 200 litres 200 litres 200 litres 200 litres 200 litres Energy Rating 3 Star 4 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star Cooling Technology Direct Cool Intellisense Inverter Neo Frost Dual Cooling Inverter Frost Free Direct Cool Direct Cool

Best value for money: The Voltas Beko Refrigerator RDC220B60 DWEXXXXSG is the best value for money option in this category. With its exceptional storage capacity and advanced cooling technology, it offers great value at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Whirlpool 215 IMPC ROY RAIN stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its superior cooling performance and premium design, it offers the perfect combination of style and functionality.

How to find the best 200-litre fridge for your home? Discovering the perfect 200-litre fridge involves assessing your space, storage needs, and lifestyle preferences. Measure the available area, prioritize features like adjustable shelves and energy efficiency, and compare brands and prices. Read customer reviews and consider warranty options for added assurance. By evaluating these factors, you can select a refrigerator that not only fits seamlessly into your home but also meets your cooling requirements efficiently.

FAQs on Best 200 litre fridge What is the capacity of these refrigerators? All the refrigerators listed have a capacity of 200 litres, making them suitable for small families or individuals. Do these refrigerators come with an inverter compressor? Yes, some of the refrigerators come with an inverter compressor, which ensures energy efficiency and consistent cooling performance. What is the energy rating of these refrigerators? The energy ratings of the refrigerators range from 3 Star to 4 Star, offering energy-efficient options for consumers. Are these refrigerators suitable for modern kitchens? Yes, all the refrigerators feature sleek and modern designs, making them a perfect fit for contemporary kitchen settings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances