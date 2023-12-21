Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best ovens in India: Compare prices, brands and features

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:35 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

10 best ovens in India: Navigate the culinary landscape with our comprehensive guide. Compare prices, brands, and features to find the perfect oven that suits your home needs. Elevate your cooking experience with top-tier appliances.

best ovens
10 best ovens in India: Ignite your culinary journey with the perfect blend of functionality and style.

Looking for the 10 best ovens in India? We've compiled a list of the top 10 ovens available in the market, considering factors like price, brand, and features. Whether it's for baking, grilling, or toasting, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven for your home.

1. Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller

The Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster and Griller is a versatile oven that offers even cooking and grilling. With a spacious interior, this oven is perfect for baking and toasting. Its stainless steel construction ensures durability and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller:

  • 25L capacity
  • Convection and grill functions
  • Stainless steel body
  • Motorised rotisserie
  • 60-minute timer

Pros

  • Spacious interior for cooking large dishes
  • Versatile convection and grill functions
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May take longer to preheat
  • Limited color options
cellpic 20% off
Borosil OTG Prima Plus 10 Litres Oven Toaster Griller, Pizza Oven, Cake Oven for Baking | 3 Heating Option | 1 year Warranty
4 ratings (1,467)
4 ratings (1,467)
20% off
3,592 4,490
amazonLogo
Buy now

2. Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection

The Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection offers a motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats and a convection function for even baking. Its sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection:

  • 30L capacity
  • Motorised rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • 6-stage heating options
  • LED display

Pros

  • Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats
  • Convection function for even baking
  • Sleek design with LED display

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens
  • Limited color options
cellpic 21% off
Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black
4.3 ratings (1,777)
4.3 ratings (1,777)
21% off
6,499 8,190
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: 10 best ovens for baking: Ultimate guide for home bakers

3. Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie

The Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie is a compact and efficient oven that offers a 25-liter capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. With its rotisserie function and convection technology, it's an all-in-one kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie:

  • 25L capacity
  • Rotisserie function
  • Convection technology
  • 60-minute timer
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Compact and efficient design
  • Versatile rotisserie and convection functions
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Limited color options
cellpic 23% off
AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter
4.1 ratings (14,446)
4.1 ratings (14,446)
23% off
3,841 4,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design

The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is designed for ease of use and optimal cooking results. With its ergonomic design and multi-functionality, this oven offers great value for money.

Specifications of CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design:

  • 30L capacity
  • Convection function
  • 6-stage heating options
  • Ergonomic design
  • Timer with auto shut-off

Pros

  • Ergonomic design for ease of use
  • Multi-functionality for versatile cooking
  • Auto shut-off timer for safety

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May take longer to preheat
cellpic 34% off
Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black
4.1 ratings (161)
4.1 ratings (161)
34% off
10,590 15,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function

The Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven is designed for high-capacity cooking and versatile functions. With its rotisserie function and stainless steel construction, it's a durable and reliable kitchen companion. This product is among the best ovens in India as compared to the other options mentioned.

Specifications of Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function:

  • 30L capacity
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Rotisserie function
  • Convection technology
  • 60-minute timer

Pros

  • High-capacity cooking for large families
  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Versatile rotisserie and convection functions

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens
  • Limited color options
cellpic 59% off
Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function|7-in-1 Air Fry,Bake,Grill,Roast,Dehydrate & Reheat Function|Digital Display|10 Preset Menu|2 Year Warranty (Aero Crisp)
4.3 ratings (1,895)
4.3 ratings (1,895)
59% off
8,999 21,995
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

6. 3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating Function

The 3716 Toaster comes with a range of accessories and a 6-stage heating function for precise cooking. Its compact design and versatile features make it suitable for various cooking needs.

Specifications of 3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating Function:

  • 6-stage heating options
  • Accessories included
  • Convection technology
  • 60-minute timer
  • Compact design

Pros

  • Versatile heating options for precise cooking
  • Compact design for smaller kitchens
  • Accessories included for added convenience

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • May take longer to preheat
cellpic 31% off
Usha 3716 16 Liters Oven Toaster Grill with 5 Accessories, 1200 W, 3 mode Heating Function(Maroon)
4 ratings (361)
4 ratings (361)
31% off
5,699 8,290
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liter Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie

The USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liters Toaster Grill offers a spacious interior and motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats. With its user-friendly interface and durable construction, it's a reliable choice for home cooking.

Specifications of USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liter Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie:

  • 30L capacity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection technology
  • 6-stage heating options
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Spacious interior for cooking large dishes
  • Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens
  • Limited color options

8. Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L

The Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L is a versatile oven with digital controls and a 30-liter capacity. With its modern design and multi-functional features, it's a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L:

  • 30L capacity
  • Digital controls
  • Convection technology
  • 6-stage heating options
  • Timer with auto shut-off

Pros

  • Digital controls for precise cooking
  • Versatile convection technology
  • Modern design for a stylish kitchen

Cons

  • May take longer to preheat
  • Limited color options
cellpic 40% off
Wonderchef Prato Digital Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) 30 Litres with 6 Pre-set Cooking Menus | with Rotisserie, Convection Mode | All in one - Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Oven for Kitchen | Digital Display | Chamber Light, Inner Lamp | Temperature Control | 8 Accessories | 2 Years Warranty | Silver
3.9 ratings (2,869)
3.9 ratings (2,869)
40% off
7,999 13,400
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish

The Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill offers a unique matte finish and a spacious interior for all your cooking needs. With its user-friendly interface and durable construction, it's a reliable choice for home cooking.

Specifications of Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish:

  • 30L capacity
  • Matte finish
  • Convection technology
  • 6-stage heating options
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Spacious interior for cooking large dishes
  • Unique matte finish for added style
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens
  • Limited color options
cellpic 1% off
USHA 3635Rc 35L Oven Toaster Grill With Rotisserie And Convection For 360 Degree Even Cooking, 6 Mode Heating Function(Wine & Matte Black), 1600 Watts, 35 liter
3.5 ratings (147)
3.5 ratings (147)
1% off
8,999 9,097
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven

The AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven offers a spacious interior and motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats. With its versatile features and durable construction, it's a great value for money.

Specifications of AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven:

  • 30L capacity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection technology
  • 6-stage heating options
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Spacious interior for cooking large dishes
  • Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens
  • Limited color options
cellpic 19% off
AGARO Grand Oven Toaster Grill Convection Cake Baking Otg With 6 Heating Mode (Black,30 Liter),1500 Watts
4.3 ratings (7,100)
4.3 ratings (7,100)
19% off
5,246 6,499
amazonLogo
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

Product NameCapacityConvection TechnologyRotisserie Function
Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller25LYesYes
Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection30LYesYes
Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie25LYesYes
CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design30LYesNo
Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function30LYesYes
3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating FunctionNAYesNo
USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liters Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie30LYesYes
Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L30LYesNo
Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish30LYesNo
AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven30LYesYes

Best value for money:

The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is the best value for money, offering a 30L capacity, convection function, and ergonomic design for an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection is the best overall product, offering a spacious 30L capacity, motorized rotisserie, and convection function for versatile cooking.

How to find the best oven in India?

The Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection is the best overall product, offering a spacious 30L capacity, motorized rotisserie, and convection function for versatile cooking.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Borosil OTG Prima Plus 10 Litres Oven Toaster Griller, Pizza Oven, Cake Oven for Baking | 3 Heating Option | 1 year Warranty ₹ 3,592
Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black ₹ 6,499
AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter ₹ 3,841
Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black ₹ 10,590
Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function|7-in-1 Air Fry,Bake,Grill,Roast,Dehydrate & Reheat Function|Digital Display|10 Preset Menu|2 Year Warranty (Aero Crisp) ₹ 8,999
Usha 3716 16 Liters Oven Toaster Grill with 5 Accessories, 1200 W, 3 mode Heating Function(Maroon) ₹ 5,699
Wonderchef Prato Digital Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) 30 Litres with 6 Pre-set Cooking Menus | with Rotisserie, Convection Mode | All in one - Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Oven for Kitchen | Digital Display | Chamber Light, Inner Lamp | Temperature Control | 8 Accessories | 2 Years Warranty | Silver ₹ 7,999
USHA 3635Rc 35L Oven Toaster Grill With Rotisserie And Convection For 360 Degree Even Cooking, 6 Mode Heating Function(Wine & Matte Black), 1600 Watts, 35 liter ₹ 8,999
AGARO Grand Oven Toaster Grill Convection Cake Baking Otg With 6 Heating Mode (Black,30 Liter),1500 Watts ₹ 5,246

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use

imageLead

10 best Amazfit smartwatches for every budget and style: Buying guide

imageLead

10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches in India: Compare prices, features, and more

imageLead

10 best Apple smartwatches: Comprehensive comparison guide

imageLead

9 best vlogging cameras 2023: Ultimate guide for vloggers


FAQs on best oven in India

What is the capacity of the ovens?

The ovens have capacities ranging from 25L to 30L, suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Do the ovens have a convection function?

Yes, all the ovens listed feature convection technology for even cooking and baking.

Are the ovens suitable for grilling?

Most of the ovens come with a motorized rotisserie for grilling meats and other dishes.
home-kitchen FOR LESS