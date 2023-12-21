10 best ovens in India: Compare prices, brands and features

10 best ovens in India: Ignite your culinary journey with the perfect blend of functionality and style. Looking for the 10 best ovens in India? We've compiled a list of the top 10 ovens available in the market, considering factors like price, brand, and features. Whether it's for baking, grilling, or toasting, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven for your home.

1. Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller The Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster and Griller is a versatile oven that offers even cooking and grilling. With a spacious interior, this oven is perfect for baking and toasting. Its stainless steel construction ensures durability and easy maintenance. Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller: 25L capacity

Convection and grill functions

Stainless steel body

Motorised rotisserie

60-minute timer

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large dishes

Versatile convection and grill functions

Durable stainless steel body Cons May take longer to preheat

Limited color options

2. Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection The Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection offers a motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats and a convection function for even baking. Its sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection: 30L capacity

Motorised rotisserie

Convection function

6-stage heating options

LED display

Pros Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats

Convection function for even baking

Sleek design with LED display Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Limited color options

Also Read: 10 best ovens for baking: Ultimate guide for home bakers 3. Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie The Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie is a compact and efficient oven that offers a 25-liter capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. With its rotisserie function and convection technology, it's an all-in-one kitchen appliance. Specifications of Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie: 25L capacity

Rotisserie function

Convection technology

60-minute timer

Stainless steel body

Pros Compact and efficient design

Versatile rotisserie and convection functions

Durable stainless steel body Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Limited color options

4. CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is designed for ease of use and optimal cooking results. With its ergonomic design and multi-functionality, this oven offers great value for money. Specifications of CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design: 30L capacity

Convection function

6-stage heating options

Ergonomic design

Timer with auto shut-off

Pros Ergonomic design for ease of use

Multi-functionality for versatile cooking

Auto shut-off timer for safety Cons Limited color options

May take longer to preheat

5. Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function The Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven is designed for high-capacity cooking and versatile functions. With its rotisserie function and stainless steel construction, it's a durable and reliable kitchen companion. This product is among the best ovens in India as compared to the other options mentioned. Specifications of Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function: 30L capacity

Stainless steel construction

Rotisserie function

Convection technology

60-minute timer

Pros High-capacity cooking for large families

Durable stainless steel construction

Versatile rotisserie and convection functions Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Limited color options

Also Read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 6. 3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating Function The 3716 Toaster comes with a range of accessories and a 6-stage heating function for precise cooking. Its compact design and versatile features make it suitable for various cooking needs. Specifications of 3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating Function: 6-stage heating options

Accessories included

Convection technology

60-minute timer

Compact design

Pros Versatile heating options for precise cooking

Compact design for smaller kitchens

Accessories included for added convenience Cons Limited capacity for larger families

May take longer to preheat

7. USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liter Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie The USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liters Toaster Grill offers a spacious interior and motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats. With its user-friendly interface and durable construction, it's a reliable choice for home cooking. Specifications of USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liter Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie: 30L capacity

Motorized rotisserie

Convection technology

6-stage heating options

Stainless steel body

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large dishes

Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats

Durable stainless steel body Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Limited color options

8. Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L The Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L is a versatile oven with digital controls and a 30-liter capacity. With its modern design and multi-functional features, it's a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L: 30L capacity

Digital controls

Convection technology

6-stage heating options

Timer with auto shut-off

Pros Digital controls for precise cooking

Versatile convection technology

Modern design for a stylish kitchen Cons May take longer to preheat

Limited color options

9. Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish The Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill offers a unique matte finish and a spacious interior for all your cooking needs. With its user-friendly interface and durable construction, it's a reliable choice for home cooking. Specifications of Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish: 30L capacity

Matte finish

Convection technology

6-stage heating options

Stainless steel body

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large dishes

Unique matte finish for added style

Durable stainless steel body Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Limited color options

10. AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven The AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven offers a spacious interior and motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats. With its versatile features and durable construction, it's a great value for money. Specifications of AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven: 30L capacity

Motorized rotisserie

Convection technology

6-stage heating options

Stainless steel body

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large dishes

Motorized rotisserie for perfectly cooked meats

Durable stainless steel body Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Limited color options

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Capacity Convection Technology Rotisserie Function Borosil Stainless Steel Convection Toaster & Griller 25L Yes Yes Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection 30L Yes Yes Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster with Rotisserie 25L Yes Yes CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven with Ergonomic Design 30L Yes No Inalsa 30-Liter Capacity Stainless Steel Oven with Rotisserie Function 30L Yes Yes 3716 Toaster with Accessories and 6-Stage Heating Function NA Yes No USHA 3760Rcss 30-Liters Toaster Grill with Motorized Rotisserie 30L Yes Yes Wonderchef Prato Digital OTG 30L 30L Yes No Usha 3635RC Toaster Grill with Matte Finish 30L Yes No AGARO 30-Litre Moterised Rotisserie with Convection Oven 30L Yes Yes

Best value for money: The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is the best value for money, offering a 30L capacity, convection function, and ergonomic design for an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Borosil Toaster with Motorised Rotisserie & Convection is the best overall product, offering a spacious 30L capacity, motorized rotisserie, and convection function for versatile cooking.

