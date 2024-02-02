Icon
AC brands in India: Top 10 picks to beat the heat

Published on Feb 02, 2024 14:05 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
In the scorching heat of India, selecting the right air conditioner is crucial, and several brands have emerged as leaders in providing efficient cooling solutions. Check out the best AC brands in India. Read More

When it comes to beating the scorching summer heat, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right AC can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India, each offering a unique set of features and functionalities. Whether you are looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs, convertible ACs, or those equipped with advanced purification technology, we have got you covered. Read on to explore the best ACs to buy in 2022 and find the perfect cooling solution for your home or office.

1. Blue Star IC315YNU Convertible AC

The Blue Star IC315YNU is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers powerful cooling and energy-saving performance. With its convertible feature, it can operate as both a window and split AC, providing flexibility and convenience. Equipped with a stabilizer-free operation, it ensures reliable performance even during voltage fluctuations.

Pros

  • Convertible design for flexible installation
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Advanced cooling technologies

Cons

  • May require additional stabilizer

2. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool AC is a high-performance inverter AC with a unique flexicool feature that allows customized cooling based on the user's preferences. It comes with a built-in air purifier and self-cleaning technology, ensuring clean and healthy air circulation throughout the room.

Pros

  • Customizable cooling options
  • Advanced air purification
  • Low maintenance and easy cleaning

Cons

  • Relatively higher initial cost

The Daikin MTKL50U is a powerful inverter AC with a sleek design and intelligent features. It boasts a 4-way swing for uniform cooling, along with an Econo mode for energy-saving operation. The Coanda airflow technology ensures efficient air distribution, providing consistent and comfortable cooling.

Pros

  • Sleek design with intelligent features
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Silent and uniform cooling

Cons

  • Slightly higher noise levels

4. Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC

The Voltas PLATINA AC is a feature-packed inverter AC with adjustable cooling modes to suit different environmental conditions. It comes with an advanced air purifier and anti-dust filter, ensuring clean and healthy air quality. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient performance.

Pros

  • Versatile cooling options
  • Advanced air purification
  • Energy-efficient performance

Cons

  • May require additional stabilizer

5. Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC

The Samsung AR18CYNZABE AC is a premium inverter AC with convertible modes for enhanced flexibility. It features an anti-bacteria coating and an HD filter for improved air quality, making it suitable for allergy-prone individuals. The triple inverter technology ensures powerful and efficient cooling performance.

Pros

  • Flexible installation options
  • Advanced air filtration
  • Powerful and efficient cooling

Cons

  • Higher initial investment

The Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W AC is equipped with a 6-stage filtration system and additional air purification technology for superior air quality. It offers flexible cooling modes and precise temperature control, making it suitable for various room sizes and environmental conditions.

Pros

  • Superior air quality with advanced filtration
  • Flexible cooling modes
  • Precise temperature control

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design

7. General ASGG24CGTB-B Inverter AC

The General ASGG24CGTB-B AC features a powerful copper condenser and inverter technology for efficient and durable cooling performance. It offers a wide operating range, making it suitable for extreme temperature conditions. The auto-restart function ensures hassle-free operation after power interruptions.

Pros

  • Durable and efficient cooling
  • Wide operating range
  • Hassle-free operation after power interruptions

Cons

  • Relatively higher initial cost

8. Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA Split AC

The Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA AC is a reliable split AC with a convertible design and energy-efficient performance. It offers intelligent features such as auto-blow function and eco mode for optimized cooling. The anti-corrosive bluefin coating ensures long-lasting durability and protection against rust and corrosion.

Pros

  • Flexible installation options
  • Durable and corrosion-resistant
  • Intelligent cooling features

Cons

  • May produce noticeable noise

9. LG RS-Q13JNYE Inverter AC

The LG RS-Q13JNYE AC is a premium inverter AC with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling feature for enhanced flexibility. It offers protection against various pollutants and allergens, making it suitable for individuals with respiratory conditions. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros

  • Flexible and customizable cooling options
  • Advanced air purification
  • Efficient and quiet operation

Cons

  • Slightly higher initial investment

10. Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV Inverter AC

The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV AC is equipped with anti-viral protection and advanced cooling technologies for superior performance. It offers a customizable 4D express cooling mode along with an anti-dust filter for clean and healthy air circulation. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient operation.

Pros

  • Superior air quality with anti-viral protection
  • Customizable cooling options
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • May require additional stabilizer

Comparison Table

Convertible ModesCooling TechnologyEnergy Efficiency
Blue Star IC315YNU4-in-1 convertible modePrecision cooling technology3-star energy rating
Carrier FlexicoolFlexicool featurePM 2.5 filter5-star energy rating
Daikin MTKL50UEcono modeCoanda airflow4-star energy rating
Voltas PLATINAAdjustable inverter technologyAnti-dust and air purifier filters3-star energy rating
Samsung AR18CYNZABEConvertible modesHD filter with anti-bacteria coating5-star energy rating
Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5WPowerful mode6-stage filtration system4-star energy rating
General ASGG24CGTB-BWide operating rangeAuto-restart function5-star energy rating
Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWAConvertible designAuto-blow function3-star energy rating
LG RS-Q13JNYE4-in-1 convertible cooling featureDual inverter compressor5-star energy rating
Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV4D express cooling modeAnti-viral protection4-star energy rating

Best value for money:

The Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its versatile cooling options, advanced air purification, and energy-efficient performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC emerges as the best overall product in this category, offering flexible installation options, advanced air filtration, and powerful and efficient cooling performance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking top-notch features and performance.

How to find the top AC brands:

Finding the top AC brands requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure that the chosen brand aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Factors such as innovative technologies, durability and build quality along with energy efficiency are some of the important factors to consider before buying the top AC brands.

FAQs on top ac brands

The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3-star to 5-star, indicating their energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, many of these ACs are equipped with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation.
Some of these ACs offer wide operating ranges and powerful cooling modes, making them suitable for larger rooms and extreme temperature conditions.
The warranty period for these ACs varies, with most brands offering a standard warranty of 1-2 years on the product and additional coverage for the compressor.
