AC brands in India: Top 10 picks to beat the heat

In the scorching heat of India, selecting the right air conditioner is crucial, and several brands have emerged as leaders in providing efficient cooling solutions. Check out the best AC brands in India. Read More
When it comes to beating the scorching summer heat, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right AC can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India, each offering a unique set of features and functionalities. Whether you are looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs, convertible ACs, or those equipped with advanced purification technology, we have got you covered. Read on to explore the best ACs to buy in 2022 and find the perfect cooling solution for your home or office.
1. Blue Star IC315YNU Convertible AC
The Blue Star IC315YNU is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers powerful cooling and energy-saving performance. With its convertible feature, it can operate as both a window and split AC, providing flexibility and convenience. Equipped with a stabilizer-free operation, it ensures reliable performance even during voltage fluctuations.
Pros
Convertible design for flexible installation
Energy-efficient operation
Advanced cooling technologies
Cons
May require additional stabilizer
2. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
The Carrier Flexicool AC is a high-performance inverter AC with a unique flexicool feature that allows customized cooling based on the user's preferences. It comes with a built-in air purifier and self-cleaning technology, ensuring clean and healthy air circulation throughout the room.
The Daikin MTKL50U is a powerful inverter AC with a sleek design and intelligent features. It boasts a 4-way swing for uniform cooling, along with an Econo mode for energy-saving operation. The Coanda airflow technology ensures efficient air distribution, providing consistent and comfortable cooling.
Pros
Sleek design with intelligent features
Energy-efficient operation
Silent and uniform cooling
Cons
Slightly higher noise levels
4. Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC
The Voltas PLATINA AC is a feature-packed inverter AC with adjustable cooling modes to suit different environmental conditions. It comes with an advanced air purifier and anti-dust filter, ensuring clean and healthy air quality. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient performance.
Pros
Versatile cooling options
Advanced air purification
Energy-efficient performance
Cons
May require additional stabilizer
5. Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC
The Samsung AR18CYNZABE AC is a premium inverter AC with convertible modes for enhanced flexibility. It features an anti-bacteria coating and an HD filter for improved air quality, making it suitable for allergy-prone individuals. The triple inverter technology ensures powerful and efficient cooling performance.
The Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W AC is equipped with a 6-stage filtration system and additional air purification technology for superior air quality. It offers flexible cooling modes and precise temperature control, making it suitable for various room sizes and environmental conditions.
Pros
Superior air quality with advanced filtration
Flexible cooling modes
Precise temperature control
Cons
Slightly bulky design
7. General ASGG24CGTB-B Inverter AC
The General ASGG24CGTB-B AC features a powerful copper condenser and inverter technology for efficient and durable cooling performance. It offers a wide operating range, making it suitable for extreme temperature conditions. The auto-restart function ensures hassle-free operation after power interruptions.
Pros
Durable and efficient cooling
Wide operating range
Hassle-free operation after power interruptions
Cons
Relatively higher initial cost
8. Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA Split AC
The Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA AC is a reliable split AC with a convertible design and energy-efficient performance. It offers intelligent features such as auto-blow function and eco mode for optimized cooling. The anti-corrosive bluefin coating ensures long-lasting durability and protection against rust and corrosion.
Pros
Flexible installation options
Durable and corrosion-resistant
Intelligent cooling features
Cons
May produce noticeable noise
9. LG RS-Q13JNYE Inverter AC
The LG RS-Q13JNYE AC is a premium inverter AC with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling feature for enhanced flexibility. It offers protection against various pollutants and allergens, making it suitable for individuals with respiratory conditions. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet operation.
Pros
Flexible and customizable cooling options
Advanced air purification
Efficient and quiet operation
Cons
Slightly higher initial investment
10. Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV Inverter AC
The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV AC is equipped with anti-viral protection and advanced cooling technologies for superior performance. It offers a customizable 4D express cooling mode along with an anti-dust filter for clean and healthy air circulation. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient operation.
Pros
Superior air quality with anti-viral protection
Customizable cooling options
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
May require additional stabilizer
Comparison Table
Convertible Modes
Cooling Technology
Energy Efficiency
Blue Star IC315YNU
4-in-1 convertible mode
Precision cooling technology
3-star energy rating
Carrier Flexicool
Flexicool feature
PM 2.5 filter
5-star energy rating
Daikin MTKL50U
Econo mode
Coanda airflow
4-star energy rating
Voltas PLATINA
Adjustable inverter technology
Anti-dust and air purifier filters
3-star energy rating
Samsung AR18CYNZABE
Convertible modes
HD filter with anti-bacteria coating
5-star energy rating
Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W
Powerful mode
6-stage filtration system
4-star energy rating
General ASGG24CGTB-B
Wide operating range
Auto-restart function
5-star energy rating
Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA
Convertible design
Auto-blow function
3-star energy rating
LG RS-Q13JNYE
4-in-1 convertible cooling feature
Dual inverter compressor
5-star energy rating
Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV
4D express cooling mode
Anti-viral protection
4-star energy rating
Best value for money:
The Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its versatile cooling options, advanced air purification, and energy-efficient performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Best overall product:
The Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC emerges as the best overall product in this category, offering flexible installation options, advanced air filtration, and powerful and efficient cooling performance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking top-notch features and performance.
How to find the top AC brands:
Finding the top AC brands requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure that the chosen brand aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Factors such as innovative technologies, durability and build quality along with energy efficiency are some of the important factors to consider before buying the top AC brands.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs on top ac brands
The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3-star to 5-star, indicating their energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, many of these ACs are equipped with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation.
Some of these ACs offer wide operating ranges and powerful cooling modes, making them suitable for larger rooms and extreme temperature conditions.
The warranty period for these ACs varies, with most brands offering a standard warranty of 1-2 years on the product and additional coverage for the compressor.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more