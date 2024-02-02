AC brands in India: Top 10 picks to beat the heat

Published on Feb 02, 2024









Summary: In the scorching heat of India, selecting the right air conditioner is crucial, and several brands have emerged as leaders in providing efficient cooling solutions. Check out the best AC brands in India. Read More Read Less

When it comes to beating the scorching summer heat, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right AC can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India, each offering a unique set of features and functionalities. Whether you are looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs, convertible ACs, or those equipped with advanced purification technology, we have got you covered. Read on to explore the best ACs to buy in 2022 and find the perfect cooling solution for your home or office.

1. Blue Star IC315YNU Convertible AC

The Blue Star IC315YNU is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers powerful cooling and energy-saving performance. With its convertible feature, it can operate as both a window and split AC, providing flexibility and convenience. Equipped with a stabilizer-free operation, it ensures reliable performance even during voltage fluctuations.

Pros Convertible design for flexible installation

Energy-efficient operation

Advanced cooling technologies Cons May require additional stabilizer

2. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool AC is a high-performance inverter AC with a unique flexicool feature that allows customized cooling based on the user's preferences. It comes with a built-in air purifier and self-cleaning technology, ensuring clean and healthy air circulation throughout the room.

Pros Customizable cooling options

Advanced air purification

Low maintenance and easy cleaning Cons Relatively higher initial cost

Also read: Top 7 Blue Star ACs in 2023: Complete buying guide 3. Daikin MTKL50U Inverter AC

The Daikin MTKL50U is a powerful inverter AC with a sleek design and intelligent features. It boasts a 4-way swing for uniform cooling, along with an Econo mode for energy-saving operation. The Coanda airflow technology ensures efficient air distribution, providing consistent and comfortable cooling.

Pros Sleek design with intelligent features

Energy-efficient operation

Silent and uniform cooling Cons Slightly higher noise levels

4. Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC

The Voltas PLATINA AC is a feature-packed inverter AC with adjustable cooling modes to suit different environmental conditions. It comes with an advanced air purifier and anti-dust filter, ensuring clean and healthy air quality. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient performance.

Pros Versatile cooling options

Advanced air purification

Energy-efficient performance Cons May require additional stabilizer

5. Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC

The Samsung AR18CYNZABE AC is a premium inverter AC with convertible modes for enhanced flexibility. It features an anti-bacteria coating and an HD filter for improved air quality, making it suitable for allergy-prone individuals. The triple inverter technology ensures powerful and efficient cooling performance.

Pros Flexible installation options

Advanced air filtration

Powerful and efficient cooling Cons Higher initial investment

Also read: Top 10 air conditioner brands in India for effective cooling 6. Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W Inverter AC

The Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W AC is equipped with a 6-stage filtration system and additional air purification technology for superior air quality. It offers flexible cooling modes and precise temperature control, making it suitable for various room sizes and environmental conditions.

Pros Superior air quality with advanced filtration

Flexible cooling modes

Precise temperature control Cons Slightly bulky design

7. General ASGG24CGTB-B Inverter AC

The General ASGG24CGTB-B AC features a powerful copper condenser and inverter technology for efficient and durable cooling performance. It offers a wide operating range, making it suitable for extreme temperature conditions. The auto-restart function ensures hassle-free operation after power interruptions.

Pros Durable and efficient cooling

Wide operating range

Hassle-free operation after power interruptions Cons Relatively higher initial cost

8. Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA Split AC

The Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA AC is a reliable split AC with a convertible design and energy-efficient performance. It offers intelligent features such as auto-blow function and eco mode for optimized cooling. The anti-corrosive bluefin coating ensures long-lasting durability and protection against rust and corrosion.

Pros Flexible installation options

Durable and corrosion-resistant

Intelligent cooling features Cons May produce noticeable noise

9. LG RS-Q13JNYE Inverter AC

The LG RS-Q13JNYE AC is a premium inverter AC with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling feature for enhanced flexibility. It offers protection against various pollutants and allergens, making it suitable for individuals with respiratory conditions. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros Flexible and customizable cooling options

Advanced air purification

Efficient and quiet operation Cons Slightly higher initial investment

10. Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV Inverter AC

The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV AC is equipped with anti-viral protection and advanced cooling technologies for superior performance. It offers a customizable 4D express cooling mode along with an anti-dust filter for clean and healthy air circulation. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to its energy-efficient operation.

Pros Superior air quality with anti-viral protection

Customizable cooling options

Energy-efficient operation Cons May require additional stabilizer

Comparison Table

Convertible Modes Cooling Technology Energy Efficiency Blue Star IC315YNU 4-in-1 convertible mode Precision cooling technology 3-star energy rating Carrier Flexicool Flexicool feature PM 2.5 filter 5-star energy rating Daikin MTKL50U Econo mode Coanda airflow 4-star energy rating Voltas PLATINA Adjustable inverter technology Anti-dust and air purifier filters 3-star energy rating Samsung AR18CYNZABE Convertible modes HD filter with anti-bacteria coating 5-star energy rating Panasonic CU-NU18YKY5W Powerful mode 6-stage filtration system 4-star energy rating General ASGG24CGTB-B Wide operating range Auto-restart function 5-star energy rating Godrej 12TINV3R32-GWA Convertible design Auto-blow function 3-star energy rating LG RS-Q13JNYE 4-in-1 convertible cooling feature Dual inverter compressor 5-star energy rating Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV 4D express cooling mode Anti-viral protection 4-star energy rating

Best value for money: The Voltas PLATINA Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its versatile cooling options, advanced air purification, and energy-efficient performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product: The Samsung AR18CYNZABE Inverter AC emerges as the best overall product in this category, offering flexible installation options, advanced air filtration, and powerful and efficient cooling performance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking top-notch features and performance.

How to find the top AC brands: Finding the top AC brands requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure that the chosen brand aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Factors such as innovative technologies, durability and build quality along with energy efficiency are some of the important factors to consider before buying the top AC brands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on top ac brands What are the energy ratings of these ACs? The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3-star to 5-star, indicating their energy efficiency and cost savings. Do these ACs come with air purification features? Yes, many of these ACs are equipped with advanced air purification filters to ensure clean and healthy air circulation. Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Some of these ACs offer wide operating ranges and powerful cooling modes, making them suitable for larger rooms and extreme temperature conditions. What is the warranty period for these ACs? The warranty period for these ACs varies, with most brands offering a standard warranty of 1-2 years on the product and additional coverage for the compressor.

