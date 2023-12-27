Best 40 inch LED TV: Discover top 10 LED TVs for stunning visuals

Published on Dec 27, 2023 23:23 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

When it comes to buying a new TV, the 40-inch LED TV is a popular choice for many consumers. With advancements in technology, these TVs offer a wide range of features and options, making it difficult to choose the best one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 40-inch LED TVs available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model, this article will help you find the perfect 40-inch LED TV for your needs.

1. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android Smart LED TV (40S5400A) The TCL 40S5400A is a sleek and stylish 40-inch LED TV with a bezel-less design. It offers stunning picture quality and comes with built-in Android TV, making it easy to access your favorite apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options, this TV is a great choice for an immersive entertainment experience. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android Smart LED TV (40S5400A): Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Android TV

Multiple Connectivity Options

Bezel-Less Design

Pros Stunning Picture Quality

Built-in Android TV

Sleek Bezel-Less Design Cons Limited Apps Availability

Average Sound Quality

Our Pick TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black) Get Price from

2. Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL) The Acer AR40GR2841FDFL is a feature-packed 40-inch LED TV with advanced Google Assistant integration. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and a wide color gamut for stunning visuals. With built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL): 4K Ultra HD Resolution

HDR Support

Google Assistant Integration

Chromecast Built-in

Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros Stunning 4K Visuals

Advanced Google Assistant

Seamless Connectivity Cons Limited App Support

Average Remote Control

Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) Get Price from

Also Read: Top 10 40-inch android TVs: Find the best models 3. VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android Smart LED TV (VW40F1) The VW VW40F1 smart TV is sleek and stylish, ranking among the best 40-inch LED TVs with its frameless design and built-in Android TV. It delivers vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and immersive sound for a cinematic viewing experience. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, this TV provides versatile connectivity options for all your entertainment devices. Specifications of VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android Smart LED TV (VW40F1): Frameless Design

Android TV

Vibrant Colors

Immersive Sound

Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros Sleek Frameless Design

Cinematic Viewing Experience

Versatile Connectivity Cons Limited App Selection

Average Built-in Sound

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black) Get Price from

4. Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL) The Acer AR40GR2841FDFL is a feature-packed 40-inch LED TV with advanced Google Assistant integration. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and a wide color gamut for stunning visuals. With built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL): 4K Ultra HD Resolution

HDR Support

Google Assistant Integration

Chromecast Built-in

Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros Stunning 4K Visuals

Advanced Google Assistant

Seamless Connectivity Cons Limited App Support

Average Remote Control

Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) Get Price from

5. Foxsky 40 inches Smart LED TV (40FSFHS) The Foxsky 40FSFHS is a budget-friendly 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of Foxsky 40 inches Smart LED TV (40FSFHS): Smart LED TV

Vibrant Colors

Wide Viewing Angles

Multiple Connectivity Options

Budget-Friendly

Pros Affordable Price

Sleek Design

Versatile Connectivity Cons Average Sound Quality

Limited Smart Features

Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FSFHS (Black) Get Price from

6. MI 40 inches Smart Android LED TV (L40M7-EAIN) The MI L40M7-EAIN is a feature-packed 40-inch LED TV with smart Android TV integration. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and a sleek design for stunning visuals and immersive sound. With built-in Google Assistant and multiple HDMI ports, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite apps and devices. Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart Android LED TV (L40M7-EAIN): 4K Ultra HD Resolution

Dolby Audio

Smart Android TV

Google Assistant Integration

Multiple HDMI Ports

Pros Stunning 4K Visuals

Immersive Sound

Seamless Connectivity Cons Limited App Selection

Average Remote Control

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black) Get Price from

Also Read: Best 40 inches LED smart TVs: Bring home big screen experience 7. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart LED TV (40SE5003BL) The KODAK 40SE5003BL is a special edition 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and immersive sound for a cinematic viewing experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart LED TV (40SE5003BL): Special Edition Smart LED TV

Vibrant Colors

Immersive Sound

Sleek Design

Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros Cinematic Viewing Experience

Sleek Design

Versatile Connectivity Cons Limited App Selection

Average Sound Quality

Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black) Get Price from

8. Sansui 40 inches Certified Android Smart LED TV (JSW40ASFHD) The Sansui JSW40ASFHD is a certified Android 40-inch LED TV with a sleek design and smart features. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and immersive sound for an enhanced entertainment experience. With built-in Google Assistant and multiple connectivity options, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of Sansui 40 inches Certified Android Smart LED TV (JSW40ASFHD): Certified Android Smart LED TV

Vibrant Colors

Immersive Sound

Sleek Design

Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros Immersive Viewing Experience

Sleek Design

Versatile Connectivity Cons Limited App Selection

Average Sound Quality

Sansui 102cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV JSW40ASFHD (Midnight Black) With Voice Search Smart Remote Get Price from

9. Skywall 40 inches Smart LED TV (40SWFHS) The Skywall 40SWFHS is a budget-friendly 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices. Specifications of Skywall 40 inches Smart LED TV (40SWFHS): Smart LED TV

Vibrant Colors

Wide Viewing Angles

Multiple Connectivity Options

Budget-Friendly

Pros Affordable Price

Sleek Design

Versatile Connectivity Cons Average Sound Quality

Limited Smart Features

SKYWALL 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Products Display Audio Smart Features TCL 40S5400A Full HD Dolby Audio Android TV Acer AR40GR2841FDFL 4K Ultra HD Dolby Audio Google Assistant VW VW40F1 Frameless Immersive Sound Android TV Acer AR40GR2841FDFL 4K Ultra HD Immersive Sound Google Assistant Foxsky 40FSFHS Smart LED Immersive Sound Smart Features MI L40M7-EAIN 4K Ultra HD Dolby Audio Smart Android TV KODAK 40SE5003BL Special Edition Immersive Sound Smart Features Sansui JSW40ASFHD Certified Android Immersive Sound Google Assistant Skywall 40SWFHS Smart LED Immersive Sound Smart Features

Best value for money: The Foxsky 40FSFHS is the best value-for-money option, offering vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product: The MI L40M7-EAIN is the best overall product, with stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity, making it perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 40-inch LED TV? The MI L40M7-EAIN is the best overall product, with stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity, making it perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

FAQs on 40 inch led tv What is the display resolution of these 40-inch LED TVs? All the TVs listed offer a variety of display resolutions, including Full HD and 4K Ultra HD, providing stunning visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Do these TVs have smart features? Yes, all the TVs come with smart features such as Android TV, Google Assistant integration, and multiple connectivity options for easy access to your favorite content. What is the audio quality of these TVs? The TVs offer immersive sound with features like Dolby Audio and vibrant audio for a cinematic experience. Are these TVs budget-friendly? Yes, there are budget-friendly options available, such as the Foxsky 40FSFHS and Skywall 40SWFHS, which offer great value for money without compromising on quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so