Best 40 inch LED TV: Discover top 10 LED TVs for stunning visuals

Published on Dec 27, 2023 23:23 IST
LED TV

Best 40 inch LED TV: Find the best 40-inch LED TVs from our list of top 10 options, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Read More

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)
Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FSFHS (Black)
MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)
Sansui 102cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV JSW40ASFHD (Midnight Black) With Voice Search Smart Remote
SKYWALL 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black)

When it comes to buying a new TV, the 40-inch LED TV is a popular choice for many consumers. With advancements in technology, these TVs offer a wide range of features and options, making it difficult to choose the best one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 40-inch LED TVs available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model, this article will help you find the perfect 40-inch LED TV for your needs.

1. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android Smart LED TV (40S5400A)

The TCL 40S5400A is a sleek and stylish 40-inch LED TV with a bezel-less design. It offers stunning picture quality and comes with built-in Android TV, making it easy to access your favorite apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options, this TV is a great choice for an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android Smart LED TV (40S5400A):

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Android TV
  • Multiple Connectivity Options
  • Bezel-Less Design

Pros

  • Stunning Picture Quality
  • Built-in Android TV
  • Sleek Bezel-Less Design

Cons

  • Limited Apps Availability
  • Average Sound Quality
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

2. Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL)

The Acer AR40GR2841FDFL is a feature-packed 40-inch LED TV with advanced Google Assistant integration. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and a wide color gamut for stunning visuals. With built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite content and devices.

Specifications of Acer 40 inches Advanced Google Assistant LED TV (AR40GR2841FDFL):

  • 4K Ultra HD Resolution
  • HDR Support
  • Google Assistant Integration
  • Chromecast Built-in
  • Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros

  • Stunning 4K Visuals
  • Advanced Google Assistant
  • Seamless Connectivity

Cons

  • Limited App Support
  • Average Remote Control
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

3. VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android Smart LED TV (VW40F1)

The VW VW40F1 smart TV is sleek and stylish, ranking among the best 40-inch LED TVs with its frameless design and built-in Android TV. It delivers vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and immersive sound for a cinematic viewing experience. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, this TV provides versatile connectivity options for all your entertainment devices.

Specifications of VW Playwall 40 inches Frameless Android Smart LED TV (VW40F1):

  • Frameless Design
  • Android TV
  • Vibrant Colors
  • Immersive Sound
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros

  • Sleek Frameless Design
  • Cinematic Viewing Experience
  • Versatile Connectivity

Cons

  • Limited App Selection
  • Average Built-in Sound
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

5. Foxsky 40 inches Smart LED TV (40FSFHS)

The Foxsky 40FSFHS is a budget-friendly 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices.

Specifications of Foxsky 40 inches Smart LED TV (40FSFHS):

  • Smart LED TV
  • Vibrant Colors
  • Wide Viewing Angles
  • Multiple Connectivity Options
  • Budget-Friendly

Pros

  • Affordable Price
  • Sleek Design
  • Versatile Connectivity

Cons

  • Average Sound Quality
  • Limited Smart Features
Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FSFHS (Black)

6. MI 40 inches Smart Android LED TV (L40M7-EAIN)

The MI L40M7-EAIN is a feature-packed 40-inch LED TV with smart Android TV integration. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and a sleek design for stunning visuals and immersive sound. With built-in Google Assistant and multiple HDMI ports, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite apps and devices.

Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart Android LED TV (L40M7-EAIN):

  • 4K Ultra HD Resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • Smart Android TV
  • Google Assistant Integration
  • Multiple HDMI Ports

Pros

  • Stunning 4K Visuals
  • Immersive Sound
  • Seamless Connectivity

Cons

  • Limited App Selection
  • Average Remote Control
MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

7. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart LED TV (40SE5003BL)

The KODAK 40SE5003BL is a special edition 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and immersive sound for a cinematic viewing experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices.

Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart LED TV (40SE5003BL):

  • Special Edition Smart LED TV
  • Vibrant Colors
  • Immersive Sound
  • Sleek Design
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros

  • Cinematic Viewing Experience
  • Sleek Design
  • Versatile Connectivity

Cons

  • Limited App Selection
  • Average Sound Quality
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)

8. Sansui 40 inches Certified Android Smart LED TV (JSW40ASFHD)

The Sansui JSW40ASFHD is a certified Android 40-inch LED TV with a sleek design and smart features. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and immersive sound for an enhanced entertainment experience. With built-in Google Assistant and multiple connectivity options, this TV provides seamless access to your favorite content and devices.

Specifications of Sansui 40 inches Certified Android Smart LED TV (JSW40ASFHD):

  • Certified Android Smart LED TV
  • Vibrant Colors
  • Immersive Sound
  • Sleek Design
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

Pros

  • Immersive Viewing Experience
  • Sleek Design
  • Versatile Connectivity

Cons

  • Limited App Selection
  • Average Sound Quality
Sansui 102cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV JSW40ASFHD (Midnight Black) With Voice Search Smart Remote

9. Skywall 40 inches Smart LED TV (40SWFHS)

The Skywall 40SWFHS is a budget-friendly 40-inch LED TV with smart features and a sleek design. It offers vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. With built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, this TV provides easy access to your favorite content and devices.

Specifications of Skywall 40 inches Smart LED TV (40SWFHS):

  • Smart LED TV
  • Vibrant Colors
  • Wide Viewing Angles
  • Multiple Connectivity Options
  • Budget-Friendly

Pros

  • Affordable Price
  • Sleek Design
  • Versatile Connectivity

Cons

  • Average Sound Quality
  • Limited Smart Features
SKYWALL 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black)

Comparison Table

ProductsDisplayAudioSmart Features
TCL 40S5400AFull HDDolby AudioAndroid TV
Acer AR40GR2841FDFL4K Ultra HDDolby AudioGoogle Assistant
VW VW40F1FramelessImmersive SoundAndroid TV
Acer AR40GR2841FDFL4K Ultra HDImmersive SoundGoogle Assistant
Foxsky 40FSFHSSmart LEDImmersive SoundSmart Features
MI L40M7-EAIN4K Ultra HDDolby AudioSmart Android TV
KODAK 40SE5003BLSpecial EditionImmersive SoundSmart Features
Sansui JSW40ASFHDCertified AndroidImmersive SoundGoogle Assistant
Skywall 40SWFHSSmart LEDImmersive SoundSmart Features

Best value for money:

The Foxsky 40FSFHS is the best value-for-money option, offering vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and multiple connectivity options at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product:

The MI L40M7-EAIN is the best overall product, with stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity, making it perfect for a cinematic viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 40-inch LED TV?

FAQs on 40 inch led tv

All the TVs listed offer a variety of display resolutions, including Full HD and 4K Ultra HD, providing stunning visuals for an immersive viewing experience.
Yes, all the TVs come with smart features such as Android TV, Google Assistant integration, and multiple connectivity options for easy access to your favorite content.
The TVs offer immersive sound with features like Dolby Audio and vibrant audio for a cinematic experience.
Yes, there are budget-friendly options available, such as the Foxsky 40FSFHS and Skywall 40SWFHS, which offer great value for money without compromising on quality.
