Best badminton rackets under ₹5000: Top 9 lightweight and durable choices

Last Published on Mar 24, 2024 06:00 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best best badminton rackets under ₹5000: Check out top 10 options in this category. Also find details like their main features and pros and cons so that you can make an informed decision on your next purchase. Read More Read Less

Are you in search of the best badminton racket under ₹5000? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 badminton rackets that offer exceptional performance without breaking the bank. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, these rackets are designed to elevate your game and provide excellent value for money. From Yonex to Li-Ning, we have covered a variety of brands to cater to your specific needs. Let's dive into the details of each racket to help you make the right choice.

1. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket is crafted for players seeking a lightweight and easy-to-handle racket. With a sleek design and durable construction, it offers excellent control and maneuverability on the court.

Pros Lightweight and easy to handle

Durable construction

Excellent control and maneuverability Cons May not suit players looking for a heavier racket

2. YONEX Astrox 7 Badminton Racket

The YONEX Astrox 7 Badminton Racket is designed to deliver power and precision on the court. Its innovative technology and superior build make it a top choice for players looking to enhance their performance.

Pros Powerful and precise shots

Innovative technology

Durable build quality Cons May feel slightly heavy for some players

3. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket is engineered for speed and agility. Its lightweight yet sturdy construction allows players to move swiftly and dominate the game with ease.

Pros Lightweight and agile

Durable carbon fiber construction

Enhanced speed and performance Cons May not provide as much power as heavier rackets

Also read: Best badminton racket brands that offer quality and precision, top 8 options 4. Graphite Badminton Racket with Tension Premium Grip

The Graphite Badminton Racket with Tension Premium Grip offers a perfect blend of control and power. Its graphite construction and premium grip ensure a comfortable and effective playing experience.

Pros Optimal control and power

Comfortable premium grip

Versatile gameplay Cons May not be as lightweight as other rackets

5. Calibar Carbon Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension

The Calibar Carbon Graphite Badminton Racquet is designed for players who seek a powerful and reliable racket. Its carbon graphite composition and optimal tension make it a top choice for competitive gameplay.

Pros Powerful and reliable performance

Enhanced tension for better gameplay

Durable build quality Cons May not be as maneuverable as lighter rackets

6. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket is engineered to ignite your game with its lightweight and responsive design. It offers players the agility and precision needed to dominate the court with ease.

Pros Agile and responsive performance

Lightweight construction

Sturdy build quality Cons May not provide as much power as heavier rackets

7. Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a versatile and reliable racket. Its carbon strung composition and sturdy build make it suitable for a wide range of playing styles and preferences.

Pros Versatile and reliable performance

Sturdy build quality

Suitable for various playing styles Cons May not excel in specific aspects compared to specialized rackets

Also read: Best badminton rackets under ₹ 3000 in India: Top 10 options compared 8. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton Racket offers players the freedom to customize their playing experience. With its lightweight and unstrung design, it allows for personalized stringing and tension preferences.

Pros Customizable stringing and tension

Agile and responsive performance

Sturdy build quality Cons Requires additional stringing and setup

9. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Badminton Racket is engineered for speed and power. Its carbon construction and optimized design make it a top choice for players seeking a competitive edge on the court.

Pros Speed and power for competitive gameplay

Optimized design for enhanced performance

Sturdy build quality Cons May not be as versatile as other rackets

Best Badminton Racket under ₹ 5000: Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Weight Construction Performance Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket Lightweight Durable Control and maneuverability YONEX Astrox 7 Badminton Racket Powerful Innovative technology Precision Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket Lightweight Sturdy Speed and agility Graphite Badminton Racket with Tension Premium Grip Controlled Comfortable Versatile Calibar Carbon Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Powerful Reliable Competitive Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket Responsive Agile Precision Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket Versatile Reliable Various playing styles Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton Racket Customizable Lightweight Personalized stringing Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Badminton Racket Speed and power Optimized Competitive edge

Best overall product: The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet with Free Full Cover is an exceptional overall product. Weighing only 77 grams, it offers remarkable maneuverability without sacrificing power. With a tension of 30 lbs, it provides precise control over shots. Its graphite construction ensures durability and responsiveness. Plus, the included free full cover adds convenience and protection. Elevate your game with the Yonex Nanoray Light 18i in sleek black design.

Best value for money: The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket stands out as the best value for money with its lightweight design, durable construction, and excellent control and maneuverability. It offers exceptional performance at an affordable price, making it a top choice for players looking for a budget-friendly option.

How to find the perfect Best Badminton Racket under 5000: When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our curated list, consider the specific features, pros, and cons of each product to align with your playing style and preferences. Whether you prioritize power, control, agility, or customization, there's a racket tailored to meet your needs. Make an informed decision based on the key attributes that matter most to you.

FAQs on Best Badminton Racket under 5000 What is the ideal tension for a badminton racket? The ideal tension for a badminton racket depends on your playing style and skill level. Generally, a tension of 20-24 lbs is suitable for most players, offering a good balance of power and control. Are these rackets suitable for beginners? Yes, the rackets listed are suitable for beginners, offering a blend of ease of use, control, and durability to support skill development and gameplay improvement. Do these rackets come with a cover or case? Some of the rackets may come with a cover or case, while others may require a separate purchase for protective storage. Check the product details for specific inclusions. What is the difference between strung and unstrung rackets? Strung rackets come pre-stringed and are ready for immediate play, while unstrung rackets offer customization options for stringing and tension based on individual preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Health Care Best badminton rackets under ₹5000: Top 9 lightweight and durable choices