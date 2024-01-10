Best printers for home use in India: 10 worthy options to choose from

Printers are an essential part of any home office or study, providing the convenience of printing documents, photos, and more at your fingertips. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best printer for your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 printers for home use in India, featuring leading brands such as HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson. Whether you're looking for a wireless printer, an all-in-one printer, or a compact printer for your home, we've got you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, cons, and prices of each printer to find the perfect fit for your home office.
1. HP Smart Colour Printer
The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that offers high-quality colour prints. With wireless connectivity and easy mobile printing, it's perfect for home use. This printer also includes a 4-month HP instant ink trial to help you save on ink costs.
Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer:
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- Wireless connectivity
- High-quality colour prints
- Automatic double-sided printing
- 4-month HP instant ink trial
2. HP Printer with Extended Warranty
The HP Printer with Extended Warranty coverage is designed for high-volume printing needs. With its extended warranty coverage, you can have peace of mind for an extended period. This printer offers fast and efficient printing for home use.
Specifications of HP Printer with Extended Warranty:
- Extended warranty coverage
- Fast and efficient printing
- High-volume printing capacity
- Easy setup and connectivity
Also read: Top 10 mini printers that fit in your palm: Buying guide
3. Canon E477 Wireless Printer
The Canon E477 Wireless Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its low-cost cartridges and energy-saving features, it's an economical choice for home use. This printer also supports cloud printing and scanning.
Specifications of Canon E477 Wireless Printer:
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Low-cost cartridges
- Energy-saving features
- Cloud printing and scanning
- Compact design
4. Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer
The Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer is a high-speed and reliable printer that offers automatic double-sided printing. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, it's suitable for small home offices. This printer also features mobile printing and flexible paper handling.
Specifications of Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer:
- High-speed printing
- Automatic double-sided printing
- Wireless connectivity
- Compact design
- Mobile printing
5. Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer
The Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer is an all-in-one printer that offers cost-effective printing and scanning. With its refill tank system and wireless connectivity, it's a convenient choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and high page yield.
Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer:
- Cost-effective printing and scanning
- Refill tank system
- Wireless connectivity
- Borderless printing
- High page yield
6. Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer
The Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer is a high-capacity and low-cost printer that offers efficient colour printing. With its integrated ink tanks and high page yield, it's a reliable choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and easy maintenance.
Specifications of Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer:
- High-capacity and low-cost printing
- Integrated ink tanks
- High page yield
- Borderless printing
- Easy maintenance
7. Canon E4570 Efficient Printer
The Canon E4570 Efficient Printer is a versatile and user-friendly printer that offers efficient printing and scanning. With its compact design and compatibility with various devices, it's suitable for modern home setups. This printer also supports automatic document feeder and borderless printing.
Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient Printer:
- Efficient printing and scanning
- Compact design
- Compatibility with various devices
- Automatic document feeder
- Borderless printing
8. HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer
The HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer is a high-speed and energy-efficient printer that offers professional-quality prints. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's a reliable choice for home use. This printer also features auto-on/off technology and mobile printing.
Specifications of HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer:
- High-speed and energy-efficient printing
- Professional-quality prints
- Wireless connectivity
- Auto-on/off technology
- Mobile printing
9. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer
The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer is a versatile and cost-effective printer that offers hassle-free printing and scanning. With its refillable ink tanks and Wi-Fi connectivity, it's an economical choice for home use. This printer also features high page yield and easy maintenance.
Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer:
- Cost-effective printing and scanning
- Refillable ink tanks
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- High page yield
- Easy maintenance
10. Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer
The Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer is a high-speed and efficient printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its ultra-high page yield and low-cost inks, it's a smart choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and easy setup.
Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer:
- High-speed and efficient printing
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Ultra-high page yield
- Low-cost inks
- Borderless printing
Best value for money
The Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer offers the best value for money with its high-capacity and low-cost printing, integrated ink tanks, and high page yield. It's an economical choice for home use, providing efficient colour printing and easy maintenance.
Best overall product
The HP Smart Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high-quality colour prints, wireless connectivity, and automatic double-sided printing. With its 4-month HP instant ink trial, it's a great choice for home use.
Also read: Printer deals: Get printers with up to 65% off at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival
How to find the best printer for home use
To find the perfect printer for home use, consider your specific needs and preferences. Begin by determining whether you require a basic inkjet printer for occasional use or a more advanced multi-function printer for diverse tasks. Assess the printer's compatibility with your devices, ensuring seamless connectivity. Look for features like wireless capability, mobile printing options, and user-friendly interfaces for added convenience. Consider the cost of consumables, such as ink cartridges or toner, to evaluate long-term expenses. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into reliability and performance. Pay attention to print speed, resolution, and additional features like duplex printing or photo printing capabilities based on your requirements. Ultimately, choosing a printer tailored to your usage patterns and preferences ensures optimal functionality and cost-effectiveness for your home printing needs.