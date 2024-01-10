Best printers for home use in India: 10 worthy options to choose from

Printers are an essential part of any home office or study, providing the convenience of printing documents, photos, and more at your fingertips. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best printer for your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 printers for home use in India, featuring leading brands such as HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson. Whether you're looking for a wireless printer, an all-in-one printer, or a compact printer for your home, we've got you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, cons, and prices of each printer to find the perfect fit for your home office.

1. HP Smart Colour Printer The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that offers high-quality colour prints. With wireless connectivity and easy mobile printing, it's perfect for home use. This printer also includes a 4-month HP instant ink trial to help you save on ink costs. Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer: Print, scan, and copy functions

Wireless connectivity

High-quality colour prints

Automatic double-sided printing

4-month HP instant ink trial

Pros High-quality color prints

Wireless connectivity

Automatic double-sided printing Cons Limited paper capacity

Ink replacement can be expensive

Our Pick HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer (Upto 6000 Black and 6000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home ₹ 14,552 22% off ₹ 11,299 from

2. HP Printer with Extended Warranty The HP Printer with Extended Warranty coverage is designed for high-volume printing needs. With its extended warranty coverage, you can have peace of mind for an extended period. This printer offers fast and efficient printing for home use. Specifications of HP Printer with Extended Warranty: Extended warranty coverage

Fast and efficient printing

High-volume printing capacity

Easy setup and connectivity

Pros Extended warranty coverage

Fast and efficient printing

High-volume printing capacity Cons Large footprint

Initial setup can be time-consuming

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle(Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Prints) and 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA coverage.Print,Scan & Copy for Office/Home ₹ 18,449 12% off ₹ 16,249 from

Also read: Top 10 mini printers that fit in your palm: Buying guide 3. Canon E477 Wireless Printer The Canon E477 Wireless Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its low-cost cartridges and energy-saving features, it's an economical choice for home use. This printer also supports cloud printing and scanning. Specifications of Canon E477 Wireless Printer: Wireless printing and scanning

Low-cost cartridges

Energy-saving features

Cloud printing and scanning

Compact design

Pros Low-cost cartridges

Energy-saving features

Compact design Cons Slow printing speed

Limited connectivity options

Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student ₹ 6,355 12% off ₹ 5,599 from

4. Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer The Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer is a high-speed and reliable printer that offers automatic double-sided printing. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, it's suitable for small home offices. This printer also features mobile printing and flexible paper handling. Specifications of Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer: High-speed printing

Automatic double-sided printing

Wireless connectivity

Compact design

Mobile printing

Pros High-speed printing

Automatic double-sided printing

Wireless connectivity Cons Limited paper capacity

No color printing

Brother HL-B2080DW Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex & Wi-Fi Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Gray) ₹ 15,990 3% off ₹ 15,449 from

5. Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer The Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer is an all-in-one printer that offers cost-effective printing and scanning. With its refill tank system and wireless connectivity, it's a convenient choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and high page yield. Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer: Cost-effective printing and scanning

Refill tank system

Wireless connectivity

Borderless printing

High page yield

Pros Cost-effective printing and scanning

Refill tank system

Wireless connectivity Cons Slow printing speed

Limited paper capacity

Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office ₹ 17,790 15% off ₹ 15,199 from

6. Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer The Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer is a high-capacity and low-cost printer that offers efficient colour printing. With its integrated ink tanks and high page yield, it's a reliable choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and easy maintenance. Specifications of Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer: High-capacity and low-cost printing

Integrated ink tanks

High page yield

Borderless printing

Easy maintenance

Pros High-capacity and low-cost printing

Integrated ink tanks

High page yield Cons Limited connectivity options

No wireless printing

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/Office ₹ 15,275 23% off ₹ 11,799 from

7. Canon E4570 Efficient Printer The Canon E4570 Efficient Printer is a versatile and user-friendly printer that offers efficient printing and scanning. With its compact design and compatibility with various devices, it's suitable for modern home setups. This printer also supports automatic document feeder and borderless printing. Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient Printer: Efficient printing and scanning

Compact design

Compatibility with various devices

Automatic document feeder

Borderless printing

Pros Efficient printing and scanning

Compact design

Compatibility with various devices Cons Limited paper capacity

No automatic double-sided printing

Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office ₹ 10,495 18% off ₹ 8,599 from

8. HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer The HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer is a high-speed and energy-efficient printer that offers professional-quality prints. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's a reliable choice for home use. This printer also features auto-on/off technology and mobile printing. Specifications of HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer: High-speed and energy-efficient printing

Professional-quality prints

Wireless connectivity

Auto-on/off technology

Mobile printing

Pros High-speed and energy-efficient printing

Professional-quality prints

Wireless connectivity Cons Limited paper capacity

Toner replacement can be expensive

HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer For Home/Office, Compact Design, Printing ₹ 15,085 18% off ₹ 12,299 from

9. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer is a versatile and cost-effective printer that offers hassle-free printing and scanning. With its refillable ink tanks and Wi-Fi connectivity, it's an economical choice for home use. This printer also features high page yield and easy maintenance. Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer: Cost-effective printing and scanning

Refillable ink tanks

Wi-Fi connectivity

High page yield

Easy maintenance

Pros Cost-effective printing and scanning

Refillable ink tanks

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Slow printing speed

Limited paper capacity

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) ₹ 17,999 14% off ₹ 15,499 from

10. Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer The Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer is a high-speed and efficient printer that offers wireless printing and scanning. With its ultra-high page yield and low-cost inks, it's a smart choice for home use. This printer also features borderless printing and easy setup. Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer: High-speed and efficient printing

Wireless printing and scanning

Ultra-high page yield

Low-cost inks

Borderless printing

Pros High-speed and efficient printing

Wireless printing and scanning

Ultra-high page yield Cons Limited paper capacity

No automatic double-sided printing

Epson EcoTank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer ₹ 19,999 11% off ₹ 17,700 from

Comparison Table

Printer Wireless Printing Automatic Double-Sided Printing High Page Yield HP Smart Colour Printer Yes Yes No HP Printer with Extended Warranty No No Yes Canon E477 Wireless Printer Yes No No Brother HL-B2080DW Wireless Printer Yes Yes No Brother DCP-T525W Multifunction Printer Yes No Yes Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer No No Yes Canon E4570 Efficient Printer No No No HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer Yes No No Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer Yes No Yes Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer Yes No Yes

Best value for money The Canon Pixma G2012 Colour Printer offers the best value for money with its high-capacity and low-cost printing, integrated ink tanks, and high page yield. It's an economical choice for home use, providing efficient colour printing and easy maintenance.

Best overall product The HP Smart Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high-quality colour prints, wireless connectivity, and automatic double-sided printing. With its 4-month HP instant ink trial, it's a great choice for home use.

Also read: Printer deals: Get printers with up to 65% off at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival How to find the best printer for home use To find the perfect printer for home use, consider your specific needs and preferences. Begin by determining whether you require a basic inkjet printer for occasional use or a more advanced multi-function printer for diverse tasks. Assess the printer's compatibility with your devices, ensuring seamless connectivity. Look for features like wireless capability, mobile printing options, and user-friendly interfaces for added convenience. Consider the cost of consumables, such as ink cartridges or toner, to evaluate long-term expenses. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into reliability and performance. Pay attention to print speed, resolution, and additional features like duplex printing or photo printing capabilities based on your requirements. Ultimately, choosing a printer tailored to your usage patterns and preferences ensures optimal functionality and cost-effectiveness for your home printing needs.

FAQs on best printer for home use What are the printing and scanning features of these printers? All the printers listed offer printing and scanning capabilities, with some featuring wireless printing and scanning, automatic document feeder, and cloud printing. Are these printers suitable for high-volume printing? Yes, several of the printers are designed for high-volume printing needs, offering extended warranty coverage, high page yield, and cost-effective printing. Do these printers support mobile printing? Many of the printers support mobile printing, allowing you to print from your smartphone or tablet with ease. What are the connectivity options for these printers? The printers offer various connectivity options, including wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi printing, and compatibility with various devices.

