Best automatic vacuum cleaners for your home: Here are top 9 picks

Published on Dec 26, 2023 12:05 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you tired of constantly vacuuming your home? Automatic vacuum cleaners are the perfect solution to keep your floors clean without the hassle. In this article, we will compare the top 9 automatic vacuum cleaners available on Amazon, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner The ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and mopping capabilities, making it ideal for homes with pets or children. With advanced navigation technology, this vacuum can efficiently clean every corner of your home. The included mopping system ensures your floors are left sparkling clean. Specifications of ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Powerful suction

Mopping included

Advanced navigation

Ideal for homes with pets or children

Long battery life

Pros Powerful suction for deep cleaning

Includes mopping function for added convenience Cons May be on the pricier side for some buyers

Our Pick ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping, Strong Suction, Smart App Enabled, Google Assistant & Alexa for Hard Floor, Tiles, Carpet & Wood ₹ 39,900 63% off ₹ 14,900 from

2. ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 features powerful technology that ensures thorough cleaning of your home. With its compact design, this vacuum can easily navigate under furniture and into tight spaces. The long battery life and automatic charging make it a convenient option for busy households. Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 Powerful cleaning technology

Compact design for tight spaces

Long battery life

Automatic charging

Ideal for busy households

Pros Compact design for easy navigation

Long battery life for extended cleaning sessions Cons May require frequent maintenance for optimal performance

ECOVACS Deebot N10 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,Latest 2023 Launch,4300 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Dtof Technology True Mapping 2.0,White,Robotic ₹ 1.2L 71% off ₹ 34,900 from

Also read: Keen on buying robotic vacuum cleaner? Check out our list of top 10 options 3. Eureka Forbes Automatic Vacuum Cleaner The Eureka Forbes Automatic Vacuum Cleaner is designed to operate silently, making it ideal for homes with sleeping children or pets. With a powerful suction motor and a long warranty, this vacuum offers reliable performance and peace of mind. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Silent operation

Powerful suction motor

Long warranty

Ideal for homes with pets or children

Energy-efficient

Pros Silent operation for peaceful cleaning

Long warranty for added assurance Cons May not have advanced navigation features compared to other models

Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Voice Control,3D Laser Mapping,Room Zoning,Cleans Silently with 1 Year Warranty ₹ 39,999 29% off ₹ 28,499 from

4. Sulfar Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner The Sulfar Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner offers smart connectivity and self-charging capabilities, ensuring hassle-free operation. With a medium-pile brush, this vacuum is suitable for a variety of flooring types, making it a versatile choice for any home. Specifications of Sulfar Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner Smart connectivity

Self-charging

Medium-pile brush

Versatile for different flooring types

Easy to maintain

Pros Smart connectivity for remote operation

Medium-pile brush for versatile cleaning Cons May not be suitable for high-pile carpets or rugs

Sulfar BR151 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi Connectivity, 1400Pa Strong Suction, Wet and Dry, Self-Charging, 4 Cleaning Modes, Best for Pet Hairs, Hard Floor & Medium-Pile Carpet ₹ 9,999 from

5. ILIFE Powerful Vacuum Cleaner The ILIFE Powerful Vacuum Cleaner features a customized schedule and multi-colored indicator lights, making it easy to monitor and control. With advanced navigation technology, this vacuum can efficiently clean your home while avoiding obstacles. Specifications of ILIFE Powerful Vacuum Cleaner Customized schedule

Multi-colored indicator lights

Advanced navigation

Ideal for busy households

Easy to use

Pros Customized schedule for convenient cleaning

Multi-colored indicator lights for easy monitoring Cons May be on the pricier side for some buyers

ILIFE V5S Pro With App Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal For Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum And Mop(V5X), Multi-coloured ₹ 27,000 49% off ₹ 13,900 from

6. Robotic Vacuum Mop Professional The Robotic Vacuum Mop Professional features advanced navigation and an assistant app for seamless operation. With powerful suction and a long battery life, this vacuum can handle large cleaning tasks with ease. Specifications of Robotic Vacuum Mop Professional Professional navigation

Assistant app

Powerful suction

Long battery life

Ideal for large cleaning tasks

Pros Assistant app for easy control

Long battery life for extended cleaning sessions Cons May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro, 5200 Mah, Best Suited for Premium 3&4 Bhks,Professional Mopping 2.0,Highest Runtime of 4.5 Hrs.,Strong Suction,Next Gen Laser Navigation,Alexa/Ga Enabled,Black ₹ 39,999 25% off ₹ 29,999 from

7. ILIFE T10s Vacuum Cleaner The ILIFE T10s Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful cleaning and a customized schedule, making it ideal for busy households. With a compact design and easy maintenance, this vacuum provides convenience and reliability. Specifications of ILIFE T10s Vacuum Cleaner Powerful cleaning

Customized schedule

Compact design

Easy maintenance

Ideal for busy households

Pros Customized schedule for convenient cleaning

Compact design for easy navigation Cons May not have advanced navigation features compared to other models

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Self Emptying Upto 60 Days, Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum and Mop ₹ 62,900 49% off ₹ 31,900 from

8. BOT PRO Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner The BOT PRO Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner features advanced technology and navigation for efficient cleaning. With its compact design and long battery life, this vacuum offers exceptional performance and convenience. Specifications of BOT PRO Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner Intelligent technology

Advanced navigation

Compact design

Long battery life

Ideal for efficient cleaning

Pros Advanced technology for efficient cleaning

Compact design for easy navigation Cons May be on the pricier side for some buyers

DUSTOR Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LIDAR Technology, Efficient Mapping, Floor Cleaning, Auto Recharge, Powerful 2280Pa Suction, 110 Min Runtime ₹ 39,990 27% off ₹ 28,999 from

Also read: Top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners: Shopper's guide 9. Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Humidification The Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Humidification offers sweeping and cleaning capabilities along with a humidification function, ensuring a clean and fresh home. With automatic charging and easy maintenance, this vacuum provides convenience and performance. Specifications of Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Humidification Sweeping and cleaning

Humidification function

Automatic charging

Ideal for clean and fresh home

Easy maintenance

Pros Humidification function for added convenience

Automatic charging for hassle-free operation Cons May not have advanced navigation features compared to other models

Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Automatic Sweeper, 3 in 1 USB Charging Smart Robotic Vacuum Sweeping Robot Mopping Robot Cleaning Robot with Humidification for Bedroom, Living Room, Office(#1) ₹ 14,899 50% off ₹ 7,471 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Powerful Suction Compact Design Long Warranty ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Yes No Yes ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 Yes Yes No Eureka Forbes Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Yes No Yes Sulfar Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner No No No ILIFE Powerful Vacuum Cleaner No No No Robotic Vacuum Mop Professional Yes Yes No ILIFE T10s Vacuum Cleaner Yes No No BOT PRO Intelligent Vacuum Cleaner No Yes No Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Humidification No No No

Best value for money: The Eureka Forbes Automatic Vacuum Cleaner offers the best value for money, with its silent operation, powerful suction motor, and long warranty. This vacuum provides reliable performance while being energy-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice.

Best overall product: The ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product, offering powerful suction, advanced navigation, and included mopping capabilities. With its long battery life and ideal for homes with pets or children, this vacuum provides exceptional performance and convenience.

How to find the perfect automatic vacuum cleaner: The ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product, offering powerful suction, advanced navigation, and included mopping capabilities. With its long battery life and ideal for homes with pets or children, this vacuum provides exceptional performance and convenience.

FAQs on automatic vacuum cleaner What is the price range of automatic vacuum cleaners? The price of automatic vacuum cleaners can range from INR 15,000 to INR 30,000, depending on the brand and features. Do automatic vacuum cleaners require regular maintenance? While most automatic vacuum cleaners are designed for low maintenance, it's important to clean the brushes and filters regularly for optimal performance. What are the best features to look for in an automatic vacuum cleaner? The best features to look for include powerful suction, advanced navigation, long battery life, and included mopping or sweeping capabilities. Are there any new releases in the automatic vacuum cleaner category? Yes, there are several new models with advanced technology and improved performance being released this year. Check for the latest options before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so