Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best Bluetooth speakers under 3000: Compare & buy top 10 options

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:38 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best bluetooth speakers with mic

Summary:

Best Bluetooth speakers under 3000: Find the best Bluetooth speakers under 3000 in India with this comprehensive list. Compare the top products based on features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹3,499 20% off
item

Amkette Boomer FX Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 30W Rich Sound, Dedicated Bass Boost Mode, 7 Hours Playback, Splash Proof, BT, AUX, USB, SD Card, Type-C Charging (Black)

₹4,999 40% off
item

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)

₹2,999 33% off
item

Tribit [Upgraded Version] XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,100 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Blue)

₹3,499 19% off
item

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹2,999 40% off
item

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹3,999 30% off
item

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹999 45% off
item

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Black)

₹4,990 60% off
item

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, 10HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, IPX4, Multi-Compatibility Mode(Black)

₹3,990 50% off
item

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

₹1,999 60% off

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential accessory for music lovers. Whether you're hosting a party, going on a road trip, or just want to enjoy music at home, a good Bluetooth speaker can enhance the experience. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best Bluetooth speakers under 3000 available in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your needs.

1. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful audio with rich bass and crystal-clear highs. Its rugged design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures it can withstand splashes and spills. With a 24-hour battery life, it's perfect for extended listening sessions.

Specifications of Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 24-hour playtime
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wireless stereo pairing
  • Built-in microphone

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Waterproof design
  • Excellent sound quality

Cons

  • Bass can be overpowering at high volumes
Our Pick cellpic

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹ 3,499 20% off

2. Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker

The Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker offers dedicated bass and treble controls for customized audio. Its 12-hour playback time ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment, and the built-in power bank lets you charge your devices on the go.

Specifications of Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 12-hour playback time
  • Dedicated bass and treble controls
  • Built-in power bank
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Voice assistant support

Pros

  • Customizable audio settings
  • Powerful battery life
  • Multi-device connectivity

Cons

  • Bulky design
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Amkette Boomer FX Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 30W Rich Sound, Dedicated Bass Boost Mode, 7 Hours Playback, Splash Proof, BT, AUX, USB, SD Card, Type-C Charging (Black)

₹ 4,999 40% off

3. JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is known for its impressive sound quality and durable construction. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing it to be submerged in water. The JBL Connect+ technology lets you wirelessly link multiple JBL speakers for an amplified listening experience.

Specifications of JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • JBL Connect+ technology
  • 12-hour battery life
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Voice assistant integration
  • Dual external passive radiators

Pros

  • Rugged and durable design
  • High-quality audio output
  • Multi-speaker connectivity

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)

₹ 2,999 33% off

4. Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker

The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a compact yet powerful audio solution. It features XBass technology for enhanced bass output and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. Its tear-resistant silicone strap allows for easy attachment to backpacks or bicycles.

Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker:

  • XBass technology
  • 8-hour playtime
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof
  • Tear-resistant silicone strap
  • Bluetooth 5.0

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Robust build quality
  • Enhanced bass performance

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Tribit [Upgraded Version] XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,100 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Blue)

₹ 3,499 19% off

Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023

5. JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers deep bass and clear audio in a compact form factor. Its PartyBoost feature lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for pool parties and beach outings.

Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker:

  • PartyBoost feature
  • 12-hour battery life
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • USB-C charging
  • Voice assistant integration

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Dynamic sound output
  • PartyBoost connectivity

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹ 2,999 40% off

6. JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is designed for on-the-go music enthusiasts. Its integrated carabiner allows for easy attachment to backpacks or belt loops. With a 10-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it's built to withstand outdoor excursions.

Specifications of JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Integrated carabiner
  • 10-hour battery life
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof
  • USB-C charging
  • JBL Pro Sound

Pros

  • Ultra-portable design
  • Robust build quality
  • High-fidelity audio output

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Carabiner can be stiff
cellpic

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹ 3,999 30% off

7. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio

The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB, and microSD card support. It comes with a built-in FM radio and a remote control for easy operation. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal companion for outdoor picnics and gatherings.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio:

  • Built-in FM radio
  • USB and microSD card support
  • Remote control included
  • 10W RMS output
  • 5-hour battery life

Pros

  • Multiple connectivity options
  • FM radio functionality
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • Limited battery life
  • Lower power output
cellpic

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹ 999 45% off

Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers

8. boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive audio with a 10W output and dynamic sound performance. Its rugged and durable design ensures it can withstand rough outdoor use, and its built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. With up to 7 hours of playtime, it's perfect for all-day listening.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 10W RMS output
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Built-in microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Shockproof design

Pros

  • Robust build quality
  • Clear and powerful audio
  • Hands-free calling support

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Average battery life
cellpic

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Black)

₹ 4,990 60% off

9. boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a combination of style and performance with its compact design and powerful audio output. It features a 2200mAh battery for extended playtime and a rugged, shockproof exterior for durability. With multi-device connectivity, it's suitable for a variety of usage scenarios.

Specifications of boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 2200mAh battery
  • IPX6 water resistance
  • Shockproof design
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Noise reduction microphone

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Versatile connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Average bass performance
cellpic

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, 10HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, IPX4, Multi-Compatibility Mode(Black)

₹ 3,990 50% off

10. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers exceptional 24-hour battery life and 5W output for immersive music playback. Its rugged and splash-resistant design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the in-built microphone allows for hands-free calling. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it ensures seamless connectivity.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 24-hour battery life
  • IPX67 water resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Built-in microphone
  • Voice assistant support

Pros

  • Long-lasting battery
  • Splash-resistant construction
  • Clear and balanced audio

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Average maximum volume
cellpic

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

₹ 1,999 60% off

Comparison Table

ProductsTribit XSound GoAmkette Trubeats BoomerFxJBL Flip 4Tribit StormBox MicroJBL Flip 5JBL Clip 4Zebronics Zeb-CountyboAt Stone 650boAt Stone 620Mivi Roam 2
Playtime24 hours12 hours12 hours8 hours12 hours10 hours5 hours7 hours22 hours 
Waterproof RatingIPX7N/AIPX7IP67IPX7IP67N/AIPX5IPX6 
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0Bluetooth 5.0JBL Connect+Bluetooth 5.0PartyBoostBluetooth 5.0Bluetooth, USB, microSDBluetooth 4.2Bluetooth 5.0 

Best value for money:

The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile connectivity options, built-in FM radio, and compact design. Despite its lower battery life, it packs essential features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its dynamic sound output, PartyBoost feature, and compact design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and durability for a premium listening experience.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker under 3000?

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its dynamic sound output, PartyBoost feature, and compact design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and durability for a premium listening experience.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 3000

The battery life varies from 5 hours to 24 hours, depending on the model. Choose a speaker with a battery life that suits your usage patterns.
Most of the listed speakers have some degree of water resistance, such as IPX5, IPX6, or IPX7 ratings. Ensure to check the specific waterproof rating before usage.
Many of the speakers support voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant. Check the product details to confirm voice assistant integration.
Yes, several of the listed speakers offer multi-device connectivity, allowing you to switch between different devices seamlessly.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories