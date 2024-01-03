Best Bluetooth speakers under 3000: Compare & buy top 10 options

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:38 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential accessory for music lovers. Whether you're hosting a party, going on a road trip, or just want to enjoy music at home, a good Bluetooth speaker can enhance the experience. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best Bluetooth speakers under 3000 available in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your needs.

1. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful audio with rich bass and crystal-clear highs. Its rugged design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures it can withstand splashes and spills. With a 24-hour battery life, it's perfect for extended listening sessions. Specifications of Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: 24-hour playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Bluetooth 5.0

Wireless stereo pairing

Built-in microphone

Pros Long battery life

Waterproof design

Excellent sound quality Cons Bass can be overpowering at high volumes

Our Pick Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black ₹ 3,499 20% off ₹ 2,799 from

2. Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker The Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker offers dedicated bass and treble controls for customized audio. Its 12-hour playback time ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment, and the built-in power bank lets you charge your devices on the go. Specifications of Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker: 12-hour playback time

Dedicated bass and treble controls

Built-in power bank

Bluetooth 5.0

Voice assistant support

Pros Customizable audio settings

Powerful battery life

Multi-device connectivity Cons Bulky design

Limited color options

Amkette Boomer FX Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 30W Rich Sound, Dedicated Bass Boost Mode, 7 Hours Playback, Splash Proof, BT, AUX, USB, SD Card, Type-C Charging (Black) ₹ 4,999 40% off ₹ 2,999 from

3. JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is known for its impressive sound quality and durable construction. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing it to be submerged in water. The JBL Connect+ technology lets you wirelessly link multiple JBL speakers for an amplified listening experience. Specifications of JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Connect+ technology

12-hour battery life

IPX7 waterproof

Voice assistant integration

Dual external passive radiators

Pros Rugged and durable design

High-quality audio output

Multi-speaker connectivity Cons Limited color options

Slightly expensive

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue) ₹ 2,999 33% off ₹ 1,999 from

4. Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a compact yet powerful audio solution. It features XBass technology for enhanced bass output and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. Its tear-resistant silicone strap allows for easy attachment to backpacks or bicycles. Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker: XBass technology

8-hour playtime

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Tear-resistant silicone strap

Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Compact and portable design

Robust build quality

Enhanced bass performance Cons Average battery life

Limited color options

Tribit [Upgraded Version] XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,100 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Blue) ₹ 3,499 19% off ₹ 2,849 from

Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023 5. JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers deep bass and clear audio in a compact form factor. Its PartyBoost feature lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for pool parties and beach outings. Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: PartyBoost feature

12-hour battery life

IPX7 waterproof

USB-C charging

Voice assistant integration

Pros Compact and stylish design

Dynamic sound output

PartyBoost connectivity Cons Slightly expensive

Limited color options

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) ₹ 2,999 40% off ₹ 1,799 from

6. JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is designed for on-the-go music enthusiasts. Its integrated carabiner allows for easy attachment to backpacks or belt loops. With a 10-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it's built to withstand outdoor excursions. Specifications of JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Integrated carabiner

10-hour battery life

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

USB-C charging

JBL Pro Sound

Pros Ultra-portable design

Robust build quality

High-fidelity audio output Cons Limited color options

Carabiner can be stiff

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) ₹ 3,999 30% off ₹ 2,799 from

7. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB, and microSD card support. It comes with a built-in FM radio and a remote control for easy operation. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal companion for outdoor picnics and gatherings. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio: Built-in FM radio

USB and microSD card support

Remote control included

10W RMS output

5-hour battery life

Pros Multiple connectivity options

FM radio functionality

Compact and portable Cons Limited battery life

Lower power output

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black) ₹ 999 45% off ₹ 549 from

Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers 8. boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive audio with a 10W output and dynamic sound performance. Its rugged and durable design ensures it can withstand rough outdoor use, and its built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. With up to 7 hours of playtime, it's perfect for all-day listening. Specifications of boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 10W RMS output

IPX5 water resistance

Built-in microphone

Bluetooth 4.2

Shockproof design

Pros Robust build quality

Clear and powerful audio

Hands-free calling support Cons Limited color options

Average battery life

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Black) ₹ 4,990 60% off ₹ 1,999 from

9. boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a combination of style and performance with its compact design and powerful audio output. It features a 2200mAh battery for extended playtime and a rugged, shockproof exterior for durability. With multi-device connectivity, it's suitable for a variety of usage scenarios. Specifications of boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 2200mAh battery

IPX6 water resistance

Shockproof design

Bluetooth 5.0

Noise reduction microphone

Pros Stylish and compact design

Long-lasting battery

Versatile connectivity options Cons Limited color options

Average bass performance

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, 10HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, IPX4, Multi-Compatibility Mode(Black) ₹ 3,990 50% off ₹ 1,999 from

10. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers exceptional 24-hour battery life and 5W output for immersive music playback. Its rugged and splash-resistant design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the in-built microphone allows for hands-free calling. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it ensures seamless connectivity. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker: 24-hour battery life

IPX67 water resistance

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in microphone

Voice assistant support

Pros Long-lasting battery

Splash-resistant construction

Clear and balanced audio Cons Limited color options

Average maximum volume

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size ₹ 1,999 60% off ₹ 799 from

Comparison Table

Products Tribit XSound Go Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx JBL Flip 4 Tribit StormBox Micro JBL Flip 5 JBL Clip 4 Zebronics Zeb-County boAt Stone 650 boAt Stone 620 Mivi Roam 2 Playtime 24 hours 12 hours 12 hours 8 hours 12 hours 10 hours 5 hours 7 hours 22 hours Waterproof Rating IPX7 N/A IPX7 IP67 IPX7 IP67 N/A IPX5 IPX6 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 JBL Connect+ Bluetooth 5.0 PartyBoost Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth, USB, microSD Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 5.0

Best value for money: The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile connectivity options, built-in FM radio, and compact design. Despite its lower battery life, it packs essential features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its dynamic sound output, PartyBoost feature, and compact design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and durability for a premium listening experience.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker under 3000?

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its dynamic sound output, PartyBoost feature, and compact design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and durability for a premium listening experience.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 3000 What is the battery life of these Bluetooth speakers? The battery life varies from 5 hours to 24 hours, depending on the model. Choose a speaker with a battery life that suits your usage patterns. Are these speakers water-resistant? Most of the listed speakers have some degree of water resistance, such as IPX5, IPX6, or IPX7 ratings. Ensure to check the specific waterproof rating before usage. Do these speakers support voice assistants? Many of the speakers support voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant. Check the product details to confirm voice assistant integration. Can these speakers be paired with multiple devices? Yes, several of the listed speakers offer multi-device connectivity, allowing you to switch between different devices seamlessly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so