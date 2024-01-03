Best Bluetooth speakers under 3000: Compare & buy top 10 options

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential accessory for music lovers. Whether you're hosting a party, going on a road trip, or just want to enjoy music at home, a good Bluetooth speaker can enhance the experience. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best Bluetooth speakers under 3000 available in India. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your needs.
1. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker
The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful audio with rich bass and crystal-clear highs. Its rugged design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures it can withstand splashes and spills. With a 24-hour battery life, it's perfect for extended listening sessions.
Specifications of Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker:
- 24-hour playtime
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Wireless stereo pairing
- Built-in microphone
2. Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker
The Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker offers dedicated bass and treble controls for customized audio. Its 12-hour playback time ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment, and the built-in power bank lets you charge your devices on the go.
Specifications of Amkette Trubeats BoomerFx Bluetooth Speaker:
- 12-hour playback time
- Dedicated bass and treble controls
- Built-in power bank
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Voice assistant support
3. JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is known for its impressive sound quality and durable construction. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing it to be submerged in water. The JBL Connect+ technology lets you wirelessly link multiple JBL speakers for an amplified listening experience.
Specifications of JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- JBL Connect+ technology
- 12-hour battery life
- IPX7 waterproof
- Voice assistant integration
- Dual external passive radiators
4. Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker
The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a compact yet powerful audio solution. It features XBass technology for enhanced bass output and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. Its tear-resistant silicone strap allows for easy attachment to backpacks or bicycles.
Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker:
- XBass technology
- 8-hour playtime
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- Tear-resistant silicone strap
- Bluetooth 5.0
5. JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers deep bass and clear audio in a compact form factor. Its PartyBoost feature lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for pool parties and beach outings.
Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker:
- PartyBoost feature
- 12-hour battery life
- IPX7 waterproof
- USB-C charging
- Voice assistant integration
6. JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is designed for on-the-go music enthusiasts. Its integrated carabiner allows for easy attachment to backpacks or belt loops. With a 10-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it's built to withstand outdoor excursions.
Specifications of JBL Clip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- Integrated carabiner
- 10-hour battery life
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- USB-C charging
- JBL Pro Sound
7. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio
The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB, and microSD card support. It comes with a built-in FM radio and a remote control for easy operation. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal companion for outdoor picnics and gatherings.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in FM Radio:
- Built-in FM radio
- USB and microSD card support
- Remote control included
- 10W RMS output
- 5-hour battery life
8. boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive audio with a 10W output and dynamic sound performance. Its rugged and durable design ensures it can withstand rough outdoor use, and its built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. With up to 7 hours of playtime, it's perfect for all-day listening.
Specifications of boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 10W RMS output
- IPX5 water resistance
- Built-in microphone
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Shockproof design
9. boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a combination of style and performance with its compact design and powerful audio output. It features a 2200mAh battery for extended playtime and a rugged, shockproof exterior for durability. With multi-device connectivity, it's suitable for a variety of usage scenarios.
Specifications of boAt Stone 620 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 2200mAh battery
- IPX6 water resistance
- Shockproof design
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Noise reduction microphone
10. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker
The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers exceptional 24-hour battery life and 5W output for immersive music playback. Its rugged and splash-resistant design makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the in-built microphone allows for hands-free calling. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it ensures seamless connectivity.
Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 24-hour battery life
- IPX67 water resistance
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in microphone
- Voice assistant support
Best value for money:
The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its versatile connectivity options, built-in FM radio, and compact design. Despite its lower battery life, it packs essential features at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product with its dynamic sound output, PartyBoost feature, and compact design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and durability for a premium listening experience.
