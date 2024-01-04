Best microwaves under ₹10000 for your home: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:26 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for every home. They are not only convenient but also offer a wide range of cooking options. Whether you're looking for a basic microwave for reheating food or a convection microwave for baking, we have compiled a list of the 10 best microwaves under 10000 available on Amazon. In this article, we will provide detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG is a sleek and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It comes with 5 power levels and 51 auto menus for convenient cooking. The child lock feature ensures safety while cooking. Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG 20L capacity

5 power levels

51 auto menus

Child lock feature

800W power

Pros Sleek design

Multiple cooking options Cons Small capacity for large families

Our Pick Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) Get Price from

2. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile microwave with 23L capacity. It offers convection, grill, and microwave cooking options. The 61 auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave 23L capacity

Convection, grill, and microwave cooking

61 auto cook menus

Child lock feature

1000W power

Pros Versatile cooking options

Large capacity Cons Slightly expensive

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) Get Price from

Also read: Best microwaves under ₹ 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks 3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a compact and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It features 24 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for versatile cooking options. Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S 20L capacity

24 auto cook menus

Combination cooking feature

Child lock feature

800W power

Pros Compact design

Versatile cooking options Cons Small capacity for large families

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes) Get Price from

4. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is a stylish and powerful microwave with 23L capacity. It features a healthy cooking option and a keep warm function for added convenience. Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK 23L capacity

Healthy cooking option

Keep warm function

Child lock feature

1100W power

Pros Stylish design

Healthy cooking option Cons Limited cooking options

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black) Get Price from

5. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is a feature-packed microwave with 30L capacity. It offers multi-stage cooking, fermentation, and express cooking options for versatile cooking. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 30L capacity

Multi-stage cooking

Fermentation feature

Express cooking

Child lock feature

1400W power

Pros Large capacity

Versatile cooking options Cons Slightly expensive

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard ₹ 20,390 27% off ₹ 14,890 from

6. Whirlpool Magicook The Whirlpool Magicook is a 20L convection microwave with a stylish design. It features 130 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for effortless cooking. Specifications of Whirlpool Magicook 20L capacity

130 auto cook menus

Combination cooking feature

Child lock feature

800W power

Pros Stylish design

Effortless cooking options Cons Limited capacity for large families

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer) Get Price from

7. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and affordable microwave with 17L capacity. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking. Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven 17L capacity

5 power levels

Timer function

Child lock feature

700W power

Pros Affordable

Compact design Cons Limited cooking options

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer Get Price from

8. LG Microwave MS2043BP The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a 20L solo microwave with a sleek black design. It features an anti-bacterial cavity and an energy-saving mode for efficient cooking. Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP 20L capacity

Anti-bacterial cavity

Energy-saving mode

Child lock feature

700W power

Pros Sleek design

Energy-saving mode Cons Limited cooking options

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, With Health Plus Menu & Steam Clean) Get Price from

Also read: Best Bajaj microwaves for your home: Top 10 picks for you 9. AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller The AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller is a versatile appliance with a 19L capacity. It features a toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions for a variety of cooking options. Specifications of AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller 19L capacity

Toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions

60-minute timer

Thermostat control

1280W power

Pros Versatile cooking options

High power Cons Large size

Slightly expensive

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts ₹ 1,999 15% off ₹ 1,699 from

10. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a compact and affordable microwave with 20L capacity. It features 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking. Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 20L capacity

5 power levels

Timer function

Child lock feature

700W power

Pros Affordable

Compact design Cons Limited cooking options

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) ₹ 6,890 20% off ₹ 5,499 from

Comparison Table

Features Panasonic NN-ST26JMFDG Panasonic NN-CT353BFDG IFB 24PM2S Samsung MG23A3515AK IFB 30BRC2 Whirlpool Magicook Bajaj Solo LG MS2043BP AGARO Marvel Voltas Beko Capacity 20L 23L 20L 23L 30L 20L 17L 20L 19L 20L Cooking Options 5 Convection, grill, microwave 24 Grill, microwave Convection, multi-stage, fermentation Convection, combination 5 Solo Toaster, griller, rotisserie 5 Power 800W 1000W 800W 1100W 1400W 800W 700W 700W 1280W 700W

Best value for money: The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is the best value for money with its affordable price and compact design. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking, making it a versatile option for any kitchen.

Best overall product: The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.

How to find the perfect microwave under ₹ 10000: The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.

FAQs on microwave under ₹10000 What is the capacity of the microwaves? The capacity of the microwaves ranges from 17L to 30L, catering to different household sizes. Do the microwaves offer convection cooking? Yes, some of the microwaves on the list offer convection cooking options for baking and grilling. Are these microwaves energy-efficient? Most of the microwaves come with energy-saving modes to ensure efficient cooking and lower energy consumption. Do the microwaves have child lock features? All the microwaves listed above are equipped with child lock features for added safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so