Best microwaves under ₹10000 for your home: Top 10 picks

Microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for every home. They are not only convenient but also offer a wide range of cooking options. Whether you're looking for a basic microwave for reheating food or a convection microwave for baking, we have compiled a list of the 10 best microwaves under 10000 available on Amazon. In this article, we will provide detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
1. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG
The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG is a sleek and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It comes with 5 power levels and 51 auto menus for convenient cooking. The child lock feature ensures safety while cooking.
Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG
- 20L capacity
- 5 power levels
- 51 auto menus
- Child lock feature
- 800W power
2. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG
The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile microwave with 23L capacity. It offers convection, grill, and microwave cooking options. The 61 auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.
Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave
- 23L capacity
- Convection, grill, and microwave cooking
- 61 auto cook menus
- Child lock feature
- 1000W power
3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a compact and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It features 24 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for versatile cooking options.
Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S
- 20L capacity
- 24 auto cook menus
- Combination cooking feature
- Child lock feature
- 800W power
4. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK
The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is a stylish and powerful microwave with 23L capacity. It features a healthy cooking option and a keep warm function for added convenience.
Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK
- 23L capacity
- Healthy cooking option
- Keep warm function
- Child lock feature
- 1100W power
5. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is a feature-packed microwave with 30L capacity. It offers multi-stage cooking, fermentation, and express cooking options for versatile cooking.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2
- 30L capacity
- Multi-stage cooking
- Fermentation feature
- Express cooking
- Child lock feature
- 1400W power
6. Whirlpool Magicook
The Whirlpool Magicook is a 20L convection microwave with a stylish design. It features 130 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for effortless cooking.
Specifications of Whirlpool Magicook
- 20L capacity
- 130 auto cook menus
- Combination cooking feature
- Child lock feature
- 800W power
7. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and affordable microwave with 17L capacity. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking.
Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven
- 17L capacity
- 5 power levels
- Timer function
- Child lock feature
- 700W power
8. LG Microwave MS2043BP
The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a 20L solo microwave with a sleek black design. It features an anti-bacterial cavity and an energy-saving mode for efficient cooking.
Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP
- 20L capacity
- Anti-bacterial cavity
- Energy-saving mode
- Child lock feature
- 700W power
9. AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller
The AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller is a versatile appliance with a 19L capacity. It features a toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions for a variety of cooking options.
Specifications of AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller
- 19L capacity
- Toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions
- 60-minute timer
- Thermostat control
- 1280W power
10. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10
The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a compact and affordable microwave with 20L capacity. It features 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking.
Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10
- 20L capacity
- 5 power levels
- Timer function
- Child lock feature
- 700W power
Best value for money:
The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is the best value for money with its affordable price and compact design. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking, making it a versatile option for any kitchen.
Best overall product:
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.
How to find the perfect microwave under ₹10000:
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.