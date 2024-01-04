Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best microwaves under ₹10000 for your home: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:26 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best microwaves under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000

Summary:

Best microwaves under 10000: Discover the top microwaves under 10000 for your home with details on best features, value for money product and more. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
item

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
item

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)
item

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)
item

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

₹20,390 27% off
item

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)
item

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer
item

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, With Health Plus Menu & Steam Clean)
item

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

₹1,999 15% off
item

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

₹6,890 20% off

Microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for every home. They are not only convenient but also offer a wide range of cooking options. Whether you're looking for a basic microwave for reheating food or a convection microwave for baking, we have compiled a list of the 10 best microwaves under 10000 available on Amazon. In this article, we will provide detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG

The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG is a sleek and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It comes with 5 power levels and 51 auto menus for convenient cooking. The child lock feature ensures safety while cooking.

Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG

  • 20L capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • 51 auto menus
  • Child lock feature
  • 800W power

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Multiple cooking options

Cons

  • Small capacity for large families
Our Pick cellpic

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

2. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile microwave with 23L capacity. It offers convection, grill, and microwave cooking options. The 61 auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave

  • 23L capacity
  • Convection, grill, and microwave cooking
  • 61 auto cook menus
  • Child lock feature
  • 1000W power

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Large capacity

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Also read: Best microwaves under 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a compact and efficient microwave with 20L capacity. It features 24 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for versatile cooking options.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S

  • 20L capacity
  • 24 auto cook menus
  • Combination cooking feature
  • Child lock feature
  • 800W power

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Small capacity for large families
cellpic

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

4. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is a stylish and powerful microwave with 23L capacity. It features a healthy cooking option and a keep warm function for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK

  • 23L capacity
  • Healthy cooking option
  • Keep warm function
  • Child lock feature
  • 1100W power

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Healthy cooking option

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
cellpic

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

5. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is a feature-packed microwave with 30L capacity. It offers multi-stage cooking, fermentation, and express cooking options for versatile cooking.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

  • 30L capacity
  • Multi-stage cooking
  • Fermentation feature
  • Express cooking
  • Child lock feature
  • 1400W power

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

₹ 20,390 27% off

6. Whirlpool Magicook

The Whirlpool Magicook is a 20L convection microwave with a stylish design. It features 130 auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for effortless cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool Magicook

  • 20L capacity
  • 130 auto cook menus
  • Combination cooking feature
  • Child lock feature
  • 800W power

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Effortless cooking options

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large families
cellpic

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

7. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and affordable microwave with 17L capacity. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking.

Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven

  • 17L capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • Timer function
  • Child lock feature
  • 700W power

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
cellpic

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

8. LG Microwave MS2043BP

The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a 20L solo microwave with a sleek black design. It features an anti-bacterial cavity and an energy-saving mode for efficient cooking.

Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP

  • 20L capacity
  • Anti-bacterial cavity
  • Energy-saving mode
  • Child lock feature
  • 700W power

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Energy-saving mode

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
cellpic

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, With Health Plus Menu & Steam Clean)

Also read: Best Bajaj microwaves for your home: Top 10 picks for you

9. AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller

The AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller is a versatile appliance with a 19L capacity. It features a toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions for a variety of cooking options.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller

  • 19L capacity
  • Toaster, griller, and rotisserie functions
  • 60-minute timer
  • Thermostat control
  • 1280W power

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • High power

Cons

  • Large size
  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

₹ 1,999 15% off

10. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10

The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a compact and affordable microwave with 20L capacity. It features 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking.

Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10

  • 20L capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • Timer function
  • Child lock feature
  • 700W power

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
cellpic

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

₹ 6,890 20% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesPanasonic NN-ST26JMFDGPanasonic NN-CT353BFDGIFB 24PM2SSamsung MG23A3515AKIFB 30BRC2Whirlpool MagicookBajaj SoloLG MS2043BPAGARO MarvelVoltas Beko
Capacity20L23L20L23L30L20L17L20L19L20L
Cooking Options5Convection, grill, microwave24Grill, microwaveConvection, multi-stage, fermentationConvection, combination5SoloToaster, griller, rotisserie5
Power800W1000W800W1100W1400W800W700W700W1280W700W

Best value for money:

The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is the best value for money with its affordable price and compact design. It offers 5 power levels and a timer function for easy cooking, making it a versatile option for any kitchen.

Best overall product:

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.

How to find the perfect microwave under 10000:

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product in this category, offering a large 30L capacity and a wide range of cooking options including convection, multi-stage cooking, and fermentation. It is perfect for families and those looking for versatile cooking options.

FAQs on microwave under ₹10000

The capacity of the microwaves ranges from 17L to 30L, catering to different household sizes.
Yes, some of the microwaves on the list offer convection cooking options for baking and grilling.
Most of the microwaves come with energy-saving modes to ensure efficient cooking and lower energy consumption.
All the microwaves listed above are equipped with child lock features for added safety.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Kitchen-dining-appliances Stories