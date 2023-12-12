Icon
10 best top load washing machines in India: Make laundry a breeze

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 12, 2023 17:11 IST
10 best top loading washing machines in India: Check out our top picks and make an informed decision based on features and value for money.

Top load washing machine
10 best top load washing machines in India: Experience superior laundry convenience and performance in every cycle.

When it comes to buying the best top load washing machines in India, there are numerous options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a machine with advanced features, this list has something for everyone. With top brands like LG, Whirlpool, and Haier, you can find the perfect washing machine to suit your needs and budget. Read on to find out the detailed product specifications, pros, and cons of each machine to make an informed decision.

1. Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator

The Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator is a top load washing machine that offers powerful performance and a range of convenient features. With a large capacity and advanced technology, it's a great choice for busy households.

Specifications of Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator:

  • 8 kg capacity
  • HelixFlow Pulsator
  • 6 wash programs
  • Energy-efficient
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Acer 8.0 Kg Halo Wash Series Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (In-built Heater, AiSense, AutoBalance, HelixFlow Jet Tech, FrothPlus Tub Tech, AR80FATLP1GT, 2023 Model, Grey)
4.1 ratings (68)
4.1 ratings (68)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. WHIRLPOOL 7.5 WM ROYAL PLUS

The WHIRLPOOL 7.5 WM ROYAL PLUS is a top load washing machine with a sleek design and innovative features. With a large drum capacity and advanced wash programs, it's perfect for large families.

Specifications of WHIRLPOOL 7.5 WM ROYAL PLUS:

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • 6th Sense Technology
  • 12 wash programs
  • Spa wash system
  • In-built heater

Pros

  • Large drum capacity
  • Innovative features
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be noisy during operation
  • Limited color options
cellpic
WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WM ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY, 5YR Motor Warranty,2023)
4.1 ratings (6,461)
4.1 ratings (6,461)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. WHIRLPOOL Automatic Washing Machine Whitemagic

The WHIRLPOOL Automatic Washing Machine Whitemagic is a top load washing machine with a range of smart features and advanced technology. With a large capacity and convenient wash programs, it's a great choice for modern households.

Specifications of WHIRLPOOL Automatic Washing Machine Whitemagic:

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Whitemagic Technology
  • 12 wash programs
  • In-built heater
  • Hard water wash

Pros

  • Smart features
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic 24% off
WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(Whitemagic Premier GenX 7.5kg 10YMW, GREY)
2.5 ratings (4)
2.5 ratings (4)
24% off
15,590 20,450
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Midea Automatic Washing Machine MA100W70

The Midea Automatic Washing Machine MA100W70 is a top load washing machine that offers powerful performance and a range of convenient features. With a large capacity and advanced technology, it's a great choice for busy households.

Specifications of Midea Automatic Washing Machine MA100W70:

  • 10 kg capacity
  • 8 wash programs
  • In-built heater
  • Energy-efficient
  • Digital display

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Midea 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (MA100W70/G-IN, Grey)
4 ratings (122)
4 ratings (122)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES8

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES8 is a top load washing machine with a sleek design and innovative features. With a large drum capacity and advanced wash programs, it's perfect for large families.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES8:

  • 9 kg capacity
  • Near Zero Pressure
  • Dual-level spin tub
  • In-built heater
  • Jet stream technology

Pros

  • Large drum capacity
  • Innovative features
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be noisy during operation
  • Limited color options
cellpic 46% off
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HSW90-678ES8, Oceanus Wave Drum,Dark Jade Silver), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
4.5 ratings (2)
4.5 ratings (2)
46% off
24,990 46,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. Godrej Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Godrej Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a top load washing machine with a range of smart features and advanced technology. It's a great choice for modern households with a large capacity and convenient wash programs.

Specifications of Godrej Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

  • 8 kg capacity
  • Active Soak
  • 5 wash programs
  • Eco mode
  • Turbo 6 pulsator

Pros

  • Smart features
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with In Built Heater (WTEON ADR 65 5.0 FDTH GPGR, Graphite Grey)
3.9 ratings (66)
3.9 ratings (66)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 is a top load washing machine that offers powerful performance and a range of convenient features. With a large capacity and advanced technology, it's a great choice for busy households.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6:

  • 8 kg capacity
  • Quadra Flow Pulsator
  • Near Zero Pressure
  • Jet stream technology
  • In-built heater

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic 33% off
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver)
4 ratings (18)
4 ratings (18)
33% off
23,950 36,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a top load washing machine with a sleek design and innovative features. With a large drum capacity and advanced wash programs, it's perfect for large families.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

  • 9 kg capacity
  • Smart Inverter technology
  • 6-motion control technology
  • In-built heater
  • Tub Clean feature

Pros

  • Large drum capacity
  • Innovative features
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be noisy during operation
  • Limited color options
cellpic 33% off
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (THD09NPF, Middle Free Silver, AIDD Technology), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
4.2 ratings (15,911)
4.2 ratings (15,911)
33% off
24,890 36,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-826DNZP

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-826DNZP is a top load washing machine that offers powerful performance and a range of convenient features. With a large capacity and advanced technology, it's a great choice for busy households.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-826DNZP:

  • 8 kg capacity
  • Near Zero Pressure
  • Dual-level spin tub
  • In-built heater
  • Jet stream technology

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be noisy during operation
  • Limited color options
cellpic 28% off
Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HWM80-826DNZP, Oceanus Wave Drum,Titanium Grey), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
28% off
25,190 35,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM is a top load washing machine with a range of smart features and advanced technology. With a large capacity and convenient wash programs, it's a great choice for modern households.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM:

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Smart Inverter technology
  • 6-motion control technology
  • In-built heater
  • Tub Clean feature

Pros

  • Smart features
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
cellpic 9% off
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDM, Middle Black, Steam for Hygiene Wash), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
4.3 ratings (4,260)
4.3 ratings (4,260)
9% off
39,999 43,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

Best 4 features for you:

Product NameCapacityTechnologyWash ProgramsEnergy Efficiency
Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator8 kgHelixFlow Pulsator6Yes
WHIRLPOOL 7.5 WM ROYAL PLUS7.5 kg6th Sense Technology12Yes
WHIRLPOOL Automatic Washing Machine Whitemagic7 kgWhitemagic Technology12Yes
Midea Automatic Washing Machine MA100W7010 kg 8Yes
Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES89 kgNear Zero Pressure Yes
Godrej Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine8 kgActive Soak5Yes
Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S68 kgQuadra Flow Pulsator Yes
LG Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine9 kgSmart Inverter technology Yes
Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-826DNZP8 kgNear Zero Pressure Yes
LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM7 kgSmart Inverter technology Yes

Best value for money:

The WHIRLPOOL 7.5 WM ROYAL PLUS offers the best value for money with its large capacity, advanced technology, and energy-efficient design. With a range of wash programs and smart features, it's a top pick for modern households.

Best overall product:

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a sleek design, innovative features, and a range of convenient wash programs. With its large capacity and energy-efficient technology, it's a top choice for any household.

How to find the best top load washing machine in India?

How to find the best top load washing machine in India?

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a sleek design, innovative features, and a range of convenient wash programs. With its large capacity and energy-efficient technology, it's a top choice for any household.

FAQs on best top load washing machine in india

What is the capacity of the Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator?

The Acer Fully Automatic HelixFlow Pulsator has a capacity of 8 kg, making it suitable for large loads of laundry.

Does the LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM have an in-built heater?

Yes, the LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine FHM1207SDM comes with an in-built heater for hot water wash cycles.

Are there color options available for the Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES8?

Yes, the Haier Automatic Washing Machine HSW90-678ES8 is available in a range of color options to suit your preferences.
