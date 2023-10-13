Story Saved
Amazon Sale: Up to 10% discount on wet and dry dog food

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 13, 2023 17:33 IST
Summary:

During Amazon Sale, you'll find fantastic discounts on a variety of wet and dry dog foods! Enjoy a significant 10% discount on top-tier dog food products for a constrained period. 

Amazon Sale: Avail discounts on a range of dog food.

With Amazon's exclusive deal on wet and dry dog food, go on a shopping expedition for your pet! Take advantage of amazing discounts of up to 10% while satisfying the nutritional demands and taste senses of your pet. Our carefully curated selection offers a wide variety of flavours and excellent brands to pick from, whether your canine companion enjoys the crunchiness of dry kibbles or the texture of wet food. Improve the mealtime experience for your pet without going broke. Your key to offering premium nutrition at competitive pricing is this limited-time deal. Don't pass up this wonderful chance to spoil your canine family member. Buy right now on Amazon!

  1. Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)

A delicious meal to please your canine buddy is now available: Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy. It’s on Amazon Sale. There are 30 handy 70g servings each pack. The benefit of this product is its delicious flavour, which is guaranteed to make your dog happy when eating. The use of gravy, which can include additives or preservatives, is one potential drawback.

Specifications of Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken & Liver
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Item Form: Wet

Pros

Cons

Nutritious Variety

Packaging Waste

Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)
4.5 (12,919)
4.5 (12,919)
1,200
Buy now

Also read :9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food

Pedigree Puppy Wet Dog Food, Chicken Liver in Loaf with Vegetables, 70 g Pack of 30

Pedigree Puppy Wet Dog Food, a delicious combination of chicken liver and veggies in a handy 70g box of 30 servings, is now available. It’s on Amazon Sale. This high-quality puppy food is made to give your young dog the vital nutrients they require for normal growth and development.

Specifications of Pedigree Puppy Wet Dog Food, Chicken Liver in Loaf with Vegetables

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken Liver
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Puppy
  • Item Form: Wet
  • Specific Uses For Product: Digestive Health

Pros

Cons

Balanced Nutrition

Packaging Waste

Pedigree Puppy Wet Dog Food, Chicken Liver in Loaf with Vegetables, 70 g Pack of 30
4.3 (113)
4.3 (113)
7% off
1,390 1,500
Buy now

WIGGLES Wet Dog Food & Dry Dog Food, 900g & 900g - Chicken Vegetable Gravy with Oven Baked Balanced Food (Pack of 2)

A premium dog food product called WIGGLES Wet Dog Food & Dry Dog Food, 900g & 900g - Chicken Vegetable Gravy with Oven Baked Balanced Food (Pack of 2) is created to give your pet a tasty and nourishing meal. It’s on Amazon Sale. This pack offers a straightforward approach to meet your dog's nutritional needs while also providing options for both wet and dry dog food.

Specifications of WIGGLES Wet Dog Food & Dry Dog Food,

  • Brand: WIGGLES
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Item Form: Granule
  • Specific Uses For Product: Stomach

Pros

Cons

Hydration

Dental Health

WIGGLES Wet Dog Food & Dry Dog Food, 900g & 900g - Chicken Vegetable Gravy with Oven Baked Balanced Food (Pack of 2)
5 (2)
5 (2)
5% off
1,163 1,223
Buy now

Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food, 3kg with Free 1.2kg & Puppy Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy, 24 Pouches (24 x 150g)

There are several different dog food items available from the well-known pet food company Drools. It’s on Amazon Sale. The nutritional requirements of developing puppies are met by the formulation of the Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food. It's intended to give them the nutrients they need for growth and general wellness.

Specifications of Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food

  • Brand: Drools
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): Baby
  • Special Ingredients: nutrient rich, raw, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins, organic
  • Net Quantity: 1 count
  • Number of Items: 24

Pros

Cons

Free Extra

Price

Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food, 3kg with Free 1.2kg & Puppy Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy, 24 Pouches (24 x 150g)
5 (1)
5 (1)
1,393
Buy now

Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Active Adult Large Breed Dog (18 Months Onwards) Dry Dog Food, 10kg Pack & Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)

The Expert Nutrition Active Adult Large Breed Dog Dry Dog Food from the well-known dog food company Pedigree PRO is intended for adult dogs that are at least 18 months old and are of the large breed. It is designed to give them the nutrition they require to keep their health and energy levels in check.

Specifications of Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Active Adult Large Breed Dog

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Item Form: wet, gravy, dry
  • Number of Items: 30
  • Package Information: Tin

Pros

Cons

High-Quality Ingredients

Price

Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Active Adult Large Breed Dog (18 Months Onwards) Dry Dog Food, 10kg Pack & Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)
4.6 (2)
4.6 (2)
4,370
Buy now

Farmina Vet Life Dog GastroIntestinal int Wet Food 300gm 6pcs Dry Dog Food

A company called Farmina Vet Life is well recognised for its veterinary diets created to treat particular medical issues in dogs. It’s on Amazon Sale. The GastroIntestinal Intestinal Wet Food is designed to help dogs who have digestive problems or sensitivities as well as other gastrointestinal difficulties.

Specifications of Farmina Vet Life Dog GastroIntestinal int Wet Food

  • Brand: Generic
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Item Form: Granule
  • Specific Uses For Product: Sensitive Stomach
  • Net Quantity: 300.0 gram

Pros

Cons

Digestive Support

Limited Variety

Farmina Vet Life Dog GastroIntestinal int Wet Food 300gm 6pcs Dry Dog Food
12% off
2,423 2,754
Buy now

Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Chicken & Ancient Grains, Adult Dry Dog Food Rich in Protein,Antioxidants Fibre, Prebiotics and Herbs for Medium and Large Breeds of 8 kg Above (Pack of 2 kg)

For adult dogs, specifically medium and big breeds weighing 8 kg and beyond, Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis is a brand of dry dog food. For adult dogs, this specific product is made to offer a balanced and nourishing diet.

Specifications of Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Chicken & Ancient Grains, Adult Dry Dog

  • Brand: BARK OUT LOUD
  • Flavour: 2 kg
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Item Form: Granule
  • Specific Uses For Product: Food

Pros

Cons

Ancient Grains

Taste Preferences

Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Chicken & Ancient Grains, Adult Dry Dog Food Rich in Protein,Antioxidants Fibre, Prebiotics and Herbs for Medium and Large Breeds of 8 kg Above (Pack of 2 kg)
4.5 (4)
4.5 (4)
10% off
1,263 1,400
Buy now

Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Salmon & Turkey, Adult Dog Dry Food, Low Grain, Hypoallergenic, Rich in Novel Protein and Prebiotics, Fresh Salmon, Super Herbs, Medium & Large Breeds 2kg Pack

For adult dogs, notably medium and big breeds, Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis is a brand that sells dry dog food. It’s on Amazon Sale. With a focus on cutting-edge protein sources and prebiotics, this specific product is made to offer adult dogs a diet that is nutritious and well-balanced.

Specifications of Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Salmon & Turkey, Adult Dog Dry Food

  • Brand: BARK OUT LOUD
  • Flavour: 2 kg
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Item Form: Granule
  • Specific Uses For Product: Food

Pros

Cons

Low Grain

Specific Ingredients

Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Salmon & Turkey, Adult Dog Dry Food, Low Grain, Hypoallergenic, Rich in Novel Protein and Prebiotics, Fresh Salmon, Super Herbs, Medium & Large Breeds 2kg Pack
4.4 (5)
4.4 (5)
10% off
1,444 1,600
Buy now

Pedigree Combo for Adult Dogs- Dry Dog Food, (High Protein Variant) Chicken, Egg & Rice, 10 kg Pack & Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 15)

A container of dry and wet dog food called the Pedigree Combo for Adult Dogs was created to give your adult dog's diet variety. It’s on Amazon Sale. This package includes a wet dog food choice with chunks of chicken and liver in gravy as well as a high-protein dry dog food alternative.

Specifications of Pedigree Combo for Adult Dogs- Dry Dog Food,

  • Brand: Pedigree
  • Flavour: Chicken; Liver; Egg; Rice
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Item Form: Gravy, Wet, Dry, Chunk
  • Special Ingredients: Proteins, nutrient rich, Chicken

Pros

Cons

High Protein Dry Food

Dental Health

Pedigree Combo for Adult Dogs- Dry Dog Food, (High Protein Variant) Chicken, Egg & Rice, 10 kg Pack & Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 15)
4.7 (5)
4.7 (5)
2,957
Buy now

Also read :10 best N&D dog food: Let your furry friend savour the flavour

FurrMeals Wet Dog Food | Herbed Chicken and Rice | Pack of 1 x 200g | All Breed | Gluten Free | Preservative Free | Ready-to-Eat Fresh Dog Food

Dogs can get fresh, gluten-free, preservative-free nourishment from FurrMeals Wet Dog Food in the Herbed Chicken and Rice flavour. It’s on Amazon Sale. It is an accessible 200g pack that is a ready-to-eat choice for all dog breeds.

Specifications of FurrMeals Wet Dog Food | Herbed Chicken and Rice

  • Brand: FurrMeals
  • Flavour: Trial Pack of 1
  • Diet Type: Non Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Item Form: wet
  • Specific Uses For Product: Eye/ Sensitive Stomach/Gut

Pros

Cons

Preservative-Free

Pack Size

FurrMeals Wet Dog Food | Herbed Chicken and Rice | Pack of 1 x 200g | All Breed | Gluten Free | Preservative Free | Ready-to-Eat Fresh Dog Food
3.2 (6)
3.2 (6)
16% off
218 259
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)

 

Chicken and liver chunks in gravyConvenient pack of 30Suitable for adult dogs

 

Puppy Wet Dog Food, Chicken Liver in Loaf with Vegetables, 70 g Pack of 30

 

Puppy-specific formula

Chicken liver in loaf with vegetablesConvenient pack of 30
WIGGLES Wet Dog Food & Dry Dog Food, 900g & 900g - Chicken Vegetable Gravy with Oven Baked Balanced Food (Pack of 2)Wet and dry dog food comboChicken and vegetable gravyOven-baked balanced food
Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food, 3kg with Free 1.2kg & Puppy Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy, 24 Pouches (24 x 150g)Chicken and egg dry food for puppiesReal chicken and liver chunks in gravy for puppiesCombo pack with free 1.2kg dry food
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Active Adult Large Breed Dog (18 Months Onwards) Dry Dog Food, 10kg Pack & Adult Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy, 70 g (Pack of 30)Expert nutrition for active adult large breed dogsDry food and wet food comboSuitable for dogs 18 months onwards
Farmina Vet Life Dog GastroIntestinal int Wet Food 300gm 6pcs Dry Dog FoodDesigned for Gastrointestinal HealthCombination of Wet and Dry FoodIndividual 300g Portions
Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Chicken & Ancient Grains, Adult Dry Dog Food Rich in Protein,Antioxidants Fibre, Prebiotics and Herbs for Medium and Large Breeds of 8 kg Above (Pack of 2 kg)Rich in Protein and AntioxidantsContains Ancient Grains for FiberIncludes Prebiotics and Herbs
Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Salmon & Turkey, Adult Dog Dry Food, Low GrainContains Novel Protein Sources (Salmon & Turkey)Low Grain FormulationHypoallergenic
Pedigree Combo for Adult Dogs- Dry Dog Food, (High Protein Variant)Combination of Dry and Wet Dog FoodHigh Protein VariantConvenient Packaging
FurrMeals Wet Dog Food | Herbed Chicken and Rice | Pack of 1 x 200g | All Breed | Gluten Free | Preservative Free | Ready-to-Eat Fresh Dog FoodMade with Fresh IngredientsGluten-FreePreservative-Free and Ready-to-Eat

Best overall product

Salmon and turkey from Vivaldis' Bark Out Loud Due to its extraordinary combination of quality and health advantages, Adult Dog Dry Food stands out as a top-notch product. This formula is excellent for dogs with food allergies because it contains two novel protein sources, salmon and turkey. Additionally, it provides a low grain composition to meet the nutritional requirements of dogs that are sensitive to grains. Its appeal to sensitive canines is further increased by its hypoallergenic qualities. It also contains a lot of vital elements, such protein and antioxidants, which promote general health. It is a top choice for pet owners wishing to provide balanced nutrition and address dietary sensitivities because it contains prebiotics, which improve digestion, and because its hypoallergenic nature, which promotes wellbeing.

Best value for money

The combination of Farmina Vet Life Dog GastroIntestinal Int Wet Food and Dry Dog Food is quite affordable. It offers a complete remedy for dogs with digestive problems. The combination comprises both wet and dry food, enabling pet owners to effortlessly meet their dog's nutritional demands. The dry food supplements the wet food with a balanced diet while being gentler on the digestive system and including prebiotics for better gut health. It allows portion management with six unique 300g pieces of wet food. This combination is a cost-effective option for pet owners looking for a holistic approach because it successfully manages digestive issues without sacrificing nutrition.

How to find the best wet and dry dog food?

You should take into account your dog's particular needs while choosing the best wet and dry dog food. For food advice according on age, breed, and medical concerns, first go to your vet. Look for goods containing actual meat or fish as the main ingredient, or other high-quality sources of protein. Verify the presence of balanced nutrients, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Avoid fillers, artificial additions, and excessive amounts of grains. Read evaluations and ask other dog owners for ideas. Brands with a solid reputation for quality assurance and safety are often trustworthy. The ideal option ultimately relies on the tastes and dietary needs of your dog, so some trial and error may be required.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on wet and dry dog food

What is the main difference between wet and dry dog food?

Answer: Wet dog food has higher moisture content and is typically canned. Dry dog food, on the other hand, has lower moisture content and is available in kibble form. The choice between them often depends on a dog's specific needs and preferences.

Is one type of dog food better than the other?

Answer: Neither wet nor dry dog food is inherently better; both have their pros and cons. Wet food may be more palatable and hydrating, while dry food is more convenient and can promote dental health. The choice should align with your dog's dietary requirements.

Can I mix wet and dry dog food together?

Answer: Yes, many dog owners choose to mix wet and dry food to provide variety and meet their dog's nutritional needs. However, it's essential to maintain the right balance and not overfeed.

How do I transition my dog from one type of food to another?

Answer: Gradually transition your dog by mixing the new food with their old one over about a week, increasing the proportion of the new food each day. This helps prevent digestive upset.
