Whirlpool fridges in India: Top 10 picks to choose refrigerator for your needs
Published on Jan 17, 2024 04:00 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Discover the best fridges from Whirlpool with our curated list. Details include a close look at their main features and prices that can help you make an informed decision on your next purchase.
When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, Whirlpool is a trusted brand known for its energy-efficient and advanced refrigeration technology. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool fridges available in India, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you find the perfect fridge for your home.
1. Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS is a sleek and energy-efficient fridge that offers ample storage space for all your food items. With its advanced cooling technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh for longer periods.
Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS
Double door
205 liters capacity
Energy-efficient
Frost-free technology
Stabilizer-free operation
Pros
Spacious storage
Energy-efficient
Frost-free technology
Cons
May not be suitable for larger families
2. Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy features a triple door design, providing separate compartments for different types of food items. With its advanced moisture retention technology, this fridge keeps your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM is a stylish and energy-efficient fridge that offers advanced cooling features. With its 6th Sense DeepFreeze technology, this fridge ensures that your frozen food stays fresh and retains its flavor.
Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM
Single door
215 liters capacity
6th Sense DeepFreeze technology
Microblock technology
Convertible freezer
Pros
Stylish design
Energy-efficient
Advanced cooling features
Cons
Limited storage space
May not be suitable for larger families
4. Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL
The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL is a frost-free fridge with a spacious interior and energy-efficient operation. With its 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh and flavorful for longer periods.
Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL
Double door
270 liters capacity
6th Sense ActiveFresh technology
IntelliSensor technology
Energy-efficient operation
Pros
Spacious interior
Energy-efficient operation
Frost-free technology
Cons
May not be suitable for smaller kitchens
Higher price point
5. Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is a convertible fridge with advanced adaptive intelligence and energy-saving features. With its 3D airflow technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and temperature retention.
Specifications of Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305
Double door
292 liters capacity
Convertible freezer
3D airflow technology
Adaptive intelligence
Pros
Convertible freezer
Energy-saving features
Uniform cooling
Cons
May not be suitable for households with limited space
Higher price point
6. Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY
The Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY is a frost-free fridge with advanced IntelliSense inverter technology and adaptive intelligence. With its Zeolite technology, this fridge ensures optimal moisture retention for longer freshness.
The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL is a side-by-side fridge with a spacious interior and advanced cooling features. With its 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and optimal food preservation.
Specifications of Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL
Side-by-side
570 liters capacity
6th Sense ActiveFresh technology
Adaptive intelligence
IntelliFresh technology
Pros
Spacious interior
Advanced cooling features
Optimal food preservation
Cons
Higher price point
May not be suitable for smaller kitchens
8. Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480
The Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480 is a convertible fridge with advanced IntelliSense inverter technology and energy-saving features. With its 3D airflow technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and temperature retention.
Specifications of Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480
Double door
455 liters capacity
Convertible freezer
3D airflow technology
IntelliSense inverter technology
Pros
Convertible freezer
Energy-saving features
Uniform cooling
Cons
May not be suitable for households with limited space
Higher price point
9. Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305
The Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305 is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with advanced cooling technology. With its Microblock technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh and free from bacteria and odor.
Specifications of Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305
Double door
292 liters capacity
Microblock technology
6th Sense DeepFreeze technology
Energy-efficient operation
Pros
Spacious interior
Energy-efficient operation
Advanced cooling technology
Cons
May not be suitable for smaller kitchens
Higher price point
10. Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE
The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE is a stylish and energy-efficient fridge with advanced adaptive intelligence. With its Zeolite technology, this fridge ensures optimal moisture retention and uniform cooling for your food items.
Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE
Single door
190 liters capacity
Zeolite technology
Adaptive intelligence
Energy-efficient operation
Pros
Stylish design
Energy-efficient operation
Optimal moisture retention
Cons
Limited storage space
May not be suitable for larger families
Comparison Table
Feature
Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS
Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy
Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM
Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL
Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305
Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY
Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL
Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480
Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305
Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE
Capacity
205 liters
263 liters
215 liters
270 liters
292 liters
215 liters
570 liters
455 liters
292 liters
190 liters
Technology
Frost-free
Moisture retention
6th Sense DeepFreeze
6th Sense ActiveFresh
Convertible freezer
IntelliSense inverter
6th Sense ActiveFresh
Convertible freezer
Microblock technology
Zeolite technology
Energy Efficiency
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS offers the best value for money, with its energy-efficient operation and ample storage space, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Best overall product:
The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL stands out as the best overall product, offering a spacious interior, advanced cooling features, and optimal food preservation, making it the top choice for larger households.
How to find the perfect whirlpool fridge:
Discovering the perfect Whirlpool fridge involves assessing your specific needs. Consider the size that suits your kitchen space and the capacity required. Look for features like energy efficiency, advanced cooling technologies, and customizable storage options. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and durability. Explore different models and series within the Whirlpool brand, such as the IntelliFresh series, to find the refrigerator that best aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.
FAQs on whirlpool fridge
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is the most energy-efficient fridge, with its adaptive intelligence and 3D airflow technology.
The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL has a capacity of 570 liters, making it the most spacious option among the listed fridges.
Yes, all the listed Whirlpool fridges are frost-free, ensuring convenient and hassle-free operation.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE is the best option for smaller kitchens, with its compact design and energy-efficient operation.
