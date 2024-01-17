Icon
Whirlpool fridges in India: Top 10 picks to choose refrigerator for your needs

Published on Jan 17, 2024 04:00 IST
top 10 whirlpool fridges

Whirlpool fridges in India: Discover the best fridges from Whirlpool with our curated list. Details include a close look at their main features and prices that can help you make an informed decision on your next purchase. Read More

When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, Whirlpool is a trusted brand known for its energy-efficient and advanced refrigeration technology. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool fridges available in India, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you find the perfect fridge for your home.

1. Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS is a sleek and energy-efficient fridge that offers ample storage space for all your food items. With its advanced cooling technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh for longer periods.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS

  • Double door
  • 205 liters capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Frost-free technology
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Pros

  • Spacious storage
  • Energy-efficient
  • Frost-free technology

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families

2. Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy features a triple door design, providing separate compartments for different types of food items. With its advanced moisture retention technology, this fridge keeps your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy

  • Triple door
  • 263 liters capacity
  • Moisture retention technology
  • Adaptive intelligence
  • Zeolite technology

Pros

  • Separate compartments
  • Moisture retention technology
  • Adaptive intelligence

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May not be suitable for smaller kitchens

3. Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM is a stylish and energy-efficient fridge that offers advanced cooling features. With its 6th Sense DeepFreeze technology, this fridge ensures that your frozen food stays fresh and retains its flavor.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM

  • Single door
  • 215 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense DeepFreeze technology
  • Microblock technology
  • Convertible freezer

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Energy-efficient
  • Advanced cooling features

Cons

  • Limited storage space
  • May not be suitable for larger families

4. Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL

The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL is a frost-free fridge with a spacious interior and energy-efficient operation. With its 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh and flavorful for longer periods.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEEL

  • Double door
  • 270 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology
  • IntelliSensor technology
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Frost-free technology

Cons

  • May not be suitable for smaller kitchens
  • Higher price point

5. Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is a convertible fridge with advanced adaptive intelligence and energy-saving features. With its 3D airflow technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and temperature retention.

Specifications of Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305

  • Double door
  • 292 liters capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • 3D airflow technology
  • Adaptive intelligence

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-saving features
  • Uniform cooling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for households with limited space
  • Higher price point

6. Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY

The Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY is a frost-free fridge with advanced IntelliSense inverter technology and adaptive intelligence. With its Zeolite technology, this fridge ensures optimal moisture retention for longer freshness.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROY

  • Single door
  • 215 liters capacity
  • IntelliSense inverter technology
  • Zeolite technology
  • Adaptive intelligence

Pros

  • Frost-free operation
  • Energy-efficient
  • Optimal moisture retention

Cons

  • Limited storage space
  • May not be suitable for larger families

7. Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL

The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL is a side-by-side fridge with a spacious interior and advanced cooling features. With its 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and optimal food preservation.

Specifications of Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL

  • Side-by-side
  • 570 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense ActiveFresh technology
  • Adaptive intelligence
  • IntelliFresh technology

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Advanced cooling features
  • Optimal food preservation

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May not be suitable for smaller kitchens

8. Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480

The Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480 is a convertible fridge with advanced IntelliSense inverter technology and energy-saving features. With its 3D airflow technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and temperature retention.

Specifications of Whirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480

  • Double door
  • 455 liters capacity
  • Convertible freezer
  • 3D airflow technology
  • IntelliSense inverter technology

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-saving features
  • Uniform cooling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for households with limited space
  • Higher price point

9. Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305

The Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305 is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with advanced cooling technology. With its Microblock technology, this fridge ensures that your food stays fresh and free from bacteria and odor.

Specifications of Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305

  • Double door
  • 292 liters capacity
  • Microblock technology
  • 6th Sense DeepFreeze technology
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Advanced cooling technology

Cons

  • May not be suitable for smaller kitchens
  • Higher price point

10. Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE

The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE is a stylish and energy-efficient fridge with advanced adaptive intelligence. With its Zeolite technology, this fridge ensures optimal moisture retention and uniform cooling for your food items.

Specifications of Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE

  • Single door
  • 190 liters capacity
  • Zeolite technology
  • Adaptive intelligence
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Optimal moisture retention

Cons

  • Limited storage space
  • May not be suitable for larger families

Comparison Table

FeatureWhirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLSWhirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton RoyWhirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRMWhirlpool Refrigerator Star ARCTIC STEELWhirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305Whirlpool 215 ICEMAGIC PRO ROYWhirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEELWhirlpool IntelliFresh INV-CNV-480Whirlpool Frost-Free Refrigerator PRM 305Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE
Capacity205 liters263 liters215 liters270 liters292 liters215 liters570 liters455 liters292 liters190 liters
TechnologyFrost-freeMoisture retention6th Sense DeepFreeze6th Sense ActiveFreshConvertible freezerIntelliSense inverter6th Sense ActiveFreshConvertible freezerMicroblock technologyZeolite technology
Energy EfficiencyYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS offers the best value for money, with its energy-efficient operation and ample storage space, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL stands out as the best overall product, offering a spacious interior, advanced cooling features, and optimal food preservation, making it the top choice for larger households.

How to find the perfect whirlpool fridge:

Discovering the perfect Whirlpool fridge involves assessing your specific needs. Consider the size that suits your kitchen space and the capacity required. Look for features like energy efficiency, advanced cooling technologies, and customizable storage options. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and durability. Explore different models and series within the Whirlpool brand, such as the IntelliFresh series, to find the refrigerator that best aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

FAQs on whirlpool fridge

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is the most energy-efficient fridge, with its adaptive intelligence and 3D airflow technology.
The Whirlpool 570 Refrigerator SBS STEEL has a capacity of 570 liters, making it the most spacious option among the listed fridges.
Yes, all the listed Whirlpool fridges are frost-free, ensuring convenient and hassle-free operation.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star GENIUS WINE is the best option for smaller kitchens, with its compact design and energy-efficient operation.
