Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best home theatre projectors in India: Explore top 10 options

Published on Dec 26, 2023 11:16 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best home theatre projectors

Summary:

Best home theatre projectors in India: Find the best home theatre projectors in India based on features, price and value for money. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

HD Android WiFi Home Theater Full hd 1080p HDMI, USB, AV in, mSD Slot, AUX Out (7000 lm) Portable Projector (HPX Android)

₹12,999 46% off
item

Cubobnic UC 500 Projector, 400LM Portable Mini Home Theater LED Projector with Remote Controller, Support HDMI, AV, SD, USB Interfaces (Yellow) 3500 lm LED Corded Projector UC-500_A03 (Yellow-White)

₹4,999 30% off
item

Epson EH-TW750 3400 lumens 1920 x 1080 Resolution Home Theatre Projector (HDMI, VGA, Miracast) (White)

₹90,999 23% off
item

4K Projector Boss S12 Full HD Home Theater Projector 3000 Lumens 1920X1080 150" Display with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input Portable Projector (White)

₹49,000 73% off
item

BYINTEK K8 Mini Portable 4.0 Inch LCD LED Projector 200 ANSI lumens 1080P Supported 200-inch 3D Video Projector 4K Cinema Home Theatre Outdoor Movie, 1 Year Warranty

₹24,999 72% off
item

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI,Inbox Amazon Fire Stick

₹99,990 29% off
item

AUN D 60 Micro Full HD 4K Supported Version Projector, 3500 Lumen and Home Theatre 1080P for Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, USB, Laptop

₹29,999 70% off
item

YABER ACE K1 4K Projector, Home Theater with First Full-Sealed Engine, 650 ANSI Brightness, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Auto Screen, Wireless Casting/HDMI/USB/TV Stick/PPT (ACE K1 - Android Version)
item

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector - 100" + Dolby Vision, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom - Home Theater Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth

₹349,900 40% off

Home theatre projectors have become an essential part of the modern entertainment system. With multiple options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. This article will provide an in-depth comparison of the top 10 home theatre projectors available on Amazon India, helping you make an informed decision according to your preferences and budget.

1. Android Theater 1080p Portable Projector

The Android Theater 1080p Portable Projector is a versatile option for home entertainment. It offers high-definition picture quality, multiple connectivity options, and a compact, portable design. Whether you want to enjoy movies, games, or sports events, this projector provides a captivating viewing experience.

Specifications of Android Theater 1080p Portable Projector

  • Full HD 1080p resolution
  • Multiple connectivity interfaces
  • Portable and lightweight design
  • Built-in Android OS
  • High brightness and contrast ratio

Pros

  • High-quality picture and sound
  • Convenient portability
  • Built-in Android OS for smart features

Cons

  • May require additional sound system for optimal audio experience
Our Pick cellpic

HD Android WiFi Home Theater Full hd 1080p HDMI, USB, AV in, mSD Slot, AUX Out (7000 lm) Portable Projector (HPX Android)

₹ 12,999 46% off

2. Projector with Remote Controller

This projector comes with a convenient remote controller and offers seamless connectivity with various devices. It is suitable for home theatre setups, gaming, and professional presentations. The vibrant color reproduction and user-friendly interface make it a versatile choice for entertainment and work purposes.

Specifications of Projector with Remote Controller

  • Remote controller for easy operation
  • Wide range of interface options
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Supports high-resolution content
  • Quiet cooling system for extended use

Pros

  • Convenient remote control
  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Efficient cooling system for prolonged use

Cons

  • May not support 4K resolution content
cellpic

Cubobnic UC 500 Projector, 400LM Portable Mini Home Theater LED Projector with Remote Controller, Support HDMI, AV, SD, USB Interfaces (Yellow) 3500 lm LED Corded Projector UC-500_A03 (Yellow-White)

₹ 4,999 30% off

3. Epson EH-TW750 Home Projector

The Epson EH-TW750 Home Projector delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. It is designed for home theatre enthusiasts who seek a cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes. With advanced image enhancement technologies and versatile connectivity options, this projector is a top choice for immersive entertainment.

Specifications of Epson EH-TW750 Home Projector

  • Full HD resolution with 3LCD technology
  • Wide color gamut for lifelike images
  • Flexible connectivity options
  • Enhanced gaming mode for low latency
  • Built-in speakers for audio playback

Pros

  • High-quality image reproduction
  • Immersive gaming experience
  • Convenient built-in speakers

Cons

  • Relatively higher price point
  • Bulkier design compared to portable projectors
cellpic

Epson EH-TW750 3400 lumens 1920 x 1080 Resolution Home Theatre Projector (HDMI, VGA, Miracast) (White)

₹ 90,999 23% off

Also read: Exploring 5 best Epson projectors: Revolutionize your visual experience

4. 4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable Projector

This 4K Portable Projector offers exceptional picture clarity and detail, making it suitable for high-resolution content. It is designed for users who prioritize image quality and want to experience true-to-life visuals in their home theatre setup. With versatile connectivity options and a portable form factor, it is a compelling choice for multimedia enthusiasts.

Specifications of 4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable Projector

  • Native 4K resolution support
  • Compact and portable design
  • Advanced connectivity interfaces
  • High brightness and color accuracy
  • Low fan noise for quiet operation

Pros

  • True 4K picture quality
  • Portable and versatile
  • Quiet fan operation for minimal disturbance

Cons

  • Higher price point compared to HD projectors
cellpic

4K Projector Boss S12 Full HD Home Theater Projector 3000 Lumens 1920X1080 150" Display with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input Portable Projector (White)

₹ 49,000 73% off

5. BYINTEK Portable Projector Supported 200-inch

The BYINTEK Portable Projector offers an expansive screen size of up to 200 inches, ideal for large viewing spaces. It is a versatile option for home entertainment, gaming, and outdoor movie nights. With high lumens and compatibility with various devices, it provides a captivating visual experience for diverse multimedia content.

Specifications of BYINTEK Portable Projector Supported 200-inch

  • Large screen support up to 200 inches
  • High lumens for bright projection
  • Wide device compatibility
  • Compact and portable design
  • Easy setup and operation

Pros

  • Expansive screen size
  • Bright and vivid visuals
  • Versatile device compatibility

Cons

  • May require additional sound system for optimal audio experience
cellpic

BYINTEK K8 Mini Portable 4.0 Inch LCD LED Projector 200 ANSI lumens 1080P Supported 200-inch 3D Video Projector 4K Cinema Home Theatre Outdoor Movie, 1 Year Warranty

₹ 24,999 72% off

6. BenQ TH575 Projector with Enhanced Contrast

The BenQ TH575 Projector is designed to deliver vivid visuals with enhanced contrast and color accuracy. It is suitable for a wide range of multimedia content, including movies, games, and presentations. With advanced image processing technologies and user-friendly features, it offers an immersive viewing experience for home theatre enthusiasts.

Specifications of BenQ TH575 Projector with Enhanced Contrast

  • High contrast ratio for vivid images
  • Low input lag for gaming
  • Flexible connectivity options
  • Built-in speakers for audio playback
  • Intuitive user interface

Pros

  • Enhanced contrast and color accuracy
  • Low input lag for gaming
  • Convenient built-in speakers

Cons

  • Relatively higher price point
  • Limited portability compared to compact projectors
cellpic

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI,Inbox Amazon Fire Stick

₹ 99,990 29% off

7. AUN 4K Supported Version Projector

The AUN Projector offers support for 4K content and delivers impressive visual quality with high resolution and color accuracy. It is suitable for home theatre setups, gaming, and professional presentations. With versatile connectivity options and a sleek design, it provides a compelling multimedia experience for diverse users.

Specifications of AUN 4K Supported Version Projector

  • 4K resolution support
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Wide range of interface options
  • High brightness and color accuracy
  • Efficient cooling system for prolonged use

Pros

  • High-quality 4K visuals
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Versatile connectivity options

Cons

  • May not come with built-in speakers
cellpic

AUN D 60 Micro Full HD 4K Supported Version Projector, 3500 Lumen and Home Theatre 1080P for Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, USB, Laptop

₹ 29,999 70% off

8. YABER ACE-K1 Full Sealed Optical Engine Projector

The YABER ACE-K1 Projector features a full sealed optical engine to prevent dust and ensure long-lasting performance. It provides high-quality visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details, suitable for various multimedia content. With advanced cooling technology and efficient operation, it is a reliable choice for home theatre enthusiasts.

Specifications of YABER ACE-K1 Full Sealed Optical Engine Projector

  • Full sealed optical engine
  • High-resolution support
  • Efficient cooling technology
  • Advanced image processing
  • Wide compatibility with devices

Pros

  • Dust-resistant design
  • High-resolution support
  • Efficient cooling technology

Cons

  • May have a higher price point compared to other options
cellpic

YABER ACE K1 4K Projector, Home Theater with First Full-Sealed Engine, 650 ANSI Brightness, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Auto Screen, Wireless Casting/HDMI/USB/TV Stick/PPT (ACE K1 - Android Version)

Also read: Top 5 projector screens for immersive home entertainment

9. XGIMI HORIZON Ultra Short Throw Projector

The XGIMI HORIZON Projector offers ultra-short throw technology for large screen projection in limited spaces. It is designed for modern home entertainment setups, providing high-resolution visuals and immersive audio. With smart connectivity features and a sleek design, it is a premium choice for a contemporary home theatre experience.

Specifications of XGIMI HORIZON Ultra Short Throw Projector

  • Ultra-short throw technology
  • High-resolution support
  • Smart connectivity features
  • Immersive audio experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Ultra-short throw for large screens
  • Smart connectivity features
  • Immersive audio experience

Cons

  • May have a higher price point compared to standard projectors
cellpic

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector - 100" + Dolby Vision, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom - Home Theater Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth

₹ 3.5L 40% off

Comparison Table

Product NameResolutionConnectivity OptionsPortability
Android Theater 1080p Portable ProjectorFull HD 1080pMultiple interfacesPortable and lightweight
Projector with Remote ControllerHigh-resolution supportWide range of interface optionsSleek and modern design
Epson EH-TW750 Home ProjectorFull HD resolutionFlexible connectivity optionsBulky design
4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable ProjectorNative 4K resolution supportAdvanced connectivity interfacesCompact and portable
BYINTEK Portable Projector Supported 200-inchLarge screen supportHigh lumens for bright projectionCompact and portable
BenQ TH575 Projector with Enhanced ContrastHigh contrast ratioFlexible connectivity optionsBulky design
AUN 4K Supported Version Projector4K resolution supportWide range of interface optionsSleek and modern design
YABER ACE-K1 Full Sealed Optical Engine ProjectorHigh-resolution supportEfficient cooling technologyCompact and portable
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra Short Throw ProjectorHigh-resolution supportSmart connectivity featuresSleek and modern design

Best value for money:

The Projector with Remote Controller offers the best value for money with its versatile connectivity options, high-resolution support, and sleek design. It provides a compelling multimedia experience at a competitive price point, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The 4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable Projector stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering native 4K resolution support, advanced connectivity interfaces, and a compact, portable design. It delivers exceptional picture quality and versatile performance, making it the top choice for immersive home theatre experiences.

How to find the perfect home theatre projectors:

The 4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable Projector stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering native 4K resolution support, advanced connectivity interfaces, and a compact, portable design. It delivers exceptional picture quality and versatile performance, making it the top choice for immersive home theatre experiences.

FAQs on home theatre projectors

The Android Theater 1080p Portable Projector offers full HD 1080p resolution for high-quality visuals.
Yes, the Projector with Remote Controller offers flexible connectivity options for gaming consoles and delivers an immersive gaming experience.
Yes, the Epson EH-TW750 Home Projector offers flexible connectivity options and advanced image enhancement technologies, making it suitable for professional presentations.
The 4K PROJECTOR 1920X1080 Portable Projector features advanced connectivity interfaces for seamless integration with various devices.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Other Large Appliances Stories